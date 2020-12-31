Log in
Countrywide : accepts Connells new sweetened buyout bid

12/31/2020
FILE PHOTO: A Countrywide estate agency is seen in the West End of Glasgow, Scotland

(Reuters) - Real estate agent Countrywide said on Thursday it had accepted realty management firm Connells Ltd's sweetened buyout offer for the British company, which gives it an enterprise value of about 223.1 million pounds ($304.06 million). This is the second time Connells raised its bid.

Under the deal, Countrywide shareholders will receive 395 pence in cash per share, compared to the 325 pence per share Connells had offered earlier this month.

($1 = 0.7337 pounds)

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 493 M 672 M 672 M
Net income 2019 -41,7 M -56,8 M -56,8 M
Net Debt 2019 160 M 218 M 218 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,71x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 113 M 154 M 155 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,41x
EV / Sales 2019 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart COUNTRYWIDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Countrywide plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COUNTRYWIDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 3,46 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philip Hedley Bowcock Chief Executive Officer
Himanshu Haridas Raja Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Bridge Chief Information Officer
Caleb Samuel Kramer Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
David Kenneth Watson Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COUNTRYWIDE PLC0.87%154
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.198.97%30 773
CBRE GROUP, INC.1.81%20 451
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-13.34%7 656
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION42.78%5 895
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.26.39%5 848
