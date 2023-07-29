







Forward-Looking Statements 2 Earnings Release 3 Company Information 5 Consolidated Balance Sheets 6 Consolidated Statements of Operations 7 Key Performance Metrics 8 Funds From Operations - Summary 11 Funds From Operations - Detail 12 Portfolio Statistics 15 Same Property Performance 18 Office Leasin g Activity 19 Office Lease Expirations 20 Top 20 Office Tenants 21 Tenant Industry Diversification 22 Investment Activity 23 Development Pipeline 25 Land Inventory 26 Debt Schedule 27 Joint Venture Information 30 Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Calculations and Reconciliations 31 Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Definitions 38







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS





Certain matters contained in this report are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to uncertainties and risks, as itemized in Item 1A included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of the business and our financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, and objectives. They also include, among other things, statements regarding subjects that are forward-looking by their nature, such as: guidance and underlying assumptions; business and financial strategy; future debt financings; future acquisitions and dispositions of operating assets or joint venture interests; future acquisitions and dispositions of land, including ground leases; future development and redevelopment opportunities, including fee development opportunities; future issuances and repurchases of common stock, limited partnership units, or preferred stock; future distributions; projected capital expenditures; market and industry trends; entry into new markets, changes in existing market concentrations, or exits from existing markets; future changes in interest rates and liquidity of capital markets; and all statements that address operating performance, events, investments, or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future - including statements relating to creating value for stockholders.





Any forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future performance, taking into account information that is currently available. These beliefs, assumptions, and expectations may change as a result of possible events or factors, not all of which are known. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements due to, but not limited to, the following: the availability and terms of capital; the ability to refinance or repay indebtedness as it matures; the failure of purchase, sale, or other contracts to ultimately close; the failure to achieve anticipated benefits from acquisitions, investments, or dispositions; the potential dilutive effect of common stock or operating partnership unit issuances; the availability of buyers and pricing with respect to the disposition of assets; changes in national and local economic conditions, the real estate industry, and the commercial real estate markets in which we operate (including supply and demand changes), particularly in Atlanta, Austin, Tampa, Charlotte, Phoenix, Dallas, and Nashville, including the impact of high unemployment, volatility in the public equity and debt markets, and international economic and other conditions; the impact of a public health crisis and the governmental and third-party response to such a crisis, which may affect our key personnel, our tenants, and the costs of operating our assets; sociopolitical unrest such as political instability, civil unrest, armed hostilities, or political activism which may result in a disruption of day-to-day building operations; changes to our strategy in regard to our real estate assets which may require impairment to be recognized; leasing risks, including the ability to obtain new tenants or renew expiring tenants, the ability to lease newly developed and/or recently acquired space, the failure of a tenant to commence or complete tenant improvements on schedule or to occupy leased space, and the risk of declining leasing rates; changes in the needs of our tenants brought about by the desire for co-working arrangements, trends toward utilizing less office space per employee, and the effect of employees working remotely; any adverse change in the financial condition of one or more of our tenants; volatility in interest rates and insurance rates; inflation and continuing increases in the inflation rate; competition from other developers or investors; the risks associated with real estate developments (such as zoning approval, receipt of required permits, construction delays, cost overruns, and leasing risk); cyber security breaches; changes in senior management, changes in the Board of Directors, and the loss of key personnel; the potential liability for uninsured losses, condemnation, or environmental issues; the potential liability for a failure to meet regulatory requirements; the financial condition and liquidity of, or disputes with, joint venture partners; any failure to comply with debt covenants under credit agreements; any failure to continue to qualify for taxation as a real estate investment trust or meet regulatory requirements; potential changes to state, local, or federal regulations applicable to our business; material changes in the rates, or the ability to pay, dividends on common shares or other securities; potential changes to the tax laws impacting REITs and real estate in general; and those additional risks and factors discussed in reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") by the Company.





The words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "plans," "may," "intend," "will," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions, or expectations will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise, except as required under U.S. federal securities laws.



EARNINGS RELEASE





COUSINS PROPERTIES REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Raises Full Year 2023 FFO Guidance

ATLANTA (July 27, 2023) - Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"Our customers are returning to more frequent in-person work and our strong second quarter results broadly reflect this positive trend," said Colin Connolly, president and chief executive officer of Cousins Properties. "Our late-stage leasing pipeline remains encouraging and nearly twice as large as it was at the beginning of the year. As we see first-hand, the highest quality properties that provide customers with a compelling lifestyle experience strongly outperform the broader market. Cousins is well-positioned for the future with a Sun Belt trophy portfolio and an exceptionally strong balance sheet."

Financial Results

For second quarter 2023:

•Net income available to common stockholders was $22.6 million, or $0.15 per share, compared to $34.1 million, or $0.23 per share, for second quarter 2022.

•Funds From Operations ("FFO") was $103.0 million, or $0.68 per share, compared to $104.7 million, or $0.70 per share, for second quarter 2022.

For six months ended June 30, 2023:

•Net income available to common stockholders was $44.8 million, or $0.29 per share, compared to $62.0 million, or $0.42 per share, for six months ended June 30, 2022.

•FFO was $201.0 million, or $1.32 per share, compared to $204.2 million, or $1.37 per share, for six months ended June 30, 2022.

During the second quarter 2023:

•Received formal rejection of SVB Financial's lease at Hayden Ferry in Phoenix, with an effective termination date no later than September 30, 2023. Reduction of $1.6 million in revenue related to the write-down of net assets associated with this lease is included in the results above.





Operations and Leasing Activity

For second quarter 2023:

•Same property net operating income ("NOI") on a cash-basis increased 3.7%.

•Second generation net rent per square foot on a cash-basis increased 7.9%.

•Executed 435,000 square feet of office leases, including 343,000 square feet of new and expansion leases, representing 79% of total leasing activity.

For six months ended June 30, 2023:

•Same property NOI on a cash-basis increased 4.3%.

•Second generation net rent per square foot on a cash-basis increased 7.2%.

•Executed 693,000 square feet of office leases, including 502,000 square feet of new and expansion leases, representing 72% of total leasing activity.







EARNINGS RELEASE





Financing Activity

•In April 2023, we entered into a floating-to-fixed interest rate swap on $200 million of our recently issued $400 million Term Loan maturing March 2025, fixing the underlying daily SOFR rate at 4.298% through maturity.

•In May 2023, we refinanced the mortgage loan for our Medical Offices at Emory Hospital property in Atlanta, which is owned in a 50-50 joint venture with Emory University. The new $83 million mortgage loan matures in June 2032 and has a fixed interest rate of 4.80%. The proceeds were used to pay off the existing $62 million mortgage that matured on June 1, 2023.





Earnings Guidance

Full year 2023 earnings guidance updated as follows:

•Net income between $0.53 and $0.61 per share, updated from previous guidance of $0.53 and $0.63 per share.

•FFO between $2.57 and $2.65 per share, up from previous guidance between $2.55 and $2.65 per share.

•The change to FFO is primarily driven by an assumed effective termination date of September 30, 2023 for SVB Financial (previously assumed to be June 30, 2023) and higher parking income.

•Guidance does not include any operating property acquisitions, operating property dispositions, or development starts.

•Guidance reflects management's current plans and assumptions as of the date of this report and is subject to the risks and uncertainties more fully described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Actual results could differ materially from this guidance.





Investor Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will conduct a conference call at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, July 28, 2023 to discuss the results of the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (877) 247-1056. The live webcast of this call can be accessed on the Company's website, www.cousins.com, through the "Cousins Properties Second Quarter Conference Call" link on the Investor Relations page. A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering the passcode 2243407. The playback can also be accessed on the Company's website.



COMPANY INFORMATION





THE COMPANY

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets, and opportunistic investments. For more information, please visit www.cousins.com.

MANAGEMENT

M. Colin Connolly Gregg D. Adzema Kennedy Hicks Richard G. Hickson IV President & Chief Executive Officer Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Executive Vice President, Chief Investment Officer & Managing Director Executive Vice President, Operations John S. McColl Pamela F. Roper Jeffrey D. Symes Executive Vice President, Development Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary Senior Vice President &

Chief Accounting Officer

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Robert M. Chapman Charles T. Cannada M. Colin Connolly Non-executive Chairman of Cousins Properties, Chief Executive Officer of Centerpoint Properties Trust Private Investor President and Chief Executive Officer of Cousins Properties Scott W. Fordham Lillian C. Giornelli R. Kent Griffin Jr. Former Chief Executive Officer and

Director of TIER REIT, Inc. Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Trustee of

The Cousins Foundation Inc. Managing Director of Phicas Investors Donna W. Hyland Dionne Nelson R. Dary Stone President and Chief Executive Officer of

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta President and Chief Executive Officer of

Laurel Street Residential President and Chief Executive Officer of R.D. Stone Interests

COMPANY INFORMATION / EQUITY COVERAGE(1)

Corporate Headquarters Transfer Agent Barclays BofA Securities BMO Capital Evercore ISI Green Street Jefferies 3344 Peachtree Road NE

Suite 1800

Atlanta GA 30326

404.407.1000 American Stock Transfer &

Trust Company LLC

astfinancial.com

800.937.5449 Anthony Powell 212.526.8768 Camille Bonnel

646.855.5042 John Kim

212.885.4115 Steve Sakwa

212.446.9462 Dylan Burzinski

949.640.8780 Peter Abramowitz

212.336.7241 Investor Relations Stock Exchange J.P. Morgan Mizuho Securities RW Baird Truist Securities Wells Fargo Wolfe Research Roni Imbeaux

Vice President, Finance &

Investor Relations

rimbeaux@cousins.com

404.407.1104 NYSE: CUZ Anthony Paolone

212.622.6682 Vikram Malhotra

212.282.3827 Nicholas Thillman

414.298.5053 Michael Lewis

212.319.5659 Blaine Heck

443.263.6529 Andrew Rosivach

646.582.9250

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets: Real estate assets: Operating properties, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,197,310 and $1,079,662 in 2023 and 2022, respectively $ 6,740,557 $ 6,738,354 Projects under development 124,105 111,400 Land 158,429 158,430 7,023,091 7,008,184 Cash and cash equivalents 8,031 5,145 Accounts receivable 12,466 8,653 Deferred rents receivable 196,349 184,043 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 138,992 112,839 Intangible assets, net 121,887 136,240 Other assets, net 94,969 81,912 Total assets $ 7,595,785 $ 7,537,016 Liabilities: Notes payable $ 2,423,761 $ 2,334,606 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 241,563 271,103 Deferred income 172,552 128,636 Intangible liabilities, net 46,511 52,280 Other liabilities 107,100 103,442 Total liabilities 2,991,487 2,890,067 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Stockholders' investment: Common stock, $1 par value per share, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 154,336,492 and 154,019,214 issued, and 151,774,468 and 151,457,190 outstanding in 2023 and 2022, respectively 154,336 154,019 Additional paid-in capital 5,634,996 5,630,327 Treasury stock at cost, 2,562,024 shares in 2023 and 2022 (147,157) (147,157) Distributions in excess of cumulative net income (1,066,369) (1,013,292) Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,565 1,767 Total stockholders' investment 4,581,371 4,625,664 Nonredeemable noncontrolling interests 22,927 21,285 Total equity 4,604,298 4,646,949 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,595,785 $ 7,537,016



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Rental property revenues $ 203,954 $ 183,174 $ 404,030 $ 366,401 Fee income 352 2,305 726 3,693 Other 14 201 2,292 2,484 204,320 185,680 407,048 372,578 Expenses: Rental property operating expenses 67,099 62,216 138,312 127,093 Reimbursed expenses 159 677 366 1,037 General and administrative expenses 8,021 6,996 16,459 15,059 Interest expense 25,972 16,549 51,002 32,074 Depreciation and amortization 80,269 69,861 156,039 140,605 Other 476 425 861 646 181,996 156,724 363,039 316,514 Income from unconsolidated joint ventures 753 5,280 1,426 6,404 Gain (loss) on investment property transactions - 28 (2) (41) Loss on extinguishment of debt - (100) - (100) Net income 23,077 34,164 45,433 62,327 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (456) (112) (616) (291) Net income available to common stockholders $ 22,621 $ 34,052 $ 44,817 $ 62,036 Net income per common share - basic $ 0.15 $ 0.23 $ 0.30 $ 0.42 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.23 $ 0.29 $ 0.42 Weighted average shares - basic 151,721 148,837 151,650 148,788 Weighted average shares - diluted 152,126 149,142 152,003 149,090



KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS (1)

2021 2022 1st 2022 2nd 2022 3rd 2022 4th 2022 2023 1st 2023 2nd YTD 2023 Property Statistics Consolidated Operating Properties 32 33 33 33 34 34 34 34 34 Consolidated Rentable Square Feet (in thousands) 17,758 18,136 18,136 18,136 18,424 18,424 18,444 18,444 18,444 Unconsolidated Operating Properties 3 3 3 2 2 2 2 2 2 Unconsolidated Rentable Square Feet (in thousands) 1,179 1,179 1,179 711 711 711 711 711 711 Total Operating Properties 35 36 36 35 36 36 36 36 36 Total Rentable Square Feet (in thousands) 18,937 19,315 19,315 18,847 19,135 19,135 19,155 19,155 19,155 Office Leasing Activity (2) Net Leased during the Period (SF, in thousands) 2,096 324 588 431 632 1,976 258 435 693 Net Rent (per SF) $35.24 $35.45 $32.34 $35.49 $34.04 $34.08 $34.45 $38.65 $37.09 Net Free Rent (per SF) (1.45) (2.36) (0.99) (1.97) (2.69) (1.97) (2.07) (2.04) (2.05) Leasing Commissions (per SF) (2.77) (3.01) (2.65) (2.86) (2.60) (2.74) (2.83) (2.53) (2.64) Tenant Improvements (per SF) (5.47) (6.34) (5.33) (5.69) (6.61) (5.98) (6.29) (5.88) (6.03) Leasing Costs (per SF) (9.69) (11.71) (8.97) (10.52) (11.90) (10.69) (11.19) (10.45) (10.72) Net Effective Rent (per SF) $25.55 $23.74 $23.37 $24.97 $22.14 $23.39 $23.26 $28.20 $26.37 Change in Second Generation Net Rent 24.7 % 27.4 % 27.2 % 20.4 % 18.6 % 23.2 % 20.1 % 19.6 % 19.8 % Change in Cash-Basis Second Generation Net Rent 15.1 % 15.4 % 11.6 % 4.8 % 7.3 % 9.5 % 6.1 % 7.9 % 7.2 % Same Property Information (3) Percent Leased (period end) 90.5 % 90.0 % 89.7 % 89.2 % 90.1 % 90.1 % 90.6 % 90.5 % 90.5 % Weighted Average Occupancy 90.0 % 87.0 % 86.9 % 86.6 % 86.2 % 86.6 % 87.0 % 87.3 % 87.1 % Change in NOI (over prior year period) (0.5) % (2.0) % (2.2) % 1.8 % 2.3 % 0.0 % 5.3 % 6.3 % 5.9 % Change in Cash-Basis NOI (over prior year period) 3.5 % 0.1 % (0.2) % 1.5 % 2.5 % 1.0 % 4.9 % 3.7 % 4.3 % Development Pipeline (4) Estimated Project Costs (in thousands) $759,000 $566,000 $566,000 $568,900 $428,500 $428,500 $428,500 $428,500 $428,500 Estimated Project Costs/Total Undepreciated Assets 8.9 % 6.6 % 6.5 % 6.5 % 4.8 % 4.8 % 4.8 % 4.7 % 4.7 % Market Capitalization Common Stock Price $40.28 $40.29 $29.23 $23.35 $25.29 $25.29 $21.38 $22.80 $22.80 Common Stock/Units Outstanding (in thousands) 148,713 148,788 151,465 151,459 151,482 151,482 151,718 151,774 151,774 Equity Market Capitalization (in thousands) $5,990,160 $5,994,669 $4,427,322 $3,536,568 $3,830,980 $3,830,980 $3,243,731 $3,460,447 $3,460,447 Debt (in thousands) 2,350,314 2,462,197 2,425,339 2,372,931 2,424,004 2,424,004 2,544,956 2,548,073 2,548,073 Total Market Capitalization (in thousands) $8,340,474 $8,456,866 $6,852,661 $5,909,499 $6,254,984 $6,254,984 $5,788,687 $6,008,520 $6,008,520 Continued on next page



KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS (1)

2021 2022 1st 2022 2nd 2022 3rd 2022 4th 2022 2023 1st 2023 2nd YTD 2023 Credit Ratios Net Debt/Total Market Capitalization 28.0 % 28.9 % 35.1 % 39.9 % 38.6 % 38.6 % 43.7 % 42.1 % 42.1 % Net Debt/Total Undepreciated Assets 27.5 % 28.4 % 27.7 % 26.7 % 27.2 % 27.2 % 28.1 % 27.8 % 27.8 % Net Debt/Annualized EBITDAre 4.86 5.28 4.93 4.75 4.93 4.93 5.13 4.89 4.89 Fixed Charges Coverage (EBITDAre) 5.45 5.56 5.56 5.13 4.72 5.21 4.48 4.53 4.51 Dividend Information Common Dividend per Share $1.24 $0.32 $0.32 $0.32 $0.32 $1.28 $0.32 $0.32 $0.64 Funds From Operations (FFO) Payout Ratio 45.3 % 48.7 % 46.3 % 46.4 % 48.4 % 47.4 % 49.5 % 47.3 % 48.4 % Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) Payout Ratio 63.1 % 65.7 % 69.0 % 72.2 % 76.6 % 70.6 % 63.8 % 70.6 % 67.1 % Operations Ratio Annualized General and Administrative Expenses/ Total Undepreciated Assets 0.34 % 0.38 % 0.32 % 0.29 % 0.30 % 0.30 % 0.37 % 0.35 % 0.35 % Additional Information In-Place Gross Rent (per SF) (5) $42.85 $43.90 $44.39 $44.85 $44.87 $44.87 $46.02 $46.43 $46.43 Straight-Line Rental Revenue (in thousands) $25,503 $5,501 $6,378 $8,966 $8,108 $28,953 $8,431 $3,703 $12,134 Above and Below Market Rents Amortization, Net (in thousands) $8,392 $1,771 $1,669 $1,538 $1,466 $6,444 $1,559 $2,525 $4,084 Second Generation Capital Expenditures (in thousands) $81,642 $21,280 $24,324 $26,636 $27,261 $99,501 $13,728 $28,171 $41,899

(1) For Non-GAAP Financial Measures, see the calculations and reconciliations on pages 31-38. (2) See Office Leasing Activity on page 19 for additional detail and explanations. (3) Same Property Information is derived from the pool of same office properties as existed in the period originally reported. See Same Property Performance on page 18 and Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Calculations and Reconciliations on page 31 for additional information. (4) The Company's share of estimated project costs. See Development Pipeline on page 25 for additional detail. (5) In-place gross rent equals the annualized cash rent including the tenant's share of estimated operating expenses, if applicable, as of the end of the period divided by occupied square feet.







KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS





Total Rentable Square Feet Equity Market Capitalization Net Debt / Annualized EBITDAre





Same Property NOI ChangeSecond Generation Net Rent Change Annualized General & Administrative

Cash-Basis (1)Cash-Basis (1)Expenses / Total Undepreciated Assets

(1) Office properties only.

Note: See additional information included herein for calculations, definitions, and reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.



FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS - SUMMARY





(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2022 1st 2022 2nd 2022 3rd 2022 4th 2022 2023 1st 2023 2nd YTD 2023 Net Income $ 278,996 $ 28,163 $ 34,164 $ 80,769 $ 24,349 $ 167,445 $ 22,356 $ 23,077 $ 45,433 Fee and Other Income (21,115) (5,133) (2,955) (1,957) (1,198) (11,243) (2,788) (6,936) (9,724) General and Administrative Expenses 29,321 8,063 6,996 6,498 6,762 28,319 8,438 8,021 16,459 Interest Expense 67,027 15,525 16,549 18,380 22,083 72,537 25,030 25,972 51,002 Depreciation and Amortization 288,092 70,744 69,861 79,116 75,866 295,587 75,770 80,269 156,039 Reimbursed and Other Expenses 4,607 581 1,102 649 1,826 4,158 592 635 1,227 Income from Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (6,801) (1,124) (5,280) (634) (662) (7,700) (673) (753) (1,426) NOI from Unconsolidated Joint Ventures 19,223 2,719 2,542 2,819 1,444 9,524 1,409 1,559 2,968 Transaction Loss (Gain) (165,630) 69 72 (56,240) (328) (56,427) 2 - 2 NOI (1) $ 493,720 $ 119,607 $ 123,051 $ 129,400 $ 130,142 $ 502,200 $ 130,136 $ 131,844 $ 261,980 Fee and Other Income (1) 21,362 5,168 3,046 2,013 1,232 11,459 2,825 6,974 9,799 General and Administrative Expenses (29,321) (8,063) (6,996) (6,498) (6,762) (28,319) (8,438) (8,021) (16,459) Interest Expense (1) (69,937) (16,142) (17,238) (19,390) (22,370) (75,140) (25,310) (26,334) (51,644) Reimbursed and Other Expenses (1) (5,936) (990) (1,474) (955) (1,942) (5,361) (1,011) (1,401) (2,412) Depreciation and Amortization of Non-Real Estate Assets (623) (155) (158) (138) (107) (558) (108) (111) (219) Gain (Loss) on Sales of Undepreciated Investment Properties (64) - 4,500 (22) - 4,478 - - - FFO (1) $ 409,201 $ 99,425 $ 104,731 $ 104,410 $ 100,193 $ 408,759 $ 98,094 $ 102,951 $ 201,045 Weighted Average Shares - Diluted 148,891 149,002 149,142 151,695 151,835 150,419 151,880 152,126 152,003 FFO per Share (1) $ 2.75 $ 0.67 $ 0.70 $ 0.69 $ 0.66 $ 2.72 $ 0.65 $ 0.68 $ 1.32





(1) The above amounts include our share of amounts from unconsolidated joint ventures for the respective category. The Company does not control the operations of these unconsolidated joint ventures but believes including these amounts is meaningful to investors and analysts.



FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS - DETAIL (1)



(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2022 1st 2022 2nd 2022 3rd 2022 4th 2022 2023 1st 2023 2nd YTD 2023 NOI Consolidated Properties The Domain (2) $ 60,987 $ 15,443 $ 15,510 $ 18,478 $ 19,273 $ 68,704 $ 18,144 $ 18,466 $ 36,610 Terminus (2) 27,148 7,439 7,673 9,228 8,568 32,908 8,097 8,442 16,539 Corporate Center (2) 29,106 7,050 7,090 7,144 7,310 28,594 7,467 7,600 15,067 Spring & 8th (2) 29,413 7,424 7,282 7,352 7,361 29,419 7,361 7,372 14,733 Hayden Ferry (2) 24,528 6,133 5,990 6,094 6,087 24,304 5,934 4,323 10,257 Buckhead Plaza (2) 12,577 3,646 4,013 4,563 4,758 16,980 4,766 5,312 10,078 Northpark (2) 26,562 6,098 6,317 5,278 5,006 22,699 5,136 4,901 10,037 725 Ponce 7,669 4,527 4,686 4,596 4,734 18,543 4,777 4,753 9,530 Fifth Third Center 18,592 4,229 4,340 4,675 4,431 17,675 4,732 4,726 9,458 One Eleven Congress 18,193 4,342 4,531 4,547 3,978 17,398 4,246 4,542 8,788 Avalon (2) 14,381 3,637 3,969 4,156 4,165 15,927 4,243 4,145 8,388 300 Colorado (3) 1,130 3,275 3,050 2,762 4,033 13,120 3,772 4,608 8,380 3344 Peachtree 14,927 3,966 3,931 3,848 3,946 15,691 3,992 4,107 8,099 San Jacinto Center 15,652 4,252 4,316 4,113 3,322 16,003 3,940 4,093 8,033 The Terrace (2) 16,713 3,133 3,583 3,225 3,472 13,413 3,698 3,903 7,601 100 Mill - - 1,405 2,550 3,343 7,298 3,603 3,575 7,178 BriarLake Plaza (2) 18,142 3,879 3,740 3,547 3,580 14,746 3,545 3,588 7,133 Colorado Tower 13,060 3,155 2,746 3,226 3,325 12,452 3,282 3,740 7,022 Promenade Tower 14,933 2,968 2,901 2,867 3,434 12,170 3,377 3,483 6,860 The RailYard 12,496 3,153 3,258 3,255 3,234 12,900 3,332 3,308 6,640 550 South 10,593 2,652 2,665 2,654 2,723 10,694 2,698 2,730 5,428 Heights Union (2) 1,303 1,641 1,461 2,033 3,177 8,312 2,338 2,525 4,863 Legacy Union One 9,466 2,357 2,342 2,355 2,367 9,421 2,364 2,366 4,730 Domain Point (2) 5,055 1,761 1,741 1,837 1,746 7,085 2,025 2,260 4,285 3350 Peachtree 6,083 992 1,771 1,339 1,418 5,520 1,477 1,447 2,924 111 West Rio 5,630 1,419 1,416 1,424 1,410 5,669 1,417 1,395 2,812 Meridian Mark Plaza 4,110 1,042 1,408 1,268 1,243 4,961 1,286 1,215 2,501 3348 Peachtree 5,427 1,257 1,348 984 1,183 4,772 1,050 1,160 2,210 Research Park V 4,044 1,059 1,087 1,162 1,160 4,468 1,166 918 2,084 Tempe Gateway 6,086 1,423 1,057 1,077 716 4,273 819 957 1,776 The Pointe 4,685 1,156 1,211 1,234 1,251 4,852 1,056 695 1,751 5950 Sherry Lane 4,549 951 849 841 828 3,469 861 852 1,713 Harborview Plaza 3,211 844 882 842 861 3,429 849 841 1,690 Promenade Central (4) 9,026 - - - 224 224 716 775 1,491 Other (5) 19,020 585 940 2,027 1,031 4,583 1,161 1,162 2,323 Subtotal - Consolidated 474,497 116,888 120,509 126,581 128,698 492,676 128,727 130,285 259,012 Continued on next page



FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS - DETAIL (1)



(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2022 1st 2022 2nd 2022 3rd 2022 4th 2022 2023 1st 2023 2nd YTD 2023 Unconsolidated Properties (6) Medical Offices at Emory Hospital 4,332 1,112 1,152 1,126 1,141 4,531 1,054 1,203 2,257 120 West Trinity (2) 827 301 305 350 346 1,302 326 338 664 300 Colorado (3) 2,931 - - - - - - - - Other (7) 11,133 1,306 1,085 1,343 (43) 3,691 29 18 47 Subtotal - Unconsolidated 19,223 2,719 2,542 2,819 1,444 9,524 1,409 1,559 2,968 Total Net Operating Income (1) 493,720 119,607 123,051 129,400 130,142 502,200 130,136 131,844 261,980 Gain (Loss) on Sales of Undepreciated Investment Properties Consolidated (64) - - - - - - - - Unconsolidated (6) - - 4,500 (22) - 4,478 - - - Total Gain (Loss) on Sales of Undepreciated Investment Properties (64) - 4,500 (22) - 4,478 - - - Fee and Other Income Development Fees 12,081 817 1,404 957 - 3,178 - - - Management Fees (8) 3,374 571 901 720 749 2,941 374 352 726 Termination Fees 5,105 1,462 449 242 311 2,464 136 6,570 6,706 Termination Fees - Unconsolidated (6) 81 - - - - - - - - Leasing & Other Fees 104 - - - - - - - - Interest and Other Income 450 2,283 201 38 138 2,660 2,278 14 2,292 Interest and Other Income - Unconsolidated (6) 167 35 91 56 34 216 37 38 75 Total Fee and Other Income 21,362 5,168 3,046 2,013 1,232 11,459 2,825 6,974 9,799 General and Administrative Expenses (29,321) (8,063) (6,996) (6,498) (6,762) (28,319) (8,438) (8,021) (16,459) Interest Expense Consolidated Interest Expense Term Loan, Unsecured ($400M) - - - - (4,936) (4,936) (5,856) (6,158) (12,014) Term Loan, Unsecured ($350M) (4,332) (1,430) (1,918) (3,279) (4,982) (11,609) (4,902) (4,944) (9,846) Terminus (2) (5,779) (1,406) (1,309) (1,293) (1,636) (5,644) (3,513) (3,514) (7,027) Credit Facility, Unsecured (5,602) (1,795) (2,585) (3,533) (1,846) (9,759) (3,054) (3,583) (6,637) Senior Notes, Unsecured ($275M) (10,975) (2,744) (2,744) (2,743) (2,744) (10,975) (2,744) (2,744) (5,488) Senior Notes, Unsecured ($250M) (9,958) (2,490) (2,489) (2,490) (2,489) (9,958) (2,490) (2,489) (4,979) Senior Notes, Unsecured ($250M) (9,764) (2,441) (2,441) (2,441) (2,441) (9,764) (2,441) (2,441) (4,882) Senior Notes, Unsecured ($125M) (4,789) (1,197) (1,198) (1,197) (1,197) (4,789) (1,197) (1,197) (2,394) Fifth Third Center (4,625) (1,138) (1,131) (1,123) (1,116) (4,508) (1,108) (1,101) (2,209) Senior Notes, Unsecured ($100M) (4,145) (1,036) (1,037) (1,036) (1,036) (4,145) (1,036) (1,036) (2,072) Colorado Tower (4,006) (988) (982) (976) (971) (3,917) (965) (960) (1,925) Domain 10 (3,095) (792) (788) (783) (778) (3,141) (774) (770) (1,544) Other (9) (6,213) (1,519) (1,518) (1,512) (243) (4,792) (41) (40) (81) Capitalized (10) 6,257 3,451 3,591 4,026 4,332 15,400 5,091 5,005 10,096 Subtotal - Consolidated Interest Expense (67,026) (15,525) (16,549) (18,380) (22,083) (72,537) (25,030) (25,972) (51,002) Continued on next page



FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS - DETAIL (1)



(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2022 1st 2022 2nd 2022 3rd 2022 4th 2022 2023 1st 2023 2nd YTD 2023 Unconsolidated Interest Expense (6) Medical Offices at Emory Hospital (1,170) (288) (286) (284) (289) (1,147) (280) (362) (642) Other (9) (1,741) (329) (403) (726) 2 (1,456) - - - Subtotal - Unconsolidated Interest Expense (2,911) (617) (689) (1,010) (287) (2,603) (280) (362) (642) Total Interest Expense (69,937) (16,142) (17,238) (19,390) (22,370) (75,140) (25,310) (26,334) (51,644) Reimbursed and Other Expenses Reimbursed Expenses (8) (2,476) (360) (677) (418) (569) (2,024) (207) (159) (366) Property Taxes and Other Holding Costs (941) (230) (262) (247) (326) (1,065) (323) (276) (599) Partners' Share of FFO in Consolidated Joint Ventures (1,284) (396) (258) (288) (362) (1,304) (406) (759) (1,165) Severance (406) - (170) - - (170) (72) (90) (162) Gain (Loss) on Extinguishment of Debt - - (100) - 269 169 - - - Predevelopment & Other Costs (829) (4) (7) (2) (954) (967) (3) (117) (120) Total Reimbursed and Other Expenses (5,936) (990) (1,474) (955) (1,942) (5,361) (1,011) (1,401) (2,412) Depreciation and Amortization of Non-Real Estate Assets (623) (155) (158) (138) (107) (558) (108) (111) (219) FFO $ 409,201 $ 99,425 $ 104,731 $ 104,410 $ 100,193 $ 408,759 $ 98,094 $ 102,951 $ 201,045 Weighted Average Shares - Diluted 148,891 149,002 149,142 151,695 151,835 150,419 151,880 152,126 152,003 FFO per Share $ 2.75 $ 0.67 $ 0.70 $ 0.69 $ 0.66 $ 2.72 $ 0.65 $ 0.68 $ 1.32





Note: Amounts may differ slightly from other schedules contained herein due to rounding. (1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Calculations and Reconciliations beginning on page 31. (2) Contains multiple buildings that are grouped together for reporting purposes. (3) In December 2021, we purchased the remaining 50% interest from our partners; as a result, we began consolidating 300 Colorado. (4) A redevelopment of Promenade Central reached substantial completion in the fourth quarter of 2022. (5) Primarily represents properties sold prior to June 30, 2023, see page 24. Also includes College Street Garage and properties in the final stages of development and not yet stabilized. (6) Unconsolidated amounts include amounts recorded in unconsolidated joint ventures for the respective category multiplied by the Company's ownership interest. The Company does not control the operations of the unconsolidated joint ventures but believes including these amounts in the categories indicated is meaningful to investors and analysts. (7) Primarily represents unconsolidated investments sold prior to June 30, 2023, see page 24. Also includes NOI from unconsolidated investments not yet stabilized. (8) Reimbursed Expenses include costs incurred by the Company for management services provided to our unconsolidated joint ventures. The reimbursement of these costs by the unconsolidated joint ventures is included in Management Fees. (9) Represents interest on consolidated loans repaid and our share of interests on loans of unconsolidated investments sold prior to June 30, 2023. (10) Amounts of consolidated interest expense related to consolidated debt that are capitalized to consolidated development and redevelopment projects as well as to equity in unconsolidated development projects.



PORTFOLIO STATISTICS

Office Properties (1) Rentable Square Feet Financial Statement Presentation Company's Ownership Interest End of Period Leased Weighted Average Occupancy (2) % of Total

NOI / 2Q23 Property Level Debt ($ in thousands) (3) 2Q23 1Q23 2Q23 1Q23 Terminus (4) 1,226,000 Consolidated 100% 84.4% 86.4% 82.6% 81.1% 6.4% $ 220,664 Spring & 8th (4) 765,000 Consolidated 100% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 5.6% - Buckhead Plaza (4) 678,000 Consolidated 100% 90.8% 90.6% 87.4% 85.7% 4.0% - Northpark (4) 1,539,000 Consolidated 100% 73.8% 76.7% 71.9% 74.6% 3.7% - 725 Ponce 372,000 Consolidated 100% 100.0% 100.0% 98.4% 98.4% 3.6% - Avalon (4) 480,000 Consolidated 100% 100.0% 100.0% 98.0% 97.3% 3.2% - 3344 Peachtree 484,000 Consolidated 100% 96.9% 96.9% 96.9% 96.9% 3.1% - Promenade Tower 777,000 Consolidated 100% 88.3% 81.7% 74.3% 71.2% 2.7% - 3350 Peachtree 413,000 Consolidated 100% 59.8% 57.8% 54.3% 53.3% 1.1% - Meridian Mark Plaza 160,000 Consolidated 100% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 0.9% - Medical Offices at Emory Hospital 358,000 Unconsolidated 50% 99.5% 99.5% 99.5% 99.5% 0.9% 41,147 3348 Peachtree 258,000 Consolidated 100% 75.6% 76.3% 75.8% 74.9% 0.9% - Promenade Central (5) (6) 378,000 Consolidated 100% 66.9% 61.6% 28.0% 19.9% 0.6% - 120 West Trinity Office 43,000 Unconsolidated 20% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 0.1% - ATLANTA (6) 7,931,000 86.5% 86.6% 83.5% 83.2% 36.8% 261,811 The Domain (4) 1,899,000 Consolidated 100% 100.0% 100.0% 99.7% 99.8% 14.0% 73,130 300 Colorado 378,000 Consolidated 100% 100.0% 100.0% 92.2% 88.3% 3.5% - One Eleven Congress 519,000 Consolidated 100% 80.8% 83.6% 82.7% 80.7% 3.5% - San Jacinto Center 399,000 Consolidated 100% 93.9% 93.9% 80.7% 80.8% 3.1% - The Terrace (4) 619,000 Consolidated 100% 80.0% 79.4% 79.1% 79.2% 3.0% - Colorado Tower 373,000 Consolidated 100% 98.8% 97.4% 90.8% 87.6% 2.8% 107,914 Domain Point (4) 240,000 Consolidated 96.5% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 97.7% 1.7% - Research Park V 173,000 Consolidated 100% 97.1% 97.1% 82.1% 97.1% 0.8% - AUSTIN 4,600,000 94.4% 94.5% 91.4% 91.1% 32.4% 181,044 Corporate Center (4) 1,227,000 Consolidated 100% 96.9% 96.2% 96.3% 96.9% 5.8% - Heights Union (4) (5) 294,000 Consolidated 100% 100.0% 100.0% 98.0% 94.1% 1.9% - Harborview Plaza 205,000 Consolidated 100% 85.7% 80.8% 80.8% 80.8% 0.6% - The Pointe 253,000 Consolidated 100% 86.3% 87.3% 82.5% 86.0% 0.6% - TAMPA 1,979,000 94.8% 94.1% 93.2% 93.4% 8.9% - Fifth Third Center 692,000 Consolidated 100% 90.8% 90.8% 90.8% 90.8% 3.6% 128,160 The RailYard 329,000 Consolidated 100% 99.4% 99.4% 99.4% 99.0% 2.5% - 550 South 394,000 Consolidated 100% 97.9% 97.9% 97.9% 97.9% 2.1% - CHARLOTTE 1,415,000 94.8% 94.8% 94.8% 94.7% 8.2% 128,160 Hayden Ferry (4) (7) 792,000 Consolidated 100% 91.0% 93.1% 90.4% 89.7% 3.3% - 100 Mill (5) 288,000 Consolidated 90% 92.3% 92.3% 88.6% 92.3% 2.7% - 111 West Rio 225,000 Consolidated 100% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 1.1% - Tempe Gateway 264,000 Consolidated 100% 62.4% 55.2% 56.9% 46.9% 0.7% - PHOENIX 1,569,000 87.6% 87.5% 85.7% 84.3% 7.8% - Continued on next page



PORTFOLIO STATISTICS

Office Properties (1) Rentable Square Feet Financial Statement Presentation Company's Ownership Interest End of Period Leased Weighted Average Occupancy (2) % of Total

NOI / 2Q23 Property Level Debt ($ in thousands) (3) 2Q23 1Q23 2Q23 1Q23 Legacy Union One 319,000 Consolidated 100% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 1.8% - 5950 Sherry Lane 197,000 Consolidated 100% 80.3% 76.3% 79.9% 76.9% 0.6% - DALLAS 516,000 92.5% 91.0% 92.3% 91.2% 2.4% - BriarLake Plaza (4) 835,000 Consolidated 100% 97.6% 97.5% 79.8% 76.3% 2.7% - HOUSTON 835,000 97.6% 97.5% 79.8% 76.3% 2.7% - TOTAL OFFICE (6) 18,845,000 90.8% 90.8% 87.7% 87.2% 99.2% $ 571,015 Other Properties (1) College Street Garage - Charlotte (5) N/A Consolidated 100% N/A N/A N/A N/A 0.7% - 120 West Trinity Apartment - Atlanta (330 units) (5) 310,000 Unconsolidated 20% 98.2% 97.1% 95.1% 95.7% 0.1% - TOTAL OTHER 310,000 98.2% 97.1% 95.1% 95.7% 0.8% $ - TOTAL (6) 19,155,000 90.8% 90.8% 87.7% 87.2% 100.0% $ 571,015





(1) Represents the Company's operating properties, excluding properties on the development pipeline and properties sold prior to June 30, 2023. (2) The weighted average economic occupancy of the property over the period for which the property was available for occupancy. (3) The Company's share of property-specific mortgage debt, net of unamortized loan costs, as of June 30, 2023. (4) Contains two or more buildings that are grouped together for reporting purposes. (5) Not included in Same Property as of June 30, 2023. (6) While under redevelopment and until stabilization, Promenade Central was excluded from the Atlanta, Total Office, and Total Portfolio calculations of end of period leased and weighted average occupancy at and for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023. Promenade Central will be added back to the total calculations when weighted average occupancy stabilizes, which is the earlier of when it reaches 90% occupancy or in fourth quarter 2023 (one year after the redevelopment activity was substantially complete). (7) Hayden Ferry 1 in this group of buildings has been excluded from Same Property as of June 30, 2023 due to the financial impact of the SVB Financial lease rejection and our plans to start a redevelopment of this building in the fourth quarter of 2023.







PORTFOLIO STATISTICS





Second Quarter 2023 Portfolio NOI by Market





(1) The Company is developing a mixed-use project in Nashville through a 50% owned joint venture. See pages 25 and 30 for additional details.



SAME PROPERTY PERFORMANCE (1)





($ in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change Rental Property Revenues (2) $ 188,037 $ 177,077 6.2 % Rental Property Operating Expenses (2) 64,258 60,613 6.0 % Same Property Net Operating Income $ 123,779 $ 116,464 6.3 % Cash-Basis Rental Property Revenues (3) $ 177,940 $ 170,199 4.5 % Cash-Basis Rental Property Operating Expenses (4) 64,021 60,388 6.0 % Cash-Basis Same Property Net Operating Income $ 113,919 $ 109,811 3.7 % End of Period Leased 90.5 % 90.0 % Weighted Average Occupancy 87.3 % 87.3 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change Rental Property Revenues (2) $ 377,381 $ 355,027 6.3 % Rental Property Operating Expenses (2) 133,019 124,244 7.1 % Same Property Net Operating Income $ 244,362 $ 230,783 5.9 % Cash-Basis Rental Property Revenues (3) $ 358,112 $ 339,937 5.3 % Cash-Basis Rental Property Operating Expenses (4) 132,561 123,760 7.1 % Cash-Basis Same Property Net Operating Income $ 225,551 $ 216,177 4.3 % Weighted Average Occupancy 87.1 % 87.3 %





(1) Same Properties include those office properties that were stabilized and owned by the Company for the entirety of all comparable reporting periods presented. See Portfolio Statistics on pages 15 and 16 for footnotes indicating which properties are not included in Same Property. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Calculations and Reconciliations beginning on page 31. (2) Rental Property Revenues and Expenses include results for the Company and its share of unconsolidated joint ventures and exclude termination fee income. Net operating income for unconsolidated joint ventures is calculated as Rental Property Revenues less termination fee income and Rental Property Expenses at the joint ventures, multiplied by the Company's ownership interest. The Company does not control the operations of the unconsolidated joint ventures but believes that including these amounts with consolidated net operating income is meaningful to investors and analysts. (3) Cash-Basis Rental Property Revenues include that of the Company and its share of unconsolidated joint ventures. It represents Rental Property Revenues, excluding termination fee income, straight-line rents, and other deferred income amortization, amortization of lease inducements, and amortization of acquired above and below market rents. (4) Cash-Basis Rental Property Operating Expenses include that of the Company and its share of unconsolidated joint ventures. It represents Rental Property Operating Expenses, excluding straight-line ground rent expense and amortization of above and below market ground rent expense.



OFFICE LEASING ACTIVITY





Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 New Renewal Expansion Total New Renewal Expansion Total Gross leased square feet (1) 511,351 841,459 Less exclusions (2) (75,859) (148,129) Net leased square feet 231,543 92,325 111,624 435,492 379,937 191,524 121,869 693,330 Number of transactions 22 14 4 40 33 28 8 69 Lease term in years (3) 8.4 6.3 4.5 7.0 8.8 4.7 4.6 6.9 Net effective rent calculation (per square foot

per year) (3) Net annualized rent (4) $ 39.68 $ 36.84 $ 38.02 $ 38.65 $ 38.81 $ 33.38 $ 37.56 $ 37.09 Net free rent (2.55) (2.97) (0.20) (2.04) (2.61) (2.01) (0.37) (2.05) Leasing commissions (2.89) (2.96) (1.41) (2.53) (2.99) (2.67) (1.50) (2.64) Tenant improvements (8.39) (5.98) (0.63) (5.88) (8.51) (4.23) (1.16) (6.03) Total leasing costs (13.83) (11.91) (2.24) (10.45) (14.11) (8.91) (3.03) (10.72) Net effective rent $ 25.85 $ 24.93 $ 35.78 $ 28.20 $ 24.70 $ 24.47 $ 34.53 $ 26.37 Second generation leased square footage (5) 256,190 412,126 Increase in straight-line basis second generation net rent per square foot (6) 19.6 % 19.8 % Increase in cash-basis second generation net rent per square foot (7) 7.9 % 7.2 %





(1) Comprised of total square feet leased, unadjusted for ownership share and excluding apartment leasing. (2) Adjusted for leases one year or less, along with leases for retail, amenity, storage, percentage rent, and intercompany space. (3) Weighted average of net leased square feet. (4) Straight-line net rent per square foot (operating expense reimbursements deducted from gross leases) over the lease term prior to any deductions for leasing costs. (5) Excludes leases executed for spaces that were vacant upon acquisition, new leases in development properties, and leases for spaces that have been vacant for one year or more. (6) Increase in second generation straight-line basis net annualized rent on a weighted average basis. (7) Increase in second generation net cash rent at the end of the term paid by the prior tenant compared to net cash rent at the beginning of the term (after any free rent period) paid by the current tenant on a weighted average basis. For early renewals, the increase in net cash rent at the end of the term of the original lease is compared to net cash rent at the beginning of the extended term of the lease. Net cash rent is net of any recovery of operating expenses but prior to any deductions for leasing costs.



OFFICE LEASE EXPIRATIONS





Lease Expirations by Year (1)

Year of Expiration Square Feet

Expiring % of Leased

Space Annual

Contractual Rent

($ in thousands) (2) % of Annual

Contractual

Rent Annual

Contractual

Rent/Sq. Ft. 2023 706,497 4.3 % $ 29,254 3.5 % $ 41.41 2024 1,049,765 6.4 % 46,197 5.5 % 44.01 2025 1,748,189 10.6 % 80,510 9.6 % 46.05 2026 1,283,069 7.8 % 59,820 7.1 % 46.62 2027 1,694,776 10.3 % 76,388 9.1 % 45.07 2028 1,638,813 9.9 % 81,146 9.6 % 49.51 2029 1,587,005 9.6 % 82,178 9.7 % 51.78 2030 1,518,114 9.2 % 83,536 9.9 % 55.03 2031 1,175,109 7.1 % 70,632 8.4 % 60.11 2032 & Thereafter 4,119,319 24.8 % 233,233 27.6 % 56.62 Total 16,520,656 100.0 % $ 842,894 100.0 % $ 51.02





(1) Company's share of leases expiring after June 30, 2023. Expiring square footage for which new leases have been executed is reflected based on the expiration date of the new lease. (2) Annual Contractual Rent is the estimated rent in the year of expiration. It includes the minimum base rent and an estimate of the tenant's share of operating expenses, if applicable, as defined in the respective leases.



TOP 20 OFFICE TENANTS





Tenant (1) Number of Properties Occupied Number of Markets Occupied Company's Share of Square Footage Company's Share of Annualized Rent

($ in thousands) (2) Percentage of Company's Share of Annualized Rent Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term (Years) 1 Amazon 5 3 1,107,805 $ 59,275 8.0% 5.7 2 NCR Corporation 2 2 815,634 40,379 5.5% 9.9 3 Pioneer Natural Resources 2 1 359,660 25,868 3.5% 8.2 4 Meta Platforms 1 1 319,863 19,481 2.6% 8.1 5 Expedia 1 1 315,882 17,926 2.4% 7.8 6 Bank of America 2 2 347,139 12,406 1.7% 2.5 7 Apache 1 1 210,012 9,658 1.3% 13.5 8 Wells Fargo 5 3 201,801 9,219 1.2% 2.6 9 SVB Financial Group (3) 1 1 204,751 8,596 1.2% 0.3 10 Ovintiv USA 1 1 318,582 8,190 1.1% 4.0 11 WeWork Companies 4 2 169,050 7,967 1.1% 10.3 12 ADP 1 1 225,000 7,668 1.0% 4.8 13 Westrock Shared Services 1 1 205,185 7,309 1.0% 6.8 14 Regus Equity Business Centers 5 4 145,119 7,141 1.0% 5.4 15 BlackRock 1 1 131,656 6,937 0.9% 12.9 16 McGuireWoods 2 2 187,119 6,891 0.9% 3.6 17 Workrise Technologies 1 1 93,210 6,681 0.9% 5.1 18 Amgen 1 1 163,169 6,477 0.9% 5.3 19 Samsung Engineering America 1 1 133,860 6,348 0.9% 3.4 20 McKinsey & Company Inc. 2 2 130,513 6,308 0.9% 9.4 Total 5,785,010 $ 280,725 38.0% 6.6 (1) In some cases, the actual tenant may be an affiliate of the entity shown. (2) Annualized Rent represents the annualized cash rent including the tenant's share of estimated operating expenses, if applicable, paid by the tenant as of June 30, 2023. If the tenant is in a free rent period as of June 30, 2023, Annualized Rent represents the annualized contractual rent the tenant will pay in the first month it is required to pay full cash rent. (3) Information related to SVB Financial Group's ("SVB Financial") lease, including its rejection in the SVB Financial bankruptcy proceedings, can be found in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed on June 5, 2023. SVB Financial's formal rejection order included an effective date no later than September 30, 2023.

Note: This schedule includes leases that have commenced. Leases that have been signed but have not commenced are excluded.







TENANT INDUSTRY DIVERSIFICATION





(1) Annualized Rent represents the annualized rent including the tenant's share of estimated operating expenses, if applicable, paid by the tenant as of June 30, 2023. If the tenant is in a free rent period as of June 30, 2023, Annualized Rent represents the annualized contractual rent the tenant will pay in the first month the tenant is required to pay full rent.

Note: Management uses SIC codes when available, along with judgment, to determine tenant industry classification. This schedule includes leases that have commenced. Leases that have been signed but have not commenced are excluded.



INVESTMENT ACTIVITY







Completed Operating Property Acquisitions

Property Type Market Company's Ownership Interest Timing Square Feet Gross Purchase Price

($ in thousands) (1) 2022 Avalon (2) Office Atlanta 100% 2Q 480,000 $ 43,400 2021 725 Ponce Office Atlanta 100% 3Q 372,000 300,200 Heights Union Office Tampa 100% 4Q 294,000 144,800 2020 The RailYard Office Charlotte 100% 4Q 329,000 201,300 2019 Promenade Central Office Atlanta 100% 1Q 370,000 82,000 TIER REIT, Inc. Office Various Various 2Q 5,799,000 (3) Terminus (4) Office Atlanta 100% 4Q 1,226,000 246,000 8,870,000 $ 1,017,700

Completed Property Developments

Project Type Market Company's Ownership Interest Timing (5) Square Feet Total Project Cost ($ in thousands) (1) 2022 300 Colorado Office Austin 100% 1Q 369,000 $ 193,000 100 Mill Office Phoenix 90% 4Q 288,000 156,000 2021 10000 Avalon Office Atlanta 90% 1Q 251,000 96,000 120 West Trinity Mixed Atlanta 20% 2Q 353,000 89,000 Domain 10 Office Austin 100% 3Q 300,000 111,000 2020 Domain 12 Office Austin 100% 4Q 320,000 117,000 2019 Dimensional Place Office Charlotte 50% 1Q 281,000 96,000 2018 Spring & 8th Office Atlanta 100% 1Q/4Q 765,000 336,000 2,927,000 $ 1,194,000





(1) Except as otherwise noted, amounts represent total purchase prices, total project costs paid by the Company and, where applicable, its joint venture partner.

(2) Purchased outside interest of 10% in HICO Avalon LLC and HICO Avalon II LLC for $43 million in a transaction that valued the properties at $302 million.

(3) Properties acquired in the merger with TIER REIT, Inc.

(4) Purchased outside interest of 50% in Terminus Office Holdings, LLC for $246 million before reductions for existing mortgage debt.

(5) Represents timing of stabilization (90% economic occupancy or one year beyond the cessation of major construction activity).





Continued on next page



INVESTMENT ACTIVITY







Completed Operating Property Dispositions





Property Type Market Company's Ownership Interest Timing Square Feet Gross Sales Price

($ in thousands) 2022 Carolina Square Mixed Charlotte 50% 3Q 468,000 $ 105,000 (1) 2021 Burnett Plaza Office Fort Worth 100% 2Q 1,023,000 137,500 One South at the Plaza Office Charlotte 100% 3Q 891,000 271,500 Dimensional Place Office Charlotte 50% 3Q 281,000 60,800 (1) 816 Congress Office Austin 100% 4Q 435,000 174,000 2020 Hearst Tower Office Charlotte 100% 1Q 966,000 455,500 Gateway Village Office Charlotte 50% 1Q 1,061,000 52,200 (1) Woodcrest Office Cherry Hill 100% 1Q 386,000 25,300 5,511,000 $ 1,281,800





(1) Amount represents proceeds, before debt and other adjustments, received by the Company for the sale of its unconsolidated interest in the joint venture to its partner.







DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE (1)





Project Type Market Company's Ownership Interest Construction Start Date Square Feet/Units Estimated Project Cost (1) (2)

($ in thousands) Company's Share of Estimated Project Cost (2)

($ in thousands) Project Cost Incurred to Date (2)

($ in thousands) Company's Share of Project Cost Incurred to Date (2)

($ in thousands) Percent Leased Initial Revenue Recognition (3) Estimated Stabilization (4) Neuhoff (5) Mixed Nashville 50 % 3Q21 $ 563,000 $ 281,500 $ 406,516 $ 203,258 Commercial 448,000 11 % 4Q23 4Q24 Apartments 542 - % 2Q24 2Q25 Domain 9 Office Austin 100 % 2Q21 338,000 147,000 147,000 117,850 117,850 97 % 1Q24 1Q25 Total $ 710,000 $ 428,500 $ 524,366 $ 321,108





(1) This schedule shows projects currently under active development through the substantial completion of construction as well as properties in an initial lease up period prior to stabilization. Amounts included in the estimated project cost column are the estimated costs of the project through stabilization. Significant estimation is required to derive these costs, and the final costs may differ from these estimates. (2) Estimated and incurred project costs are construction costs plus financing costs on project-specific debt. Neuhoff has a project-specific construction loan (see footnote 5). The above schedule excludes any financing cost assumptions for projects without project-specific debt and any other incremental capitalized costs required by GAAP. (3) Initial revenue recognition represents the quarter within which the Company first recognized or estimates it will begin recognizing revenue under GAAP. (4) A project is stabilized when it is substantially complete and held for occupancy, which is the earlier of (1) the date on which the project achieves 90% economic occupancy or (2) one year from cessation of major construction activity on the core building development. Until the project is stabilized, the Company capitalizes interest, real estate taxes, and certain operating expenses on the unoccupied portion of development properties, which have ongoing construction of tenant improvements. (5) The Neuhoff estimated project cost will be funded with a combination of $250.6 million of equity contributed by the joint venture partners and a $312.7 million construction loan.







LAND INVENTORY





Market Company's Ownership Interest Financial Statement Presentation Total Developable Land (Acres) Cost Basis of Land ($ in thousands) 3354/3356 Peachtree Atlanta 95% Consolidated 3.2 715 Ponce Atlanta 50% Unconsolidated 1.0 887 West Peachtree (1) Atlanta 100% Consolidated 1.6 The Avenue Forsyth-Adjacent Land Atlanta 100% Consolidated 10.4 Domain Point 3 Austin 90% Consolidated 1.7 Domain Central Austin 100% Consolidated 5.6 South End Station Charlotte 100% Consolidated 3.4 303 Tremont Charlotte 100% Consolidated 2.4 Legacy Union 2 & 3 Dallas 95% Consolidated 4.0 Corporate Center 5 & 6 (2) Tampa 100% Consolidated 14.1 Total 47.4 $ 166,513 159351 Company's Share 46.4 $ 159,709





(1) Includes a ground lease with future obligation to purchase. (2) Corporate Center 5 is controlled through a long-term ground lease.







DEBT SCHEDULE (1)

Company's Share of Debt Maturities and Principal Payments ($ in thousands) Description (Interest Rate Base, if not fixed) Company's Ownership Interest Rate at End of Quarter Maturity Date 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Thereafter Total Principal Deferred Loan Costs Total Consolidated Debt - Floating Rate Term Loan, Unsecured (Adjusted SOFR + 1.05% to 1.65%) (2) 100% 6.24% 3/3/25 $ - $ - $ 200,000 $ - $ - $ - $ 200,000 $ (872) $ 199,128 Credit Facility, Unsecured (Adjusted SOFR + 0.90% to 1.40%) (3) 100% 6.09% 4/30/27 - - - - 148,500 - 148,500 - 148,500 Total Consolidated Floating Rate Debt - - 200,000 - 148,500 - 348,500 (872) 347,628 Consolidated Debt - Fixed Rate Term Loan, Unsecured (4) 100% 5.38% 8/30/24 - 350,000 - - - - 350,000 (750) 349,250 Senior Note, Unsecured 100% 3.95% 7/6/29 - - - - - 275,000 275,000 (673) 274,327 Senior Note, Unsecured 100% 3.91% 7/6/25 - - 250,000 - - - 250,000 (366) 249,634 Senior Note, Unsecured 100% 3.86% 7/6/28 - - - - - 250,000 250,000 (566) 249,434 Terminus (5) 100% 6.34% 1/15/31 - - - - - 221,000 221,000 (336) 220,664 Term Loan, Unsecured (2) 100% 5.45% 3/3/25 - - 200,000 - - - 200,000 (918) 199,082 Fifth Third Center 100% 3.37% 10/1/26 3,683 3,809 3,940 116,941 - - 128,373 (213) 128,160 Senior Note, Unsecured 100% 3.78% 7/6/27 - - - - 125,000 - 125,000 (254) 124,746 Colorado Tower 100% 3.45% 9/1/26 2,736 2,831 2,931 99,721 - - 108,219 (305) 107,914 Senior Note, Unsecured 100% 4.09% 7/6/27 - - - - 100,000 - 100,000 (208) 99,792 Domain 10 100% 3.75% 11/1/24 2,000 71,549 - - - - 73,549 (419) 73,130 Total Consolidated Fixed Rate Debt 8,419 428,189 456,871 216,662 225,000 746,000 2,081,141 (5,008) 2,076,133 Total Consolidated Debt 8,419 428,189 656,871 216,662 373,500 746,000 2,429,641 (5,880) 2,423,761 Unconsolidated Debt - Floating Rate Neuhoff (SOFR + 3.45%) (6) 50% 8.60% 9/30/25 - - 84,550 - - - 84,550 (1,385) 83,165 Total Unconsolidated Floating Rate Debt - - 84,550 - - - 84,550 (1,385) 83,165 . Unconsolidated Debt - Fixed Rate Medical Offices at Emory Hospital (7) 50% 4.80% 6/1/32 - - - - - 41,500 41,500 (353) 41,147 Total Unconsolidated Fixed Rate Debt - - - - - 41,500 41,500 (353) 41,147 Total Unconsolidated Debt - - 84,550 - - 41,500 126,050 (1,738) 124,312 Total Debt $ 8,419 $ 428,189 $ 741,421 $ 216,662 $ 373,500 $ 787,500 $ 2,555,691 $ (7,618) $ 2,548,073 Total Maturities (8) $ - $ 420,865 $ 734,550 $ 215,159 $ 373,500 $ 787,500 $ 2,531,574 % of Maturities - % 17 % 29 % 8 % 15 % 31 % 100 %





Continued on next page



DEBT SCHEDULE (1)





Debt Maturity Schedule as of June 30, 2023





Continued on next page







DEBT SCHEDULE (1)





Floating and Fixed Rate Debt Analysis





Total Principal

($ in thousands) Total Debt (%) Weighted Average Interest Rate Weighted Average Maturity (Years) (9) Floating Rate Debt $ 433,050 17 % 6.65 % 2.5 Fixed Rate Debt 2,122,641 83 % 4.51 % 3.8 Total Debt $ 2,555,691 100 % 4.87 % 3.5





(1) All amounts are presented at Company share. (2) As of June 30, 2023, the spread over Adjusted SOFR (SOFR + 0.10%) under the Term Loan was 1.05%. The loan matures on March 3, 2025 with four consecutive options to extend the maturity date for an additional six months each. Effective April 19, 2023, the Company entered into a floating-to-fixed interest rate swap with respect to $200 million of the $400 million Term Loan through the maturity date fixing the underlying SOFR rate at 4.298%. (3) As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $148.5 million drawn under the Credit Facility and had the ability to borrow the remaining $851.5 million. The spread over Adjusted SOFR (SOFR + 0.10%) under the Credit Facility at June 30, 2023 was 0.90%. (4) In the third quarter of 2022, the Company entered into a floating-to-fixed interest rate swap through the maturity date effectively fixing the underlying SOFR rate at 4.234%. The spread over Adjusted SOFR (SOFR + 0.10%) at June 30, 2023 was 1.05%. The Company has four consecutive options to extend the maturity date for an additional six months each. (5) Represents $123.0 million and $98.0 million non-cross collateralized mortgages secured by the Terminus 100 and Terminus 200 buildings, respectively. (6) The Company's share of the total borrowing capacity of the construction loan is $156.4 million. The joint venture has a one option to extend the maturity date for an additional 12 months. Effective April 10, 2023, the interest rate changed from LIBOR + 3.45% to SOFR + 3.45%. (7) In May 2023, the Company refinanced the mortgage loan for its Medical Offices at Emory Hospital property in Atlanta, owned in a 50-50 joint venture. This $83 million interest-only mortgage loan matures in June 2032 and has a fixed interest rate of 4.80%. The proceeds were used to pay off the existing $62 million mortgage that matured on June 1, 2023. (8) Maturities include principal payments due at the maturity date. Maturities do not include scheduled principal payments due prior to the maturity date. (9) If the Company exercises all available extension options noted above, the weighted average years to maturity increases to 4.0 years.



JOINT VENTURE INFORMATION (1)





Joint Venture Property Cash Flows to Cousins (2) Options Consolidated: HICO 100 Mill LLC 100 Mill 90% of cash flows until return of contributed capital to Partners; portions of cash amounts received in excess of contributed capital are paid to our partner as a promote. Cousins can trigger a sale process, subject to a right of first offer that can be exercised by Partner. TR Domain Point LLC Domain Point Preferred return on preferred equity contribution, then 96.5% of remaining cash flows. Partner has put option under various circumstances. Unconsolidated: AMCO 120 WT Holdings LLC 120 West Trinity 20% of cash flows. Cousins or Partner can trigger a buyout upon which Cousins would receive the office component, and Partner would receive the multifamily component, with a net settlement at a then agreed upon value. Crawford Long-CPI, LLC Medical Offices at Emory Hospital 50% of cash flows. Cousins can put its interest to Partner, or Partner can call Cousins' interest, at a value determined by appraisal. Neuhoff Holdings LLC Neuhoff 50% of cash flows until return of contributed capital to Partners; portions of cash amounts received in excess of contributed capital to equity partners are paid to development partner as a promote. Cousins or its equity partner can trigger a sale process, subject to a right of first offer that can be exercised by the non-triggering party.





(1) This schedule only contains information related to joint ventures that hold an ownership interest in operating assets or projects under active development. (2) Each respective joint venture agreement may contain additional terms that affect the distribution of operating cash flows and capital transaction proceeds that are not yet effective, including the distribution of promoted interest.



NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - CALCULATIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS





($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2022 1st 2022 2nd 2022 3rd 2022 4th 2022 2023 1st 2023 2nd YTD 2023 FFO and EBITDAre Net income available to common stockholders $ 278,586 $ 27,984 $ 34,052 $ 80,639 $ 24,118 $ 166,793 $ 22,196 $ 22,621 $ 44,817 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets: Consolidated properties 287,469 70,589 69,703 78,978 75,759 295,029 75,662 80,158 155,820 Share of unconsolidated joint ventures 9,674 1,124 1,111 1,189 503 3,927 479 476 955 Partners' share of real estate depreciation (929) (223) (153) (182) (236) (794) (249) (307) (556) Loss (gain) on depreciated property transactions: Consolidated properties (152,611) 69 (28) 20 (52) 9 2 - 2 Share of unconsolidated joint ventures 39 (124) 40 - 3 (81) - - - Sale of investments in unconsolidated joint ventures (13,083) - - (56,260) (7) (56,267) - - - Non-controlling interest related to unitholders 56 6 6 26 105 143 4 3 7 FFO (1) 409,201 99,425 104,731 104,410 100,193 408,759 98,094 102,951 201,045 Interest Expense 69,938 16,142 17,238 19,390 22,369 75,139 25,310 26,334 51,644 Non-Real Estate Depreciation and Amortization 623 155 158 138 107 558 108 111 219 EBITDAre (1) 479,762 115,722 122,127 123,938 122,669 484,456 123,512 129,396 252,908 FFO and Net Operating Income from Unconsolidated Joint Ventures Income from Unconsolidated Joint Ventures 6,801 1,124 5,280 634 662 7,700 673 753 1,426 Depreciation and Amortization of Real Estate 9,674 1,124 1,111 1,189 503 3,927 479 476 955 Loss (gain) on sale of depreciated investment properties, net 39 (124) 40 - 3 (81) - - - FFO - Unconsolidated Joint Ventures 16,514 2,124 6,431 1,823 1,168 11,546 1,152 1,229 2,381 Loss (gain) on sale of undepreciated property - - (4,500) 22 - (4,478) - - - Interest Expense 2,911 617 689 1,010 287 2,603 280 362 642 Other Expense 46 11 16 19 24 70 14 6 20 Termination Fee Income (81) - - - - - - - - Other Income (167) (33) (94) (55) (35) (217) (37) (38) (75) Net Operating Income - Unconsolidated Joint Ventures 19,223 2,719 2,542 2,819 1,444 9,524 1,409 1,559 2,968 Market Capitalization Common Stock Price at Period End $ 40.28 $ 40.29 $ 29.23 $ 23.35 $ 25.29 $ 25.29 $ 21.38 $ 22.80 $ 22.80 Number of Common Stock/Units Outstanding at

Period End 148,713 148,788 151,465 151,459 151,482 151,482 151,718 151,774 151,774 Equity Market Capitalization 5,990,160 5,994,669 4,427,322 3,536,568 3,830,980 3,830,980 3,243,731 3,460,447 3,460,447 Consolidated Debt 2,237,509 2,349,484 2,305,637 2,295,989 2,334,606 2,334,606 2,448,942 2,423,761 2,423,761 Share of Unconsolidated Debt 112,805 112,713 119,702 76,942 89,398 89,398 96,014 124,312 124,312 Debt (1) 2,350,314 2,462,197 2,425,339 2,372,931 2,424,004 2,424,004 2,544,956 2,548,073 2,548,073 Total Market Capitalization 8,340,474 8,456,866 6,852,661 5,909,499 6,254,984 6,254,984 5,788,687 6,008,520 6,008,520 Continued on next page



NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - CALCULATIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2022 1st 2022 2nd 2022 3rd 2022 4th 2022 2023 1st 2023 2nd YTD 2023 Credit Ratios Debt (1) 2,350,314 2,462,197 2,425,339 2,372,931 2,424,004 2,424,004 2,544,956 2,548,073 2,548,073 Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents (8,937) (7,000) (4,057) (5,507) (5,145) (5,145) (3,585) (8,031) (8,031) Less: Share of Unconsolidated Cash and Cash Equivalents (1) (4,285) (9,217) (13,110) (10,894) (1,721) (1,721) (8,905) (7,789) (7,789) Net Debt (1) 2,337,092 2,445,980 2,408,172 2,356,530 2,417,138 2,417,138 2,532,466 2,532,253 2,532,253 Total Market Capitalization 8,340,474 8,456,866 6,852,661 5,909,499 6,254,984 6,254,984 5,788,687 6,008,520 6,008,520 Net Debt / Total Market Capitalization 28.0 % 28.9% 35.1 % 39.9 % 38.6 % 38.6 % 43.7 % 42.1 % 42.1 % Total Assets - Consolidated 7,312,034 7,360,095 7,380,124 7,496,072 7,537,016 7,537,016 7,582,970 7,595,785 7,595,785 Accumulated Depreciation - Consolidated 1,065,047 1,110,315 1,158,044 1,218,996 1,261,752 1,261,752 1,314,000 1,381,054 1,381,054 Undepreciated Assets - Unconsolidated (1) 204,423 221,851 257,685 204,033 209,636 209,636 240,386 257,697 257,697 Less: Investment in Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (77,811) (93,307) (103,215) (106,389) (112,839) (112,839) (136,721) (138,992) (138,992) Total Undepreciated Assets (1) 8,503,693 8,598,954 8,692,638 8,812,712 8,895,565 8,895,565 9,000,635 9,095,544 9,095,544 Net Debt (1) 2,337,092 2,445,980 2,408,172 2,356,530 2,417,138 2,417,138 2,532,466 2,532,253 2,532,253 Net Debt / Total Undepreciated Assets (1) 27.5 % 28.4% 27.7 % 26.7 % 27.2 % 27.2 % 28.1 % 27.8 % 27.8 % Coverage Ratios (1) Interest Expense 69,938 16,142 17,238 19,390 22,369 75,139 25,310 26,334 51,644 Scheduled Principal Payments 18,131 4,675 4,719 4,764 3,616 17,774 2,272 2,214 4,486 Fixed Charges 88,069 20,817 21,957 24,154 25,985 92,913 27,582 28,548 56,130 EBITDAre 479,762 115,722 122,127 123,938 122,669 484,456 123,512 129,396 252,908 Fixed Charges Coverage Ratio (EBITDAre) (1) 5.45 5.56 5.56 5.13 4.72 5.21 4.48 4.53 4.51 Net Debt 2,337,092 2,445,980 2,408,172 2,356,530 2,417,138 2,417,138 2,532,466 2,532,253 2,532,253 Annualized EBITDAre (2) 480,476 462,888 488,508 495,752 490,676 490,676 494,048 517,584 517,584 Net Debt / Annualized EBITDAre 4.86 5.28 4.93 4.75 4.93 4.93 5.13 4.89 4.89 Dividend Information Common Dividends 185,176 48,447 48,523 48,398 48,525 193,893 48,598 48,650 97,248 FFO 409,201 99,425 104,731 104,410 100,193 408,759 98,094 102,951 201,045 FFO Payout Ratio 45.3 % 48.7% 46.3 % 46.4 % 48.4 % 47.4 % 49.5 % 47.3 % 48.4 % Continued on next page



NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - CALCULATIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2022 1st 2022 2nd 2022 3rd 2022 4th 2022 2023 1st 2023 2nd YTD 2023 Net income available to common stockholders $ 278,586 $ 27,984 $ 34,052 $ 80,639 $ 24,118 $ 166,793 $ 22,196 $ 22,621 $ 44,817 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 296,214 71,490 70,661 79,985 76,026 298,162 75,892 80,327 156,219 Loss (gain) on depreciated property transactions (165,655) (55) 12 (56,240) (56) (56,339) 2 - 2 Non-controlling interest related to unitholders 56 6 6 26 105 143 4 3 7 FFO (1) 409,201 99,425 104,731 104,410 100,193 408,759 98,094 102,951 201,045 Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs 3,063 973 923 818 683 3,397 1,030 1,044 2,074 Non-Cash Stock-Based Compensation 7,005 2,748 2,448 2,299 2,564 10,059 3,512 2,770 6,282 Non-Real Estate Depreciation and Amortization 623 155 158 138 107 558 108 111 219 Lease Inducements 3,434 351 375 440 463 1,629 492 1,991 2,483 Straight-Line Rent Ground Leases 449 124 121 121 125 491 126 125 251 Above and Below Market Ground Rent 159 92 82 82 83 339 82 82 164 Debt Premium Amortization (3,664) (916) (998) (998) (1,001) (3,913) - - - Deferred Income - Tenant Improvements (9,430) (633) (611) (3,139) (3,022) (7,405) (3,609) (5,772) (9,381) Above and Below Market Rents, Net (10,762) (1,771) (1,669) (1,538) (1,466) (6,444) (1,559) (2,525) (4,084) Second Generation Capital Expenditures (CAPEX) (81,642) (21,280) (24,324) (26,636) (27,261) (99,501) (13,728) (28,171) (41,899) Straight-Line Rental Revenue (24,821) (5,501) (6,378) (8,966) (8,108) (28,953) (8,431) (3,703) (12,134) Loss (Gain) on Sales of Undepreciated Investment Properties 64 - (4,500) 22 - (4,478) - - - FAD (1) 293,679 73,767 70,358 67,053 63,360 274,538 76,117 68,903 145,020 Weighted Average Shares - Diluted 148,891 149,002 149,142 151,695 151,835 150,419 151,880 152,126 152,003 FAD per share $ 1.97 $ 0.50 $ 0.47 $ 0.44 $ 0.42 $ 1.83 $ 0.50 $ 0.45 $ 0.95 Common Dividends 185,176 48,447 48,523 48,398 48,525 193,893 48,598 48,650 97,248 Common Dividends per share $ 1.24 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 1.28 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.64 FAD Payout Ratio 63.1 % 65.7% 69.0 % 72.2 % 76.6 % 70.6 % 63.8 % 70.6 % 67.1 % Operations Ratio Total Undepreciated Assets (1) 8,503,693 8,598,954 8,692,638 8,812,712 8,895,565 8,895,565 9,000,635 9,095,544 9,095,544 General and Administrative Expenses 29,321 8,063 6,996 6,498 6,762 28,319 8,438 8,021 16,459 Annualized General and Administrative Expenses (2) / Total Undepreciated Assets 0.34 % 0.38% 0.32 % 0.29 % 0.30 % 0.30 % 0.37 % 0.35 % 0.35 % 2nd Generation CAPEX Second Generation Leasing Related Costs 58,908 13,898 20,524 19,136 14,771 68,329 11,182 22,640 33,822 Second Generation Building Improvements 22,734 7,382 3,800 7,500 12,490 31,172 2,546 5,531 8,077 81,642 21,280 24,324 26,636 27,261 99,501 13,728 28,171 41,899 (1) Includes the Company's share of unconsolidated joint ventures. These amounts are derived from the amounts in the categories indicated that are recorded at the joint venture multiplied by the Company's ownership interest. The Company does not control the operations of the unconsolidated joint ventures but believes that including these amounts in the categories indicated is meaningful to investors and analysts. (2) Amounts represent most recent quarter annualized. Note: Amounts may differ slightly from other schedules contained herein due to rounding.







NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - CALCULATIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS





FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS





($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Dollars Weighted Average Common Shares Per Share Amount Dollars Weighted Average Common Shares Per Share Amount Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 22,621 151,721 $ 0.15 $ 34,052 148,837 $ 0.23 Noncontrolling interest related to unitholders 3 25 - 6 25 - Conversion of unvested restricted stock units - 380 - - 280 - Net Income - Diluted 22,624 152,126 0.15 34,058 149,142 0.23 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets: Consolidated properties 80,158 - 0.53 69,703 - 0.47 Share of unconsolidated joint ventures 476 - - 1,111 - - Partners' share of real estate depreciation (307) - - (153) - - Loss (gain) on depreciated property transactions: Consolidated properties - - - (28) - - Share of unconsolidated joint ventures - - - 40 - - Funds From Operations $ 102,951 152,126 $ 0.68 $ 104,731 149,142 $ 0.70







NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - CALCULATIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS





($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Dollars Weighted Average Common Shares Per Share Amount Dollars Weighted Average Common Shares Per Share Amount Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 44,817 151,650 $ 0.30 $ 62,036 148,788 $ 0.42 Noncontrolling interest related to unitholders 7 25 - 12 25 - Conversion of unvested restricted stock units - 328 (0.01) - 277 - Net Income - Diluted 44,824 152,003 0.29 62,048 149,090 0.42 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets: Consolidated properties 155,820 - 1.03 140,292 - 0.94 Share of unconsolidated joint ventures 955 - - 2,235 - 0.01 Partners' share of real estate depreciation (556) - - (376) - - Loss (gain) on depreciated property transactions: Consolidated properties 2 - - 41 - - Share of unconsolidated joint ventures - - - (84) - - Funds From Operations $ 201,045 152,003 $ 1.32 $ 204,156 149,090 $ 1.37





The tables above show FFO and the related reconciliation to Net Income Available to Common Stockholders for Cousins Properties Incorporated and Subsidiaries. The Company calculated FFO in accordance with the Nareit definition, which is net income available to common stockholders (computed in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP")), excluding extraordinary items, cumulative effect of change in accounting principle and gains or losses from sales of depreciable property, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, impairment on depreciable investment property and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures to reflect FFO on the same basis.





FFO is used by industry analysts and investors as a supplemental measure of an equity REIT's operating performance. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts have considered presentation of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by themselves. Thus, Nareit created FFO as a supplemental measure of REIT operating performance that excludes historical cost depreciation, among other items, from GAAP net income. Management believes that the use of FFO, combined with the required primary GAAP presentations, has been fundamentally beneficial, improving the understanding of operating results of REITs among the investing public and making comparisons of REIT operating results more meaningful. Company management evaluates operating performance in part based on FFO. Additionally, the Company uses FFO and FFO per share, along with other measures, as a performance measure for incentive compensation to its officers and other key employees.







NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - CALCULATIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS

($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Net Operating Income June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net income $ 23,077 $ 34,164 $ 45,433 $ 62,327 Net operating income from unconsolidated joint ventures 1,559 2,542 2,968 5,261 Fee income (352) (2,305) (726) (3,693) Termination fee income (6,570) (449) (6,706) (1,911) Other income (14) (201) (2,292) (2,484) Reimbursed expenses 159 677 366 1,037 General and administrative expenses 8,021 6,996 16,459 15,059 Interest expense 25,972 16,549 51,002 32,074 Depreciation and amortization 80,269 69,861 156,039 140,605 Other expenses 476 425 861 646 Income from unconsolidated joint ventures (753) (5,280) (1,426) (6,404) Loss (gain) on investment property transactions - (28) 2 41 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 100 - 100 Net Operating Income 131,844 123,051 261,980 242,658 Less: Partners' share of NOI from consolidated joint ventures (437) (308) (898) (760) Cousins' share of NOI $ 131,407 $ 122,743 $ 261,082 $ 241,898 Net Operating Income $ 131,844 $ 123,051 $ 261,980 $ 242,658 Non-cash income (11,220) (8,753) (24,668) (16,827) Non-cash expense 239 215 463 444 Cash-Basis Net Operating Income $ 120,863 $ 114,513 $ 237,775 $ 226,275 Net Operating Income Same Property $ 123,779 $ 116,464 $ 244,362 $ 230,783 Non-Same Property 8,065 6,587 17,618 11,875 $ 131,844 $ 123,051 $ 261,980 $ 242,658 Cash-Basis Net Operating Income Same Property $ 113,919 $ 109,811 $ 225,551 $ 216,177 Non-Same Property 6,944 4,702 12,224 10,098 $ 120,863 $ 114,513 $ 237,775 $ 226,275







NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - CALCULATIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS





RECONCILIATION OF 2023 PROJECTED NET INCOME AVAILABLE

TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS TO 2023 PROJECTED FFO





Full Year 2023 Guidance ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Low High Dollars Per Share Amount (1) Dollars Per Share Amount (1) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders and Net Income $ 80,797 $ 0.53 $ 92,962 $ 0.61 Add: Noncontrolling interest related to unitholders 16 - 16 - Net Income 80,813 0.53 92,978 0.61 Add: Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 309,968 2.04 309,968 2.04 Funds From Operations $ 390,781 $ 2.57 $ 402,946 $ 2.65 (1) Calculated based on projected weighted average shares outstanding of 152.1 million.







NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - DEFINITIONS

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures in its filings and other public disclosures. The following lists non-GAAP financial measures that the Company commonly uses, a description for each measure, the reasons that management believes the measure is useful to investors and, if material, additional uses of the measure by management of the Company. "Cash-Basis Net Operating Income" represents Net Operating Income excluding straight-line rents, amortization of lease inducements, amortization of acquired above and below market rents, and non-cash ground lease expense. "EBITDAre" is a supplemental operating performance measure used in the real estate industry. The Company calculates EBITDAre in accordance with the Nareit definition, which is net income (loss) available to common stockholders (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, losses (gains) on the disposition of depreciated property, and impairment. All additions include the Company's share of unconsolidated joint ventures. Management believes that EBITDAre provides analysts and investors with uniform and appropriate information to use in various ratios that evaluate the Company's level of debt. "Funds Available for Distribution" ("FAD") represents FFO adjusted to exclude the effect of non-cash items and transaction costs and include deductions for second generation Capital Expenditures ("CAPEX"). Management believes that FAD provides analysts and investors with information that assists in the comparability of the Company's dividend policy with other real estate companies. "Funds From Operations" ("FFO") is a supplemental operating performance measure used in the real estate industry. The Company calculates FFO in accordance with the Nareit definition: net income (loss) available to common stockholders (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding extraordinary items, cumulative effect of change in accounting principle and gains or losses from sales of depreciable real property, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, impairment on depreciable investment property and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures to reflect FFO on the same basis. FFO is used by industry analysts and investors as a supplemental measure of an equity REIT's operating performance. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts have considered presentation of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by themselves. Thus, Nareit created FFO as a supplemental measure of REIT operating performance that excludes historical cost depreciation, among other items, from GAAP net income. Management believes that the use of FFO, combined with the required primary GAAP presentations, has been fundamentally beneficial, improving the understanding of operating results of REITs among the investing public and making comparisons of REIT operating results more meaningful. Company management evaluates operating performance in part based on FFO. Additionally, the Company uses FFO and FFO per share, along with other measures, as a performance measure for incentive compensation to its officers and other key employees. "Net Debt" represents the Company's consolidated debt plus the Company's share of unconsolidated debt, less consolidated cash and cash equivalents and our share of unconsolidated cash and cash equivalents. The Company believes excluding cash and cash equivalents from total debt provides an estimate of the net contractual amount of borrowed capital to be repaid, which it believes is a beneficial disclosure to investors and analysts. "Net Operating Income" ("NOI") is used by industry analysts, investors and Company management to measure operating performance of the Company's properties. NOI, which is rental property revenues (excluding termination fee income) less rental property operating expenses, excludes certain components from net income in order to provide results that are more closely related to a property's results of operations. Certain items, such as interest expense, while included in FFO and net income, do not affect the operating performance of a real estate asset and are often incurred at the corporate level as opposed to the property level. As a result, management uses only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level to evaluate a property's performance. Depreciation, amortization, and impairment are also excluded from NOI for the reasons described under FFO above. "Same Property Net Operating Income" represents Net Operating Income or Cash-Basis Net Operating Income for those office properties that were stabilized and owned by the Company for the entirety of all comparable reporting periods presented. A project is stabilized when it is substantially complete and held for occupancy, which is the earlier of (1) the date on which the project achieves 90% economic occupancy, or (2) one year from cessation of major construction activity on the core building development. Same Property Net Operating Income or Cash-Basis Same Property Net Operating Income allows analysts, investors, and management to analyze continuing operations and evaluate the growth trend of the Company's portfolio. "Second Generation Tenant Improvements and Leasing Costs and Building CAPEX" is used in the valuation and analysis of real estate. Because the Company develops and acquires properties, in addition to operating existing properties, its property acquisition and development expenditures included in the Statements of Cash Flows includes both initial costs associated with developing and acquiring investment assets and those expenditures necessary for operating and maintaining existing properties at historic performance levels. The latter costs are referred to as second generation costs and are useful in evaluating the economic performance of the asset and in valuing the asset. Accordingly, the Company discloses the portion of its property acquisition and development expenditures that pertain to second generation space in its operating properties. The Company excludes from second generation costs amounts incurred to lease vacant space in newly acquired buildings, leasing costs for spaces that have been vacant for one year or more, building improvements on newly acquired buildings that management identifies as necessary to bring the building to the Company's operational standards, and leasing costs and building improvements associated with properties identified as under redevelopment or repositioning. In addition, the Company excludes building improvements intended to attract tenants to increase revenues and/or occupancy rates.