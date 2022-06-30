COURTEVILLE BUSINESS : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

Lagos, Nigeria, 30th June, 2022

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD - COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

We write to inform our Shareholders, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), and the investing public that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Courteville Business Solutions Plc (the Company) is scheduled to hold on Tuesday July 26, 2022 to consider among other things the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter ending 30th June, 2022.

In compliance with the Listing Rules of NGX, the Closed Period for trading in the shares of the Company by Insiders will commence on July 1, 2022 until 24 hours after the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter ending 30th June, 2022 is released to NGX and the members of the public.

Consequently, no Insider and any other connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

For: Courteville Business Solutions Plc

Jackson, Etti & Edu

Company Secretary