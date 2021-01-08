Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Coupa Software Incorporated    COUP

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

(COUP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Smarter AP Automation Together: 5 Ways Kofax ReadSoft Online for Coupa Further Transforms Invoice Automation

01/08/2021 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today's blog post is by guest author, David Sentongo, Director of Commercial Product Management at Kofax. David leads the direction of the Finance & Accounting portfolio, driving innovation and providing customers with solutions - allowing them to digitally transform their finance and accounting organizations. Kofax, a CoupaLink technology partner, enables organizations to digitally transform document-intensive workflows.

Because accounts payable is a back-office function, it doesn't always take center stage as businesses look to grow or build competitive advantage. It has been dominated by manual, paper-based processes for the capture, matching, approval, and archival of supplier invoices. These processes are high touch, high volume, and take time.

The reality is that an accounts payable department's goldmine of financial data can drive working capital management, payment-term optimization, budget monitoring, and risk mitigation decisions. Today, more than ever, there are business and global pressures that are driving us to use that 'goldmine' and make changes now. However, it all begins with accounts payable realizing operational efficiencies and making changes - using automation to eliminate manual processes so they can focus on 'move the needle' activities.

The accounts payable function is faced with an unprecedented opportunity to elevate its stature within the enterprise: leverage automation to accelerate the journey toward being a value center and provider of insights vs. a transactional function. However, only 10 percent of accounts payable leaders describe their departments as being fully automated, with few or no manual tasks. There is much work to do.

Streamlining Accounts Payable Processes with Automation

A shared commitment to streamlining and innovating critical accounts payable processes, like the invoicing process, is what brought Kofax and Coupa together.

Today, Coupa and Kofax customers can take advantage of Kofax's CoupaLink certified integration to connect the Kofax ReadSoft Online solution with the Coupa Business Spend Management platform and further transform invoice processing from suppliers.

Using this CoupaLink certified integration, joint customers can leverage market-leading document intelligence and machine learning from Kofax to extract data from e-invoices as well as supplier paper and other non-electronic invoices (these can span multiple formats and languages). Then, they can route extracted data into downstream spend management processes managed by Coupa - significantly reducing processing time and overhead.

The CoupaLink certified integration significantly reduces complexity and accelerates time to value for those who have invested in both Coupa and Kofax together. The integration is complementary to Coupa's leading Invoice and AP Automation solutions. In addition to the integration supporting all Coupa invoice types, it also supports invoices without line-item tables, extraction of tax data and multiple tax rates, and data templates for mapping custom fields.

What does this mean?

Joint customers now have a smooth path toward getting more out of their investments to drive spend management processes and improve operational efficiency.

Here's a snapshot of 5 ways the Kofax and Coupa integration transforms mission-critical procure-to-pay processes and enhances spend management:

  1. Improved data accuracy: Leverage Kofax best-in-class data extraction rates as high as 95% (typically not less than 80%) through multiple channels - including email, upload and scanning
  2. Greater profitability: Reduce processing costs by eliminating manual keying and manual verification
  3. 24/7 availability with an average uptime of 99.9%: Multi-tenant cloud service with AI/machine-learning-engine capabilities requires no hardware or software investments or time-consuming maintenance, upgrades, or updates
  4. Support for over 30 languages: Complete invoice extraction and management delivers complete country and language capabilities, including simplified Chinese - out of the box
  5. Enhanced supplier relationships: Faster invoice processing eliminates late-payment penalties and increases early-payment-discount opportunities

Learn More

To find out more about the integration and how you can benefit from it - please view the Kofax webinar - Intelligent Automation for Finance & Accounting Workflow Transformation.

If you would like to discuss your current deployment or have questions, please reach out to your Coupa Representative.

Disclaimer

Coupa Software Inc. published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 22:51:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED
05:52pSMARTER AP AUTOMATION TOGETHER : 5 Ways Kofax ReadSoft Online for Coupa Further ..
PU
09:26aCOUPA SOFTWARE : to Participate Virtually at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
01/06COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED : INC Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
01/06COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED : KeyBanc Adjusts Coupa Software's Price Target to $..
MT
01/06SECURITYSCORECARD : Security Ratings Certified as Coupa Business Spend Managemen..
PR
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Prolongs Selling Trend at Coupa Software
MT
2020COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED : Five Third-Party Risks and Benefits of Continuous ..
PU
2020COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED : How to Change the Game with Strategic Sourcing Dig..
PU
2020COUPALINK : Bringing Best of Breed Applications to
PU
2020COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED : Significant Insider Selling in Shares of Coupa Sof..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 524 M - -
Net income 2021 -261 M - -
Net Debt 2021 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -97,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24 901 M 24 901 M -
EV / Sales 2021 47,8x
EV / Sales 2022 37,7x
Nbr of Employees 1 693
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Coupa Software Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 338,27 $
Last Close Price 345,00 $
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target -1,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -64,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Roman Bernshteyn Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Todd R. Ford Chief Financial Officer
David Williams Senior Vice President-Technology
Scott Thompson Independent Director
Roger S. Siboni Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED-1.28%24 148
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-4.57%1 650 381
SEA LIMITED2.46%104 249
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.1.54%97 957
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-0.21%58 159
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-1.75%52 333
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ