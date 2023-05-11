Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Coursera, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COUR   US22266M1045

COURSERA, INC.

(COUR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-11 pm EDT
11.18 USD   -5.25%
04:23pCoursera to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/09Coursera's Latest Learner Outcomes Report Highlights the Real-World Impact of Online Learning
BU
05/04COURSERA, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coursera to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/11/2023 | 04:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR) announces that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Needham 18th Annual Technology & Media Conference
Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023
Fireside chat time: 12:45 p.m. PT / 3:45 p.m. ET
Speaker: Ken Hahn, Chief Financial Officer

William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Presentation time: 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET
Speaker: Jeff Maggioncalda, Chief Executive Officer

A live webcast and archived replay of the virtual fireside chats will be available on Coursera’s Investor Relations website at investor.coursera.com.

Disclosure Information

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, Coursera announces material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), press releases, company blog posts, public conference calls, and webcasts, as well as via Coursera’s investor relations website.

About Coursera

Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 124 million registered learners as of March 31, 2023. Coursera partners with over 300 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including courses, Specializations, Professional Certificates, Guided Projects, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Institutions around the world use Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students in fields such as data science, technology, and business. Coursera became a Delaware public benefit corporation and a B Corp in February 2021.

Source Code: COUR-IR


© Business Wire 2023
All news about COURSERA, INC.
04:23pCoursera to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/09Coursera's Latest Learner Outcomes Report Highlights the Real-World Impact of Online Le..
BU
05/04COURSERA, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
05/03Insider Sell: Coursera
MT
05/03Insider Sell: Coursera
MT
05/03Insider Sell: Coursera
MT
05/03Insider Sell: Coursera
MT
05/02Insider Sell: Coursera
MT
04/28UBS Adjusts Coursera Price Target to $13 From $14, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
04/28Keybanc Adjusts Price Target on Coursera to $17 From $19, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COURSERA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 607 M - -
Net income 2023 -146 M - -
Net cash 2023 776 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -12,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 778 M 1 778 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
EV / Sales 2024 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 1 401
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart COURSERA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coursera, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COURSERA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 11,80 $
Average target price 17,58 $
Spread / Average Target 49,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth R. Hahn Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Andrew Y. Ng Chairman
Mustafa Furniturewala Head-Engineering
Shravan K. Goli Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COURSERA, INC.-0.25%1 778
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.32%399 876
NETFLIX, INC.13.75%149 108
PROSUS N.V.0.20%89 270
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.56.85%78 504
AIRBNB, INC.32.39%71 327
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer