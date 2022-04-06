Log in
    COUP   US22266L1061

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

(COUP)
Coupa Hits a Home Run with a Partnership with the New York Yankees

04/06/2022 | 09:01am EDT
All-Star Organizations Unite for Multi-Year Brand Engagement

LAS VEGAS, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the baseball season ready to open, Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), today announced a multi-year brand partnership that will showcase Coupa across the New York Yankees fan experience.

"Coupa and the New York Yankees each understand the formula for success: hard work, intelligent insights, and an unmatched community network. We're thrilled to partner with the Yankees and – as a lifelong fan – I look forward to celebrating another successful season in the Bronx," explained Rob Bernshteyn, Coupa CEO and Chairman.

"We are excited to begin our relationship with Coupa and hope that Coupa's Yankee Stadium signage and promotional activation will strengthen its brand globally," said Michael J. Tusiani, New York Yankees Senior Vice President, Partnerships.

Separate from its New York Yankees partnership, which will feature in-stadium engagement, Coupa also secured a partnership with the Yankees Radio Network to feature the brand during radio broadcasts. 

Through the Yankees Radio Partnership, a major highlight is the Coupa Maximum Value Play of the Game – a new feature on the Yankees Radio Network with John Sterling and Suzyn Waldman.

Coupa will announce the partnership with the Yankees during the company's annual user conference Inspire '22 North America. The Inspire theme is "United by the Power of Spend," and takes place this week at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nev.

About Coupa Software 

Coupa is the cloud-based Business Spend Management (BSM) platform that unifies processes across supply chain, procurement, and finance functions. Coupa empowers organizations around the world to maximize value and operationalize purpose through their business spend. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact

press@coupa.com

About the Yankees

Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 championships while appearing in 40 World Series. The club plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, which is one of New York City's most-frequented tourist destinations and home to numerous non-baseball events, including college football's Pinstripe Bowl. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking "NY" logo, the Yankees are among the most recognized brands in the world.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coupa-hits-a-home-run-with-a-partnership-with-the-new-york-yankees-301518654.html

SOURCE Coupa Software


© PRNewswire 2022
