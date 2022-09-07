Futures signal weak opening for Wall Street

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Focus on Powell's speech, CPI data
* Apple to unveil new iPhone models
* Nio slides after bigger Q2 loss
* Futures down: Dow 0.25%, S&P 0.25%, Nasdaq 0.13%
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Futures signaled a weak start for Wall
Street's main indexes on Wednesday as bond yields continued to
rise with investors pricing in aggressive moves by the Federal
Reserve to suppress inflation.
The technology-heavy Nasdaq index marked its seventh
straight session of declines on Tuesday - its longest losing
streak since November 2016 - while the benchmark S&P 500
and the blue-chip Dow closed at a seven-week low.
The equities selloff, sparked by hawkish comments from Fed
Chair Jerome Powell in August, has gathered momentum in recent
days amid signs of an economic slowdown in Europe and China.
Meanwhile, data this month highlighted momentum in U.S.
business activity and labor market, prompting traders to place
bets on a 75 basis point interest rate hike by the Fed later
this month. Fed fund futures implied investors were pricing in a
75% chance of such a move.
The 10-year Treasury yield, the benchmark for
global borrowing costs, hit fresh June highs at 3.365%.
"What we've been seeing is a much bigger increase at the
short-end of the yield curve, but now we're getting a shift in
the yield curve higher and those higher interest rates are
providing some competition for stocks," said Paul Nolte,
portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.
"As long as interest rates continue to rise, we think the
equity markets may be struggling going forward."
The S&P 500 has shed over 9% from its August peak and is
trading less than 7% away from its mid-June trough when it made
the year's low.
Powell's speech on Thursday as well U.S. consumer price data
next week will be parsed for clues on the path of monetary
policy.
At 08:52 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 79 points,
or 0.25%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 9.75 points, or
0.25%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 16 points, or
0.13%.
Apple Inc was flat in premarket trading ahead of
the unveiling of its new range of iPhone models and Apple
Watches.
Nio Inc fell 5.1% after the Chinese electric vehicle
maker reported a bigger second-quarter adjusted net loss
compared with a year earlier.
Coupa Software Inc jumped 9.6% after the payment
management software firm beat second-quarter estimates for
revenue and profit.
Meanwhile, Walmart Inc, Target Corp and
McDonald's Corp were among retailers that announced bond
offerings in a busy post-Labor Day session.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru;
Editing by Anil D'Silva and Maju Samuel)