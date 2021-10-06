Log in
    ICBK   US2219071089

COUNTY BANCORP, INC.

(ICBK)
  Report
County Bancorp : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (Form 8-K)

10/06/2021 | 06:06am EDT
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

A special meeting of shareholders of the Company was held on October 5, 2021. There were a total of 6,031,190 shares of common stock outstanding as of the record date for the Annual Meeting, of which 4,128,486 were present in person or by proxy at the meeting, representing 68.45% of the outstanding shares eligible to vote.

Proposal 1:

To approve the Agreement and Plan of Merger dated as of June 22, 201, as the same may from time to time be amended, between County Bancorp, Inc., and Nicolet Bankshares, Inc., pursuant to which County Bancorp, Inc. will merge with and into Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.

Number of Shares

Number of Shares

Voted For

Voted Against

Abstentions

4,106,344

13,670

8,472

Proposal 2:

To approve, on a non-binding, advisory basis, the compensation that may be paid or become payable to County Bancorp, Inc.'s named executive officers that is based on or otherwise relates to the merger.

Number of Shares

Number of Shares

Voted For

Voted Against

Abstentions

3,821,705

196,435

110,346

Proposal 3:

To approve the adjournment of the special meeting, if necessary or appropriate, to solicit additional proxies to approve the merger agreement and the transactions contemplated by the merger agreement.

Number of Shares

Number of Shares

Voted For

Voted Against

Abstentions

4,029,260

95,960

3,266

Exhibits.

Exhibit

Number

Description

104

Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

Disclaimer

County Bancorp Inc. published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 10:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
