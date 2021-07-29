Countryside Properties : opens new Ponders End Youth Centre

On 21 July, Countryside opened the brand-new Ponders End Youth Centre alongside Enfield Council, part of our Elements regeneration scheme in Enfield.

Kevin Delve, Managing Director, Partnerships East London, was joined at the opening ceremony by Cllr Sabri Ozaydin, Mayor of Enfield, who cut the ribbon to declare the centre open, as well as Kate Osamor, MP for Edmonton and Ian Davis, Chief Executive at Enfield Council.

The original Alma Youth Club was built in 1971 but was no longer fit for purpose and was demolished to make way for the Ponders End Youth Centre. Built and funded by Countryside through a £2.1 million investment, the new youth centre has been delivered as part of our Elements regeneration of the Alma estate in Ponders End, which is transforming the area opposite Ponders End station with over 1,000 new homes and over 71,000 sq ft of new community facilities.

The centre, which is open to 11- to 19-year-olds or up to 25 year olds if they are disabled, includes facilities including a boxing club, music studio, gym, motor mechanics workshop, football pitch, basketball court, multi-sports indoor centre and a multi-purpose room that can be used for creative activities such as arts and crafts.

Kevin Delve, Managing Director, Partnerships East London, Countryside, said: 'As the first of the new community facilities to be opened at our Elements regeneration of the Alma estate, this is a particularly important milestone for us. The new youth centre is symbolic of our commitment to creating a sustainable community for future generations in Ponders End, and we're proud to see the regeneration take this vital step forward.

Cllr Nesil Caliskan, Leader of Enfield Council, said: 'We are doing everything we can to invest in young people and their futures; and to help encourage hard to reach young people to participate in activities they can enjoy and learn from that will bring brighter futures and prospects.

'That is why the Council leads on regeneration and new house building, so that we can create the community facilities that are needed for existing residents.'