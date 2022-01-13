Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Countryside Properties PLC
  News
  Summary
    CSP   GB00BYPHNG03

COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC

(CSP)
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK's Countryside Properties falls on CEO exit, first-quarter outlook

01/13/2022 | 03:57am EST
Jan 13 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Countryside Properties said on Thursday its Chief Executive Officer Iain McPherson will step down immediately and warned its first-quarter performance was below expectations, sending its shares down 18%.

Chairman John Martin will stand in as interim CEO and conduct a review of the company's developments, Countryside said.

The FTSE 250 firm's shares hit their lowest level in more than a year. (Reporting by Muhammed Husain and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC -16.51% 345 Delayed Quote.-8.49%
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. -0.17% 72.25 Delayed Quote.-0.33%
Analyst Recommendations on COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 1 758 M 2 410 M 2 410 M
Net income 2022 153 M 210 M 210 M
Net cash 2022 97,3 M 133 M 133 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 3,74%
Capitalization 2 104 M 2 881 M 2 884 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 2 045
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Countryside Properties PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 411,80 GBX
Average target price 507,88 GBX
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Iain Duncan McPherson Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Wright Chief Financial Officer & Controller
John Walley Martin Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Phillip Victor Lyons Chief Executive Officer-Operations
Sally Morgan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLC-8.49%2 881
D.R. HORTON, INC.-8.32%35 166
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-0.38%14 383
PULTEGROUP, INC.-3.74%13 900
PERSIMMON PLC-8.23%11 646
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY PIK-SPECIALIZED HOMEBUILDER13.69%11 110