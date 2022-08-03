Log in
    COUR   US22266M1045

COURSERA, INC.

(COUR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-03 pm EDT
13.65 USD   +0.15%
Coursera to Participate in the KeyBanc Capital Markets' Technology Leadership Forum

08/03/2022 | 04:20pm EDT
Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR) announces that Ken Hahn, chief financial officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the KeyBanc Capital Markets' Technology Leadership Forum on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. MT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on Coursera’s Investor Relations website at investor.coursera.com.

Disclosure Information

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, Coursera announces material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), press releases, company blog posts, public conference calls, and webcasts, as well as via Coursera’s investor relations website.

About Coursera

Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 107 million registered learners as of June 30, 2022. Coursera partners with over 275 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including courses, Specializations, Professional Certificates, Guided Projects, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Institutions around the world use Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students in fields such as data science, technology, and business. Coursera became a B Corp in February 2021.

Source Code: COUR-IR


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 511 M - -
Net income 2022 -160 M - -
Net cash 2022 796 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 963 M 1 963 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 138
Free-Float 90,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 13,63 $
Average target price 19,17 $
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth R. Hahn Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Andrew Y. Ng Chairman
Chun Yu Wong Senior Vice President-Engineering
John L Doerr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COURSERA, INC.-44.23%1 963
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-35.42%358 884
NETFLIX, INC.-63.25%98 467
PROSUS N.V.-15.10%88 848
AIRBNB, INC.-30.12%74 046
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-30.24%57 437