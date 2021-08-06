Log in
    COUR   US22266M1045

COURSERA, INC.

(COUR)
  Report
Coursera : to Participate in the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum

08/06/2021 | 08:06am EDT
Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR) announces that Ken Hahn, Coursera’s chief financial officer, is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 12:20 p.m. PT / 3:20 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and archived replay will be available on Coursera’s Investor Relations website at investor.coursera.com.

Disclosure Information

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, Coursera announces material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, company blog posts, public conference calls and webcasts, as well as the investor relations website.

About Coursera

Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 87 million registered learners as of June 30, 2021. Coursera partners with over 200 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Institutions around the world use Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students in many high-demand fields, including data science, technology, and business.

Source Code: COUR-IR


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 408 M - -
Net income 2021 -134 M - -
Net cash 2021 787 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -33,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 435 M 5 435 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,4x
EV / Sales 2022 9,27x
Nbr of Employees 779
Free-Float 91,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 40,86 $
Average target price 54,14 $
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth R. Hahn Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Andrew Y. Ng Chairman
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Scott D. Sandell Independent Director
