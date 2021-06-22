County Bancorp Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of County Bancorp, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – ICBK

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICBK) to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is fair to County Bancorp shareholders. Under the terms of the merger, County Bancorp shareholders have the right to receive for each share of County common stock, at the election of each holder and subject to proration, either $37.18 in cash or 0.48 shares of Nicolet common stock.

Halper Sadeh encourages County Bancorp shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether County Bancorp and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for County Bancorp shareholders; (2) determine whether Nicolet is underpaying for County Bancorp; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for County Bancorp shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of County Bancorp shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

