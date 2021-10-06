County Bancorp : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (Form 8-K)

Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

A special meeting of shareholders of the Company was held on October 5, 2021. There were a total of 6,031,190 shares of common stock outstanding as of the record date for the Annual Meeting, of which 4,128,486 were present in person or by proxy at the meeting, representing 68.45% of the outstanding shares eligible to vote.

Proposal 1:

To approve the Agreement and Plan of Merger dated as of June 22, 201, as the same may from time to time be amended, between County Bancorp, Inc., and Nicolet Bankshares, Inc., pursuant to which County Bancorp, Inc. will merge with and into Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.

Number of Shares Number of Shares Voted For Voted Against Abstentions 4,106,344 13,670 8,472

Proposal 2:

To approve, on a non-binding, advisory basis, the compensation that may be paid or become payable to County Bancorp, Inc.'s named executive officers that is based on or otherwise relates to the merger.

Number of Shares Number of Shares Voted For Voted Against Abstentions 3,821,705 196,435 110,346

Proposal 3:

To approve the adjournment of the special meeting, if necessary or appropriate, to solicit additional proxies to approve the merger agreement and the transactions contemplated by the merger agreement.

Number of Shares Number of Shares Voted For Voted Against Abstentions 4,029,260 95,960 3,266

Exhibits.

Exhibit Number Description 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)