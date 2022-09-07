Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Coupa Software Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COUP   US22266L1061

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

(COUP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-06 pm EDT
55.82 USD   -2.04%
09:25aTruist Securities Lowers Coupa Software's Price Target to $75 From $85, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09:24aDA Davidson Lowers Coupa Software's Price Target to $70 From $75, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
09:12aFutures signal weak opening for Wall Street
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Futures signal weak opening for Wall Street

09/07/2022 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Focus on Powell's speech, CPI data

* Apple to unveil new iPhone models

* Nio slides after bigger Q2 loss

* Futures down: Dow 0.25%, S&P 0.25%, Nasdaq 0.13%

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Futures signaled a weak start for Wall Street's main indexes on Wednesday as bond yields continued to rise with investors pricing in aggressive moves by the Federal Reserve to suppress inflation.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq index marked its seventh straight session of declines on Tuesday - its longest losing streak since November 2016 - while the benchmark S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow closed at a seven-week low.

The equities selloff, sparked by hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell in August, has gathered momentum in recent days amid signs of an economic slowdown in Europe and China.

Meanwhile, data this month highlighted momentum in U.S. business activity and labor market, prompting traders to place bets on a 75 basis point interest rate hike by the Fed later this month. Fed fund futures implied investors were pricing in a 75% chance of such a move.

The 10-year Treasury yield, the benchmark for global borrowing costs, hit fresh June highs at 3.365%.

"What we've been seeing is a much bigger increase at the short-end of the yield curve, but now we're getting a shift in the yield curve higher and those higher interest rates are providing some competition for stocks," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.

"As long as interest rates continue to rise, we think the equity markets may be struggling going forward."

The S&P 500 has shed over 9% from its August peak and is trading less than 7% away from its mid-June trough when it made the year's low.

Powell's speech on Thursday as well U.S. consumer price data next week will be parsed for clues on the path of monetary policy.

At 08:52 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 79 points, or 0.25%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 9.75 points, or 0.25%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 16 points, or 0.13%.

Apple Inc was flat in premarket trading ahead of the unveiling of its new range of iPhone models and Apple Watches.

Nio Inc fell 5.1% after the Chinese electric vehicle maker reported a bigger second-quarter adjusted net loss compared with a year earlier.

Coupa Software Inc jumped 9.6% after the payment management software firm beat second-quarter estimates for revenue and profit.

Meanwhile, Walmart Inc, Target Corp and McDonald's Corp were among retailers that announced bond offerings in a busy post-Labor Day session. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.82% 154.53 Delayed Quote.-12.98%
COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED -2.04% 55.82 Delayed Quote.-64.68%
All news about COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED
09:25aTruist Securities Lowers Coupa Software's Price Target to $75 From $85, Maintains Buy R..
MT
09:24aDA Davidson Lowers Coupa Software's Price Target to $70 From $75, Maintains Neutral Rat..
MT
09:12aFutures signal weak opening for Wall Street
RE
08:26aRaymond James Adjusts Coupa Software's Price Target to $75 From $90, Keeps Outperform R..
MT
08:09aCitigroup Adjusts Coupa Software's Price Target to $82 From $77, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
07:48aWells Fargo Adjusts Coupa Software's Price Target to $65 From $80, Maintains Equalweigh..
MT
07:47aBarclays Adjusts Coupa Software's Price Target to $71 From $85, Keeps Equalweight Ratin..
MT
07:17aBerenberg Bank Adjusts Coupa Software's Price Target to $71 From $82, Maintains Hold Ra..
MT
06:04aCOUPA SOFTWARE INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
05:53aPiper Sandler Adjusts Coupa Software's Price Target to $67 From $65, Maintains Neutral ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 842 M - -
Net income 2023 -351 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 266 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -12,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 217 M 4 217 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,52x
EV / Sales 2024 5,26x
Nbr of Employees 3 076
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Coupa Software Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 55,82 $
Average target price 78,04 $
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Roman Bernshteyn Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony Tiscornia Chief Financial Officer
Roger Kopfmann Executive Vice President-Operations
Scott Thompson Independent Director
Roger S. Siboni Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED-64.68%4 217
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-23.86%1 888 711
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-39.77%58 552
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-25.78%50 532
SYNOPSYS INC.-11.31%49 976
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-9.94%45 961