Coupa Software Incorporated : Named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Procure-to-Pay Solutions

Coupa is a company built on an obsessive and unwavering commitment to making our customers successful. For us, it's more than just 'customer satisfaction.' It's about customer success! My team, and the broader community at Coupa, work every day to ensure that our customers are successful in realizing their goals, satisfying their company missions, and transforming their organizations. If our customers are successful, we're successful.

We're honored to be recognized with the Customers' Choice distinction in the Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Procure-to-Pay Suites 2021 report1. This accomplishment is based purely on the feedback and reviews from our customers in Gartner Peer Insights. Our customers are Coupa's most valuable source of innovation, and we're driven to continuously deliver value across our Business Spend Management platform to serve our customers' ever-evolving missions and make their procurement organizations agents of transformation and innovation within their own companies.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Coupa Software

The Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer' Report for Procure-to-Pay Suites was last published in November 2019, and Coupa was the only vendor to be recognized with the Customers' Choice distinction. This year, Coupa again received that recognition. Through the evaluation process, Coupa received more reviews than any vendor in the Procure-to-Pay category with an average overall rating of 4.7 out of 5. (Based on 114 reviews as of 31st January 2021.)

We continue to be committed to ensuring the success of our customers by delivering real value through our Business Spend Management platform.

Want to hear directly from our customers? Here are some of the key themes that they shared in their reviews:



You can read more reviews for Coupa's Procure-to-Pay technology here, or visit the Gartner Peer Insights Procure-to-Pay Market web page for additional information about the Customers' Choice distinction or the broader Procure-to-Pay category.

Coupa has been a consistent leader in the Procure-to-Pay industry. Here are some additional Gartner reports that provide more information about Coupa's products and capabilities in this space:

2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant Procure-to-Pay Suites 2 - Coupa named a Magic Quadrant Leader for the fifth time in a row.

- Coupa named a Magic Quadrant Leader for the fifth time in a row. 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities Procure-to-Pay Suites3 - Coupa scored highest in three out of five use cases.



To all our customers who submitted reviews, thank you! These reviews mold our products and our customer journey, and we look forward to building on the experience that earned us this distinction! If you have a Coupa story to share, we encourage you to join the Gartner Peer Insights crowd and weigh in.

1 Gartner, Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Procure-to-Pay Suites, Peers, February 2021

2 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites, Kaitlynn Sommers, Micky Keck, William McNeill, Tim Faith, 19 October 2020

3 Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Procure-to-Pay Suites, Micky Keck, William McNeill, Kaitlynn Sommers, Tim Faith, 2 November 2020

