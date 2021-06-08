Coupa Software : to Participate Virtually at Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), announced today that its management team will participate virtually at multiple upcoming investor conferences. These include:

BofA 2021 Global Technology Conference. The management team's remarks, scheduled to begin at 8:30 am PT (11:30 am ET) on Thursday, June 10th, can be accessed live from Coupa's investor relations website at http://investors.coupa.com.

44th Nasdaq Investor Conference. The management team's remarks, scheduled to begin at 9:00 am PT (12:00 pm ET) on Tuesday, June 15th, can be accessed live from Coupa's investor relations website at http://investors.coupa.com.

Berenberg Thematic Software Days Conference. The management team's remarks, scheduled to begin at 7:00 am PT (10:00 am ET) on Wednesday, June 16th, can be accessed live from Coupa's investor relations website at http://investors.coupa.com.

About Coupa Software

Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to spend smarter and safer. To learn more about how Coupa can help you spend smarter, visit www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

