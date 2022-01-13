UK's Countryside Properties falls on CEO exit, first-quarter outlook

Jan 13 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Countryside
Properties said on Thursday its Chief Executive Officer
Iain McPherson will step down immediately and warned its
first-quarter performance was below expectations, sending its
shares down 18%.
Chairman John Martin will stand in as interim CEO and
conduct a review of the company's developments, Countryside
said.
The FTSE 250 firm's shares hit their lowest level in more
than a year.
(Reporting by Muhammed Husain and Yadarisa Shabong in
Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Shounak Dasgupta)