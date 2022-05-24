Log in
    CPNG   US22266T1097

COUPANG, INC.

(CPNG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/24 04:00:02 pm EDT
12.89 USD   -6.59%
05/23INSIDER SELL : Coupang
MT
05/19INSIDER BUY : Coupang
MT
05/18INSIDER SELL : Coupang
MT
Coupang : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

05/24/2022 | 05:32pm EDT

05/24/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Parker Michael
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Coupang, Inc. [CPNG] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Accounting Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O COUPANG, INC. , TOWER 730, 570, SONGPA-DAERO, SONGPA-GU
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
SEOUL M5 05510
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Parker Michael
C/O COUPANG, INC.
TOWER 730, 570, SONGPA-DAERO, SONGPA-GU
SEOUL, M505510

Chief Accounting Officer
Signatures
/s/ James Roe, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-05-24
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Represents the grant of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs). Each RSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of the Issuer's Class A Common Stock upon settlement. The RSUs will vest in equal quarterly installments over four years commencing on June 1, 2022, subject to continued service through each vesting date.
(2) Also includes 38,575 RSUs which will vest in four equal quarterly installments commencing on April 1, 2023, subject to continued service through each vesting date.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Coupang Inc. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 21:31:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 346 M - -
Net income 2022 -859 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 095 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -25,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24 322 M 24 322 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 68 000
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart COUPANG, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coupang, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COUPANG, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 13,80 $
Average target price 23,27 $
Spread / Average Target 68,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Han-Seung Gang Co-Chief Executive Officer
Dae-Jun Park Co-Chief Executive Officer
Beom-Seok Kim Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Guarav Anand Chief Financial Officer
Thuan Pham Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COUPANG, INC.-53.03%24 322
AMAZON.COM, INC.-35.49%1 094 329
JD.COM, INC.-23.89%81 481
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-24.25%19 166
ETSY, INC.-65.26%9 670
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-4.00%7 739