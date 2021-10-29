Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Coupang, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPNG   US22266T1097

COUPANG, INC.

(CPNG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coupang to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 11, 2021

10/29/2021 | 04:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) will release its financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the U.S. market close on Thursday, November 11, 2021 via an earnings release and accompanying webcast.

These items will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s corporate website at https://ir.aboutcoupang.com. The earnings release will post after U.S. market close and the webcast will begin at 6:00 PM Eastern Time.

About Coupang

Coupang is one of the largest e-Commerce companies in Asia, with a mission to revolutionize the everyday lives of its customers and create a world where people wonder, “How did we ever live without Coupang?” Coupang offers a variety of services, including same-day and next-morning delivery of groceries and general merchandise, delivery of prepared foods through Coupang Eats, and video streaming through Coupang Play. Coupang has offices in Beijing, Los Angeles, Seattle, Seoul, Singapore, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, Taipei, and Tokyo.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about COUPANG, INC.
04:01pCoupang to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 11, 2021
BU
10/28Chipmaker GlobalFoundries valued at $26 billion in lackluster Nasdaq debut
RE
10/28Chipmaker GlobalFoundries valued at $26 bln in lackluster Nasdaq debut
RE
10/27COUPANG, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/25Coupang and Payoneer Partner to Empower Millions of Sellers to Tap into One of the Worl..
CI
10/14Coding platform GitLab valued at $14.9 billion in strong market debut
RE
10/14Coding platform GitLab valued at $14.9 bln in strong market debut
RE
10/13Global E-Commerce Growth to Slow Down This Year Before Accelerating, BofA Securities Sa..
MT
10/12VC DAILY : Is It All or Nothing for Founders?
DJ
10/08INSIDER SELL : Coupang
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COUPANG, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 965 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 132 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 620 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -43,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 51 755 M 51 755 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,54x
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart COUPANG, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coupang, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COUPANG, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 29,82 $
Average target price 44,18 $
Spread / Average Target 48,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Han-Seung Gang Co-Chief Executive Officer
Dae-Jun Park Co-Chief Executive Officer
Beom-Seok Kim Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
H. L. Rogers Chief Administrative Officer
Harry L. You Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COUPANG, INC.0.00%51 755
AMAZON.COM, INC.4.16%1 747 411
JD.COM, INC.-7.94%125 507
ETSY, INC.36.45%30 871
WAYFAIR INC.10.94%23 911
ALLEGRO.EU SA-45.75%11 913