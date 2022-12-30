Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Courteville Business Solutions Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COURTVILLE   NGCOURTVILE6

COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PLC

(COURTVILLE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-28
0.4800 NGN    0.00%
04:32aCourteville Business : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
10/28Courteville Business Solutions Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/28Courteville Business : Outcome of the 53rd board meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

COURTEVILLE BUSINESS : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

12/30/2022 | 04:32am EST
Lagos, Nigeria, 29th December 2022

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD - COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

We write to inform our Shareholders, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Courteville Business Solutions Plc (the Company) is scheduled to hold on Thursday January 26, 2023 to consider among other things the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter ending 31st December, 2022 (2022 Q4 UFS).

In compliance with the Closed Period rule of Nigeria Exchange Limited (as amended), the Closed Period for trading in the shares of the Company by Insiders will commence on January 1, 2023 and will remain in force until 24 hours after the 2022 Q4 UFS and Audited Financial Statements for the year ending 31st December 2022 are released to NGX and the members of the public.

Consequently, no Insider and any other connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the Closed Period.

For: Courteville Business Solutions Plc

Jackson, Etti & Edu

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Courteville Business Solutions plc published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 09:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 155 M 4,82 M 4,82 M
Net income 2021 202 M 0,45 M 0,45 M
Net cash 2021 557 M 1,25 M 1,25 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,67x
Yield 2021 10,5%
Capitalization 1 705 M 3,81 M 3,81 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 129
Free-Float 26,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Adebola Akindele Chief Executive Director, Group MD & Director
Azeez Enitan Edunwale Chief Financial Officer
Afam Edozie Non-Executive Chairman
Adedoyin Ademiluyi Group Head-Information Technology & Operations
Olutosin Kalejaiye Head-Information Technology
