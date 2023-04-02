Advanced search
    COURTVILLE   NGCOURTVILE6

COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PLC

(COURTVILLE)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-30
0.4800 NGN   -.--%
Courteville Business : Notice of closed period
PU
03/09Courteville Business : 2022 nccg compliance report
PU
02/21Courteville Business : Notification on the mandatory takeover bid of 1,171,939,459 shares equivalent to 32.99% stake in courteville business solutions plc at 48 kobo per unit by bows nigeria limited
PU
Summary 
Summary

COURTEVILLE BUSINESS : NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD

04/02/2023 | 12:29pm EDT
Lagos, Nigeria, 31st March 2022

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD - COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

We write to inform our Shareholders, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Courteville Business Solutions Plc (the Company) is scheduled to hold on Thursday April 27, 2023 to consider among other things the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter ending 31st March 2023 (2023 Q1UFS).

In compliance with the Closed Period rule of Nigeria Exchange Limited (as amended), the Closed Period for trading in the shares of the Company by Insiders will commence on April 1, 2023 and will remain in force until 24 hours after the 2023 Q1 UFS is released to NGX and the members of the public.

Consequently, no Insider and any other connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

For: Courteville Business Solutions Plc

Jackson, Etti & Edu

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Courteville Business Solutions plc published this content on 02 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2023 16:28:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 2 155 M 4,65 M 4,65 M
Net income 2021 202 M 0,44 M 0,44 M
Net cash 2021 557 M 1,20 M 1,20 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,67x
Yield 2021 10,5%
Capitalization 1 705 M 3,67 M 3,67 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 129
Free-Float 26,5%
Chart COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PLC
Duration : Period :
Courteville Business Solutions Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Adebola Akindele Chief Executive Director, Group MD & Director
Azeez Enitan Edunwale Chief Financial Officer
Afam Edozie Non-Executive Chairman
Adedoyin Ademiluyi Group Head-Information Technology & Operations
Olutosin Kalejaiye Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PLC4.35%4
CINTAS CORPORATION2.45%47 042
EDENRED SE7.19%14 755
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-0.45%14 081
BUREAU VERITAS SA7.56%13 014
RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED-2.66%10 216
