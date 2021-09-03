Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Courage Investment Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1145   BMG246371113

COURAGE INVESTMENT GROUP LIMITED

(1145)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::Monthly Return - Hong Kong Mirror Announcement

09/03/2021 | 02:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FF301

Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities

For the month ended:

31

August 2021

Status: New Submission

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer:

Courage Investment Group Limited

Date Submitted:

02

September 2021

I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

01145

Description

Ordinary shares

Number of authorised/registered shares

Par value

Authorised/registered share capital

Balance at close of preceding month

180,000,000,000

USD

0.001

USD

180,000,000

Increase / decrease (-)

0

USD

Balance at close of the month

180,000,000,000

USD

0.001

USD

180,000,000

Total authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month:

USD

180,000,000

Page 1 of 6

v 1.0.0

FF301

II. Movements in Issued Shares

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

01145

Description

Ordinary shares

Balance at close of preceding month

1,097,703,568

Increase / decrease (-)

0

Balance at close of the month

1,097,703,568

Page 2 of 6

v 1.0.0

FF301

III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares

(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Not applicable

(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed Not applicable

(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) Not applicable

(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes) Not applicable

(E). Other Movements in Issued Share Not applicable

Page 3 of 6

v 1.0.0

FF301

IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR) Not applicable

Page 4 of 6

v 1.0.0

FF301

V. Confirmations

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III and IV which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under Main Board Rule 13.25A / GEM Rule 17.27A, it has been duly authorised by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 2)

  1. all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
  2. all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
  3. all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;
  4. all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 2);
  5. all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
  6. all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
  7. completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
  8. the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

Submitted by:

Wang Yu

Title:

Executive Director and Company Secretary

(Director, Secretary or other Duly Authorised Officer)

Notes

  1. SEHK refers to Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.
  2. Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under Main Board Rule 13.25A / GEM Rule 17.27A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return.

Page 5 of 6

v 1.0.0

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Courage Investment Group Limited published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 06:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COURAGE INVESTMENT GROUP LIMITED
02:32aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Monthly Return - Hong Kong Mirror Announcement
PU
08/25COURAGE INVESTMENT : Swings to H1 Profit Amid Lesser Decline in Fair Value of In..
MT
08/24GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Interim Results - Hong Kong Mirror Announcement
PU
08/24Courage Investment Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year E..
CI
08/03GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Monthly Return - Hong Kong Mirror Announcement
PU
07/20COURAGE INVESTMENT : to Clock Profits in H1
MT
07/20GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Positive Profit Alert
PU
07/02GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Monthly Return - Hong Kong Mirror Announcement
PU
06/30REPL : :Annual General Meeting::Voluntary
PU
05/27COURAGE INVESTMENT : Shareholders to Vote June 30 on Share Issuance, Repurchase
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7,92 M - -
Net income 2020 -3,47 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6,07 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -26,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 28,4 M 28,4 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,16x
EV / Sales 2020 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart COURAGE INVESTMENT GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Courage Investment Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COURAGE INVESTMENT GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chee Lap Yuen Chief Executive Officer & Financial Controller
Xiao Gang Feng Executive Chairman
Qi Jin Zhou Independent Non-Executive Director
Shiu Ming Pau Independent Non-executive Director
Hoi Ho Tsao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COURAGE INVESTMENT GROUP LIMITED21.08%28
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.218.18%24 517
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.0.00%5 844
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-3.18%2 805
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.171.35%2 369
WISDOM MARINE LINES CO., LIMITED246.01%2 247