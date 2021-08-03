Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Coursera, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COUR   US22266M1045

COURSERA, INC.

(COUR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coursera : Q2 FY21 Earnings Call Presentation

08/03/2021 | 04:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q2 Fiscal Year 2021

Earnings Presentation

August 3, 2021

1

Q2 FY21

Disclaimer

Information contained in this presentation is current as of the Q2 FY21 earnings date

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, this presentation includes non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP net loss, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and Free Cash Flow, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. These are key measures used by our management to help us analyze our financial results, establish budgets and operational goals for managing our business, evaluate our performance, and make strategic decisions. Accordingly, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. In addition, we believe these measures are useful for period-to-period comparisons of our business. We also believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core business and results of operations over multiple periods with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and to analyze our cash performance. However, the non-GAAP financial measures presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to diﬀerences in the way that these measures are calculated. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered as a substitute for or in isolation from financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP metrics have limitations as analytical tools. You are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as detailed in this presentation. You should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this presentation that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words "may," "might," "will," "can," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "objective," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding: the growing adoption and impact of our platform around the world;; trends in the online learning market, including with respect to the impact of technology on higher education, the need for global education, and learner interest in online credentials as a pathway into digital roles; trends in the higher education market; opportunities to drive growth for Coursera; features and anticipated benefits of our content and platform oﬀerings and global learning ecosystem including aﬀordability, convenience, skills benchmarking and employer provision of job opportunities; our ability to market eﬀectively, including in global markets; and our financial outlook, future financial performance, and expectations, among others. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially diﬀerent from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: our ability to manage our growth; our limited operating history; the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on our business and our industry; the nascency of online learning solutions and risks related to market adoption of online learning; our ability to maintain and expand our partnerships with our university and industry partners; our ability to attract and retain learners; our ability to increase sales of our Enterprise oﬀering; our ability to compete eﬀectively; regulatory matters impacting us or our partners; risks related to intellectual property; cyber security and privacy risks and regulations; potential disruptions to our platform; and our status as a B Corp, as well as the risks discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and as detailed from time to time in our SEC filings. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements relate only to events as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

2

Q2 FY21

Q2 Earnings Summary

As of June 30, 2021

CONSUMER

ENTERPRISE

DEGREES

TOTAL

$62.0M

$28.2M

$11.9M

$102.1M

REVENUE

+23% y/y

+69% y/y

+78% y/y

+38% y/y

$40.7M

$19.0M

$11.9M

$61.8M

MARGIN

66% segment margin

67% segment margin

100% segment margin

61% gross margin

584 paid enterprise

87M registered

customers

14,630 degrees

+109% y/y

KEY BUSINESS

learners

students

METRICS

+5M in the quarter

114% net retention rate

+81% y/y

for paid enterprise

customers

Note: This summary reflects non-GAAP financial measures and key operational metrics. See the Appendix for "Key Business Metrics Definitions" as well as reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to

the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

3

Q2 FY21

Contents

01 The future of learning

02 Our global learning ecosystem

03 Financial results & outlook

4

Q2 FY21

MISSION

Provide universal access to world-class learning

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Coursera Inc. published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 20:22:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COURSERA, INC.
04:26pCOURSERA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
04:23pCOURSERA : Q2 FY21 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
04:16pCOURSERA : Earnings Flash (COUR) COURSERA Reports Q2 Revenue $102.1M, vs. Street..
MT
04:16pCOURSERA : Earnings Flash (COUR) COURSERA Reports Q2 Loss $-0.05, vs. Street Est..
MT
04:11pCOURSERA : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
BU
07/21Blue Prism Partners with Coursera for RPA and Intelligent Automation Training
CI
07/20COURSERA : to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
BU
06/21COURSERA, INC.(NYSE : COUR) added to S&P TMI Index
CI
06/19COURSERA : Goodwill ~ Redwood Empire Partners with Facebook Elevate and Coursera..
AQ
06/11COURSERA : RBC Capital Initiates Coursera at Outperform With $50 Price Target
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 378 M - -
Net income 2021 -102 M - -
Net cash 2021 763 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -40,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 805 M 4 805 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,7x
EV / Sales 2022 8,79x
Nbr of Employees 779
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart COURSERA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coursera, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COURSERA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 36,12 $
Average target price 55,75 $
Spread / Average Target 54,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth R. Hahn Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Andrew Y. Ng Chairman
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Scott D. Sandell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COURSERA, INC.0.00%4 805
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.92%581 688
NETFLIX, INC.-4.28%228 003
PROSUS N.V.-14.15%145 723
AIRBNB, INC.-0.89%88 505
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%81 673