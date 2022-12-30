COURTEVILLE BUSINESS : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

Lagos, Nigeria, 29th December 2022

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD - COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

We write to inform our Shareholders, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Courteville Business Solutions Plc (the Company) is scheduled to hold on Thursday January 26, 2023 to consider among other things the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter ending 31st December, 2022 (2022 Q4 UFS).

In compliance with the Closed Period rule of Nigeria Exchange Limited (as amended), the Closed Period for trading in the shares of the Company by Insiders will commence on January 1, 2023 and will remain in force until 24 hours after the 2022 Q4 UFS and Audited Financial Statements for the year ending 31st December 2022 are released to NGX and the members of the public.

Consequently, no Insider and any other connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

For: Courteville Business Solutions Plc

Jackson, Etti & Edu

Company Secretary