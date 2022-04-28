Cousins Properties Incorporated : First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release & Quarterly Information Package

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Forward-Looking Statements2

Earnings Release3

Company Information 5

Consolidated Balance Sheets 6

Consolidated Statements of Operations 7

Key Performance Metrics 8

Funds From Operations - Summary 11

Funds From Operations - Detail 12

Portfolio Statistics 15

Same Property Performance 18

Office Leasing Activity 19

Office Lease Expirations 20

Top 20 Office Tenants 21

Tenant Industry Diversification 22

Investment Activity 23

Development Pipeline 25

Land Inventory 26

Debt Schedule 27

Joint Venture Information 30

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Calculations and Reconciliations 31

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Definitions 37

Cousins Properties 1 Q1 2022 Supplemental Information

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain matters contained in this report are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to uncertainties and risks, as itemized in Item 1A included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of the business and our financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, and objectives. They also include, among other things, statements regarding subjects that are forward-looking by their nature, such as: guidance and underlying assumptions; business and financial strategy; future debt financings; future acquisitions and dispositions of operating assets or joint venture interests; future acquisitions and dispositions of land, including ground leases; future development and redevelopment opportunities, including fee development opportunities; future issuances and repurchases of common stock, limited partnership units, or preferred stock; future distributions; projected capital expenditures; market and industry trends; entry into new markets or changes in existing market concentrations; future changes in interest rates; and all statements that address operating performance, events, or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future - including statements relating to creating value for stockholders.

Any forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future performance, taking into account information that is currently available. These beliefs, assumptions, and expectations may change as a result of possible events or factors, not all of which are known. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements due to, but not limited to, the following: the availability and terms of capital; the ability to refinance or repay indebtedness as it matures; the failure of purchase, sale, or other contracts to ultimately close; the failure to achieve anticipated benefits from acquisitions, investments, or dispositions; the potential dilutive effect of common stock or operating partnership unit issuances; the availability of buyers and pricing with respect to the disposition of assets; changes in national and local economic conditions, the real estate industry, and the commercial real estate markets in which we operate (including supply and demand changes), particularly in Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Phoenix, Tampa, Dallas, and Nashville, where we have high concentrations of our lease revenues, including the impact of high unemployment, volatility in the public equity and debt markets, and international economic and other conditions; the impact of a public health crisis, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and the governmental and third-party response to such a crisis, which may affect our key personnel, our tenants, and the costs of operating our assets; sociopolitical unrest such as political instability, civil unrest, armed hostilities, or political activism which may result in a disruption of day-to-day building operations; changes to our strategy in regard to our real estate assets which may require impairment to be recognized; leasing risks, including the ability to obtain new tenants or renew expiring tenants, the ability to lease newly developed and/or recently acquired space, the failure of a tenant to commence or complete tenant improvements on schedule or to occupy leased space, and the risk of declining leasing rates; changes in the needs of our tenants brought about by the desire for co-working arrangements, trends toward utilizing less office space per employee, and the effect of employees working remotely; any adverse change in the financial condition of one or more of our tenants; volatility in interest rates and insurance rates; inflation and continuing increases in the inflation rate; competition from other developers or investors; the risks associated with real estate developments (such as zoning approval, receipt of required permits, construction delays, cost overruns, and leasing risk); cyber security breaches; changes in senior management, changes in the Board of Directors, and the loss of key personnel; the potential liability for uninsured losses, condemnation, or environmental issues; the potential liability for a failure to meet regulatory requirements; the financial condition and liquidity of, or disputes with, joint venture partners; any failure to comply with debt covenants under credit agreements; any failure to continue to qualify for taxation as a real estate investment trust and meet regulatory requirements; potential changes to state, local, or federal regulations applicable to our business; material changes in the rates, or the ability to pay, dividends on common shares or other securities; potential changes to the tax laws impacting REITs and real estate in general; and those additional risks and factors discussed in reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") by the Company.

The words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "plans," "may," "intend," "will," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions, or expectations will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise, except as required under U.S. federal securities laws.

Cousins Properties 2 Q1 2022 Supplemental Information

COUSINS PROPERTIES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

ATLANTA (April 28, 2022) - Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"We have been proactively assembling a Sun Belt trophy office portfolio for over a decade. The heavy lift of upgrading asset quality is largely behind us," said Colin Connolly, president and chief executive officer of Cousins Properties. "We have firmly established a unique and compelling position in the office sector. Looking forward, we have never been more excited about the power of our platform to drive earnings and increase shareholder value."

Financial Results

For first quarter 2022:

• Net income available to common stockholders was $28.0 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to $29.1 million, or $0.20 per share, for first quarter 2021.

• Funds From Operations ("FFO") was $99.4 million, or $0.67 per share, compared to $102.0 million, or $0.69 per share, for first quarter 2021.

Operations and Leasing Activity

For first quarter 2022:

• Same property net operating income ("NOI") on a cash-basis increased 0.1%.

• Second generation net rent per square foot on a cash-basis increased 15.4%.

• Executed 324,000 square feet of office leases, including 224,000 square feet of new and expansion leases, representing 69% of total leasing activity.

Investment and Financing Activity Subsequent to quarter end:

• Purchased for $43.4 million our partner's 10% interest in Avalon, a consolidated joint venture between Cousins and Hines that developed and owned the 8000 Avalon and 10000 Avalon office properties in Atlanta. The purchase price included a promote to our partner in excess of its partnership interest and represented a negotiated fair value for the properties of $301.5 million.

Cousins Properties 3 Q1 2022 Supplemental Information

Earnings Guidance

Full year 2022 earnings guidance remains unchanged from the previous quarter.

• Net income in the range of $0.75 to $0.83 per share.

• FFO in the range of $2.70 to $2.78 per share.

• Guidance includes settlement, during the first half of 2022, of forward contracts outstanding for 2.6 million shares of common stock sold under the Company's ATM program. Gross proceeds of approximately $105 million will fund the Company's recent acquisition of Heights Union on a leverage neutral basis.

• Guidance does not include any speculative operating property acquisitions, operating property dispositions, or development starts.

• Guidance reflects management's current plans and assumptions as of the date of this report, and it is subject to the risks and uncertainties more fully described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Actual results could differ materially from this guidance.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will conduct a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, April 29, 2022 to discuss the results of the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (877) 247-1056. The live webcast of this call can be accessed on the Company's website,www.cousins.com, through the "Cousins Properties First Quarter Conference Call" link on the Investor Relations page. A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering the passcode 1847512. The playback can also be accessed on the Company's website.