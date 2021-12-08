Log in
    COUP   US22266L1061

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

(COUP)
Coupa Software Incorporated : Investor Deck

12/08/2021 | 11:42am EST
Investor Presentation

December 2021

© 2021 Coupa Software, Inc. - All Rights Reserved

Legal Disclosure

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentations include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, customer lifetime value, strategy and plans, market trends, size and opportunity, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, business model, expected benefits from acquisitions, product roadmap, future product capabilities and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including: the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty it has caused; we have a limited operating history at our current scale, which makes it difficult to predict future operating results; we may not be able to manage our recent rapid growth effectively; risks related to past and future business acquisitions, including their integration with our existing business model, operations and culture; if we are unable to attract new customers, the growth of our revenues will be adversely affected; because our services are sold to large enterprises with complex operating environments, we encounter long and unpredictable sales cycles; the markets in which we participate are intensely competitive; our business depends substantially on customers renewing their subscriptions and purchasing additional subscriptions; we may not be successful in expanding our sales efforts or developing widespread brand awareness in a cost-effective manner; risks and liabilities related to breach of our security measures or unauthorized access to customer data, including personal data; the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and global economic conditions; and risks relating to analyst coverage of our stock. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our most recently filed Form 10-Kand 10-Q,which are available at https://investors.coupa.comand on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-lookingresults, levels of activity, performance, events and circumstances discussed in this presentation may not occur or be achieved, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, except as required by law, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-lookingstatements. Forward-lookingstatements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-lookingstatements for any reason after the date of this presentation to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

In addition to U.S. GAAP financials, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial and liquidity measures. These non-GAAP measures are in addition to, not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of historical non-GAAP measures to historical GAAP measures is contained in the Appendix. Coupa is not able at this time to provide a GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation for certain business model measures because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from these non-GAAP measures that cannot be reasonably predicted, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expense. The effect of these excluded items may be significant.

The information contained herein is provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as a commitment to deliver any product, functionality or other feature. Any information or content provided herein is proprietary to Coupa and may not be replicated or disclosed without Coupa's express written permission from an unauthorized representative.

© 2021 Coupa Software, Inc. - All Rights Reserved

2

Coupa is to BSM, what Salesforce is to CRM

SPEND

Source to Pay

Travel & Expense

Supply Chain Design & Planning

Treasury and Payments

Risk and Compliance

Platform

SALES

Marketing

Services

Support

Web

Platform

© 2021 Coupa Software, Inc. - All Rights Reserved

3

CO M P R E H E N S I V E

We take a comprehensive approach to spend management with a unified platform that allows you to see all your spend in one place. No matter what our customers need, we have a solution for them.

O P E N

We believe in being open, always. We build trust through transparency, support genuine partnerships, and welcome new ideas. With a focus on strengthening relationships with suppliers to integrating with leading technologies, we sit as one extraction layer on top of any and all ERPs.

U S E R- C E N T R I C

Coupa makes it easy for every user in your organization to get things done fast. From capturing expenses digitally to flipping invoices via email, our customers can often be up and running on the platform within minutes. That's why we have the highest adoption rates in the industry.

P R E S C R I P TI V E

W e're smarter together, which is why we help our customers be more effective in managing their spend by offering prescriptive recommendations, from savings opportunities to supplier insights. We leverage collective learning across the entire Coupa platform to increase intelligence for everyone.

ACC E L E R ATED

Coupa's unified cloud platform makes it faster to deploy, accelerating the time to deliver value for its customers. With a typical mid-market and enterprise time to go- live of four and eight months, respectively, we help our customers get to work optimizing their spend with speedy transactions and quick decisions, for greater agility.

© 2021 Coupa Software, Inc. - All Rights Reserved

4

Unified Cloud Platform For All Business Spend

2,000+ Customers

7M+ Suppliers

$3.0T+ Spend Under Management

125+ Countries

5,000+ Trained Consultants

100+ Patents - Issued & Pending

© 2021 Coupa Software, Inc. - All Rights Reserved

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Coupa Software Inc. published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 16:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 718 M - -
Net income 2022 -386 M - -
Net Debt 2022 874 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -33,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12 621 M 12 621 M -
EV / Sales 2022 18,8x
EV / Sales 2023 15,2x
Nbr of Employees 2 615
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Coupa Software Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 169,00 $
Average target price 219,36 $
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Roman Bernshteyn Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony Tiscornia Chief Financial Officer
David Williams Senior Vice President-Technology
Todd R. Ford President-Finance & Operations
Scott Thompson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED-50.13%12 516
MICROSOFT CORPORATION50.58%2 514 573
SEA LIMITED26.67%139 843
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC63.76%96 801
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE61.24%79 220
ROBLOX CORPORATION0.00%67 139