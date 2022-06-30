Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Courteville Business Solutions Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COURTVILLE   NGCOURTVILE6

COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PLC

(COURTVILLE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-28
0.4700 NGN    0.00%
10:13aCOURTEVILLE BUSINESS : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
06/10COURTEVILLE BUSINESS : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
06/08COURTEVILLE BUSINESS : Corporate action announcement
PU
Summary 
Summary

COURTEVILLE BUSINESS : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

06/30/2022 | 10:13am EDT
Lagos, Nigeria, 30th June, 2022

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD - COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

We write to inform our Shareholders, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), and the investing public that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Courteville Business Solutions Plc (the Company) is scheduled to hold on Tuesday July 26, 2022 to consider among other things the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter ending 30th June, 2022.

In compliance with the Listing Rules of NGX, the Closed Period for trading in the shares of the Company by Insiders will commence on July 1, 2022 until 24 hours after the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter ending 30th June, 2022 is released to NGX and the members of the public.

Consequently, no Insider and any other connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

For: Courteville Business Solutions Plc

Jackson, Etti & Edu

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Courteville Business Solutions plc published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 14:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 155 M 5,19 M 5,19 M
Net income 2021 202 M 0,49 M 0,49 M
Net cash 2021 557 M 1,34 M 1,34 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,67x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 669 M 4,02 M 4,02 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 129
Free-Float 26,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Adebola Akindele Chief Executive Director, Group MD & Director
Azeez Enitan Edunwale Chief Financial Officer
Afam Edozie Non-Executive Chairman
Adedoyin Ademiluyi Group Head-Information Technology & Operations
Olutosin Kalejaiye Head-Information Technology
