    CUZ   US2227955026

COUSINS PROPERTIES INCORPORATED

(CUZ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cousins Properties Incorporated : Q2 2021 Earnings Release & Quarterly Information Package

07/29/2021 | 04:59pm EDT
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Forward-Looking Statements

3

Earnings Release

4

Consolidated Balance Sheets

6

Consolidated Statements of Operations

7

Key Performance Metrics

8

Funds From Operations - Summary

11

Funds From Operations - Detail

12

Portfolio Statistics

15

Same Property Performance

18

Office Leasing Activity

19

Office Lease Expirations

20

Top 20 Office Tenants

21

Tenant Industry Diversification

22

Investment Activity

23

Development Pipeline

25

Land Inventory

26

Debt Schedule

27

Joint Venture Information

30

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Calculations and Reconciliations

31

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Discussion

38

Cousins Properties

Q2 2021 Supplemental Information

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain matters contained in this report are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to uncertainties and risks, as itemized in Item 1A included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of the business and our financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, and objectives. They also include, among other things, statements regarding subjects that are forward-looking by their nature, such as: guidance and underlying assumptions; business and financial strategy; future debt financings; future acquisitions and dispositions of operating assets or joint venture interests; future acquisitions and dispositions of land, including ground leases; future development and redevelopment opportunities, including fee development opportunities; future issuances and repurchases of common stock, limited partnership units, or preferred stock; future distributions; projected capital expenditures; market and industry trends; entry into new markets or changes in existing market concentrations; future changes in interest rates; and all statements that address operating performance, events, or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future

- including statements relating to creating value for stockholders.

Any forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future performance, taking into account information that is currently available. These beliefs, assumptions, and expectations may change as a result of possible events or factors, not all of which are known. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements due to, but not limited to, the following: the availability and terms of capital; the ability to refinance or repay indebtedness as it matures; the failure of purchase, sale, or other contracts to ultimately close; the failure to achieve anticipated benefits from acquisitions, investments, or dispositions; the potential dilutive effect of common stock or operating partnership unit issuances; the availability of buyers and pricing with respect to the disposition of assets; changes in national and local economic conditions, the real estate industry, and the commercial real estate markets in which we operate (including supply and demand changes), particularly in Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Phoenix, Tampa, Dallas, and Nashville where we have high concentrations of our lease revenues, including the impact of high unemployment, volatility in the public equity and debt markets, and international economic and other conditions; the impact of a public health crisis, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and the governmental and third-party response to such a crisis, which may affect our key personnel, our tenants, and the costs of operating our assets; the impact of social distancing, shelter-in-place, border closings, travel restrictions, remote work requirements, and similar governmental and private measures taken to combat the spread of a public health crisis on our operations and our tenants; sociopolitical unrest such as political instability, civil unrest, armed hostilities, or political activism which may result in a disruption of day-to-day building operations; changes to our strategy in regard to our real estate assets may require impairment to be recognized; leasing risks, including the ability to obtain new tenants or renew expiring tenants, the ability to lease newly developed and/or recently acquired space, the failure of a tenant to commence or complete tenant improvements on schedule or to occupy leased space, and the risk of declining leasing rates; changes in the needs of our tenants brought about by the desire for co-working arrangements, trends toward utilizing less office space per employee, and the effect of employees working remotely; any adverse change in the financial condition of one or more of our tenants; volatility in interest rates and insurance rates; competition from other developers or investors; the risks associated with real estate developments (such as zoning approval, receipt of required permits, construction delays, cost overruns, and leasing risk); cyber security breaches; changes in senior management, changes in the Board of Directors, and the loss of key personnel; the potential liability for uninsured losses, condemnation, or environmental issues; the potential liability for a failure to meet regulatory requirements; the financial condition and liquidity of, or disputes with, joint venture partners; any failure to comply with debt covenants under credit agreements; any failure to continue to qualify for taxation as a real estate investment trust and meet regulatory requirements; potential changes to state, local, or federal regulations applicable to our business; material changes in the rates, or the ability to pay, dividends on common shares or other securities; potential changes to the tax laws impacting REITs and real estate in general; and those additional risks and factors discussed in reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") by the Company.

The words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "plans," "may," "intend," "will," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions, or expectations will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise, except as required under U.S. federal securities laws.

Cousins Properties

3

Q2 2021 Supplemental Information

EARNINGS RELEASE

COUSINS PROPERTIES REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

Raises 2021 FFO Guidance

Highlights

  • Net income was $0.19 per share for the quarter.
  • Funds from operations was $0.69 per share for the quarter.
  • Same property net operating income on a cash-basis increased 7.1% for the quarter.
  • Second generation net rent per square foot on a cash-basis increased 12.9% for the quarter.
  • Executed 484,000 square feet of office leases during the quarter, including 361,000 square feet of new and expansion leases which represents 74% of total leasing activity.
  • Closed a $350 million unsecured term loan that matures in third quarter 2024, replacing a $250 million unsecured term loan that was scheduled to mature in fourth quarter 2021. The applicable LIBOR spread was reduced by 15 basis points.
  • Sold Burnett Plaza, a one million square foot office property in Fort Worth, TX, for a gross sales price of $137.5 million.
  • Commenced development of Domain 9, a 338,000 square foot office property in Austin, TX. Total development costs are expected to be $147.0 million.
  • Joint venture partner exercised option to purchase our 50% interest in Dimensional Place, a 281,000 square foot office property in Charlotte, NC. The sale is expected to close at the end of the third quarter.
  • Dionne Nelson elected to the Board of Directors effective May 21, 2021.
  • Subsequent to quarter end:
    • Sold One South at the Plaza, a 891,000 square foot office property in Charlotte, NC, for a gross sales price of $271.5 million.
    • Acquired 725 Ponce, a 372,000 square foot office property in Atlanta, GA, for a purchase price of $300.2 million.
    • Entered into 50/50 joint venture to develop Neuhoff, a mixed-use project in Nashville, TN, which will include 448,000 square feet of office and retail space as well as 542 multi-family units for an estimated investment of $275 million.
    • Entered into a 50/50 joint venture, with an initial contribution of $4.0 million, which owns a land parcel adjacent to 725 Ponce upon which a 150,000-200,000 square foot property can be developed.
    • Sold a 0.7 acre land parcel adjacent to our 100 Mill development in Phoenix, AZ to a hotel developer for a gross sales price of $6.4 million.

ATLANTA (July 29, 2021) - Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

"It was a terrific quarter, driven by solidly improving office fundamentals in all of our Sun Belt markets." said Colin Connolly, president and chief executive officer of Cousins Properties. "In particular, leasing volume increased to a level generally consistent with pre-Covid activity, with a very encouraging 74% of leases signed during the quarter representing new and expansion space. As companies plan their return to the office, they are focused on being in an environment where employees are excited to come to work and collaborate with one another. We are well positioned to meet this demand."

Cousins Properties

4

Q2 2021 Supplemental Information

EARNINGS RELEASE

Financial Results

Net income available to common stockholders was $28.2 million, or $0.19 per share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared with net income available to common stockholders of $23.1 million, or $0.16 per share, for the second quarter of 2020. Net income available to common stockholders was $57.3 million, or $0.39 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with net income available to common stockholders of $198.0 million, or $1.34 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Variances in net income were impacted by gains on sales of assets in 2020.

Funds From Operations ("FFO") was $102.1 million, or $0.69 per share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $98.0 million, or $0.66 per share, for the second quarter of 2020. Funds From Operations ("FFO") was $204.0 million, or $1.37 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $210.7 million, or $1.42 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Updated 2021 Guidance

The Company has updated its 2021 net income guidance to $0.73 to $0.81 per share from $0.74 to $0.84 per share. The Company has raised its 2021 FFO guidance to $2.70 to $2.78 per share up from $2.68 to $2.78 per share, increasing the midpoint to $2.74 from $2.73 per share. This guidance incorporates all of the transactions included in this earnings release. There are no other dispositions, acquisitions, or development starts included in this guidance.

The above guidance reflects management's current plans and assumptions as of the date of this report, including those related to the pace and strength of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is subject to the risks and uncertainties more fully described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Actual results could differ materially from this guidance.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will conduct a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, July 30, 2021 to discuss the results of the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (877) 247-1056. The live webcast of this call can be accessed on the Company's website, www.cousins.com, through the "Cousins Properties Second Quarter Conference Call" link on the Investor Relations page. A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering the passcode 10158383. The playback can also be accessed on the Company's website.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets, and opportunistic investments. For more information, please visit www.cousins.com.

Cousins Properties

5

Q2 2021 Supplemental Information

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Assets:

(unaudited)

Real estate assets:

Operating properties, net of accumulated depreciation of $791,431 and $803,073 in 2021

$

5,917,710

$

6,232,546

and 2020, respectively

Projects under development

113,841

57,389

Land

153,938

162,406

6,185,489

6,452,341

Real estate assets and other assets held for sale, net

260,247

125,746

Cash and cash equivalents

9,792

4,290

Restricted cash

1,256

1,848

Accounts receivable

22,626

20,248

Deferred rents receivable

146,712

138,341

Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures

112,718

125,481

Intangible assets, net

155,918

189,164

Other assets

51,212

49,939

Total assets

$

6,945,970

$

7,107,398

Liabilities:

$

2,050,173

$

2,162,719

Notes payable

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

172,172

186,267

Deferred income

78,331

62,319

Intangible liabilities, net

55,313

69,846

Other liabilities

111,695

118,103

Liabilities of real estate assets held for sale, net

10,882

12,606

Total liabilities

2,478,566

2,611,860

Commitments and contingencies

Equity:

Stockholders' investment:

Common stock, $1 par value per share, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 151,272,969 and

151,273

151,149

151,149,289 shares issued and outstanding in 2021 and 2020, respectively

Additional paid-in capital

5,546,336

5,542,762

Treasury stock at cost, 2,584,933 shares in 2021 and 2020

(148,473)

(148,473)

Distributions in excess of cumulative net income

(1,113,273)

(1,078,304)

Total stockholders' investment

4,435,863

4,467,134

Nonredeemable noncontrolling interests

31,541

28,404

Total equity

4,467,404

4,495,538

Total liabilities and equity

$

6,945,970

$

7,107,398

Cousins Properties

6

Q2 2021 Supplemental Information

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues:

Rental property revenues

$

181,766

$

175,099

$

366,573

$

364,228

Fee income

4,803

4,690

9,332

9,422

Other

68

126

282

163

186,637

179,915

376,187

373,813

Expenses:

Rental property operating expenses

63,716

61,621

130,111

126,159

Reimbursed expenses

398

322

766

843

General and administrative expenses

7,313

8,543

14,046

14,195

Interest expense

16,656

13,993

33,864

29,897

Depreciation and amortization

71,456

72,868

142,326

144,482

Transaction costs

-

63

-

428

Other

824

552

1,414

1,118

160,363

157,962

322,527

317,122

Income from unconsolidated joint ventures

1,795

1,715

3,698

5,140

Gain (loss) on sales of investments in unconsolidated joint ventures

-

(231)

39

45,999

Gain (loss) on investment property transactions

(9)

(201)

(26)

90,715

Net income

28,060

23,236

57,371

198,545

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

93

(135)

(108)

(501)

Net income available to common stockholders

$

28,153

$

23,101

$

57,263

$

198,044

Net income per common share - basic and diluted

$

0.19

$

0.16

$

0.39

$

1.34

Weighted average shares - basic

148,665

148,548

148,644

147,986

Weighted average shares - diluted

148,740

148,580

148,716

148,570

Cousins Properties

7

Q2 2021 Supplemental Information

KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS

Property Statistics

Consolidated Operating Properties

Consolidated Rentable Square Feet (in thousands) Unconsolidated Operating Properties Unconsolidated Rentable Square Feet (in thousands) Total Operating Properties

Total Rentable Square Feet (in thousands)

Office Leasing Activity (1)

Net Leased during the Period (square feet, in thousands) Net Effective Rent Calculation (per square foot)

Net Rent

Net Free Rent Leasing Commissions Tenant Improvements

Leasing Costs Net Effective Rent

Change in Second Generation Net Rent

Change in Cash-Basis Second Generation Net Rent

Same Property Information (2)

Percent Leased (period end) Weighted Average Occupancy

Change in Net Operating Income (over prior year period)

Change in Cash-Basis Net Operating Income (over prior year period)

Development Pipeline (3)

Estimated Project Costs (in thousands)

Estimated Project Costs/ Total Undepreciated Assets

Market Capitalization (4)

Common Stock Price (period end)

Common Stock/Units Outstanding (period end, in thousands) Equity Market Capitalization (in thousands)

Debt (in thousands)

Total Market Capitalization (in thousands)

2019

2020 1st

2020 2nd

2020 3rd

2020 4th

2020

2021 1st

2021 2nd

YTD 2021

34

32

32

32

33

33

33

32

32

19,599

18,249

18,249

18,245

18,897

18,897

19,145

18,122

18,122

4

3

3

3

3

3

3

4

4

2,168

1,107

1,107

1,107

1,107

1,107

1,107

1,460

1,460

38

35

35

35

36

36

36

36

36

21,767

19,356

19,356

19,352

20,004

20,004

20,252

19,582

19,582

3,074

476

303

255

387

1,421

271

484

755

$30.43

$34.88

$33.54

$26.63

$31.54

$32.20

$31.12

$32.38

$31.93

(0.63)

(1.92)

(0.92)

(1.23)

(1.16)

(1.38)

(1.70)

(1.33)

(1.46)

(2.29)

(2.68)

(3.02)

(2.37)

(2.20)

(2.57)

(2.26)

(2.70)

(2.54)

(3.69)

(5.27)

(4.17)

(1.57)

(2.99)

(3.75)

(3.63)

(4.58)

(4.24)

(6.61)

(9.87)

(8.11)

(5.17)

(6.35)

(7.70)

(7.59)

(8.61)

(8.24)

$23.82

$25.01

$25.43

$21.46

$25.19

$24.50

$23.53

$23.77

$23.69

21.3 %

26.9 %

31.8 %

24.7 %

24.7 %

27.2 %

21.5

%

21.7 %

21.6 %

7.7 %

14.3 %

20.6 %

8.9 %

8.9 %

13.1 %

10.5

%

12.9 %

12.0 %

94.6 %

94.8 %

94.4 %

93.6 %

92.7 %

92.7 %

89.9

%

90.7 %

90.7 %

91.8 %

91.4 %

91.5 %

91.9 %

92.4 %

91.8 %

89.3

%

90.7 %

90.9 %

2.6 %

3.2 %

(2.4)%

(0.4)%

(2.3)%

(0.5)%

(4.1) %

1.4 %

(0.1)%

4.8 %

11.4 %

(1.6)%

(3.0)%

(3.3)%

0.7 %

(2.7) %

7.1 %

3.5 %

$565,600

$565,600

$565,600

$566,400

$449,400

$449,400

$363,000

$492,200

$492,200

6.9 %

7.1 %

7.0 %

7.0 %

5.4 %

5.4 %

4.3

%

6.1 %

6.1 %

$41.20

$29.27

$29.83

$28.59

$33.50

$33.50

$35.35

$36.78

$36.78

148,506

148,565

148,593

148,589

148,589

148,589

148,679

148,713

148,713

$6,118,447

$4,348,498

$4,432,529

$4,248,160

$4,977,732

$4,977,732

$5,255,803

$5,469,664

$5,469,664

2,305,494

2,036,955

2,038,271

2,042,161

2,277,759

2,277,759

2,358,860

2,195,653

2,195,653

$8,423,941

$6,385,453

$6,470,800

$6,290,321

$7,255,491

$7,255,491

$7,614,663

$7,665,317

$7,665,317

Continued on next page

Cousins Properties

8

Q2 2021 Supplemental Information

KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS

2019

2020 1st

2020 2nd

2020 3rd

2020 4th

2020

2021 1st

2021 2nd

YTD 2021

Credit Ratios (4)

Net Debt/Total Market Capitalization

27.1 %

29.8 %

30.9 %

31.7 %

31.2 %

31.2 %

30.7

%

28.4 %

28.4 %

Net Debt/Total Undepreciated Assets

27.8 %

24.0 %

24.9 %

24.6 %

27.0 %

27.0 %

27.6

%

26.9 %

26.9 %

Net Debt/Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre

4.55

3.66

4.44

4.24

4.84

4.84

4.87

4.55

4.55

Fixed Charges Coverage (Adjusted EBITDAre)

5.95

6.28

6.04

5.95

5.74

6.00

5.42

5.43

5.43

Dividend Information (4)

Common Dividend per Share

$1.16

$0.30

$0.30

$0.30

$0.30

$1.20

$0.31

$0.31

$0.62

Funds From Operations (FFO) Payout Ratio

48.1 %

39.5 %

45.5 %

43.7 %

44.3 %

43.1 %

45.2

%

45.1 %

45.2 %

Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) Payout Ratio

66.8 %

59.0 %

75.1 %

64.8 %

76.0 %

67.9 %

57.8

%

64.6 %

61.0 %

Operations Ratio (4)

Annualized General and Administrative Expenses/Total Undepreciated Assets

0.45 %

0.28 %

0.43 %

0.28 %

0.34 %

0.32 %

0.32

%

0.36 %

0.35 %

Additional Information (in thousands, except per square foot amounts)

In-Place Gross Rent (per square foot) (5)

$37.44

$39.29

$39.48

$39.72

$40.26

$40.26

$40.71

$42.00

$42.00

Straight Line Rental Revenue (4)

$29,391

$9,859

$11,137

$12,935

$8,284

$42,215

$7,739

$5,625

$13,364

Above and Below Market Rents Amortization, Net (4)

$9,472

$2,590

$2,519

$2,449

$2,503

$10,061

$2,388

$2,069

$4,457

Second Generation Capital Expenditures (4)

$90,704

$23,817

$25,724

$17,718

$30,524

$97,783

$12,093

$23,118

$35,211

  1. See Office Leasing Activity on page 19 for additional detail and explanations.
  2. Same Property Information is derived from the pool of office properties, as existed in the period originally reported. See Same Property Performance on page 18 and Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Calculations and Reconciliations on page 31 for additional information.
  3. Cousins' share of estimated project costs. See Development Pipeline on page 25 for additional detail.
  4. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Calculations and Reconciliations beginning on page 31.
  5. In-placegross rent equals the annualized cash-basis base rent including tenant's share of estimated operating expenses, if applicable, as of the end of the period divided by occupied square feet.

Cousins Properties

9

Q2 2021 Supplemental Information

KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS

Total Rentable Square Feet

Equity Market Capitalization

30,000

8,000

25,000

21,767

6,000

6,118

20,004

5,470

20,000

19,582

4,978

thousands)(in

millions)(in$

15,000

4,000

10,000

2,000

5,000

0

0

12/31/19

12/31/20

06/30/21

12/31/19

12/31/20

06/30/21

Same Property Net Operating Income Change

Second Generation Net Rent Change

Cash-Basis (1)

Cash-Basis (1)

6.0%

4.8%

18%

Change

4.0%

3.5%

12%

13.1%

12.0%

-Year

7.7%

-over

Year

2.0%

6%

0.7%

0.0%

0%

2019

2020

YTD 2021

2019

2020

YTD 2021

(1) Office properties only.

Note: See additional information included herein for calculations, definitions, and reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.

6.00

5.00

4.00

3.00

2.00

1.00

0.00

0.80%

0.60%

0.40%

0.20%

0.00%

Net Debt / Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre

4.55

4.84

4.55

4Q194Q202Q21

Annualized General & Administrative Expenses / Total Undepreciated Assets

0.45%

0.32% 0.35%

2019

2020

YTD 2021

Cousins Properties

10

Q2 2021 Supplemental Information

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS - SUMMARY (1)

Net Operating Income

Gain (Loss) on Sales of Undepreciated Investment Properties Fee Income

Other Income Reimbursed Expenses

General and Administrative Expenses Interest Expense

Other Expenses

Depreciation and Amortization of Non-Real Estate Assets FFO (1)

Weighted Average Shares - Diluted FFO per Share (1)

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

2019

2020 1st

2020 2nd

2020 3rd

2020 4th

2020

2021 1st

2021 2nd

YTD 2021

$ 431,790

$

127,782

$ 117,132

$ 120,016

$

121,104

$

486,034

$

123,124

$ 122,705

$ 245,829

18,182

1,335

-

-

(723)

612

-

-

-

28,518

4,732

4,689

4,351

4,454

18,226

4,530

4,803

9,333

7,861

2,994

726

406

199

4,325

298

897

1,195

(4,004)

(521)

(322)

(373)

(364)

(1,580)

(368)

(398)

(766)

(37,007)

(5,652)

(8,543)

(5,658)

(7,181)

(27,034)

(6,733)

(7,313)

(14,046)

(59,701)

(16,554)

(14,543)

(15,497)

(16,082)

(62,676)

(17,723)

(17,519)

(35,242)

(55,047)

(1,188)

(1,007)

(1,113)

(664)

(3,972)

(1,010)

(967)

(1,977)

(1,799)

(207)

(173)

(154)

(154)

(688)

(158)

(157)

(315)

$

328,793

$

112,721

$

97,959

$

101,978

$

100,589

$

413,247

$

101,960

$

102,051

$

204,011

129,831

148,561

148,580

148,606

148,669

148,636

148,725

148,740

148,716

$

2.53

$

0.76

$

0.66

$

0.69

$

0.68

$

2.78

$

0.69

$

0.69

$

1.37

(1) See pages 31 and 34 for reconciliations of Funds From Operations to net income available to common shareholders.

Cousins Properties

11

Q2 2021 Supplemental Information

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS - DETAIL (1)

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

2019

2020 1st

2020 2nd

2020 3rd

2020 4th

2020

2021 1st

2021 2nd

YTD 2021

Net Operating Income

Consolidated Properties

The Domain (2)

$

19,945

$

9,068

$

9,899

$

11,053

$

11,701

$

41,721

$

12,127

$

13,194

$

25,321

Spring & 8th (2)

29,369

7,351

7,255

7,340

7,286

29,232

7,367

7,320

14,687

Corporate Center (2)

26,484

6,157

5,928

6,113

7,199

25,397

7,371

7,157

14,528

Terminus (2) (3)

7,330

6,949

6,899

7,227

6,620

27,695

7,192

6,461

13,653

Northpark (2)

25,272

6,916

6,983

7,087

6,682

27,668

6,760

6,588

13,348

Hayden Ferry (2)

23,938

6,321

5,676

6,069

6,280

24,346

6,221

6,079

12,300

Fifth Third Center

17,993

4,573

4,791

4,643

4,347

18,354

4,782

4,963

9,745

One Eleven Congress

17,379

4,396

4,496

4,565

4,573

18,030

4,564

4,466

9,030

BriarLake Plaza (2)

10,217

4,681

4,367

4,359

4,697

18,104

4,483

4,530

9,013

The Terrace (2)

8,311

3,988

3,998

4,003

4,152

16,141

4,341

4,213

8,554

Promenade

18,359

4,506

3,950

4,256

4,101

16,813

4,060

4,116

8,176

Avalon (2)

7,408

1,821

2,587

3,065

3,526

10,999

3,714

3,993

7,707

San Jacinto Center

14,593

3,617

4,290

3,745

3,314

14,966

3,750

3,912

7,662

3344 Peachtree

13,303

5,267

2,966

3,352

3,498

15,083

3,549

3,690

7,239

The RailYard

-

-

-

-

929

929

3,175

3,112

6,287

Colorado Tower

13,991

3,350

3,303

3,055

2,640

12,348

2,382

3,253

5,635

Buckhead Plaza (2)

15,079

3,617

2,783

2,984

2,894

12,278

2,509

2,980

5,489

One South at the Plaza (4)

10,605

5,323

4,651

4,656

4,063

18,693

2,477

2,879

5,356

NASCAR Plaza

10,300

2,750

2,655

2,845

2,470

10,720

2,687

2,626

5,313

816 Congress

11,847

2,636

2,754

2,645

2,587

10,622

2,456

2,348

4,804

Legacy Union One

5,157

2,400

2,396

2,390

2,399

9,585

2,363

2,371

4,734

1200 Peachtree

7,691

2,332

2,318

2,371

2,319

9,340

2,286

2,278

4,564

3350 Peachtree

8,957

2,450

2,849

2,162

2,190

9,651

2,280

2,255

4,535

Tempe Gateway

7,750

2,084

1,835

1,827

1,770

7,516

1,417

1,452

2,869

111 West Rio

5,559

1,388

1,411

1,309

1,389

5,497

1,387

1,397

2,784

3348 Peachtree

6,167

1,502

1,309

1,308

1,341

5,460

1,262

1,258

2,520

Domain Point (2)

3,058

1,187

1,435

1,482

1,640

5,744

1,265

1,243

2,508

5950 Sherry Lane

2,316

1,239

1,184

1,298

1,280

5,001

1,188

1,200

2,388

The Pointe

5,089

1,192

1,230

1,254

1,076

4,752

1,199

1,043

2,242

Meridian Mark Plaza

4,370

1,067

846

1,129

1,117

4,159

1,018

1,040

2,058

Research Park V

4,087

1,029

1,029

1,055

1,012

4,125

1,038

985

2,023

Harborview Plaza

2,013

795

840

863

793

3,291

831

720

1,551

Other (5)

35,440

9,795

4,026

4,298

4,819

22,938

4,869

2,146

7,015

Subtotal - Consolidated

399,377

121,747

112,939

115,808

116,704

467,198

118,370

117,268

235,638

Continued on next page

Cousins Properties

12

Q2 2021 Supplemental Information

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS - DETAIL (1)

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

2019

2020 1st

2020 2nd

2020 3rd

2020 4th

2020

2021 1st

2021 2nd

YTD 2021

Unconsolidated Properties (6)

Dimensional Place

5,761

1,900

1,955

1,964

1,840

7,659

1,878

1,919

3,797

Carolina Square (2)

4,367

1,255

1,210

1,163

1,312

4,940

1,315

1,517

2,832

Emory University Hospital Midtown

4,239

1,078

962

1,080

1,090

4,210

1,048

1,094

2,142

120 West Trinity (2)

(48)

(60)

(13)

28

(4)

(49)

151

204

355

Terminus (2) (3)

10,548

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other (5)

7,546

1,862

79

(27)

162

2,076

362

703

1,065

Subtotal - Unconsolidated

32,413

6,035

4,193

4,208

4,400

18,836

4,754

5,437

10,191

Total Net Operating Income (1)

431,790

127,782

117,132

120,016

121,104

486,034

123,124

122,705

245,829

Gain (Loss) on Sales of Undepreciated Investment Properties

Consolidated

18,182

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Unconsolidated (6)

-

1,335

-

-

(723)

612

-

-

-

Total Gain (Loss) on Sales of Undepreciated Investment Properties

18,182

1,335

-

-

(723)

612

-

-

-

Fee Income

Development Fees

22,058

3,835

3,846

3,804

3,849

15,334

3,900

4,173

8,073

Management Fees (7)

5,717

762

843

546

605

2,756

579

616

1,195

Leasing & Other Fees

743

135

-

1

-

136

51

14

65

Total Fee Income

28,518

4,732

4,689

4,351

4,454

18,226

4,530

4,803

9,333

Other Income

Termination Fees

7,227

2,844

539

372

79

3,834

42

782

824

Termination Fees - Unconsolidated (6)

16

1

2

5

1

9

-

7

7

Interest and Other Income

246

37

126

6

62

231

213

68

281

Interest and Other Income - Unconsolidated (6)

372

112

59

23

57

251

43

40

83

Total Other Income

7,861

2,994

726

406

199

4,325

298

897

1,195

Total Fee and Other Income

36,379

7,726

5,415

4,757

4,653

22,551

4,828

5,700

10,528

Reimbursed Expenses (7)

(4,004)

(521)

(322)

(373)

(364)

(1,580)

(368)

(398)

(766)

General and Administrative Expenses

(37,007)

(5,652)

(8,543)

(5,658)

(7,181)

(27,034)

(6,733)

(7,313)

(14,046)

Interest Expense

Consolidated Debt

2019 Senior Notes, Unsecured ($275M)

(5,853)

(2,744)

(2,744)

(2,743)

(2,744)

(10,975)

(2,744)

(2,744)

(5,488)

2017 Senior Notes, Unsecured ($250M)

(9,958)

(2,489)

(2,490)

(2,490)

(2,489)

(9,958)

(2,490)

(2,489)

(4,979)

2019 Senior Notes, Unsecured ($250M)

(5,207)

(2,441)

(2,441)

(2,441)

(2,441)

(9,764)

(2,441)

(2,441)

(4,882)

Credit Facility, Unsecured

(7,325)

(3,081)

(773)

(827)

(1,087)

(5,768)

(1,710)

(1,299)

(3,009)

Terminus (2) (3)

(1,540)

(1,526)

(1,511)

(1,497)

(1,482)

(6,016)

(1,468)

(1,452)

(2,920)

2019 Senior Notes, Unsecured ($125M)

(2,554)

(1,197)

(1,197)

(1,198)

(1,197)

(4,789)

(1,197)

(1,198)

(2,395)

Fifth Third Center

(4,846)

(1,194)

(1,188)

(1,181)

(1,174)

(4,737)

(1,168)

(1,159)

(2,327)

2017 Senior Notes, Unsecured ($100M)

(4,145)

(1,036)

(1,037)

(1,036)

(1,036)

(4,145)

(1,036)

(1,037)

(2,073)

Colorado Tower

(4,173)

(1,030)

(1,026)

(1,020)

(1,015)

(4,091)

(1,009)

(1,005)

(2,014)

Promenade

(4,224)

(1,034)

(1,025)

(1,016)

(1,006)

(4,081)

(997)

(988)

(1,985)

Term Loan, Unsecured

(9,194)

(1,891)

(1,190)

(994)

(981)

(5,056)

(948)

(950)

(1,898)

Continued on next page

Cousins Properties

13

Q2 2021 Supplemental Information

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS - DETAIL (1)

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

2019

2020 1st

2020 2nd

2020 3rd

2020 4th

2020

2021 1st

2021 2nd

YTD 2021

816 Congress (9)

(3,111)

(768)

(763)

(760)

(755)

(3,046)

(751)

(731)

(1,482)

Legacy Union One

(1,169)

(528)

(527)

(536)

(536)

(2,127)

(520)

(528)

(1,048)

Domain 10 (9)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(17)

(17)

Other (10)

(1,883)

(254)

(40)

(41)

(41)

(376)

(41)

(37)

(78)

Capitalized (8)

11,219

5,309

3,959

2,722

2,334

14,324

1,312

1,419

2,731

Subtotal - Consolidated Interest Expense

(53,963)

(15,904)

(13,993)

(15,058)

(15,650)

(60,605)

(17,208)

(16,656)

(33,864)

Unconsolidated Debt (6)

Emory University Hospital Midtown

(1,229)

(303)

(301)

(301)

(297)

(1,202)

(296)

(293)

(589)

Carolina Square (2)

(1,605)

(347)

(249)

(138)

(135)

(869)

(134)

(416)

(550)

300 Colorado

-

-

-

-

-

-

(85)

(154)

(239)

Terminus (2) (3)

(2,904)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Subtotal - Unconsolidated Interest Expense

(5,738)

(650)

(550)

(439)

(432)

(2,071)

(515)

(863)

(1,378)

Total Interest Expense

(59,701)

(16,554)

(14,543)

(15,497)

(16,082)

(62,676)

(17,723)

(17,519)

(35,242)

Other Expenses

Property Taxes and Other Holding Costs

(1,075)

(356)

(380)

(353)

(74)

(1,163)

(345)

(164)

(509)

Partners' Share of FFO in Consolidated Joint Ventures

(833)

(213)

(342)

(343)

(365)

(1,263)

(407)

(129)

(536)

Severance

(154)

(51)

(17)

-

(1)

(69)

(308)

(19)

(327)

Predevelopment & Other Costs

(402)

(153)

(255)

(417)

(224)

(1,049)

50

(655)

(605)

Income Tax Expense

298

(50)

50

-

-

-

-

-

-

Transaction Costs

(52,881)

(365)

(63)

-

-

(428)

-

-

-

Total Other Expenses

(55,047)

(1,188)

(1,007)

(1,113)

(664)

(3,972)

(1,010)

(967)

(1,977)

Depreciation and Amortization of Non-Real Estate Assets

(1,799)

(207)

(173)

(154)

(154)

(688)

(158)

(157)

(315)

FFO (1)

$

328,793

$

112,721

$

97,959

$

101,978

$

100,589

$

413,247

$

101,960

$

102,051

$

204,011

Weighted Average Shares - Diluted

129,831

148,561

148,580

148,606

148,669

148,636

148,725

148,740

148,716

FFO per Share (1)

$

2.53

$

0.76

$

0.66

$

0.69

$

0.68

$

2.78

$

0.69

$

0.69

$

1.37

Note: Amounts may differ slightly from other schedules contained herein due to rounding.

  1. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Calculations and Reconciliations beginning on page 31.
  2. Contains multiple buildings that are grouped together for reporting purposes.
  3. On October 1, 2019, the Company purchased its partner's 50% interest in Terminus Office Holdings LLC.
  4. Prior period amounts adjusted to exclude College Street Garage, which was not included in the July 2021 sale of One South at the Plaza. See note 5.
  5. Primarily represents properties sold prior to June 30, 2021, see page 24. Also, includes College Street Garage and preliminary operational activity at Domain 10 and 300 Colorado, which are in the final stages of development and not yet stabilized.
  6. Unconsolidated amounts include amounts recorded in unconsolidated joint ventures for the respective category multiplied by the Company's ownership interest. The Company does not control the operations of the unconsolidated joint ventures but believes including these amounts in the categories indicated is meaningful to investors and analysts.
  7. Reimbursed Expenses include costs incurred by the Company for management services provided to our unconsolidated joint ventures. The reimbursement of these costs by the unconsolidated joint ventures is included Management Fees.
  8. Amounts of consolidated interest expense related to consolidated debt that are capitalized to consolidated development projects and equity in unconsolidated development projects.
  9. In June 2021, we executed a collateral swap for the mortgage previously secured by the Company's 816 Congress property. The mortgage is now secured by the Company's Domain 10 property. Terms of the mortgage remain unchanged.
  10. Primarily represents interest on loans repaid prior to June 30, 2021.

Cousins Properties

14

Q2 2021 Supplemental Information

PORTFOLIO STATISTICS

Financial

Company's

End of Period Leased

Weighted Average Occupancy (1)

% of Total

Rentable

Statement

Ownership

Net Operating

Property Level

Office Properties

2Q21

1Q21

2Q21

1Q21

Square Feet

Presentation

Interest

Income (2)

Debt ($000) (3)

Spring & 8th (4)

765,000

Consolidated

100%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

6.1%

$

-

Northpark (4)

1,539,000

Consolidated

100%

86.5%

87.9%

86.7%

88.8%

5.5%

-

Terminus (4)

1,226,000

Consolidated

100%

87.9%

81.8%

79.6%

81.6%

5.4%

191,490

Promenade

777,000

Consolidated

100%

90.7%

89.1%

89.0%

89.3%

3.4%

90,770

Avalon (5)

480,000

Consolidated

90%

86.0%

86.0%

86.0%

86.0%

3.3%

-

3344 Peachtree

484,000

Consolidated

100%

95.3%

95.3%

95.3%

95.3%

3.1%

-

Buckhead Plaza (4)

666,000

Consolidated

100%

80.7%

77.0%

72.5%

70.1%

2.4%

-

1200 Peachtree

370,000

Consolidated

100%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

1.9%

-

3350 Peachtree

413,000

Consolidated

100%

45.5%

95.2%

94.8%

95.2%

1.9%

-

3348 Peachtree

258,000

Consolidated

100%

90.1%

90.1%

89.7%

89.0%

1.0%

-

Emory University Hospital Midtown

358,000

Unconsolidated

50%

97.3%

98.0%

97.6%

98.4%

0.9%

32,735

Meridian Mark Plaza

160,000

Consolidated

100%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

0.9%

-

120 West Trinity (6)

43,000

Unconsolidated

20%

90.4%

NA

77.3%

NA

0.1%

ATLANTA

7,539,000

87.7%

89.3%

88.2%

88.8%

35.9%

314,995

The Domain (5)

1,603,000

Consolidated

100%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

95.8%

11.0%

-

One Eleven Congress

519,000

Consolidated

100%

94.9%

94.9%

94.9%

94.9%

3.7%

-

The Terrace (4)

619,000

Consolidated

100%

92.4%

89.4%

88.1%

88.9%

3.5%

-

San Jacinto Center

399,000

Consolidated

100%

93.9%

93.9%

93.9%

92.9%

3.3%

-

Colorado Tower

373,000

Consolidated

100%

100.0%

99.1%

92.6%

81.6%

2.7%

112,917

816 Congress

435,000

Consolidated

100%

76.7%

76.0%

76.0%

80.6%

2.0%

-

Domain Point (4)

240,000

Consolidated

96.5%

83.3%

83.3%

74.9%

74.9%

1.0%

-

Research Park V

173,000

Consolidated

100%

97.1%

97.1%

97.1%

97.1%

0.8%

-

AUSTIN

4,361,000

94.4%

93.9%

92.7%

90.7%

28.0%

112,917

Fifth Third Center

692,000

Consolidated

100%

94.4%

98.0%

98.0%

99.5%

4.1%

135,030

The RailYard (6)

329,000

Consolidated

100%

96.8%

96.8%

96.8%

96.8%

2.6%

-

One South at the Plaza (6) (7)

891,000

Consolidated

100%

57.6%

57.6%

57.1%

57.3%

2.4%

-

NASCAR Plaza

394,000

Consolidated

100%

97.8%

98.0%

97.8%

97.8%

2.2%

-

Dimensional Place (6) (8)

281,000

Unconsolidated

50%

96.9%

95.6%

95.6%

95.6%

1.6%

-

CHARLOTTE

2,587,000

82.0%

83.0%

82.8%

83.3%

12.9%

135,030

Corporate Center (4)

1,227,000

Consolidated

100%

97.0%

97.0%

97.0%

97.0%

5.9%

-

The Pointe

253,000

Consolidated

100%

89.6%

90.5%

90.1%

89.6%

0.9%

-

Harborview Plaza

205,000

Consolidated

100%

77.5%

76.3%

76.7%

76.3%

0.6%

-

TAMPA

1,685,000

93.5%

93.5%

93.5%

93.4%

7.4%

-

Hayden Ferry (4)

792,000

Consolidated

100%

93.7%

97.5%

95.7%

98.1%

5.0%

-

Tempe Gateway

264,000

Consolidated

100%

78.1%

78.1%

78.1%

78.1%

1.2%

-

111 West Rio

225,000

Consolidated

100%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

1.2%

-

PHOENIX

1,281,000

91.6%

93.9%

92.9%

94.3%

7.4%

-

Continued on next page

Cousins Properties

15

Q2 2021 Supplemental Information

PORTFOLIO STATISTICS

Rentable

Financial

Company's

End of Period Leased

Weighted Average Occupancy (1)

% of Total

Office Properties

Statement

Ownership

2Q21

1Q21

2Q21

1Q21

Net Operating

Square Feet

Presentation

Interest

Income (2)

Legacy Union One

319,000

Consolidated

100%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

2.1%

5950 Sherry Lane

197,000

Consolidated

100%

84.9%

85.6%

85.1%

85.6%

0.9%

DALLAS

516,000

94.2%

94.5%

94.3%

94.5%

3.0%

BriarLake Plaza - Houston (4)

835,000

Consolidated

100%

84.9%

84.9%

84.9%

84.9%

3.8%

Carolina Square - Chapel Hill

158,000

Unconsolidated

50%

94.5%

94.5%

94.5%

94.5%

0.5%

OTHER OFFICE

993,000

85.7%

85.7%

85.7%

85.7%

4.3%

TOTAL OFFICE

18,962,000

89.4%

90.2%

89.4%

89.3%

98.9%

Other Properties

Carolina Square Apartment - Chapel Hill

266,000

Unconsolidated

50%

96.7%

100.0%

92.4%

99.9%

0.8%

(246 units) (6)

Carolina Square Retail - Chapel Hill (6)

44,000

Unconsolidated

50%

87.1%

87.1%

87.1%

82.2%

0.1%

College Street Garage - Charlotte (6)

NA

Consolidated

100%

NA

NA

NA

NA

0.1%

120 West Trinity Apartment - Atlanta

310,000

Unconsolidated

20%

97.9%

NA

85.9%

NA

0.1%

(330 units) (6)(9)

TOTAL OTHER

620,000

96.1%

98.2%

90.0%

97.4%

1.1%

TOTAL

19,582,000

89.5%

90.3%

89.4%

89.4%

100.0%

  1. The weighted average economic occupancy of the property over the period for which the property was available for occupancy.
  2. The Company's share of net operating income from stabilized properties for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
  3. The Company's share of property-specific mortgage debt, including premiums and net of unamortized loan costs, as of June 30, 2021.
  4. Contains two or more buildings that are grouped together for reporting purposes.
  5. Contains two or more buildings that are grouped together for reporting purposes, some of which are not included in Same Property as of June 30, 2021.
  6. Not included in Same Property as of June 30, 2021.
  7. Held for sale as of June 30, 2021 and sold subsequent to quarter end.
  8. The Company's partner in this unconsolidated joint venture has exercised their option to purchase the Company's 50% interest in accordance with the terms of the partnership agreement. The sale is expected to close at the end of the third quarter 2021.
  9. Includes 9,000 square feet of retail space that was 25.1% leased as of June 30, 2021 and had a 25.1% weighted average occupancy during the second quarter of 2021.

Property Level Debt ($000) (3)

67,078

-

67,078

-

22,582

22,582

  • 652,602

38,017

6,288

-

-

  • 44,305
  • 696,907

Cousins Properties

16

Q2 2021 Supplemental Information

PORTFOLIO STATISTICS

Second Quarter Portfolio NOI by Market

Atlanta 36.0%

Austin 28.0%

Other 5.2%

Dallas 3.0%

Charlotte 13.0%

Phoenix 7.4%

Tampa 7.4%

Cousins Properties

17

Q2 2021 Supplemental Information

SAME PROPERTY PERFORMANCE (1)

($

in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

% Change

Rental Property Revenues (2)

$

161,096

$

156,679

2.8 %

Rental Property Operating Expenses (2)

57,216

54,185

5.6 %

Same Property Net Operating Income

$

103,880

$

102,494

1.4 %

Cash-Basis Rental Property Revenues (3)

$

155,635

$

146,015

6.6 %

Cash-Basis Rental Property Operating Expenses (4)

57,064

54,018

5.6 %

Cash-Basis Same Property Net Operating Income

$

98,571

$

91,997

7.1 %

End of Period Leased

90.7 %

93.3 %

Weighted Average Occupancy

90.7 %

91.0 %

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

% Change

Rental Property Revenues (2)

$

321,221

$

318,088

1.0 %

Rental Property Operating Expenses (2)(5)

114,307

110,876

3.1 %

Same Property Net Operating Income

$

206,914

$

207,212

(0.1)%

Cash-Basis Rental Property Revenues (3)

$

308,184

$

298,152

3.4 %

Cash-Basis Rental Property Operating Expenses (4)(5)

114,003

110,543

3.1 %

Cash-Basis Same Property Net Operating Income

$

194,181

$

187,609

3.5 %

Weighted Average Occupancy

90.9 %

90.8 %

  1. Same Properties include those office properties that were stabilized and owned by the Company for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods. See Portfolio Statistics beginning on page 15 for footnotes indicating which properties are not included in Same Property. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Calculations and Reconciliations beginning on page 31.
  2. Rental Property Revenues and Expenses include results for the Company and its share of unconsolidated joint ventures and exclude termination fee income. Net operating income for unconsolidated joint ventures is calculated as Rental Property Revenues less termination fee income and Rental Property Expenses at the joint ventures multiplied by the Company's ownership interest. The Company does not control the operations of the unconsolidated joint ventures, but believes that including these amounts with consolidated net operating income is meaningful to investors and analysts.
  3. Cash-BasisRental Property Revenues include that of the Company and its share of unconsolidated joint ventures. It represents Rental Property Revenues, excluding termination fee income, straight-line rents and other deferred income amortization, amortization of lease inducements, and amortization of acquired above and below market rents.
  4. Cash-BasisRental Property Operating Expenses include that of the Company and its share of unconsolidated joint ventures. It represents Rental Property Operating Expenses, excluding straight-line ground rent expense and amortization of above and below market ground rent expense.
  5. Same Property Rental Property Operating Expenses and Cash-Basis Same Property Rental Property Operating Expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 have been adjusted to remove a $1.8 million one-time credit for construction-related legal expenses that were recovered through settlement during the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Cousins Properties

18

Q2 2021 Supplemental Information

OFFICE LEASING ACTIVITY

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

New

Renewal

Expansion

Total

New

Renewal

Expansion

Total

Gross leased square feet (1)

560,678

1,000,044

Less exclusions (2)

(76,342)

(244,582)

Net leased square feet

255,051

123,637

105,648

484,336

315,628

314,675

125,159

755,462

Number of transactions

19

14

6

39

29

31

9

69

Lease term in years (3)

7.3

5.6

6.5

6.7

7.0

4.8

6.5

6.0

Net effective rent calculation (per square foot per year) (3)

Net annualized rent (4)

$

33.71

$

31.40

$

30.33

$

32.38

$

33.70

$

30.79

$

30.32

$

31.93

Net free rent

(1.03)

(0.89)

(2.56)

(1.33)

(1.24)

(1.27)

(2.52)

(1.46)

Leasing commissions

(2.88)

(2.54)

(2.47)

(2.70)

(2.88)

(2.23)

(2.49)

(2.54)

Tenant improvements

(4.61)

(3.23)

(6.10)

(4.58)

(4.96)

(2.76)

(6.15)

(4.24)

Total leasing costs

(8.52)

(6.66)

(11.13)

(8.61)

(9.08)

(6.26)

(11.16)

(8.24)

Net effective rent

$

25.19

$

24.74

$

19.20

$23.77

$

24.62

$

24.53

$

19.16

$

23.69

Second generation leased square footage (5)

358,006

579,649

Increase in straight-line basis second generation net rent per square foot (6)

21.7

%

21.6

%

Increase in cash-basis second generation net rent per square foot (7)

12.9

%

12.0

%

  1. Comprised of total square feet leased, unadjusted for ownership share, and excluding apartment leasing.
  2. Adjusted for leases one year or less, leases for retail, amenity, storage, percentage rent, intercompany space, and rent deferrals/extension agreements related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  3. Weighted average of net leased square feet.
  4. Straight-linenet rent per square foot (operating expenses deducted from gross leases) over the lease term prior to any deductions for leasing costs.
  5. Excludes leases executed for spaces that were vacant upon acquisition, new leases in development properties, and leases for spaces that have been vacant for one year or more.
  6. Increase in second generation straight-line basis net annualized rent on a weighted average basis.
  7. Increase in net cash rent at the end of the term paid by the prior tenant compared to net cash rent at the beginning of the term (after any free rent period) paid by the current tenant on a weighted average basis. For early renewals, the increase in net cash rent at the end of the term of the original lease is compared to net cash rent at the beginning of the extended term of the lease. Net cash rent is net of any recovery of operating expenses but prior to any deductions for leasing costs.

Cousins Properties

19

Q2 2021 Supplemental Information

OFFICE LEASE EXPIRATIONS

Lease Expirations by Year (1)

Square Feet

% of Leased

Annual

% of Annual

Annual

Year of Expiration

Contractual Rent

Contractual

Contractual

Expiring

Space

($000's) (2)

Rent

Rent/Sq. Ft.

2021

1,089,864

6.8 %

$

39,623

4.9 %

$

34.59

2022

1,163,844

7.1 %

52,073

6.5 %

43.65

2023

1,573,444

9.3 %

69,138

8.6 %

43.94

2024

1,172,527

7.1 %

50,994

6.3 %

42.74

2025

1,953,032

11.6 %

89,121

11.1 %

45.63

2026

1,521,899

9.0 %

73,423

9.1 %

48.15

2027

1,582,800

9.4 %

69,877

8.7 %

43.88

2028

1,279,778

7.8 %

62,245

7.7 %

47.48

2029

1,215,766

7.3 %

58,687

7.3 %

47.90

2030 & Thereafter

4,133,438

24.6 %

238,663

29.8 %

57.02

Total

16,686,392

100.0 %

$

803,844

100.0 %

$

47.57

Square Feet

6,000,000

4,000,000

4,133,438

2,000,000

1,573,444

1,953,032

1,521,899

1,582,800

1,163,844

1,172,527

1,279,778

1,215,766

1,089,864

0

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030 &

6.8%

7.1%

9.3%

7.1%

11.6%

9.0%

9.4%

7.8%

7.3%

Thereafter

24.6%

% of Leased Space

  1. Company's share of leases expiring after June 30, 2021.
  2. Annual Contractual Rent is the estimated rent in the year of expiration. It includes the minimum base rent and an estimate of tenant's share of operating expenses, if applicable, as defined in the respective leases.

Cousins Properties

20

Q2 2021 Supplemental Information

TOP 20 OFFICE TENANTS

Number

Number

Company's

Company's

Percentage of

Weighted

Company's

Average

of

of

Share of

Share of

Share of

Remaining

Tenant (1)

Properties

Markets

Square

Annualized

Annualized

Lease Term

Occupied

Occupied

Footage

Rent (2)

Rent

(Years)

1

NCR Corporation

1

1

762,090

$

35,789,947

5.3%

12

2

Amazon

4

3

564,033

27,098,541

4.0%

6

3

Expedia, Inc.

1

1

430,547

22,014,129

3.3%

7

4

Facebook, Inc.

1

1

323,328

16,900,122

2.5%

8

5

Bank of America

2

2

344,601

11,517,146

1.7%

4

6

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (fka Parsley Energy, L.P.)

2

1

160,730

9,956,499

1.6%

9

7

Norfolk Southern Corporation

2

1

394,621

9,920,450

1.5%

1

8

Apache Corporation

1

1

210,012

9,168,766

1.3%

3

9

Wells Fargo Bank, NA

4

3

198,376

8,748,345

1.3%

5

10

Ovintiv USA Inc (fka Encana Oil & Gas (USA) Inc.) (3)

1

1

318,582

7,949,937

1.2%

6

11

Allstate

2

2

214,380

7,749,926

1.1%

6

12

ADP, LLC

1

1

225,000

7,596,540

1.1%

7

13

SVB Financial Group

1

1

188,940

7,554,435

1.1%

5

14

Regus Equity Business Centers, LLC

6

4

158,740

7,350,039

1.1%

4

15

McGuirewoods LLP

3

3

197,282

7,036,205

1.0%

5

16

Westrock Shared Services, LLC

1

1

205,185

6,991,587

1.0%

9

17

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

1

1

132,434

6,577,075

1.0%

13

18

Workrise Technologies, Inc. (fka RigUp, Inc.)

1

1

93,210

6,549,563

1.0%

7

19

Samsung Engineering America

1

1

133,860

6,193,830

0.9%

5

20

Amgen Inc.

1

1

163,169

5,977,974

0.8%

7

Total

5,419,120

$

228,641,056

33.8%

7

  1. In some cases, the actual tenant may be an affiliate of the entity shown.
  2. Annualized Rent represents the annualized rent including tenant's share of estimated operating expenses, if applicable, paid by the tenant as of June 30, 2021. If the tenant is in a free rent period as of June 30, 2021, Annualized Rent represents the annualized contractual rent the tenant will pay in the first month it is required to pay rent.
  3. Ovintiv USA Inc. has multiple subleases for substantially all of its space. In the event of termination of the Ovintiv lease, such subleases would become direct leases with Cousins.

Note: This schedule includes leases that have commenced. Leases that have been signed but have not commenced are excluded.

Cousins Properties

21

Q2 2021 Supplemental Information

TENANT INDUSTRY DIVERSIFICATION

Percentage of Company's Share of Annualized Rent (1)

Technology 21.4%

Government 0.7%

Transportation 1.7%

Construction/Design 2.2%

Marketing/Media/Creative 2.5%

Other 3.7%

Insurance 4.1%

Real Estate 4.2%

Health Care 5.1%

Professional Services 15.6%

Financial 15.3%

Legal 11.0%

Consumer Goods & Services 7.1% Energy & Utilities 5.4%

Note: Management uses SIC codes when available, along with judgment, to determine tenant industry classification.

  1. Annualized Rent represents the annualized rent including tenant's share of estimated operating expenses, if applicable, paid by the tenant as of the date of this report. If the tenant is in a free rent period as of the date of this report, Annualized Rent represents the annualized contractual rent the tenant will pay in the first month it is required to pay full rent.

Cousins Properties

22

Q2 2021 Supplemental Information

INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

Completed Property Acquisitions

Property

Type

Market

Company's Ownership

Timing

Square Feet

Gross Purchase Price

Interest

($ in thousands) (1)

2020

The RailYard

Office

Charlotte

100%

4Q

329,000

201,000

2019

1200 Peachtree

Office

Atlanta

100%

1Q

370,000

82,000

TIER REIT, Inc.

Office

Various

Various

2Q

5,799,000

(2)

Terminus (3)

Office

Atlanta

100%

4Q

1,226,000

246,000

2017

111 West Rio (4)

Office

Phoenix

100%

1Q

225,000

19,600

7,949,000

$

548,600

Completed Property Developments

Project

Type

Market

Company's Ownership

Timing

Square Feet

Total Project Cost

Interest

($ in thousands) (1)

2021

10000 Avalon

Office

Atlanta

90%

1Q

251,000

$

96,000

120 West Trinity

Mixed

Atlanta

20%

2Q

353,000

89,000

2020

Domain 12

Office

Austin

100%

4Q

320,000

117,000

2019

Dimensional Place

Office

Charlotte

50%

1Q

281,000

96,000

2018

Spring & 8th

Office

Atlanta

100%

1Q/4Q

765,000

332,500

2017

8000 Avalon

Office

Atlanta

90%

2Q

229,000

73,000

Carolina Square

Mixed

Chapel Hill

50%

3Q

468,000

123,000

2,667,000

$

926,500

  1. Except as otherwise noted, amounts represent total purchase prices, total project cost paid by the company and, where applicable, its joint venture partner, including certain allocated costs required by GAAP that were not incurred by the joint venture.
  2. Properties acquired in the merger with TIER REIT, Inc.
  3. Purchased outside interest of 50% in Terminus Office Holdings, LLC for $246 million before reductions for existing mortgage debt.
  4. Purchased outside interest of 25.4% in 111 West Rio.

Cousins Properties

23

Q2 2021 Supplemental Information

INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

Completed Operating Property Dispositions

Property

Type

Market

Company's Ownership

Timing

Square Feet

Gross Sales Price

Interest

($ in thousands) (1)

2021

Burnett Plaza

Office

Fort Worth

100%

2Q

1,023,000

$

137,500

2020

Hearst Tower

Office

Charlotte

100%

1Q

966,000

455,500

Gateway Village (2)

Office

Charlotte

50%

1Q

1,061,000

52,200

Woodcrest

Office

Cherry Hill

100%

1Q

386,000

25,300

2017

Emory Point I and II

Mixed

Atlanta

75%

2Q

786,000

199,000

American Cancer Society Center

Office

Atlanta

100%

2Q

996,000

166,000

Bank of America Center, One Orlando

Office

Orlando

100%

4Q

1,038,000

208,100

---Centre, and Citrus Center

Courvoisier Centre (3)

Office

Miami

20%

4Q

343,000

33,900

6,599,000

$

1,277,500

  1. Except as otherwise noted, amounts represent total gross sales prices received by the Company and, where applicable, its joint venture partner.
  2. The Company sold its interest in the joint venture to its partner for $52.2 million. The proceeds represent a 17% internal rate of return for the Company on its invested capital, as stipulated in the partnership agreement.
  3. The Company sold its partnership interest for $12.6 million in a transaction that valued its interest in the property at $33.9 million, prior to deduction for existing mortgage debt.

Cousins Properties

24

Q2 2021 Supplemental Information

DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE (1)

Company's

Project Cost

Company's Share of

Company's

Estimated Project

Share of

Construction

Estimated

Incurred to

Project Cost

Percent

Initial Revenue

Estimated

Project

Type

Market

Ownership

Square Feet

($

Cost(1)(2)

Project Cost(2)

Date(2)

Incurred to Date(2)

Interest

Start Date

in thousands)

($ in thousands)

($ in thousands)

($

in thousands)

Leased

Recognition(3)

Stabilization(4)

Domain 10

Office

Austin

100 %

4Q18

300,000

$

111,000

$

111,000

$

98,452

$

98,452

100 %

3Q20

3Q21

300 Colorado (5)

Office

Austin

50 %

4Q18

369,000

193,000

96,500

165,567

82,783

88 %

1Q21

1Q22

100 Mill

Office

Phoenix

90 %

1Q20

287,000

153,000

137,700

88,410

79,569

48 %

1Q22

1Q23

Domain 9

Office

Austin

100 %

2Q21

338,000

147,000

147,000

20,389

20,389

- %

2Q23

2Q24

Total

$

604,000

$

492,200

$

372,818

$

281,193

  1. This schedule shows projects currently under active development through the substantial completion of construction as well as properties in an initial lease up period prior to stabilization. Amounts included in the estimated project cost column are the estimated costs of the project through stabilization. Significant estimation is required to derive these costs, and the final costs may differ from these estimates.
  2. Estimated and incurred project costs are construction costs plus financing costs on 300 Colorado, which has project-specific debt. They exclude any financing cost assumptions for projects without project-specific debt and any other incremental capitalized costs required by GAAP. They also exclude fair value adjustments for legacy TIER projects that were recorded as a result of the Merger.
  3. Initial revenue recognition represents the quarter within which the Company estimates it will begin recognizing revenue under GAAP.
  4. Estimated stabilization is the quarter within which the Company estimates it will achieve 90% economic occupancy. Beginning with initial economic occupancy, until the earlier of the achievement of 90% economic occupancy or one year, interest, taxes, and operating expenses are capitalized on the portion of the building that remains under development.
  5. The 300 Colorado estimated project cost will be funded with a combination of $67 million of equity contributed by the joint venture partners, followed by a $126 million construction loan.

Cousins Properties

25

Q2 2021 Supplemental Information

LAND INVENTORY

Market

Company's Ownership

Financial Statement

Total Developable

Cost Basis of Land

Interest

Presentation

Land (Acres)

($

in thousands)

3354/3356 Peachtree

Atlanta

95%

Consolidated

3.2

901 West Peachtree (1)

Atlanta

100%

Consolidated

1.0

The Avenue Forsyth-Adjacent Land

Atlanta

100%

Consolidated

10.4

Domain Point 3

Austin

90%

Consolidated

1.7

Domain Central

Austin

100%

Consolidated

5.6

South End Station

Charlotte

100%

Consolidated

3.4

303 Tremont

Charlotte

100%

Consolidated

2.4

Legacy Union 2 & 3

Dallas

95%

Consolidated

4.0

Victory Center

Dallas

75%

Unconsolidated

3.0

100 Mill-Adjacent Land (2)

Phoenix

100%

Consolidated

0.7

Corporate Center 5 & 6 (3)

Tampa

100%

Consolidated

14.1

Total

49.5

$

163,718

Company's Share

48.2

$

158,511

  1. Includes a ground lease with future obligation to purchase.
  2. Sold subsequent to quarter end.
  3. Corporate Center 5 is controlled through a long-term ground lease.

Cousins Properties

26

Q2 2021 Supplemental Information

DEBT SCHEDULE

Company's Share of Debt Maturities and Principal Payments

($ in thousands)

Company's

Rate at

Maturity

Total

Deferred

Above

Description (Interest Rate Base, if not fixed)

Ownership

End of

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

Thereafter

Loan

Market

Total

Interest

Quarter

Date

Principal

Costs

Premium

Consolidated Debt - Floating Rate

Term Loan, Unsecured (LIBOR + 1.05% to 1.65%) (1)

100%

1.15%

8/30/24

-

-

-

350,000

-

-

350,000

(2,271)

-

347,729

Credit Facility, Unsecured (LIBOR + 1.05% to 1.45%) (2)

100%

1.15%

1/3/23

-

-

32,000

-

-

-

32,000

-

-

32,000

Total Floating Rate Debt

-

-

32,000

350,000

-

-

382,000

(2,271)

-

379,729

Consolidated Debt - Fixed Rate

2019 Senior Notes, Unsecured

100%

3.95%

7/6/29

-

-

-

-

-

275,000

275,000

(899)

-

274,101

2017 Senior Notes, Unsecured

100%

3.91%

7/6/25

-

-

-

-

250,000

-

250,000

(732)

-

249,268

2019 Senior Notes, Unsecured

100%

3.86%

7/6/28

-

-

-

-

-

250,000

250,000

(794)

-

249,206

Fifth Third Center

100%

3.37%

10/1/26

1,707

3,502

3,622

3,745

3,874

118,928

135,378

(348)

-

135,030

2019 Senior Notes, Unsecured

100%

3.78%

7/6/27

-

-

-

-

-

125,000

125,000

(382)

-

124,618

Terminus 100

100%

5.25%

1/1/23

1,681

3,498

108,181

-

-

-

113,360

-

3,676

117,036

Colorado Tower

100%

3.45%

9/1/26

1,266

2,598

2,689

2,783

2,880

101,199

113,415

(498)

-

112,917

2017 Senior Notes, Unsecured

100%

4.09%

7/6/27

-

-

-

-

-

100,000

100,000

(318)

-

99,682

Promenade

100%

4.27%

10/1/22

1,789

89,052

-

-

-

-

90,841

(71)

-

90,770

Domain 10 (3)

100%

3.75%

11/1/24

919

1,891

1,963

72,558

-

-

77,331

(1,047)

-

76,284

Terminus 200

100%

3.79%

1/1/23

905

1,860

70,701

-

-

-

73,466

-

988

74,454

Legacy Union One

100%

4.24%

1/1/23

-

-

66,000

-

-

-

66,000

-

1,078

67,078

Total Fixed Rate Debt

8,267

102,401

253,156

79,086

256,754

970,127

1,669,791

(5,089)

5,742

1,670,444

Total Consolidated Debt

8,267

102,401

285,156

429,086

256,754

970,127

2,051,791

(7,360)

5,742

2,050,173

Unconsolidated Debt - Floating Rate

Carolina Square (LIBOR + 1.80%)

50%

1.90%

3/18/26

510

1,020

1,020

1,020

1,020

63,015

67,605

(718)

-

66,887

300 Colorado (LIBOR + 2.25%) (4)

50%

2.35%

1/17/22

-

45,993

-

-

-

-

45,993

(135)

-

45,858

Total Floating Rate Debt

510

47,013

1,020

1,020

1,020

63,015

113,598

(853)

-

112,745

Unconsolidated Debt - Fixed Rate

.

Emory University Hospital Midtown

50%

3.50%

6/1/23

440

903

31,436

-

-

-

32,779

(44)

-

32,735

Total Fixed Rate Debt

440

903

31,436

-

-

-

32,779

(44)

-

32,735

Total Unconsolidated Debt

950

47,916

32,456

1,020

1,020

63,015

146,377

(897)

-

145,480

Total Debt

$

9,217

$150,317

$317,612

$430,106

$257,774

$1,033,142

$ 2,198,168

$

(8,257)

$ 5,742

$2,195,653

Total Maturities (5)

$

-

$131,234

$307,932

$420,865

$250,000

$1,027,919

$ 2,137,950

% of Maturities

- %

6 %

14 %

20 %

12 %

48 %

100 %

Cousins Properties

27

Q2 2021 Supplemental Information

DEBT SCHEDULE

Floating and Fixed Rate Debt Analysis

Total Principal

Total Debt (%)

Weighted Average

Weighted Average

($

in thousands)

Interest Rate

Maturity (Yrs.)

Floating Rate Debt

$

495,598

23 %

1.36 %

3.0

Fixed Rate Debt

1,702,570

77 %

3.94 %

5.0

Total Debt

$

2,198,168

100 %

3.36 %

4.5

  1. On June 28, 2021, we entered into an Amended and Restated Term Loan Agreement under which we have a $350.0 million unsecured term loan. See footnote 7 of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The spread over LIBOR under the Term Loan at June 30, 2021 was 1.05%.
  2. As of June 30, 2021, the company had $32.0 million drawn under the Credit Facility and had the ability to borrow the remaining $968.0 million. The spread over LIBOR under the Credit Facility at June 30, 2021 was 1.05%.
  3. In June 2021, we executed a collateral swap for the mortgage previously secured by the Company's 816 Congress property in Austin. The mortgage is now secured by the Company's Domain 10 property in Austin. All other terms of the note were unchanged.
  4. The Company's share of the total borrowing capacity of the construction loan is $63.0 million.
  5. Maturities include lump sum principal payments due at the maturity date. Maturities do not include scheduled principal payments due prior to the maturity date.

Cousins Properties

28

Q2 2021 Supplemental Information

DEBT SCHEDULE

$ (in thousands)

Debt Maturity Schedule as of June 30, 2021

500,000

420,865

400,000

307,932

300,000

277,919

275,000

250,000

250,000

225,000

200,000

131,234

100,000

0

0

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

ConsolidatedUnconsolidated

Cousins Properties

29

Q2 2021 Supplemental Information

JOINT VENTURE INFORMATION (1)

Joint Venture

Property

Cash Flows to Cousins (2)

AMCO 120 WT Holdings LLC

120 West Trinity

20% of cash flows.

Austin 300 Colorado Project LP

300 Colorado

50% of cash flows.

Carolina Square Holdings LP

Carolina Square

50% of cash flows.

Crawford Long-CPI, LLC

Emory University

50% of cash flows.

Hospital Midtown

DC Charlotte Plaza LLLP

Dimensional Place

50% of cash flows.

HICO 100 Mill LLC

100 Mill

90% of cash flows until return of

contributed capital to both partners.

HICO Avalon LLC

8000 Avalon

90% of cash flows until return of

contributed capital to both Partners.

HICO Avalon II LLC

10000 Avalon

90% of cash flows until return of

contributed capital to both Partners.

TR Domain Point LLC

Domain Point

Preferred return on preferred equity

contribution, then 96.5% of

remaining cash flows.

Options

Cousins or Partner can trigger a buyout beginning Q4 2021, upon which Cousins would receive the office component and Partner would receive the multifamily component, with a net settlement at a then agreed upon value.

Partners can put their combined interest to Cousins, or Cousins can call Partners' combined interest, at a then agreed upon value during a 24-month period following final phase rent commencement.

Cousins or Partner can trigger sale process, subject to a right of first offer that can be exercised by the non- triggering party.

Cousins can put its interest to Partner, or Partner can call Cousins' interest, at a value determined by appraisal.

In the second quarter of 2021, our Partner exercised their option to purchase Cousins' interest at a value determined by appraisal and subject to a cap rate range of 6.5% to 8.0%. The sale is expected to close at the end of the third quarter of 2021.

Cousins can trigger sale process following construction completion, subject to a right of first offer that can be exercised by Partner.

Cousins or Partner can trigger sale process, subject to a right of first offer that can be exercised by the non- triggering party.

Cousins or Partner can trigger sale process beginning Q1 2022, subject to a right of first offer that can be exercised by the non-triggering party.

Partner has put option beginning Q1 2023 under various circumstances.

  1. This schedule only contains information related to joint ventures that hold an ownership interest in operating assets or projects under active development.
  2. Each respective joint venture agreement may contain additional terms that affect the distribution of operating cash flows and capital transaction proceeds that are not yet effective, including the distribution of promoted interest.

Cousins Properties

30

Q2 2021 Supplemental Information

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - CALCULATIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

2019

2020 1st

2020 2nd

2020 3rd

2020 4th

2020

2021 1st

2021 2nd

YTD 2021

FFO and EBITDAre

Net income available to common stockholders

$

150,418

$

174,943

$

23,101

$

28,115

$

11,119

$

237,278

$

29,110

$

28,153

$

57,263

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets:

Consolidated properties

255,349

71,406

72,694

71,345

72,515

287,960

70,712

71,299

142,011

Share of unconsolidated joint ventures

14,158

2,347

2,106

2,125

2,162

8,740

2,365

2,810

5,175

Partners' share of real estate depreciation

(521)

(149)

(212)

(209)

(172)

(742)

(211)

(228)

(439)

(Gain) loss on sale of depreciated properties:

Consolidated properties

(92,578)

(90,916)

201

523

87

(90,105)

17

9

26

Share of unconsolidated joint ventures

15

(318)

(168)

15

21

(450)

-

3

3

Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures

-

(44,894)

232

59

25

(44,578)

(39)

-

(39)

Impairment

-

-

-

-

14,829

14,829

-

-

-

Non-controlling interest related to unitholders

1,952

302

5

5

3

315

6

5

11

FFO

328,793

112,721

97,959

101,978

100,589

413,247

101,960

102,051

204,011

Interest Expense

59,701

16,554

14,543

15,497

16,082

62,676

17,723

17,519

35,242

Income Tax Expenses

(298)

50

(50)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Non-Real Estate Depreciation and Amortization

1,799

207

173

154

154

688

158

157

315

EBITDAre (1)

389,995

129,532

112,625

117,629

116,825

476,611

119,841

119,727

239,568

Transaction Costs (2)

52,881

365

63

-

-

428

-

-

Adjusted EBITDAre (1)

442,876

129,897

112,688

117,629

116,825

477,039

119,841

119,727

239,568

Income from Unconsolidated Joint Ventures

Net Operating Income

Office Properties

29,355

5,219

3,404

3,457

3,545

15,625

3,785

4,338

8,123

Other Properties

3,058

816

789

751

855

3,211

969

1,099

2,068

Net Operating Income

32,413

6,035

4,193

4,208

4,400

18,836

4,754

5,437

10,191

Loss on Sale of Undepreciated Property

-

-

-

-

(598)

(598)

-

-

-

Interest Expense

(5,738)

(650)

(550)

(439)

(432)

(2,071)

(515)

(863)

(1,378)

Termination Fee Income

16

1

2

5

1

9

-

7

7

Other Income

148

68

8

(23)

8

61

29

27

56

Funds from Operations - Unconsolidated Joint Ventures

26,839

5,454

3,653

3,751

3,379

16,237

4,268

4,608

8,876

Gain (Loss) on Sale of Depreciated Investment Properties, net

(15)

318

168

(15)

(21)

450

-

(3)

(3)

Depreciation and Amortization of Real Estate

(14,158)

(2,347)

(2,106)

(2,125)

(2,162)

(8,740)

(2,365)

(2,810)

(5,175)

Income from Unconsolidated Joint Ventures

12,666

3,425

1,715

1,611

1,196

7,947

1,903

1,795

3,698

Market Capitalization

Common Stock Price at Period End

$

41.20

$

29.27

$

29.83

$

28.59

$

33.50

$

33.50

$

35.35

$

36.78

$

36.78

Number of Common Stock/Units Outstanding at Period End

148,506

148,565

148,593

148,589

148,589

148,589

148,679

148,713

148,713

Equity Market Capitalization

6,118,447

4,348,498

4,432,529

4,248,160

4,977,732

4,977,732

5,255,803

5,469,664

5,469,664

Consolidated Debt

2,222,975

1,944,034

1,939,517

1,934,905

2,162,719

2,162,719

2,214,692

2,050,173

2,050,173

Share of Unconsolidated Debt

82,519

92,921

98,754

107,256

115,040

115,040

144,168

145,480

145,480

Debt (1)

2,305,494

2,036,955

2,038,271

2,042,161

2,277,759

2,277,759

2,358,860

2,195,653

2,195,653

Total Market Capitalization

8,423,941

6,385,453

6,470,800

6,290,321

7,255,491

7,255,491

7,614,663

7,665,317

7,665,317

Continued on next page

Cousins Properties

31

Q2 2021 Supplemental Information

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - CALCULATIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

2019

2020 1st

2020 2nd

2020 3rd

2020 4th

2020

2021 1st

2021 2nd

YTD 2021

Credit Ratios

Debt (1)

2,305,494

2,036,955

2,038,271

2,042,161

2,277,759

2,277,759

2,358,860

2,195,653

2,195,653

Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents

(15,603)

(124,632)

(28,255)

(36,872)

(4,290)

(4,290)

(14,576)

(9,792)

(9,792)

Less: Share of Unconsolidated Cash and Cash Equivalents

(8,634)

(9,516)

(8,826)

(12,098)

(9,419)

(9,419)

(7,518)

(7,598)

(7,598)

Net Debt

2,281,257

1,902,807

2,001,190

1,993,191

2,264,050

2,264,050

2,336,766

2,178,263

2,178,263

Total Market Capitalization

8,423,941

6,385,453

6,470,800

6,290,321

7,255,491

7,255,491

7,614,663

7,665,317

7,665,317

Net Debt / Total Market Capitalization

27.1 %

29.8 %

30.9 %

31.7 %

31.2 %

31.2 %

30.7

%

28.4 %

28.4 %

Total Assets - Consolidated

7,151,447

6,901,934

6,908,448

6,886,596

7,107,398

7,107,398

7,106,182

6,945,970

6,945,970

Accumulated Depreciation - Consolidated

802,807

878,199

954,352

1,028,975

1,090,566

1,090,566

1,164,427

975,658

975,658

Undepreciated Assets - Unconsolidated (1)

391,457

290,134

294,987

304,976

304,539

304,539

303,472

302,630

302,630

Less: Investment in Unconsolidated Joint Ventures

(133,884)

(128,916)

(129,857)

(129,814)

(125,481)

(125,481)

(113,353)

(112,718)

(112,718)

Total Undepreciated Assets (1)

8,211,827

7,941,351

8,027,930

8,090,733

8,377,022

8,377,022

8,460,728

8,111,540

8,111,540

Net Debt

2,281,257

1,902,807

2,001,190

1,993,191

2,264,050

2,264,050

2,336,766

2,178,263

2,178,263

Net Debt / Total Undepreciated Assets (1)

27.8 %

24.0 %

24.9 %

24.6 %

27.0 %

27.0 %

27.6

%

26.9 %

26.9 %

Coverage Ratios (1)

Interest Expense

59,701

16,554

14,543

15,497

16,082

62,676

17,723

17,519

35,242

Scheduled Principal Payments

14,726

4,126

4,120

4,282

4,284

16,812

4,370

4,544

8,914

Fixed Charges

74,427

20,680

18,663

19,779

20,366

79,488

22,093

22,063

44,156

EBITDAre

389,995

129,532

112,625

117,629

116,825

476,611

119,841

119,727

239,568

Fixed Charges Coverage Ratio (EBITDAre) (1)

5.24

6.26

6.03

5.95

5.74

6.00

5.42

5.43

5.43

Adjusted EBITDAre

442,876

129,897

112,688

117,629

116,825

477,039

119,841

119,727

239,568

Fixed Charges Coverage Ratio (Adjusted EBITDAre) (1)

5.95

6.28

6.04

5.95

5.74

6.00

5.42

5.43

5.43

Net Debt

2,281,257

1,902,807

2,001,190

1,993,191

2,264,050

2,264,050

2,336,766

2,178,263

2,178,263

Annualized EBITDAre (3)

493,632

518,128

450,500

470,516

467,300

467,300

479,364

478,908

479,136

Net Debt / Annualized EBITDAre

4.62

3.67

4.44

4.24

4.84

4.84

4.87

4.55

4.55

Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre (3)

501,644

519,588

450,752

470,516

467,300

467,300

479,364

478,908

479,136

Net Debt / Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre

4.55

3.66

4.44

4.24

4.84

4.84

4.87

4.55

4.55

Dividend Information

Common Dividends

158,174

44,562

44,570

44,570

44,561

178,263

46,135

46,038

92,173

FFO

328,793

112,721

97,959

101,978

100,589

413,247

101,960

102,051

204,011

FFO Payout Ratio

48.1 %

39.5 %

45.5 %

43.7 %

44.3 %

43.1 %

45.2

%

45.1 %

45.2 %

Continued on next page

Cousins Properties

32

Q2 2021 Supplemental Information

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - CALCULATIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

2019

2020 1st

2020 2nd

2020 3rd

2020 4th

2020

2021 1st

2021 2nd

YTD 2021

FFO

328,793

112,721

97,959

101,978

100,589

413,247

101,960

102,051

204,011

Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs

2,630

700

686

691

700

2,777

698

698

1,396

Non-CashStock-Based Compensation

3,830

1,285

2,199

931

883

5,298

1,667

1,708

3,375

Non-Real Estate Depreciation and Amortization

1,799

207

173

154

154

688

158

157

315

Lease Inducements

886

233

251

253

281

1,018

1,035

1,032

2,067

Straight Line Rent Ground Leases

500

126

128

120

116

490

112

112

224

Above and Below Market Ground Rent

158

39

40

39

40

158

39

40

79

Transaction Costs (2)

52,881

365

63

-

-

428

-

-

-

Debt Premium Amortization

(1,130)

(916)

(916)

(916)

(916)

(3,664)

(916)

(916)

(1,832)

Deferred Income - Tenant Improvements

(5,808)

(1,606)

(1,816)

(1,328)

(2,658)

(7,408)

(2,683)

(2,769)

(5,452)

Above and Below Market Rents, Net

(9,472)

(2,590)

(2,519)

(2,449)

(2,503)

(10,061)

(2,388)

(2,069)

(4,457)

Second Generation Capital Expenditures (CAPEX)

(90,704)

(23,817)

(25,724)

(17,718)

(30,524)

(97,783)

(12,093)

(23,118)

(35,211)

Straight Line Rental Revenue

(29,391)

(9,859)

(11,137)

(12,935)

(8,284)

(42,215)

(7,739)

(5,625)

(13,364)

Gain (Loss) on Sales of Undepreciated Investment Properties

(18,182)

(1,335)

-

-

723

(612)

-

-

-

FAD (1)

236,790

75,553

59,387

68,820

58,601

262,361

79,850

71,301

151,151

Common Dividends

158,174

44,562

44,570

44,570

44,561

178,263

46,135

46,038

92,173

FAD Payout Ratio (1)

66.8 %

59.0 %

75.1 %

64.8 %

76.0 %

67.9 %

57.8

%

64.6 %

61.0 %

Operations Ratio

Total Undepreciated Assets (1)

8,211,827

7,941,351

8,027,930

8,090,733

8,377,022

8,377,022

8,460,728

8,111,540

8,111,540

General and Administrative Expenses

37,007

5,652

8,543

5,658

7,181

27,034

6,733

7,313

14,046

Annualized General and Administrative Expenses (3) / Total

0.45 %

0.28 %

0.43 %

0.28 %

0.34 %

0.32 %

0.32

%

0.36 %

0.35 %

Undepreciated Assets

2nd Generation CAPEX

Second Generation Leasing Related Costs

80,500

19,444

21,394

13,534

23,712

78,084

9,258

17,295

26,553

Second Generation Building Improvements

10,204

4,373

4,330

4,184

6,812

19,699

2,835

5,823

8,658

90,704

23,817

25,724

17,718

30,524

97,783

12,093

23,118

35,211

  1. Includes Company share of unconsolidated joint ventures. These amounts are derived from the amounts in the categories indicated that are recorded at the joint venture multiplied by the Company's ownership interest. The Company does not control the operations of the unconsolidated joint ventures but believes that including these amounts in the categories indicated is meaningful to investors and analysts.
  2. In 2019 and 2020, transaction costs relate primarily to the merger with TIER REIT, Inc.
  3. Quarter amount represents quarter annualized; year-to-date represents year-to-date annualized.

Note: Amounts may differ slightly from other schedules contained herein due to rounding.

Cousins Properties

33

Q2 2021 Supplemental Information

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - CALCULATIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Weighted

Per Share

Weighted

Per Share

Dollars

Average

Dollars

Average

Common Shares

Amount

Common Shares

Amount

Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$

28,153

148,665

$

0.19

$

23,101

148,548

$

0.16

Noncontrolling interest related to unitholders

5

25

-

5

25

-

Conversion of stock options

-

-

-

-

5

-

Conversion of unvested restricted stock units

-

50

-

-

2

-

Net Income - Diluted

28,158

148,740

0.19

23,106

148,580

0.16

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets:

Consolidated properties

71,299

-

0.48

72,694

-

0.49

Share of unconsolidated joint ventures

2,810

-

0.02

2,106

-

0.01

Partners' share of real estate depreciation

(228)

-

-

(212)

-

-

Loss (gain) on sale of depreciated properties:

Consolidated properties

9

-

-

201

-

-

Share of unconsolidated joint ventures

3

-

-

(168)

-

-

Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures

-

-

-

232

-

-

Funds From Operations

$

102,051

148,740

$

0.69

$

97,959

148,580

$

0.66

Cousins Properties

34

Q2 2021 Supplemental Information

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - CALCULATIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Weighted

Per Share

Weighted

Per Share

Dollars

Average

Dollars

Average

Common Shares

Amount

Common Shares

Amount

Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$

57,263

148,644

$

0.39

$

198,044

147,986

$

1.34

Noncontrolling interest related to unitholders

11

25

-

307

572

-

Conversion of stock options

-

2

-

-

10

Conversion of unvested restricted stock units

-

45

-

-

2

-

Net Income - Diluted

57,274

148,716

0.39

198,351

148,570

1.34

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets:

Consolidated properties

142,011

-

0.95

144,100

-

0.97

Share of unconsolidated joint ventures

5,175

-

0.03

4,453

-

0.03

Partners' share of real estate depreciation

(439)

-

-

(361)

-

-

Loss (gain) on sale of depreciated properties:

Consolidated properties

26

-

-

(90,715)

-

(0.61)

Share of unconsolidated joint ventures

3

-

-

(486)

-

-

Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures

(39)

-

-

(44,662)

-

(0.31)

Funds From Operations

$

204,011

148,716

$

1.37

$

210,680

148,570

$

1.42

The tables above show Funds From Operations ("FFO") and the related reconciliation to Net Income Available to Common Stockholders for Cousins Properties Incorporated and Subsidiaries. The Company calculated FFO in accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts' ("NAREIT") definition, which is net income available to common stockholders (computed in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP")), excluding extraordinary items, cumulative effect of change in accounting principle and gains or losses from sales of depreciable property, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, impairment on depreciable investment property and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures to reflect FFO on the same basis.

FFO is used by industry analysts and investors as a supplemental measure of an equity REIT's operating performance. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts have considered presentation of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by themselves. Thus, NAREIT created FFO as a supplemental measure of REIT operating performance that excludes historical cost depreciation, among other items, from GAAP net income. Management believes that the use of FFO, combined with the required primary GAAP presentations, has been fundamentally beneficial, improving the understanding of operating results of REITs among the investing public and making comparisons of REIT operating results more meaningful. Company management evaluates operating performance in part based on FFO. Additionally, the Company uses FFO and FFO per share, along with other measures, as a performance measure for incentive compensation to its officers and other key employees.

Cousins Properties

35

Q2 2021 Supplemental Information

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - CALCULATIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS

($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Net Operating Income

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Net income

$

28,060

$

23,236

$

57,371

$

198,545

Net operating income from unconsolidated joint ventures

5,437

4,193

10,191

10,228

Fee income

(4,803)

(4,690)

(9,332)

(9,422)

Termination fee income

(782)

(539)

(824)

(3,383)

Other income

(68)

(126)

(282)

(163)

Reimbursed expenses

398

322

766

843

General and administrative expenses

7,313

8,543

14,046

14,195

Interest expense

16,656

13,993

33,864

29,897

Depreciation and amortization

71,456

72,868

142,326

144,482

Transaction costs

-

63

-

428

Other expenses

824

552

1,414

1,118

Income from unconsolidated joint ventures

(1,795)

(1,715)

(3,698)

(5,140)

Gain/loss on sale of investment in unconsolidated joint ventures

-

231

(39)

(45,999)

Gain/loss on investment property transactions

9

201

26

(90,715)

Net Operating Income

122,705

117,132

245,829

244,914

Less:

Partners' share of NOI from consolidated joint ventures

(455)

(311)

(870)

(535)

Cousins' Share of NOI

$

122,250

$

116,821

$

244,959

$

244,379

Net Operating Income

$

122,705

$

117,132

$

245,829

$

244,914

Non-cash income

(8,952)

(15,556)

(20,530)

(29,642)

Non-cash expense

151

167

303

332

Cash-Basis Net Operating Income

$

113,904

$

101,743

$

225,602

$

274,224

Net Operating Income

Same Property

$

103,880

$

102,494

$

206,914

$

207,212

Non-Same Property

18,825

14,638

38,915

35,885

3344 Peachtree Legal Expense Recovery

-

-

-

1,817

$

122,705

$

117,132

$

245,829

$

244,914

Cash-Basis Net Operating Income

Same Property

$

98,571

$

91,997

$

194,181

$

187,609

Non-Same Property

15,333

9,746

31,421

84,798

3344 Peachtree Legal Expense Recovery

-

-

-

1,817

$

113,904

$

101,743

$

225,602

$

274,224

Cousins Properties

36

Q2 2021 Supplemental Information

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - CALCULATIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS

RECONCILIATION OF 2021 PROJECTED NET INCOME AVAILABLE

TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS TO 2021 PROJECTED FFO

Full Year 2021 Guidance

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

Low

High

Dollars

Per Share

Dollars

Per Share

Amount (1)

Amount (1)

Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$

108,258

$

0.73

$

120,162

$

0.81

Add: Noncontrolling interest related to unitholders

24

-

24

-

Net Income

108,282

0.73

120,186

0.81

Add: Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

293,478

1.97

293,478

1.97

Funds From Operations

$

401,760

$

2.70

$

413,664

$

2.78

(1) Calculated based on projected weighted average shares outstanding of 148.8 million.

Cousins Properties

37

Q2 2021 Supplemental Information

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - DISCUSSION

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures in its filings and other public disclosures. The following is a list of non-GAAP financial measures that the Company commonly uses and a description for each measure of (1) the reasons that management believes the measure is useful to investors and (2) if material, any additional uses of the measure by management of the Company.

"Cash-BasisNet Operating Income" represents Net Operating Income excluding straight- line rents, amortization of lease inducements, amortization of acquired above and below market rents, and non-cash ground lease expense.

"EBITDAre" is a supplemental operating performance measure used in the real estate industry. The Company calculates EBITDAre in accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts' ("NAREIT") definition, which is net income (loss) available to common stockholders (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, losses (gains) on the disposition of depreciated property, and impairment. All additions include the Company's share of unconsolidated joint ventures. Management believes that EBITDAre provides analysts and investors with uniform and appropriate information to use in various ratios that evaluate the Company's level of debt.

"Adjusted EBITDAre" represents EBITDAre plus loss on debt extinguishment and transaction costs. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDAre provides analysts and investors with appropriate information to use in various ratios that evaluate the Company's level of debt.

"Funds Available for Distribution" ("FAD") represents FFO adjusted to exclude the effect of non-cash items, gains (losses) on undepreciated real estate sales, and transaction costs. Management believes that FAD provides analysts and investors with information that assists in the comparability of the Company's dividend policy with other real estate companies.

"Funds From Operations" ("FFO") is a supplemental operating performance measure used in the real estate industry. The Company calculates FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition, which is net income (loss) available to common stockholders (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding extraordinary items, cumulative effect of change in accounting principle and gains or losses from sales of depreciable real property, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, impairment on depreciable investment property and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures to reflect FFO on the same basis. FFO is used by industry analysts and investors as a supplemental measure of an equity REIT's operating performance. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts have considered presentation of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by themselves. Thus, NAREIT created FFO as a supplemental measure of REIT operating performance that excludes historical cost depreciation, among other items, from GAAP net income. Management believes that the use of FFO, combined with the required primary GAAP presentations, has been fundamentally beneficial, improving the understanding of operating results of REITs among the investing public and making comparisons of REIT operating results more meaningful. Company management evaluates operating performance in part based on FFO. Additionally, the Company uses FFO and FFO per share, along with other measures, as a performance measure for incentive

compensation to its officers and other key employees.

"Net Debt" represents the Company's consolidated debt plus the Company's share of unconsolidated debt less cash and cash equivalents. The Company believes excluding cash and cash equivalents from total debt, provides an estimate of the net contractual amount of borrowed capital to be repaid, which it believes is a beneficial disclosure to investors and analysts.

"Net Operating Income" ("NOI") is used by industry analysts, investors and Company management to measure operating performance of the Company's properties. NOI, which is rental property revenues (excluding termination fees) less rental property operating expenses, excludes certain components from net income in order to provide results that are more closely related to a property's results of operations. Certain items, such as interest expense, while included in FFO and net income, do not affect the operating performance of a real estate asset and are often incurred at the corporate level as opposed to the property level. As a result, management uses only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level to evaluate a property's performance. Depreciation, amortization, and impairment are also excluded from NOI for the reasons described under FFO above.

"Same Property Net Operating Income" represents Net Operating Income or Cash-Basis Net Operating Income for those office properties that have been fully operational in each of the comparable reporting periods. A fully operational property is one that achieved 90% economic occupancy or has been substantially complete and owned by the Company for each of the two periods presented. Properties held for sale at June 30, 2021 are excluded from Same Property. Same Property Net Operating Income or Cash-Basis Same Property Net Operating Income allows analysts, investors and management to analyze continuing operations and evaluate the growth trend of the Company's portfolio.

"Second Generation Tenant Improvements and Leasing Costs and Building Capital Expenditures" is used in the valuation and analysis of real estate. Because the Company develops and acquires properties, in addition to operating existing properties, its property acquisition and development expenditures included in the Statements of Cash Flows includes both initial costs associated with developing and acquiring investment assets and those expenditures necessary for operating and maintaining existing properties at historic performance levels. The latter costs are referred to as second generation costs and are useful in evaluating the economic performance of the asset and in valuing the asset. Accordingly, the Company discloses the portion of its property acquisition and development expenditures that pertain to second generation space in its operating properties. The Company excludes from second generation costs amounts incurred to lease vacant space in newly acquired buildings, building improvements on newly acquired buildings that management identifies as necessary to bring the building to the Company's operational standards, and leasing costs and building improvements associated with properties identified as under redevelopment or repositioning. In addition, the Company excludes building improvements intended to attract tenants to increase revenues and/or occupancy rates.

"FFO Before Transaction Costs" represents FFO before costs associated with the merger with TIER REIT, Inc. Management believes that FFO Before Transaction Costs provides analysts and investors with user information related to the Company's core operations and for comparability of the results of its operations with other real estate companies.

Cousins Properties

38

Q2 2021 Supplemental Information

