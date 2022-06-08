COURTEVILLE BUSINESS : CORPORATE ACTION ANNOUNCEMENT

|
Updated Corporate Actions Announcement
COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PLC hereby announce as follows:
Period Ended
31st December 2021
A Final Dividend of 0.04 Kobo for every share of 50K, subject to appropriate
withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear
Proposed Dividend
in the Register of Members as at the close of business on 9th day of June, 2022.
Proposed Bonus
NIL
Closure of Register
The Register of Shareholders will be closed from 10th June to 17th June, 2022.
Qualification Date
9th June, 2022.
On 26th July, 2022 dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose
names appear on the Register of Members as at 9th June, 2022 and who have
completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their
Payment Date
dividends directly into their Bank accounts.
Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised
to download the Registrar's E-DividendMandate Activation Form, which is also
available on the website of the Registrars: www.crescentregistrars.com,
www.crescentregistrars.com.ng, complete and submit to the Registrar or
E-Dividend Registration
their respective Banks.
Unclaimed
Dividend
Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained
unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are
Certificates
advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.
The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at The Legation Hall, 38
Date of Annual General
Commercial Avenue, Sabo, Yaba, Lagos on 1Tuesday 26th July, 2022 at 11:00
Meeting
am.
Crescent Registrar Limited, 23 Olusoji Idowu Street, +234 (1) 453 8671-4,
Registrar
info@crescentregistrars.com,
Phone No: 08028994830
Investor Relations
email: irs@courtevillegroup.com
|