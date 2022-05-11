Log in
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
Coupang, Inc.
News
Summary
CPNG
US22266T1097
COUPANG, INC.
(CPNG)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
05/11 04:00:02 pm EDT
9.670
USD
-8.60%
04:44p
Coupang Q1 Loss Narrows as Revenue Rises -- Shares Jump After-Hours
MT
04:14p
Earnings Flash (CPNG) COUPANG Reports Q1 Revenue $5.12B, vs. Street Est of $5.25B
MT
04:07p
Coupang Announces First Quarter Gross Profit Increase of 42% YoY and Record Revenue of $5.1B
BU
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Transcript : Coupang, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 11, 2022
05/11/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
05/11/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Good afternoon. My name is Josh, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Coupang Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]Thank...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about COUPANG, INC.
04:44p
Coupang Q1 Loss Narrows as Revenue Rises -- Shares Jump After-Hours
MT
04:14p
Earnings Flash (CPNG) COUPANG Reports Q1 Revenue $5.12B, vs. Street Est of $5.25B
MT
04:07p
Coupang Announces First Quarter Gross Profit Increase of 42% YoY and Record Revenue of ..
BU
05/09
SoftBank seen posting bruising Vision Fund loss on tech sell-off
RE
05/09
SoftBank seen posting bruising Vision Fund loss on tech sell-off
RE
05/03
Coupang and WHP Global Partner for Exclusive Distribution of Lotto in South Korea
CI
04/27
Coupang to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on May 11, 2022
BU
04/18
Coupang Names Splunk CFO and SVP Jason Child as New Board Member
BU
04/18
COUPANG, INC.
: Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/18
Coupang, Inc. Announces Appointment of Jason Child as Director and on Audit Committee
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COUPANG, INC.
04/08
Goldman Sachs Adds Buy-Rated Coupang to Conviction List; Price Target is $37
MT
03/23
Deutsche Bank Upgrades Coupang to Buy From Hold
MT
03/03
Mizuho Securities Adjusts Coupang's Price Target to $28 From $32, Maintains Neutral Rat..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
23 037 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-930 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
2 315 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-15,4x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
17 038 M
17 038 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
0,64x
EV / Sales 2023
0,54x
Nbr of Employees
68 000
Free-Float
87,9%
More Financials
Chart COUPANG, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COUPANG, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
9,67 $
Average target price
27,64 $
Spread / Average Target
186%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Han-Seung Gang
Co-Chief Executive Officer
Dae-Jun Park
Co-Chief Executive Officer
Beom-Seok Kim
Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
H. L. Rogers
Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel
Won-Jun Kim
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
COUPANG, INC.
-63.99%
18 641
AMAZON.COM, INC.
-34.70%
1 107 576
JD.COM, INC.
-26.29%
78 914
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.
-32.22%
16 020
ETSY, INC.
-61.61%
10 686
MONOTARO CO., LTD.
-2.60%
7 698
More Results
