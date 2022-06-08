Log in
Coupa Welcomes Kanika Soni to Its Board of Directors

06/08/2022 | 09:01am EDT
SAN MATEO, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), today announced that Kanika Soni has been elected to its Board of Directors.

Soni currently serves as the Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor, with prior leadership roles at The Walt Disney Company, Tesla Motors, Gilt Groupe, and McKinsey & Company.

"We're excited to welcome Kanika to Coupa's Board of Directors," said Rob Bernshteyn, Coupa's chairman and CEO. "Her broad strategic and operational experience will benefit our company's continued innovation agenda in the market.  I'm looking forward to engaging with her as we take our strategic vision of amplifying community value to new heights."

"I'm excited to be part of the Coupa Board and the strong global community they've built," Soni said. "Coupa's core value of ensuring customer success is a value around which I've built my career. I'm looking forward to engaging with the team and seeing what we can achieve together."

About Kanika Soni

A results-driven executive with a focus on growth and transformation, Kanika Soni has 20 years of management experience at some industry-leading brands. In her current role as Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor, she leads the Sales, Product, and Marketing efforts across the B2B businesses, including Hotels Meta Auction, Hospitality Solutions, and Media Solutions & Advertising.

Kanika started her career as a consultant at McKinsey & Company, and then took on management roles at Gilt, Disney, and Tesla — taking each one a major step forward through digital innovation.

She holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Delhi.

About Coupa

Coupa is the cloud-based Business Spend Management (BSM) platform that unifies processes across supply chain, procurement, and finance functions. Coupa empowers organizations around the world to maximize value and operationalize purpose through their business spend. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

 

