  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  County Bancorp, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ICBK   US2219071089

COUNTY BANCORP, INC.

(ICBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

County Bancorp Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of County Bancorp, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – ICBK

06/22/2021 | 03:38pm EDT
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICBK) to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is fair to County Bancorp shareholders. Under the terms of the merger, County Bancorp shareholders have the right to receive for each share of County common stock, at the election of each holder and subject to proration, either $37.18 in cash or 0.48 shares of Nicolet common stock.

Halper Sadeh encourages County Bancorp shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether County Bancorp and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for County Bancorp shareholders; (2) determine whether Nicolet is underpaying for County Bancorp; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for County Bancorp shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of County Bancorp shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages County Bancorp shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 54,1 M - -
Net income 2021 13,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 1,74%
Capitalization 145 M 145 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,68x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 173
Free-Float 64,6%
Chart COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
County Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 23,39 $
Average target price 26,92 $
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy J. Schneider President & Director
Glen L. Stiteley Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Andrew John Steimle Chairman
Mark A. Miller Secretary, Chief Risk Officer & Executive VP
William Charles Censky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COUNTY BANCORP, INC.5.93%145
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.38%455 371
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION31.14%340 630
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.40%270 605
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.24.44%209 939
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.26%199 985