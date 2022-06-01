Log in
    COUR   US22266M1045

COURSERA, INC.

(COUR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/01 04:00:02 pm EDT
16.23 USD   -4.02%
05/23Berenberg Bank Terminates Coverage on Bandwidth, Chegg, Coursera, Docebo, Grand Canyon Education, Instructure, LivePerson, Udemy, 2U
MT
05/17COURSERA, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/17Coursera, Inc. Elects Carmen Chang Class I Directors
CI
Coursera to Participate in the 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

06/01/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR) announces that Jeff Maggioncalda, chief executive officer, and Ken Hahn, chief financial officer, are scheduled to participate in a presentation and fireside chat at the 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. CT / 9:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and archived replay of the presentation will be available on Coursera’s Investor Relations website at investor.coursera.com.

Disclosure Information

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, Coursera announces material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), press releases, company blog posts, public conference calls, and webcasts, as well as via Coursera’s investor relations website.

About Coursera

Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 102 million registered learners as of March 31, 2022. Coursera partners with over 250 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including courses, Specializations, Professional Certificates, Guided Projects, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Institutions around the world use Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students in fields such as data science, technology, and business. Coursera became a B Corp in February 2021.

Source Code: COUR-IR


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 543 M - -
Net income 2022 -157 M - -
Net cash 2022 790 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -15,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 436 M 2 436 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,03x
EV / Sales 2023 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 138
Free-Float 90,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 16,91 $
Average target price 32,71 $
Spread / Average Target 93,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth R. Hahn Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Andrew Y. Ng Chairman
Chun Yu Wong Senior Vice President-Engineering
John L Doerr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COURSERA, INC.-30.81%2 436
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.67%440 437
PROSUS N.V.-34.34%132 016
NETFLIX, INC.-67.23%87 717
AIRBNB, INC.-27.40%76 929
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-44.67%45 557