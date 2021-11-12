Coursera to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR) announces that Ken Hahn, Coursera’s chief financial officer, is scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences:

2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecommunications Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Virtual fireside chat time: 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET

11th Annual Needham Virtual SaaS 1x1 Conference

Date: Thursday, November 18, 2021

A live webcast and archived replay of the virtual fireside chat will be available on Coursera’s Investor Relations website at investor.coursera.com.

About Coursera

Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 92 million registered learners as of September 30, 2021. Coursera partners with over 250 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including courses, Specializations, Professional Certificates, Guided Projects, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Institutions around the world use Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students in fields such as data science, technology, and business. Coursera became a B Corp in February 2021.

