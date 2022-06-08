Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Courteville Business Solutions Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COURTVILLE   NGCOURTVILE6

COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PLC

(COURTVILLE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-05
0.5400 NGN    0.00%
04/29COURTEVILLE BUSINESS : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
04/29Courteville Business Solutions Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/29COURTEVILLE BUSINESS : Post board meeting notification
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

COURTEVILLE BUSINESS : CORPORATE ACTION ANNOUNCEMENT

06/08/2022 | 10:52am EDT
Updated Corporate Actions Announcement

COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PLC hereby announce as follows:

Period Ended

31st December 2021

A Final Dividend of 0.04 Kobo for every share of 50K, subject to appropriate

withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear

Proposed Dividend

in the Register of Members as at the close of business on 9th day of June, 2022.

Proposed Bonus

NIL

Closure of Register

The Register of Shareholders will be closed from 10th June to 17th June, 2022.

Qualification Date

9th June, 2022.

On 26th July, 2022 dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose

names appear on the Register of Members as at 9th June, 2022 and who have

completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their

Payment Date

dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised

to download the Registrar's E-DividendMandate Activation Form, which is also

available on the website of the Registrars: www.crescentregistrars.com,

www.crescentregistrars.com.ng, complete and submit to the Registrar or

E-Dividend Registration

their respective Banks.

Unclaimed

Dividend

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained

Warrants

and Share

unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are

Certificates

advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at The Legation Hall, 38

Date of Annual General

Commercial Avenue, Sabo, Yaba, Lagos on 1Tuesday 26th July, 2022 at 11:00

Meeting

am.

Crescent Registrar Limited, 23 Olusoji Idowu Street, +234 (1) 453 8671-4,

Registrar

info@crescentregistrars.com,

Phone No: 08028994830

Investor Relations

email: irs@courtevillegroup.com

1 The company moved the date of its Annual General Meeting and payment date from 24 June 2022 as announced on 4 April 2022 to 26 July 2022

Dated this 7th day of June, 2022

Signed:

Jackson, Etti & Edu

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Courteville Business Solutions plc published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 14:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
