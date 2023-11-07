Coupang, Inc. owns and operates an e-commerce business, which primarily serves the Korean retail market. Through its mobile applications and Internet Websites, the Company offers products and services that span a range of categories, including home goods and decor, apparel and beauty products, fresh food and grocery, sporting goods, electronics, everyday consumables, travel, restaurant order and delivery, content streaming, and advertising. It operates through two segments: Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. The Product Commerce segment primarily includes core retail and marketplace offerings, and Rocket Fresh, its fresh grocery offering, as well as advertising products associated with these offerings. The Developing Offerings segment primarily includes Coupang Eats, a restaurant ordering and delivery service; Coupang Play, an online content streaming service, fintech; and certain international initiatives, as well as advertising products associated with these offerings.

Sector Department Stores