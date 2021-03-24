Coupa Software Incorporated : Named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Procure-to-Pay Solutions

Coupa is a company built on an obsessive and unwavering commitment to making our customers successful. For us, it's more than just 'customer satisfaction.' It's about customer success! My team, and the broader community at Coupa, work every day to ensure that our customers are successful in realizing their goals, satisfying their company missions, and transforming their organizations. If our customers are successful, we're successful.
We're honored to be recognized with the Customers' Choice distinction in the Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Procure-to-Pay Suites 2021 report1. This accomplishment is based purely on the feedback and reviews from our customers in Gartner Peer Insights. Our customers are Coupa's most valuable source of innovation, and we're driven to continuously deliver value across our Business Spend Management platform to serve our customers' ever-evolving missions and make their procurement organizations agents of transformation and innovation within their own companies.
Coupa - the only company to receive Gartner Customers' Choice distinction for Procure-to-Pay twice!
The Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer' Report for Procure-to-Pay Suites was last published in November 2019, and Coupa was the only vendor to be recognized with the Customers' Choice distinction. This year, Coupa again received that recognition. Through the evaluation process, Coupa received more reviews than any vendor in the Procure-to-Pay category with an average overall rating of 4.7 out of 5. (Based on 114 reviews as of 31st January 2021.)
We continue to be committed to ensuring the success of our customers by delivering real value through our Business Spend Management platform.
Want to hear directly from our customers? Here are some of the key themes that they shared in their reviews:
Ease of use. Over and over, our customers pointed to Coupa's ease of use, which facilitates widespread adoption. According to one reviewer, 'the ease of use from an end user perspective makes the full procurement and accounts payable staff look great,' while another noted, 'the adoption by our users has been very good, largely because the platform is very intuitive.'
Excellence in customer support. We are proud that our commitment to ensuring customer success is repeatedly recognized by our reviewers, with comments such as, 'Coupa has provided excellent support,' and, 'Great product and even greater services team to provide support!'
Innovation. In partnership with our customers, Coupa innovates at lightning speed to continue to deliver ever increasing value. As one customer put it: 'Coupa consistently demonstrates great product innovation and continuous product development. Coupa listens to feedback from customers and implements improvements to products quickly and effectively.'
Organizational transformation. The Coupa commitment to our customers goes way beyond just helping them save money. We do this, yes, but the value Coupa delivers is much greater. We are committed to helping our customers turn their procurement organizations into agents of transformation. 'Our business has been transformed,' said one Coupa reviewer. Another noted that, 'The implementation of Coupa was a watershed moment, a game changer in our procurement journey transformation in our company.'
We're dedicated to making the Procure-to-Pay process better for everyone
You can read more reviews for Coupa's Procure-to-Pay technology here, or visit the Gartner Peer Insights Procure-to-Pay Market web page for additional information about the Customers' Choice distinction or the broader Procure-to-Pay category.
Coupa has been a consistent leader in the Procure-to-Pay industry. Here are some additional Gartner reports that provide more information about Coupa's products and capabilities in this space:
To all our customers who submitted reviews, thank you! These reviews mold our products and our customer journey, and we look forward to building on the experience that earned us this distinction! If you have a Coupa story to share, we encourage you to join the Gartner Peer Insights crowd and weigh in.
