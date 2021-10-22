Countryside Properties : reaches key milestone delivering 5,000th MMC unit

Countryside, the UK's leading mixed-tenure developer, has today delivered its 5,000th closed panel unit travelling from its Warrington factory to Ribblesdale Place in Accrington, Lancashire.

The 5,000th closed panel system was delivered for a two-bedroom end-of-terrace home on the 6.2-acre acre site in Accrington. This home is being constructed for Sigma Capital Group, for the private rental sector.

A key priority for the business is the acceleration of modern methods of construction - also a priority for both the government and Homes England. The business has already invested around £30m in its modular panel capabilities with its second factory due to open in Bardon, Leicestershire, this autumn.

As unveiled earlier within its ambitious new sustainability approach, Countryside aims to tackle the housing shortage by delivering circa 5,000 modular homes per year. This is in addition to the Group's existing open panel timber frame factory, which has capacity to deliver a further c.1,000 homes per year.

Countryside has also invested in research and development at Bardon recognising the need to be at the forefront of innovation. Boasting a flourishing workforce strategy underpinned by its strong values, Countryside recognises the need to create vital job opportunities for today and the future.

The factories will also help Countryside to significantly reduce the construction waste it produces, as well as the embodied carbon in the homes as they are built. A carbon lifecycle assessment of its modular panel homes showed a 25% reduction of embodied carbon in the building materials in comparison to its traditional brick and block construction. This 25% is equivalent to the amount of carbon sequestered by approximately 16 acres of forest in one year.

Phillip Lyons , Chief Executive, Manufacturing & Operations, commented: "This is a landmark day for Countryside as we bring to life our ambitions of delivering futureproof homes and communities.

"From the very beginning, our mission has centred on quality and innovation, and therefore integrating our off-site manufacturing operations into our wider business was a natural progression, further accelerating and complementing our ethos of placemaking and community creation. The process has also enhanced the agility of our build programmes, given us the scope to evolve our product and is positively impacting the environment."

