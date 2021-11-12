Log in
    COUR   US22266M1045

COURSERA, INC.

(COUR)
  Report
Coursera to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

11/12/2021 | 05:34pm EST
Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR) announces that Ken Hahn, Coursera’s chief financial officer, is scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences:

2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecommunications Conference
Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Virtual fireside chat time: 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET

11th Annual Needham Virtual SaaS 1x1 Conference
Date: Thursday, November 18, 2021

A live webcast and archived replay of the virtual fireside chat will be available on Coursera’s Investor Relations website at investor.coursera.com.

Disclosure Information

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, Coursera announces material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, company blog posts, public conference calls and webcasts, as well as the investor relations website.

About Coursera

Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 92 million registered learners as of September 30, 2021. Coursera partners with over 250 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including courses, Specializations, Professional Certificates, Guided Projects, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Institutions around the world use Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students in fields such as data science, technology, and business. Coursera became a B Corp in February 2021.

Source Code: COUR-IR


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 412 M - -
Net income 2021 -134 M - -
Net cash 2021 798 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -28,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 804 M 4 804 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,72x
EV / Sales 2022 7,89x
Nbr of Employees 779
Free-Float 88,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 34,85 $
Average target price 49,79 $
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth R. Hahn Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Andrew Y. Ng Chairman
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Scott D. Sandell Independent Director
