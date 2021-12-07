Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Coursera, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COUR   US22266M1045

COURSERA, INC.

(COUR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coursera : Meet Ali, a Coursera Learner in Syria Who's Using His New Data Skills To Help Provide Humanitarian Aid

12/07/2021 | 11:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We want to introduce you to Ali. He lives in Syria, where he originally studied agricultural engineering. After he graduated, he entered a master's program for animal production, and he's currently writing his master's thesis. Simultaneously, he began learning data science skills on Coursera, made possible with a paid subscription from the Syrian Youth Assembly. His goal was to build a new skill set and land a new job-an effort that involved overcoming many obstacles, including near-constant electricity blackouts and ongoing internet access issues. The good news is that today, he's working in a job that challenges and inspires him. He shares his story below, along with some advice for others who want to learn new skills and pursue their career goals.

Ali, thank you for taking the time to talk with us! Let's get started with a bit of background; how did you first get interested in data?

I used to read many books on IT and data science. I believe that real magic exists within books.

That's wonderful! We absolutely agree. So, from books to online-how did you come to learn on Coursera?

I got a paid subscription on Coursera, all thanks to the Syrian Youth Assembly. They gave me the chance to achieve and improve my skills.

So you enrolled in the IBM Data Science Professional Certificate on Coursera, but it sounds like you ran into some challenges studying online-can you tell us about that?

Completing the program took me around eleven months. I had many obstacles, and I needed to make use of every second of time. Electricity blackouts in Syria were almost 20 hours a day-sometimes even more. There were also internet connection issues due to sanctions. I am sure that if I had the chance to be elsewhere, I could have done it faster.

Given the circumstances, it sounds like you proceeded at a pretty amazing pace, actually! Congratulations on completing the program. Do you think the experience was beneficial?

Studying data science with IBM on Coursera was a great deal for me. I gained a lot of highly needed skills and knowledge. The program prepared me well for any role requiring the manipulation and management of data.

We understand you're in a new role now; that's great news. What's the position, and are you using your new skills on the job?

Yes! I am now a Monitoring, Evaluation, Research, and Learning Officer at the Aga Khan Foundation in Syria. I use open-source tools to help facilitate data management, analysis, and visualization, and I do statistical plans and monitoring and evaluation tasks, which are things I value and enjoy.

How do you like working for the Aga Khan Foundation?

I really like the noble goal of my organization, which is humanitarian aid during the war. I also like that even though I am the youngest employee there, they are assigning me challenging responsibilities.

You have a fascinating range of interests. Do you see connections or overlaps between your work in agricultural engineering, animal production, and data science? And if so, how do they all fit into your career plans?

I intend to study genomic data science. So I see the data science program as a cornerstone for utilizing machine learning in genetics, which is a futuristic trend. Data management is also important for monitoring and evaluation (M&E) positions. That's how the program helped my professional career.

You've really been on a remarkable journey; any advice for other learners who might be trying to follow a similar path?

Only compare yourself to your yesterday! And I would say, learn faster than others and the future will be yours. I really want people to be determined and focused because time is priceless.

Thank you, Ali, for taking the time to share your journey with the Coursera community, and congratulations on your successes!

~

Visit Coursera today to learn more about the IBM Data Science Professional Certificate program.

Disclaimer

Coursera Inc. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 16:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COURSERA, INC.
11:32aCOURSERA : Meet Ali, a Coursera Learner in Syria Who's Using His New Data Skills To Help P..
PU
12/02Coursera to Participate in December Investor Conferences
BU
11/22NEW SKILLS, NEW CAREER : See How Asmita Built the Confidence to Pursue a New Role
PU
11/19COURSERA : 10 Tips for Teachers to Deliver Effective and Engaging Online Learning
PU
11/18COURSERA : See how Adrienne combines skills learned as a stay-at-home mom with new skills ..
PU
11/15INSIDER SELL : Coursera
MT
11/12Coursera to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
BU
11/12Coursera, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
11/12COURSERA, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11/10COURSERA, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COURSERA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 412 M - -
Net income 2021 -134 M - -
Net cash 2021 798 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -22,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 770 M 3 770 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,21x
EV / Sales 2022 5,86x
Nbr of Employees 779
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart COURSERA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coursera, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COURSERA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 27,35 $
Average target price 50,50 $
Spread / Average Target 84,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth R. Hahn Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Andrew Y. Ng Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Scott D. Sandell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COURSERA, INC.0.00%3 770
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.60%547 501
NETFLIX, INC.13.31%271 392
PROSUS N.V.-19.19%254 126
AIRBNB, INC.15.53%113 246
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-24.53%74 675