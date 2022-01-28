COURTEVILLE BUSINESS : OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING

Lagos, Nigeria, 28th January 2022

APPROVAL OF THE GROUP'S UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2021 - COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PLC

Please refer to the announcement made on January 4, 2022 wherein Courteville Business Solutions Plc (the Company) informed the investing public and the Nigerian Exchange Limited (the Exchange) of its Board Meeting scheduled to hold on 27th January, 2022.

We are pleased to inform the investing public and the Exchange that the Board of the Company has considered and unanimously approved the Group Unaudited Financial Statements for the quarter ended 31st December, 2021.

The investing public is also being informed through this medium that following the Exchange's circular of 21st of January 2022, the Company has elected to file its Fourth Quarter Unaudited Financial Statements on/before 30th January, 2022.

Accordingly, the full year Audited Financial Statements of the Group will be submitted to the Exchange on or before 31st March, 2022 upon being considered and approved by the Board of Directors.

For: Courteville Business Solutions Plc

Jackson, Etti & Edu

Company Secretary