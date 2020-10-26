Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  County Bancorp, Inc.    ICBK

COUNTY BANCORP, INC.

(ICBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dave Coggins Named Vice Chair of the ABA Ag and Rural Bankers Committee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 02:12pm EDT

MANITOWOC, Wis., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICBK), the parent company for Investors Community Bank, announced that Dave Coggins, Executive Vice President – Chief Banking Officer at Investors Community Bank was recently named vice chair of the American Bankers Association (ABA) Ag and Rural Bankers Committee.

The ABA Ag and Rural Bankers Committee is comprised of 14 agricultural and rural bankers from around the country who volunteer their time to provide guidance and recommendations to ABA staff on issues related to ag advocacy. The committee’s work includes ag advocacy, public relations, education and monitoring the farm credit system. This committee of the ABA has been advocating for ag bankers and their farm and rural customers since 1913.

“I am honored to help serve the interests of America’s agricultural industry and continue the tradition of strong ag advocacy for this nation’s farmers through the work of this committee,” said Coggins. “A strong banking system is vital to the interests of agriculture and I appreciate that the ABA understands this and provides support to this important segment of the banking system in America.”

Coggins has been with Investors Community Bank since 2009 and has over 40 years of lending and leadership experience. Dave holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. In addition to his work with the ABA, he is actively involved in many community/professional organizations, including serving as a board member and treasurer for Progress Lakeshore and a member of the Wisconsin Bankers Association Government Relations Committee.  

About County Bancorp, Inc.

County Bancorp, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation and registered bank holding company founded in May 1996, and our wholly-owned subsidiary Investors Community Bank, a Wisconsin-chartered bank, are headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. The state of Wisconsin is often referred to as “America’s Dairyland,” and one of the niches we have developed is providing financial services to agricultural businesses statewide, with a primary focus on dairy-related lending. We also serve business and retail customers throughout Wisconsin, with a focus on northeastern and central Wisconsin. Our customers are served from our full-service locations in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point and our loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan.

Investor Relations Contact
Glen L. Stiteley
EVP - CFO, Investors Community Bank
Phone: (920) 686-5658
Email: gstiteley@icbk.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52b0b01a-63f1-4fae-a9dd-9ee0c3bbd286

Primary Logo

Dave Coggins

Investors Community Bank - Chief Banking Officer
© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
02:12pCOUNTY BANCORP : Dave Coggins Named Vice Chair of the ABA Ag and Rural Bankers C..
AQ
02:12pDave Coggins Named Vice Chair of the ABA Ag and Rural Bankers Committee
GL
10/22COUNTY BANCORP : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/22COUNTY BANCORP : The ICBK Story, Q3 2020
PU
10/22COUNTY BANCORP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
10/22COUNTY BANCORP : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
10/22County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
10/15COUNTY BANCORP : Attorney Andrew Steimle Name Chairman of the Board
AQ
10/15Attorney Andrew Steimle Name Chairman of the Board
GL
10/02COUNTY BANCORP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 47,6 M - -
Net income 2020 2,97 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 40,4x
Yield 2020 1,46%
Capitalization 120 M 120 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,53x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
County Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 22,75 $
Last Close Price 19,13 $
Spread / Highest target 30,7%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Schneider President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew John Steimle Chairman
Glen L. Stiteley Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
William Charles Censky Director
Mark R. Binversie Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COUNTY BANCORP, INC.-25.36%120
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.53%316 434
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.50%257 439
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.30%215 672
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.82%189 207
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.9.69%153 140
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group