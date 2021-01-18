CYLC Retains The Active Media Group to Lead All Marketing Efforts for the Newest of Their Product Lines, "Kipos", a Family of Indoor Growing Appliances

Santa Ana, CA, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- County Line Energy Corp (CYLC) is pleased to announce it has retained "The Active Media" as our new marketing team, lead by Amber Goetz. Amber and her team have been chosen to assist in rebranding and marketing a new family of Eden Ecosystems products. The latest is a family of products under its latest brand, "Kipos."



The marketing campaign launch introduces the new website, www.edenecosystems.com , as announced last week. It is also designed to coincide with the coming of Spring. "Amber completely redesigned our website with our thoughts in mind. I'm happy with the website's clean, modern look and feel. Our product design elements now also make their way into our website. Clean! Easy to use and up to date," commented CEO, Mr. E.J. Margaretis. The Active Media team is now responsible for branding, social media, website, and SEO optimization.

"As a start-up, I realize the need to have a professional team behind me. We thought about doing it in house, but the level at which we have to compete in the marketplace demands a professional. Amber is our professional. We're fortunate to have her and happy to engage her," stated Margaretis. "It's one thing to be a start-up. It's another thing to scale up!"

Founder Amber Goetz is an experienced media producer keen on creating effective storytelling content, with a vast knowledge of marketing strategy, data analytics, creative direction, and commercial brand quality deliverables.

"Beyond my style and workflow, I'm an artist through and through. I feel inspired by the clients I work with and their goals. Work with clients who fully trust my vision and who are open to allowing me to tell their story is where I thrive," states Ms. Goetz.

About "County Line Energy Corp."

County Line Energy Corp. (OTC: CYLC) is engaged in the business of building and managing ecosystems to ensure optimal growth and health of systems we control. Indoor and outdoor, controlled ecosystems are our specialty.

About "The Active Media"

Active Media is a Company's one-stop solution for all your Internet marketing and website needs. With the pace of change and growth in Internet use, paired with the power of Media, a company's success hinges on a robust internet presence. The Active Media team brings clients precisely what they need and want!

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release by County Line Energy Corp. ("County Line") may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by words such as "expects," "plan," "believes," "will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to," or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Although County Line management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve several risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by County Line with OTC Markets. County Line assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

The Company anticipates the units to be available before the end of the first quarter of 2021.

For further information, please email: sales@edenecosystems.com