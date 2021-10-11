Cousins Properties Incorporated : 2020 ESG Report

Disclaimer

This ESG Report contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to uncertainties and risks, as itemized in Item 1A included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2021. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, information concerning our sustainability strategies and objectives, including projected cost savings, water usage, waste, energy consumption, building certifications, development and redevelopment activity, our goals and activities related to social and governance matters, including diversity and engagement, and, other forward-looking data. Any forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future performance, initiatives and priorities, taking into account information that is currently available. These beliefs, assumptions, and expectations may change as a result of possible events or factors, not all of which are known. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements due to, but not limited to, the following: the availability and terms of capital; the ability to refinance or repay indebtedness as it matures; the failure of purchase, sale, or other contracts to ultimately close; the failure to achieve anticipated benefits from acquisitions, investments, or dispositions; the potential dilutive effect of common stock or operating partnership unit issuances; the availability of buyers and pricing with respect to the disposition of assets; changes in national and local economic conditions, the real estate industry, and the commercial real estate markets in which we operate, particularly in Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Phoenix, Tampa, Dallas, and Nashville, where we have high concentrations of lease revenues, including the impact of high unemployment, volatility in the public equity and debt markets, and international economic and other conditions; the impact of a public health crisis, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and the governmental and third-party response to such a crisis, which may affect our key personnel, our major customers, and the costs of operating our assets; the impact of social distancing, sheltering-in-place, border closings, travel restrictions, remote work requirements, and similar governmental and private measures taken to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and our customers; changes to our strategy with regard to land and other non-core holdings that may require impairment losses to be recognized; leasing risks, including the ability to obtain new customers or renew expiring customers, the ability to lease newly developed and/or recently acquired space, the failure of a customer to occupy leased space, and the risk of declining leasing rates; changes in the needs of our customers brought about by the desire for co-working arrangements, trends toward utilizing less office space per employee, and

the effect of telecommuting; any adverse change in the financial condition of one or more of our customers; volatility in interest rates and insurance rates; competition from other developers or investors; the risks associated with real estate developments (such as zoning approval, receipt of required permits, construction delays, cost overruns, and leasing risk); cyber security breaches; changes in senior management, changes in the Board of Directors, and the loss of key personnel; the potential liability for uninsured losses, condemnation, or environmental issues; the potential liability for a failure to meet regulatory requirements; the financial condition and liquidity

of, or disputes with, joint venture partners; any failure to comply with debt covenants under credit agreements; any failure to continue to qualify for taxation as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and meet regulatory requirements; potential changes to state, local, or federal regulations applicable to our business; material changes in the rates, or the ability to pay, dividends on common shares or other securities; potential changes to the tax laws impacting REITs and real estate in general; and those additional risks and factors discussed in reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by the Company. The words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "plans," "may," "intend," "will," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions, or expectations will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise, except as required under U.S. federal securities laws.