COURSERA, INC.

Coursera : Munifa Is An IT Professional Who's Inspiring Other Women to Pursue Their Dream Careers in Tech

03/04/2022 | 01:16pm EST
Meet Munifa! She's a passionate STEM learner who's living her dream of working in the IT industry. She's grateful for the support she's received along her journey, and she's excited to inspire other women to pursue their dreams of building rewarding technology careers.

Hi, my name is Munifa. I started learning on Coursera to build my technical skills and develop positive thinking and stronger time management skills. I've taken many courses on Coursera, but the Google IT Support Professional Certificate program was a game-changer for me.

Society teaches women that we can't succeed in STEM fields-that these spaces are for men only. But working in the IT industry has always been my dream. With Coursera-and the amazing support of my fiancé and family-I was able to break through and become a customer support and troubleshooting specialist.

My new goal is to start networking for personal and career development. I set a goal to attend three networking events quarterly to connect with old colleagues and meet new people. In the future, I want to start an organization that teaches people about the technology around them and how to utilize it for personal and professional growth.

Learning on Coursera has made an enormous impact on my life. Aside from achieving my dream of working in IT, it taught me how to manage my time more efficiently and study effectively. I've experienced and learned a lot of new things throughout my journey, but my favorite is learning how to troubleshoot. I've been applying the new skills and knowledge I've gained from all my courses to my work and it's helped me be a better IT professional.

I think the biggest pressure youth face today is believing in themselves. Know that you are unique-that's what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing your journey to others. You are the leader of your life. Your voice is powerful. I believed in myself, and that's why I'm standing here today. For the women who are hesitant to start their tech career-you belong. Prove to society (and yourself!) that you can achieve and succeed in any field.

Disclaimer

Coursera Inc. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 18:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 412 M - -
Net income 2021 -134 M - -
Net cash 2021 794 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -16,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 736 M 2 736 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,71x
EV / Sales 2022 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 779
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth R. Hahn Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Andrew Y. Ng Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Scott D. Sandell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COURSERA, INC.-18.78%2 736
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.32%510 532
NETFLIX, INC.-38.90%163 410
PROSUS N.V.-29.48%146 039
AIRBNB, INC.-8.89%96 122
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-24.35%61 996