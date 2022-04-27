Log in
    CPNG   US22266T1097

COUPANG, INC.

(CPNG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/27 04:15:39 pm EDT
13.20 USD   +0.08%
04/18Coupang Names Splunk CFO and SVP Jason Child as New Board Member
BU
04/18COUPANG, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/18Coupang, Inc. Announces Appointment of Jason Child as Director and on Audit Committee
CI
Coupang to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on May 11, 2022

04/27/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) will release its financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The earnings release will be available after U.S. market close and an accompanying live webcast will begin at 5:30 PM Eastern Time.

The earnings release and the webcast will be available at the Coupang Investor Relations website, https://ir.aboutcoupang.com. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website.

About Coupang

Coupang is one of the largest e-Commerce companies in Asia, with a mission to revolutionize the everyday lives of its customers and create a world where people wonder, “How did we ever live without Coupang?” Coupang offers a variety of services, including same-day and next-morning delivery of groceries and general merchandise, delivery of prepared foods through Coupang Eats, and video streaming through Coupang Play. Coupang has offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Seattle, Seoul, Singapore, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, Taipei, and Tokyo.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 23 062 M - -
Net income 2022 -958 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 315 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -21,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23 157 M 23 157 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 68 000
Free-Float 87,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 13,19 $
Average target price 28,36 $
Spread / Average Target 115%
Managers and Directors
Han-Seung Gang Co-Chief Executive Officer
Dae-Jun Park Co-Chief Executive Officer
Beom-Seok Kim Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
H. L. Rogers Chief Administrative Officer
Harry L. You Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COUPANG, INC.-55.11%23 157
AMAZON.COM, INC.-16.39%1 417 719
JD.COM, INC.-24.06%81 334
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-26.04%18 493
ETSY, INC.-54.28%12 732
OCADO GROUP PLC-43.39%8 890