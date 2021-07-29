Cousins Properties Incorporated : Q2 2021 Earnings Release & Quarterly Information Package 07/29/2021 | 04:59pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields TABLE OF CONTENTS Forward-Looking Statements 3 Earnings Release 4 Consolidated Balance Sheets 6 Consolidated Statements of Operations 7 Key Performance Metrics 8 Funds From Operations - Summary 11 Funds From Operations - Detail 12 Portfolio Statistics 15 Same Property Performance 18 Office Leasing Activity 19 Office Lease Expirations 20 Top 20 Office Tenants 21 Tenant Industry Diversification 22 Investment Activity 23 Development Pipeline 25 Land Inventory 26 Debt Schedule 27 Joint Venture Information 30 Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Calculations and Reconciliations 31 Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Discussion 38 Cousins Properties Q2 2021 Supplemental Information FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain matters contained in this report are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to uncertainties and risks, as itemized in Item 1A included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of the business and our financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, and objectives. They also include, among other things, statements regarding subjects that are forward-looking by their nature, such as: guidance and underlying assumptions; business and financial strategy; future debt financings; future acquisitions and dispositions of operating assets or joint venture interests; future acquisitions and dispositions of land, including ground leases; future development and redevelopment opportunities, including fee development opportunities; future issuances and repurchases of common stock, limited partnership units, or preferred stock; future distributions; projected capital expenditures; market and industry trends; entry into new markets or changes in existing market concentrations; future changes in interest rates; and all statements that address operating performance, events, or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future - including statements relating to creating value for stockholders. Any forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future performance, taking into account information that is currently available. These beliefs, assumptions, and expectations may change as a result of possible events or factors, not all of which are known. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements due to, but not limited to, the following: the availability and terms of capital; the ability to refinance or repay indebtedness as it matures; the failure of purchase, sale, or other contracts to ultimately close; the failure to achieve anticipated benefits from acquisitions, investments, or dispositions; the potential dilutive effect of common stock or operating partnership unit issuances; the availability of buyers and pricing with respect to the disposition of assets; changes in national and local economic conditions, the real estate industry, and the commercial real estate markets in which we operate (including supply and demand changes), particularly in Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Phoenix, Tampa, Dallas, and Nashville where we have high concentrations of our lease revenues, including the impact of high unemployment, volatility in the public equity and debt markets, and international economic and other conditions; the impact of a public health crisis, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and the governmental and third-party response to such a crisis, which may affect our key personnel, our tenants, and the costs of operating our assets; the impact of social distancing, shelter-in-place, border closings, travel restrictions, remote work requirements, and similar governmental and private measures taken to combat the spread of a public health crisis on our operations and our tenants; sociopolitical unrest such as political instability, civil unrest, armed hostilities, or political activism which may result in a disruption of day-to-day building operations; changes to our strategy in regard to our real estate assets may require impairment to be recognized; leasing risks, including the ability to obtain new tenants or renew expiring tenants, the ability to lease newly developed and/or recently acquired space, the failure of a tenant to commence or complete tenant improvements on schedule or to occupy leased space, and the risk of declining leasing rates; changes in the needs of our tenants brought about by the desire for co-working arrangements, trends toward utilizing less office space per employee, and the effect of employees working remotely; any adverse change in the financial condition of one or more of our tenants; volatility in interest rates and insurance rates; competition from other developers or investors; the risks associated with real estate developments (such as zoning approval, receipt of required permits, construction delays, cost overruns, and leasing risk); cyber security breaches; changes in senior management, changes in the Board of Directors, and the loss of key personnel; the potential liability for uninsured losses, condemnation, or environmental issues; the potential liability for a failure to meet regulatory requirements; the financial condition and liquidity of, or disputes with, joint venture partners; any failure to comply with debt covenants under credit agreements; any failure to continue to qualify for taxation as a real estate investment trust and meet regulatory requirements; potential changes to state, local, or federal regulations applicable to our business; material changes in the rates, or the ability to pay, dividends on common shares or other securities; potential changes to the tax laws impacting REITs and real estate in general; and those additional risks and factors discussed in reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") by the Company. The words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "plans," "may," "intend," "will," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions, or expectations will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise, except as required under U.S. federal securities laws. Cousins Properties 3 Q2 2021 Supplemental Information EARNINGS RELEASE COUSINS PROPERTIES REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS Raises 2021 FFO Guidance Highlights Net income was $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Funds from operations was $0.69 per share for the quarter.

Same property net operating income on a cash-basis increased 7.1% for the quarter.

cash-basis increased 7.1% for the quarter. Second generation net rent per square foot on a cash-basis increased 12.9% for the quarter.

cash-basis increased 12.9% for the quarter. Executed 484,000 square feet of office leases during the quarter, including 361,000 square feet of new and expansion leases which represents 74% of total leasing activity.

Closed a $350 million unsecured term loan that matures in third quarter 2024, replacing a $250 million unsecured term loan that was scheduled to mature in fourth quarter 2021. The applicable LIBOR spread was reduced by 15 basis points.

Sold Burnett Plaza, a one million square foot office property in Fort Worth, TX, for a gross sales price of $137.5 million.

Commenced development of Domain 9, a 338,000 square foot office property in Austin, TX. Total development costs are expected to be $147.0 million.

Joint venture partner exercised option to purchase our 50% interest in Dimensional Place, a 281,000 square foot office property in Charlotte, NC. The sale is expected to close at the end of the third quarter.

Dionne Nelson elected to the Board of Directors effective May 21, 2021.

Subsequent to quarter end:

Sold One South at the Plaza, a 891,000 square foot office property in Charlotte, NC, for a gross sales price of $271.5 million. Acquired 725 Ponce, a 372,000 square foot office property in Atlanta, GA, for a purchase price of $300.2 million. Entered into 50/50 joint venture to develop Neuhoff, a mixed-use project in Nashville, TN, which will include 448,000 square feet of office and retail space as well as 542 multi-family units for an estimated investment of $275 million. Entered into a 50/50 joint venture, with an initial contribution of $4.0 million, which owns a land parcel adjacent to 725 Ponce upon which a 150,000-200,000 square foot property can be developed. Sold a 0.7 acre land parcel adjacent to our 100 Mill development in Phoenix, AZ to a hotel developer for a gross sales price of $6.4 million.

ATLANTA (July 29, 2021) - Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. "It was a terrific quarter, driven by solidly improving office fundamentals in all of our Sun Belt markets." said Colin Connolly, president and chief executive officer of Cousins Properties. "In particular, leasing volume increased to a level generally consistent with pre-Covid activity, with a very encouraging 74% of leases signed during the quarter representing new and expansion space. As companies plan their return to the office, they are focused on being in an environment where employees are excited to come to work and collaborate with one another. We are well positioned to meet this demand." Cousins Properties 4 Q2 2021 Supplemental Information EARNINGS RELEASE Financial Results Net income available to common stockholders was $28.2 million, or $0.19 per share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared with net income available to common stockholders of $23.1 million, or $0.16 per share, for the second quarter of 2020. Net income available to common stockholders was $57.3 million, or $0.39 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with net income available to common stockholders of $198.0 million, or $1.34 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Variances in net income were impacted by gains on sales of assets in 2020. Funds From Operations ("FFO") was $102.1 million, or $0.69 per share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $98.0 million, or $0.66 per share, for the second quarter of 2020. Funds From Operations ("FFO") was $204.0 million, or $1.37 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $210.7 million, or $1.42 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Updated 2021 Guidance The Company has updated its 2021 net income guidance to $0.73 to $0.81 per share from $0.74 to $0.84 per share. The Company has raised its 2021 FFO guidance to $2.70 to $2.78 per share up from $2.68 to $2.78 per share, increasing the midpoint to $2.74 from $2.73 per share. This guidance incorporates all of the transactions included in this earnings release. There are no other dispositions, acquisitions, or development starts included in this guidance. The above guidance reflects management's current plans and assumptions as of the date of this report, including those related to the pace and strength of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is subject to the risks and uncertainties more fully described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Actual results could differ materially from this guidance. Investor Conference Call and Webcast The Company will conduct a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, July 30, 2021 to discuss the results of the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (877) 247-1056. The live webcast of this call can be accessed on the Company's website, www.cousins.com, through the "Cousins Properties Second Quarter Conference Call" link on the Investor Relations page. A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering the passcode 10158383. The playback can also be accessed on the Company's website. Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets, and opportunistic investments. For more information, please visit www.cousins.com. Cousins Properties 5 Q2 2021 Supplemental Information CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets: (unaudited) Real estate assets: Operating properties, net of accumulated depreciation of $791,431 and $803,073 in 2021 $ 5,917,710 $ 6,232,546 and 2020, respectively Projects under development 113,841 57,389 Land 153,938 162,406 6,185,489 6,452,341 Real estate assets and other assets held for sale, net 260,247 125,746 Cash and cash equivalents 9,792 4,290 Restricted cash 1,256 1,848 Accounts receivable 22,626 20,248 Deferred rents receivable 146,712 138,341 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 112,718 125,481 Intangible assets, net 155,918 189,164 Other assets 51,212 49,939 Total assets $ 6,945,970 $ 7,107,398 Liabilities: $ 2,050,173 $ 2,162,719 Notes payable Accounts payable and accrued expenses 172,172 186,267 Deferred income 78,331 62,319 Intangible liabilities, net 55,313 69,846 Other liabilities 111,695 118,103 Liabilities of real estate assets held for sale, net 10,882 12,606 Total liabilities 2,478,566 2,611,860 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Stockholders' investment: Common stock, $1 par value per share, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 151,272,969 and 151,273 151,149 151,149,289 shares issued and outstanding in 2021 and 2020, respectively Additional paid-in capital 5,546,336 5,542,762 Treasury stock at cost, 2,584,933 shares in 2021 and 2020 (148,473) (148,473) Distributions in excess of cumulative net income (1,113,273) (1,078,304) Total stockholders' investment 4,435,863 4,467,134 Nonredeemable noncontrolling interests 31,541 28,404 Total equity 4,467,404 4,495,538 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,945,970 $ 7,107,398 Cousins Properties 6 Q2 2021 Supplemental Information CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Rental property revenues $ 181,766 $ 175,099 $ 366,573 $ 364,228 Fee income 4,803 4,690 9,332 9,422 Other 68 126 282 163 186,637 179,915 376,187 373,813 Expenses: Rental property operating expenses 63,716 61,621 130,111 126,159 Reimbursed expenses 398 322 766 843 General and administrative expenses 7,313 8,543 14,046 14,195 Interest expense 16,656 13,993 33,864 29,897 Depreciation and amortization 71,456 72,868 142,326 144,482 Transaction costs - 63 - 428 Other 824 552 1,414 1,118 160,363 157,962 322,527 317,122 Income from unconsolidated joint ventures 1,795 1,715 3,698 5,140 Gain (loss) on sales of investments in unconsolidated joint ventures - (231) 39 45,999 Gain (loss) on investment property transactions (9) (201) (26) 90,715 Net income 28,060 23,236 57,371 198,545 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 93 (135) (108) (501) Net income available to common stockholders $ 28,153 $ 23,101 $ 57,263 $ 198,044 Net income per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.16 $ 0.39 $ 1.34 Weighted average shares - basic 148,665 148,548 148,644 147,986 Weighted average shares - diluted 148,740 148,580 148,716 148,570 Cousins Properties 7 Q2 2021 Supplemental Information KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS Property Statistics Consolidated Operating Properties Consolidated Rentable Square Feet (in thousands) Unconsolidated Operating Properties Unconsolidated Rentable Square Feet (in thousands) Total Operating Properties Total Rentable Square Feet (in thousands) Office Leasing Activity (1) Net Leased during the Period (square feet, in thousands) Net Effective Rent Calculation (per square foot) Net Rent Net Free Rent Leasing Commissions Tenant Improvements Leasing Costs Net Effective Rent Change in Second Generation Net Rent Change in Cash-Basis Second Generation Net Rent Same Property Information (2) Percent Leased (period end) Weighted Average Occupancy Change in Net Operating Income (over prior year period) Change in Cash-Basis Net Operating Income (over prior year period) Development Pipeline (3) Estimated Project Costs (in thousands) Estimated Project Costs/ Total Undepreciated Assets Market Capitalization (4) Common Stock Price (period end) Common Stock/Units Outstanding (period end, in thousands) Equity Market Capitalization (in thousands) Debt (in thousands) Total Market Capitalization (in thousands) 2019 2020 1st 2020 2nd 2020 3rd 2020 4th 2020 2021 1st 2021 2nd YTD 2021 34 32 32 32 33 33 33 32 32 19,599 18,249 18,249 18,245 18,897 18,897 19,145 18,122 18,122 4 3 3 3 3 3 3 4 4 2,168 1,107 1,107 1,107 1,107 1,107 1,107 1,460 1,460 38 35 35 35 36 36 36 36 36 21,767 19,356 19,356 19,352 20,004 20,004 20,252 19,582 19,582 3,074 476 303 255 387 1,421 271 484 755 $30.43 $34.88 $33.54 $26.63 $31.54 $32.20 $31.12 $32.38 $31.93 (0.63) (1.92) (0.92) (1.23) (1.16) (1.38) (1.70) (1.33) (1.46) (2.29) (2.68) (3.02) (2.37) (2.20) (2.57) (2.26) (2.70) (2.54) (3.69) (5.27) (4.17) (1.57) (2.99) (3.75) (3.63) (4.58) (4.24) (6.61) (9.87) (8.11) (5.17) (6.35) (7.70) (7.59) (8.61) (8.24) $23.82 $25.01 $25.43 $21.46 $25.19 $24.50 $23.53 $23.77 $23.69 21.3 % 26.9 % 31.8 % 24.7 % 24.7 % 27.2 % 21.5 % 21.7 % 21.6 % 7.7 % 14.3 % 20.6 % 8.9 % 8.9 % 13.1 % 10.5 % 12.9 % 12.0 % 94.6 % 94.8 % 94.4 % 93.6 % 92.7 % 92.7 % 89.9 % 90.7 % 90.7 % 91.8 % 91.4 % 91.5 % 91.9 % 92.4 % 91.8 % 89.3 % 90.7 % 90.9 % 2.6 % 3.2 % (2.4)% (0.4)% (2.3)% (0.5)% (4.1) % 1.4 % (0.1)% 4.8 % 11.4 % (1.6)% (3.0)% (3.3)% 0.7 % (2.7) % 7.1 % 3.5 % $565,600 $565,600 $565,600 $566,400 $449,400 $449,400 $363,000 $492,200 $492,200 6.9 % 7.1 % 7.0 % 7.0 % 5.4 % 5.4 % 4.3 % 6.1 % 6.1 % $41.20 $29.27 $29.83 $28.59 $33.50 $33.50 $35.35 $36.78 $36.78 148,506 148,565 148,593 148,589 148,589 148,589 148,679 148,713 148,713 $6,118,447 $4,348,498 $4,432,529 $4,248,160 $4,977,732 $4,977,732 $5,255,803 $5,469,664 $5,469,664 2,305,494 2,036,955 2,038,271 2,042,161 2,277,759 2,277,759 2,358,860 2,195,653 2,195,653 $8,423,941 $6,385,453 $6,470,800 $6,290,321 $7,255,491 $7,255,491 $7,614,663 $7,665,317 $7,665,317 Continued on next page Cousins Properties 8 Q2 2021 Supplemental Information KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS 2019 2020 1st 2020 2nd 2020 3rd 2020 4th 2020 2021 1st 2021 2nd YTD 2021 Credit Ratios (4) Net Debt/Total Market Capitalization 27.1 % 29.8 % 30.9 % 31.7 % 31.2 % 31.2 % 30.7 % 28.4 % 28.4 % Net Debt/Total Undepreciated Assets 27.8 % 24.0 % 24.9 % 24.6 % 27.0 % 27.0 % 27.6 % 26.9 % 26.9 % Net Debt/Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre 4.55 3.66 4.44 4.24 4.84 4.84 4.87 4.55 4.55 Fixed Charges Coverage (Adjusted EBITDAre) 5.95 6.28 6.04 5.95 5.74 6.00 5.42 5.43 5.43 Dividend Information (4) Common Dividend per Share $1.16 $0.30 $0.30 $0.30 $0.30 $1.20 $0.31 $0.31 $0.62 Funds From Operations (FFO) Payout Ratio 48.1 % 39.5 % 45.5 % 43.7 % 44.3 % 43.1 % 45.2 % 45.1 % 45.2 % Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) Payout Ratio 66.8 % 59.0 % 75.1 % 64.8 % 76.0 % 67.9 % 57.8 % 64.6 % 61.0 % Operations Ratio (4) Annualized General and Administrative Expenses/Total Undepreciated Assets 0.45 % 0.28 % 0.43 % 0.28 % 0.34 % 0.32 % 0.32 % 0.36 % 0.35 % Additional Information (in thousands, except per square foot amounts) In-Place Gross Rent (per square foot) (5) $37.44 $39.29 $39.48 $39.72 $40.26 $40.26 $40.71 $42.00 $42.00 Straight Line Rental Revenue (4) $29,391 $9,859 $11,137 $12,935 $8,284 $42,215 $7,739 $5,625 $13,364 Above and Below Market Rents Amortization, Net (4) $9,472 $2,590 $2,519 $2,449 $2,503 $10,061 $2,388 $2,069 $4,457 Second Generation Capital Expenditures (4) $90,704 $23,817 $25,724 $17,718 $30,524 $97,783 $12,093 $23,118 $35,211 See Office Leasing Activity on page 19 for additional detail and explanations. Same Property Information is derived from the pool of office properties, as existed in the period originally reported. See Same Property Performance on page 18 and Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Calculations and Reconciliations on page 31 for additional information. Cousins' share of estimated project costs. See Development Pipeline on page 25 for additional detail. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Calculations and Reconciliations beginning on page 31. In-place gross rent equals the annualized cash-basis base rent including tenant's share of estimated operating expenses, if applicable, as of the end of the period divided by occupied square feet. Cousins Properties 9 Q2 2021 Supplemental Information KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS Total Rentable Square Feet Equity Market Capitalization 30,000 8,000 25,000 21,767 6,000 6,118 20,004 5,470 20,000 19,582 4,978 thousands)(in millions)(in$ 15,000 4,000 10,000 2,000 5,000 0 0 12/31/19 12/31/20 06/30/21 12/31/19 12/31/20 06/30/21 Same Property Net Operating Income Change Second Generation Net Rent Change Cash-Basis (1) Cash-Basis (1) 6.0% 4.8% 18% Change 4.0% 3.5% 12% 13.1% 12.0% -Year 7.7% -over Year 2.0% 6% 0.7% 0.0% 0% 2019 2020 YTD 2021 2019 2020 YTD 2021 (1) Office properties only. Note: See additional information included herein for calculations, definitions, and reconciliations to GAAP financial measures. 6.00 5.00 4.00 3.00 2.00 1.00 0.00 0.80% 0.60% 0.40% 0.20% 0.00% Net Debt / Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre 4.55 4.84 4.55 4Q194Q202Q21 Annualized General & Administrative Expenses / Total Undepreciated Assets 0.45% 0.32% 0.35% 2019 2020 YTD 2021 Cousins Properties 10 Q2 2021 Supplemental Information FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS - SUMMARY (1) Net Operating Income Gain (Loss) on Sales of Undepreciated Investment Properties Fee Income Other Income Reimbursed Expenses General and Administrative Expenses Interest Expense Other Expenses Depreciation and Amortization of Non-Real Estate Assets FFO (1) Weighted Average Shares - Diluted FFO per Share (1) (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2020 1st 2020 2nd 2020 3rd 2020 4th 2020 2021 1st 2021 2nd YTD 2021 $ 431,790 $ 127,782 $ 117,132 $ 120,016 $ 121,104 $ 486,034 $ 123,124 $ 122,705 $ 245,829 18,182 1,335 - - (723) 612 - - - 28,518 4,732 4,689 4,351 4,454 18,226 4,530 4,803 9,333 7,861 2,994 726 406 199 4,325 298 897 1,195 (4,004) (521) (322) (373) (364) (1,580) (368) (398) (766) (37,007) (5,652) (8,543) (5,658) (7,181) (27,034) (6,733) (7,313) (14,046) (59,701) (16,554) (14,543) (15,497) (16,082) (62,676) (17,723) (17,519) (35,242) (55,047) (1,188) (1,007) (1,113) (664) (3,972) (1,010) (967) (1,977) (1,799) (207) (173) (154) (154) (688) (158) (157) (315) $ 328,793 $ 112,721 $ 97,959 $ 101,978 $ 100,589 $ 413,247 $ 101,960 $ 102,051 $ 204,011 129,831 148,561 148,580 148,606 148,669 148,636 148,725 148,740 148,716 $ 2.53 $ 0.76 $ 0.66 $ 0.69 $ 0.68 $ 2.78 $ 0.69 $ 0.69 $ 1.37 (1) See pages 31 and 34 for reconciliations of Funds From Operations to net income available to common shareholders. Cousins Properties 11 Q2 2021 Supplemental Information FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS - DETAIL (1) (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2020 1st 2020 2nd 2020 3rd 2020 4th 2020 2021 1st 2021 2nd YTD 2021 Net Operating Income Consolidated Properties The Domain (2) $ 19,945 $ 9,068 $ 9,899 $ 11,053 $ 11,701 $ 41,721 $ 12,127 $ 13,194 $ 25,321 Spring & 8th (2) 29,369 7,351 7,255 7,340 7,286 29,232 7,367 7,320 14,687 Corporate Center (2) 26,484 6,157 5,928 6,113 7,199 25,397 7,371 7,157 14,528 Terminus (2) (3) 7,330 6,949 6,899 7,227 6,620 27,695 7,192 6,461 13,653 Northpark (2) 25,272 6,916 6,983 7,087 6,682 27,668 6,760 6,588 13,348 Hayden Ferry (2) 23,938 6,321 5,676 6,069 6,280 24,346 6,221 6,079 12,300 Fifth Third Center 17,993 4,573 4,791 4,643 4,347 18,354 4,782 4,963 9,745 One Eleven Congress 17,379 4,396 4,496 4,565 4,573 18,030 4,564 4,466 9,030 BriarLake Plaza (2) 10,217 4,681 4,367 4,359 4,697 18,104 4,483 4,530 9,013 The Terrace (2) 8,311 3,988 3,998 4,003 4,152 16,141 4,341 4,213 8,554 Promenade 18,359 4,506 3,950 4,256 4,101 16,813 4,060 4,116 8,176 Avalon (2) 7,408 1,821 2,587 3,065 3,526 10,999 3,714 3,993 7,707 San Jacinto Center 14,593 3,617 4,290 3,745 3,314 14,966 3,750 3,912 7,662 3344 Peachtree 13,303 5,267 2,966 3,352 3,498 15,083 3,549 3,690 7,239 The RailYard - - - - 929 929 3,175 3,112 6,287 Colorado Tower 13,991 3,350 3,303 3,055 2,640 12,348 2,382 3,253 5,635 Buckhead Plaza (2) 15,079 3,617 2,783 2,984 2,894 12,278 2,509 2,980 5,489 One South at the Plaza (4) 10,605 5,323 4,651 4,656 4,063 18,693 2,477 2,879 5,356 NASCAR Plaza 10,300 2,750 2,655 2,845 2,470 10,720 2,687 2,626 5,313 816 Congress 11,847 2,636 2,754 2,645 2,587 10,622 2,456 2,348 4,804 Legacy Union One 5,157 2,400 2,396 2,390 2,399 9,585 2,363 2,371 4,734 1200 Peachtree 7,691 2,332 2,318 2,371 2,319 9,340 2,286 2,278 4,564 3350 Peachtree 8,957 2,450 2,849 2,162 2,190 9,651 2,280 2,255 4,535 Tempe Gateway 7,750 2,084 1,835 1,827 1,770 7,516 1,417 1,452 2,869 111 West Rio 5,559 1,388 1,411 1,309 1,389 5,497 1,387 1,397 2,784 3348 Peachtree 6,167 1,502 1,309 1,308 1,341 5,460 1,262 1,258 2,520 Domain Point (2) 3,058 1,187 1,435 1,482 1,640 5,744 1,265 1,243 2,508 5950 Sherry Lane 2,316 1,239 1,184 1,298 1,280 5,001 1,188 1,200 2,388 The Pointe 5,089 1,192 1,230 1,254 1,076 4,752 1,199 1,043 2,242 Meridian Mark Plaza 4,370 1,067 846 1,129 1,117 4,159 1,018 1,040 2,058 Research Park V 4,087 1,029 1,029 1,055 1,012 4,125 1,038 985 2,023 Harborview Plaza 2,013 795 840 863 793 3,291 831 720 1,551 Other (5) 35,440 9,795 4,026 4,298 4,819 22,938 4,869 2,146 7,015 Subtotal - Consolidated 399,377 121,747 112,939 115,808 116,704 467,198 118,370 117,268 235,638 Continued on next page Cousins Properties 12 Q2 2021 Supplemental Information FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS - DETAIL (1) (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2020 1st 2020 2nd 2020 3rd 2020 4th 2020 2021 1st 2021 2nd YTD 2021 Unconsolidated Properties (6) Dimensional Place 5,761 1,900 1,955 1,964 1,840 7,659 1,878 1,919 3,797 Carolina Square (2) 4,367 1,255 1,210 1,163 1,312 4,940 1,315 1,517 2,832 Emory University Hospital Midtown 4,239 1,078 962 1,080 1,090 4,210 1,048 1,094 2,142 120 West Trinity (2) (48) (60) (13) 28 (4) (49) 151 204 355 Terminus (2) (3) 10,548 - - - - - - - - Other (5) 7,546 1,862 79 (27) 162 2,076 362 703 1,065 Subtotal - Unconsolidated 32,413 6,035 4,193 4,208 4,400 18,836 4,754 5,437 10,191 Total Net Operating Income (1) 431,790 127,782 117,132 120,016 121,104 486,034 123,124 122,705 245,829 Gain (Loss) on Sales of Undepreciated Investment Properties Consolidated 18,182 - - - - - - - - Unconsolidated (6) - 1,335 - - (723) 612 - - - Total Gain (Loss) on Sales of Undepreciated Investment Properties 18,182 1,335 - - (723) 612 - - - Fee Income Development Fees 22,058 3,835 3,846 3,804 3,849 15,334 3,900 4,173 8,073 Management Fees (7) 5,717 762 843 546 605 2,756 579 616 1,195 Leasing & Other Fees 743 135 - 1 - 136 51 14 65 Total Fee Income 28,518 4,732 4,689 4,351 4,454 18,226 4,530 4,803 9,333 Other Income Termination Fees 7,227 2,844 539 372 79 3,834 42 782 824 Termination Fees - Unconsolidated (6) 16 1 2 5 1 9 - 7 7 Interest and Other Income 246 37 126 6 62 231 213 68 281 Interest and Other Income - Unconsolidated (6) 372 112 59 23 57 251 43 40 83 Total Other Income 7,861 2,994 726 406 199 4,325 298 897 1,195 Total Fee and Other Income 36,379 7,726 5,415 4,757 4,653 22,551 4,828 5,700 10,528 Reimbursed Expenses (7) (4,004) (521) (322) (373) (364) (1,580) (368) (398) (766) General and Administrative Expenses (37,007) (5,652) (8,543) (5,658) (7,181) (27,034) (6,733) (7,313) (14,046) Interest Expense Consolidated Debt 2019 Senior Notes, Unsecured ($275M) (5,853) (2,744) (2,744) (2,743) (2,744) (10,975) (2,744) (2,744) (5,488) 2017 Senior Notes, Unsecured ($250M) (9,958) (2,489) (2,490) (2,490) (2,489) (9,958) (2,490) (2,489) (4,979) 2019 Senior Notes, Unsecured ($250M) (5,207) (2,441) (2,441) (2,441) (2,441) (9,764) (2,441) (2,441) (4,882) Credit Facility, Unsecured (7,325) (3,081) (773) (827) (1,087) (5,768) (1,710) (1,299) (3,009) Terminus (2) (3) (1,540) (1,526) (1,511) (1,497) (1,482) (6,016) (1,468) (1,452) (2,920) 2019 Senior Notes, Unsecured ($125M) (2,554) (1,197) (1,197) (1,198) (1,197) (4,789) (1,197) (1,198) (2,395) Fifth Third Center (4,846) (1,194) (1,188) (1,181) (1,174) (4,737) (1,168) (1,159) (2,327) 2017 Senior Notes, Unsecured ($100M) (4,145) (1,036) (1,037) (1,036) (1,036) (4,145) (1,036) (1,037) (2,073) Colorado Tower (4,173) (1,030) (1,026) (1,020) (1,015) (4,091) (1,009) (1,005) (2,014) Promenade (4,224) (1,034) (1,025) (1,016) (1,006) (4,081) (997) (988) (1,985) Term Loan, Unsecured (9,194) (1,891) (1,190) (994) (981) (5,056) (948) (950) (1,898) Continued on next page Cousins Properties 13 Q2 2021 Supplemental Information FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS - DETAIL (1) (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2020 1st 2020 2nd 2020 3rd 2020 4th 2020 2021 1st 2021 2nd YTD 2021 816 Congress (9) (3,111) (768) (763) (760) (755) (3,046) (751) (731) (1,482) Legacy Union One (1,169) (528) (527) (536) (536) (2,127) (520) (528) (1,048) Domain 10 (9) - - - - - - - (17) (17) Other (10) (1,883) (254) (40) (41) (41) (376) (41) (37) (78) Capitalized (8) 11,219 5,309 3,959 2,722 2,334 14,324 1,312 1,419 2,731 Subtotal - Consolidated Interest Expense (53,963) (15,904) (13,993) (15,058) (15,650) (60,605) (17,208) (16,656) (33,864) Unconsolidated Debt (6) Emory University Hospital Midtown (1,229) (303) (301) (301) (297) (1,202) (296) (293) (589) Carolina Square (2) (1,605) (347) (249) (138) (135) (869) (134) (416) (550) 300 Colorado - - - - - - (85) (154) (239) Terminus (2) (3) (2,904) - - - - - - - - Subtotal - Unconsolidated Interest Expense (5,738) (650) (550) (439) (432) (2,071) (515) (863) (1,378) Total Interest Expense (59,701) (16,554) (14,543) (15,497) (16,082) (62,676) (17,723) (17,519) (35,242) Other Expenses Property Taxes and Other Holding Costs (1,075) (356) (380) (353) (74) (1,163) (345) (164) (509) Partners' Share of FFO in Consolidated Joint Ventures (833) (213) (342) (343) (365) (1,263) (407) (129) (536) Severance (154) (51) (17) - (1) (69) (308) (19) (327) Predevelopment & Other Costs (402) (153) (255) (417) (224) (1,049) 50 (655) (605) Income Tax Expense 298 (50) 50 - - - - - - Transaction Costs (52,881) (365) (63) - - (428) - - - Total Other Expenses (55,047) (1,188) (1,007) (1,113) (664) (3,972) (1,010) (967) (1,977) Depreciation and Amortization of Non-Real Estate Assets (1,799) (207) (173) (154) (154) (688) (158) (157) (315) FFO (1) $ 328,793 $ 112,721 $ 97,959 $ 101,978 $ 100,589 $ 413,247 $ 101,960 $ 102,051 $ 204,011 Weighted Average Shares - Diluted 129,831 148,561 148,580 148,606 148,669 148,636 148,725 148,740 148,716 FFO per Share (1) $ 2.53 $ 0.76 $ 0.66 $ 0.69 $ 0.68 $ 2.78 $ 0.69 $ 0.69 $ 1.37 Note: Amounts may differ slightly from other schedules contained herein due to rounding. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Calculations and Reconciliations beginning on page 31. Contains multiple buildings that are grouped together for reporting purposes. On October 1, 2019, the Company purchased its partner's 50% interest in Terminus Office Holdings LLC. Prior period amounts adjusted to exclude College Street Garage, which was not included in the July 2021 sale of One South at the Plaza. See note 5. Primarily represents properties sold prior to June 30, 2021, see page 24. Also, includes College Street Garage and preliminary operational activity at Domain 10 and 300 Colorado, which are in the final stages of development and not yet stabilized. Unconsolidated amounts include amounts recorded in unconsolidated joint ventures for the respective category multiplied by the Company's ownership interest. The Company does not control the operations of the unconsolidated joint ventures but believes including these amounts in the categories indicated is meaningful to investors and analysts. Reimbursed Expenses include costs incurred by the Company for management services provided to our unconsolidated joint ventures. The reimbursement of these costs by the unconsolidated joint ventures is included Management Fees. Amounts of consolidated interest expense related to consolidated debt that are capitalized to consolidated development projects and equity in unconsolidated development projects. In June 2021, we executed a collateral swap for the mortgage previously secured by the Company's 816 Congress property. The mortgage is now secured by the Company's Domain 10 property. Terms of the mortgage remain unchanged. Primarily represents interest on loans repaid prior to June 30, 2021. Cousins Properties 14 Q2 2021 Supplemental Information PORTFOLIO STATISTICS Financial Company's End of Period Leased Weighted Average Occupancy (1) % of Total Rentable Statement Ownership Net Operating Property Level Office Properties 2Q21 1Q21 2Q21 1Q21 Square Feet Presentation Interest Income (2) Debt ($000) (3) Spring & 8th (4) 765,000 Consolidated 100% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 6.1% $ - Northpark (4) 1,539,000 Consolidated 100% 86.5% 87.9% 86.7% 88.8% 5.5% - Terminus (4) 1,226,000 Consolidated 100% 87.9% 81.8% 79.6% 81.6% 5.4% 191,490 Promenade 777,000 Consolidated 100% 90.7% 89.1% 89.0% 89.3% 3.4% 90,770 Avalon (5) 480,000 Consolidated 90% 86.0% 86.0% 86.0% 86.0% 3.3% - 3344 Peachtree 484,000 Consolidated 100% 95.3% 95.3% 95.3% 95.3% 3.1% - Buckhead Plaza (4) 666,000 Consolidated 100% 80.7% 77.0% 72.5% 70.1% 2.4% - 1200 Peachtree 370,000 Consolidated 100% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 1.9% - 3350 Peachtree 413,000 Consolidated 100% 45.5% 95.2% 94.8% 95.2% 1.9% - 3348 Peachtree 258,000 Consolidated 100% 90.1% 90.1% 89.7% 89.0% 1.0% - Emory University Hospital Midtown 358,000 Unconsolidated 50% 97.3% 98.0% 97.6% 98.4% 0.9% 32,735 Meridian Mark Plaza 160,000 Consolidated 100% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 0.9% - 120 West Trinity (6) 43,000 Unconsolidated 20% 90.4% NA 77.3% NA 0.1% ATLANTA 7,539,000 87.7% 89.3% 88.2% 88.8% 35.9% 314,995 The Domain (5) 1,603,000 Consolidated 100% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 95.8% 11.0% - One Eleven Congress 519,000 Consolidated 100% 94.9% 94.9% 94.9% 94.9% 3.7% - The Terrace (4) 619,000 Consolidated 100% 92.4% 89.4% 88.1% 88.9% 3.5% - San Jacinto Center 399,000 Consolidated 100% 93.9% 93.9% 93.9% 92.9% 3.3% - Colorado Tower 373,000 Consolidated 100% 100.0% 99.1% 92.6% 81.6% 2.7% 112,917 816 Congress 435,000 Consolidated 100% 76.7% 76.0% 76.0% 80.6% 2.0% - Domain Point (4) 240,000 Consolidated 96.5% 83.3% 83.3% 74.9% 74.9% 1.0% - Research Park V 173,000 Consolidated 100% 97.1% 97.1% 97.1% 97.1% 0.8% - AUSTIN 4,361,000 94.4% 93.9% 92.7% 90.7% 28.0% 112,917 Fifth Third Center 692,000 Consolidated 100% 94.4% 98.0% 98.0% 99.5% 4.1% 135,030 The RailYard (6) 329,000 Consolidated 100% 96.8% 96.8% 96.8% 96.8% 2.6% - One South at the Plaza (6) (7) 891,000 Consolidated 100% 57.6% 57.6% 57.1% 57.3% 2.4% - NASCAR Plaza 394,000 Consolidated 100% 97.8% 98.0% 97.8% 97.8% 2.2% - Dimensional Place (6) (8) 281,000 Unconsolidated 50% 96.9% 95.6% 95.6% 95.6% 1.6% - CHARLOTTE 2,587,000 82.0% 83.0% 82.8% 83.3% 12.9% 135,030 Corporate Center (4) 1,227,000 Consolidated 100% 97.0% 97.0% 97.0% 97.0% 5.9% - The Pointe 253,000 Consolidated 100% 89.6% 90.5% 90.1% 89.6% 0.9% - Harborview Plaza 205,000 Consolidated 100% 77.5% 76.3% 76.7% 76.3% 0.6% - TAMPA 1,685,000 93.5% 93.5% 93.5% 93.4% 7.4% - Hayden Ferry (4) 792,000 Consolidated 100% 93.7% 97.5% 95.7% 98.1% 5.0% - Tempe Gateway 264,000 Consolidated 100% 78.1% 78.1% 78.1% 78.1% 1.2% - 111 West Rio 225,000 Consolidated 100% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 1.2% - PHOENIX 1,281,000 91.6% 93.9% 92.9% 94.3% 7.4% - Continued on next page Cousins Properties 15 Q2 2021 Supplemental Information PORTFOLIO STATISTICS Rentable Financial Company's End of Period Leased Weighted Average Occupancy (1) % of Total Office Properties Statement Ownership 2Q21 1Q21 2Q21 1Q21 Net Operating Square Feet Presentation Interest Income (2) Legacy Union One 319,000 Consolidated 100% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 2.1% 5950 Sherry Lane 197,000 Consolidated 100% 84.9% 85.6% 85.1% 85.6% 0.9% DALLAS 516,000 94.2% 94.5% 94.3% 94.5% 3.0% BriarLake Plaza - Houston (4) 835,000 Consolidated 100% 84.9% 84.9% 84.9% 84.9% 3.8% Carolina Square - Chapel Hill 158,000 Unconsolidated 50% 94.5% 94.5% 94.5% 94.5% 0.5% OTHER OFFICE 993,000 85.7% 85.7% 85.7% 85.7% 4.3% TOTAL OFFICE 18,962,000 89.4% 90.2% 89.4% 89.3% 98.9% Other Properties Carolina Square Apartment - Chapel Hill 266,000 Unconsolidated 50% 96.7% 100.0% 92.4% 99.9% 0.8% (246 units) (6) Carolina Square Retail - Chapel Hill (6) 44,000 Unconsolidated 50% 87.1% 87.1% 87.1% 82.2% 0.1% College Street Garage - Charlotte (6) NA Consolidated 100% NA NA NA NA 0.1% 120 West Trinity Apartment - Atlanta 310,000 Unconsolidated 20% 97.9% NA 85.9% NA 0.1% (330 units) (6)(9) TOTAL OTHER 620,000 96.1% 98.2% 90.0% 97.4% 1.1% TOTAL 19,582,000 89.5% 90.3% 89.4% 89.4% 100.0% The weighted average economic occupancy of the property over the period for which the property was available for occupancy. The Company's share of net operating income from stabilized properties for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The Company's share of property-specific mortgage debt, including premiums and net of unamortized loan costs, as of June 30, 2021. Contains two or more buildings that are grouped together for reporting purposes. Contains two or more buildings that are grouped together for reporting purposes, some of which are not included in Same Property as of June 30, 2021. Not included in Same Property as of June 30, 2021. Held for sale as of June 30, 2021 and sold subsequent to quarter end. The Company's partner in this unconsolidated joint venture has exercised their option to purchase the Company's 50% interest in accordance with the terms of the partnership agreement. The sale is expected to close at the end of the third quarter 2021. Includes 9,000 square feet of retail space that was 25.1% leased as of June 30, 2021 and had a 25.1% weighted average occupancy during the second quarter of 2021. Property Level Debt ($000) (3) 67,078 - 67,078 - 22,582 22,582 652,602 38,017 6,288 - - 44,305

696,907 Cousins Properties 16 Q2 2021 Supplemental Information PORTFOLIO STATISTICS Second Quarter Portfolio NOI by Market Atlanta 36.0% Austin 28.0% Other 5.2% Dallas 3.0% Charlotte 13.0% Phoenix 7.4% Tampa 7.4% Cousins Properties 17 Q2 2021 Supplemental Information SAME PROPERTY PERFORMANCE (1) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 % Change Rental Property Revenues (2) $ 161,096 $ 156,679 2.8 % Rental Property Operating Expenses (2) 57,216 54,185 5.6 % Same Property Net Operating Income $ 103,880 $ 102,494 1.4 % Cash-Basis Rental Property Revenues (3) $ 155,635 $ 146,015 6.6 % Cash-Basis Rental Property Operating Expenses (4) 57,064 54,018 5.6 % Cash-Basis Same Property Net Operating Income $ 98,571 $ 91,997 7.1 % End of Period Leased 90.7 % 93.3 % Weighted Average Occupancy 90.7 % 91.0 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 % Change Rental Property Revenues (2) $ 321,221 $ 318,088 1.0 % Rental Property Operating Expenses (2)(5) 114,307 110,876 3.1 % Same Property Net Operating Income $ 206,914 $ 207,212 (0.1)% Cash-Basis Rental Property Revenues (3) $ 308,184 $ 298,152 3.4 % Cash-Basis Rental Property Operating Expenses (4)(5) 114,003 110,543 3.1 % Cash-Basis Same Property Net Operating Income $ 194,181 $ 187,609 3.5 % Weighted Average Occupancy 90.9 % 90.8 % Same Properties include those office properties that were stabilized and owned by the Company for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods. See Portfolio Statistics beginning on page 15 for footnotes indicating which properties are not included in Same Property. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Calculations and Reconciliations beginning on page 31. Rental Property Revenues and Expenses include results for the Company and its share of unconsolidated joint ventures and exclude termination fee income. Net operating income for unconsolidated joint ventures is calculated as Rental Property Revenues less termination fee income and Rental Property Expenses at the joint ventures multiplied by the Company's ownership interest. The Company does not control the operations of the unconsolidated joint ventures, but believes that including these amounts with consolidated net operating income is meaningful to investors and analysts. Cash-Basis Rental Property Revenues include that of the Company and its share of unconsolidated joint ventures. It represents Rental Property Revenues, excluding termination fee income, straight-line rents and other deferred income amortization, amortization of lease inducements, and amortization of acquired above and below market rents. Cash-Basis Rental Property Operating Expenses include that of the Company and its share of unconsolidated joint ventures. It represents Rental Property Operating Expenses, excluding straight-line ground rent expense and amortization of above and below market ground rent expense. Same Property Rental Property Operating Expenses and Cash-Basis Same Property Rental Property Operating Expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 have been adjusted to remove a $1.8 million one-time credit for construction-related legal expenses that were recovered through settlement during the three months ended March 31, 2020. Cousins Properties 18 Q2 2021 Supplemental Information OFFICE LEASING ACTIVITY Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 New Renewal Expansion Total New Renewal Expansion Total Gross leased square feet (1) 560,678 1,000,044 Less exclusions (2) (76,342) (244,582) Net leased square feet 255,051 123,637 105,648 484,336 315,628 314,675 125,159 755,462 Number of transactions 19 14 6 39 29 31 9 69 Lease term in years (3) 7.3 5.6 6.5 6.7 7.0 4.8 6.5 6.0 Net effective rent calculation (per square foot per year) (3) Net annualized rent (4) $ 33.71 $ 31.40 $ 30.33 $ 32.38 $ 33.70 $ 30.79 $ 30.32 $ 31.93 Net free rent (1.03) (0.89) (2.56) (1.33) (1.24) (1.27) (2.52) (1.46) Leasing commissions (2.88) (2.54) (2.47) (2.70) (2.88) (2.23) (2.49) (2.54) Tenant improvements (4.61) (3.23) (6.10) (4.58) (4.96) (2.76) (6.15) (4.24) Total leasing costs (8.52) (6.66) (11.13) (8.61) (9.08) (6.26) (11.16) (8.24) Net effective rent $ 25.19 $ 24.74 $ 19.20 $23.77 $ 24.62 $ 24.53 $ 19.16 $ 23.69 Second generation leased square footage (5) 358,006 579,649 Increase in straight-line basis second generation net rent per square foot (6) 21.7 % 21.6 % Increase in cash-basis second generation net rent per square foot (7) 12.9 % 12.0 % Comprised of total square feet leased, unadjusted for ownership share, and excluding apartment leasing. Adjusted for leases one year or less, leases for retail, amenity, storage, percentage rent, intercompany space, and rent deferrals/extension agreements related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Weighted average of net leased square feet. Straight-line net rent per square foot (operating expenses deducted from gross leases) over the lease term prior to any deductions for leasing costs. Excludes leases executed for spaces that were vacant upon acquisition, new leases in development properties, and leases for spaces that have been vacant for one year or more. Increase in second generation straight-line basis net annualized rent on a weighted average basis. Increase in net cash rent at the end of the term paid by the prior tenant compared to net cash rent at the beginning of the term (after any free rent period) paid by the current tenant on a weighted average basis. For early renewals, the increase in net cash rent at the end of the term of the original lease is compared to net cash rent at the beginning of the extended term of the lease. Net cash rent is net of any recovery of operating expenses but prior to any deductions for leasing costs. Cousins Properties 19 Q2 2021 Supplemental Information OFFICE LEASE EXPIRATIONS Lease Expirations by Year (1) Square Feet % of Leased Annual % of Annual Annual Year of Expiration Contractual Rent Contractual Contractual Expiring Space ($000's) (2) Rent Rent/Sq. Ft. 2021 1,089,864 6.8 % $ 39,623 4.9 % $ 34.59 2022 1,163,844 7.1 % 52,073 6.5 % 43.65 2023 1,573,444 9.3 % 69,138 8.6 % 43.94 2024 1,172,527 7.1 % 50,994 6.3 % 42.74 2025 1,953,032 11.6 % 89,121 11.1 % 45.63 2026 1,521,899 9.0 % 73,423 9.1 % 48.15 2027 1,582,800 9.4 % 69,877 8.7 % 43.88 2028 1,279,778 7.8 % 62,245 7.7 % 47.48 2029 1,215,766 7.3 % 58,687 7.3 % 47.90 2030 & Thereafter 4,133,438 24.6 % 238,663 29.8 % 57.02 Total 16,686,392 100.0 % $ 803,844 100.0 % $ 47.57 Square Feet 6,000,000 4,000,000 4,133,438 2,000,000 1,573,444 1,953,032 1,521,899 1,582,800 1,163,844 1,172,527 1,279,778 1,215,766 1,089,864 0 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 & 6.8% 7.1% 9.3% 7.1% 11.6% 9.0% 9.4% 7.8% 7.3% Thereafter 24.6% % of Leased Space Company's share of leases expiring after June 30, 2021. Annual Contractual Rent is the estimated rent in the year of expiration. It includes the minimum base rent and an estimate of tenant's share of operating expenses, if applicable, as defined in the respective leases. Cousins Properties 20 Q2 2021 Supplemental Information TOP 20 OFFICE TENANTS Number Number Company's Company's Percentage of Weighted Company's Average of of Share of Share of Share of Remaining Tenant (1) Properties Markets Square Annualized Annualized Lease Term Occupied Occupied Footage Rent (2) Rent (Years) 1 NCR Corporation 1 1 762,090 $ 35,789,947 5.3% 12 2 Amazon 4 3 564,033 27,098,541 4.0% 6 3 Expedia, Inc. 1 1 430,547 22,014,129 3.3% 7 4 Facebook, Inc. 1 1 323,328 16,900,122 2.5% 8 5 Bank of America 2 2 344,601 11,517,146 1.7% 4 6 Pioneer Natural Resources Company (fka Parsley Energy, L.P.) 2 1 160,730 9,956,499 1.6% 9 7 Norfolk Southern Corporation 2 1 394,621 9,920,450 1.5% 1 8 Apache Corporation 1 1 210,012 9,168,766 1.3% 3 9 Wells Fargo Bank, NA 4 3 198,376 8,748,345 1.3% 5 10 Ovintiv USA Inc (fka Encana Oil & Gas (USA) Inc.) (3) 1 1 318,582 7,949,937 1.2% 6 11 Allstate 2 2 214,380 7,749,926 1.1% 6 12 ADP, LLC 1 1 225,000 7,596,540 1.1% 7 13 SVB Financial Group 1 1 188,940 7,554,435 1.1% 5 14 Regus Equity Business Centers, LLC 6 4 158,740 7,350,039 1.1% 4 15 McGuirewoods LLP 3 3 197,282 7,036,205 1.0% 5 16 Westrock Shared Services, LLC 1 1 205,185 6,991,587 1.0% 9 17 Dimensional Fund Advisors LP 1 1 132,434 6,577,075 1.0% 13 18 Workrise Technologies, Inc. (fka RigUp, Inc.) 1 1 93,210 6,549,563 1.0% 7 19 Samsung Engineering America 1 1 133,860 6,193,830 0.9% 5 20 Amgen Inc. 1 1 163,169 5,977,974 0.8% 7 Total 5,419,120 $ 228,641,056 33.8% 7 In some cases, the actual tenant may be an affiliate of the entity shown. Annualized Rent represents the annualized rent including tenant's share of estimated operating expenses, if applicable, paid by the tenant as of June 30, 2021. If the tenant is in a free rent period as of June 30, 2021, Annualized Rent represents the annualized contractual rent the tenant will pay in the first month it is required to pay rent. Ovintiv USA Inc. has multiple subleases for substantially all of its space. In the event of termination of the Ovintiv lease, such subleases would become direct leases with Cousins. Note: This schedule includes leases that have commenced. Leases that have been signed but have not commenced are excluded. Cousins Properties 21 Q2 2021 Supplemental Information TENANT INDUSTRY DIVERSIFICATION Percentage of Company's Share of Annualized Rent (1) Technology 21.4% Government 0.7% Transportation 1.7% Construction/Design 2.2% Marketing/Media/Creative 2.5% Other 3.7% Insurance 4.1% Real Estate 4.2% Health Care 5.1% Professional Services 15.6% Financial 15.3% Legal 11.0% Consumer Goods & Services 7.1% Energy & Utilities 5.4% Note: Management uses SIC codes when available, along with judgment, to determine tenant industry classification. Annualized Rent represents the annualized rent including tenant's share of estimated operating expenses, if applicable, paid by the tenant as of the date of this report. If the tenant is in a free rent period as of the date of this report, Annualized Rent represents the annualized contractual rent the tenant will pay in the first month it is required to pay full rent. Cousins Properties 22 Q2 2021 Supplemental Information INVESTMENT ACTIVITY Completed Property Acquisitions Property Type Market Company's Ownership Timing Square Feet Gross Purchase Price Interest ($ in thousands) (1) 2020 The RailYard Office Charlotte 100% 4Q 329,000 201,000 2019 1200 Peachtree Office Atlanta 100% 1Q 370,000 82,000 TIER REIT, Inc. Office Various Various 2Q 5,799,000 (2) Terminus (3) Office Atlanta 100% 4Q 1,226,000 246,000 2017 111 West Rio (4) Office Phoenix 100% 1Q 225,000 19,600 7,949,000 $ 548,600 Completed Property Developments Project Type Market Company's Ownership Timing Square Feet Total Project Cost Interest ($ in thousands) (1) 2021 10000 Avalon Office Atlanta 90% 1Q 251,000 $ 96,000 120 West Trinity Mixed Atlanta 20% 2Q 353,000 89,000 2020 Domain 12 Office Austin 100% 4Q 320,000 117,000 2019 Dimensional Place Office Charlotte 50% 1Q 281,000 96,000 2018 Spring & 8th Office Atlanta 100% 1Q/4Q 765,000 332,500 2017 8000 Avalon Office Atlanta 90% 2Q 229,000 73,000 Carolina Square Mixed Chapel Hill 50% 3Q 468,000 123,000 2,667,000 $ 926,500 Except as otherwise noted, amounts represent total purchase prices, total project cost paid by the company and, where applicable, its joint venture partner, including certain allocated costs required by GAAP that were not incurred by the joint venture. Properties acquired in the merger with TIER REIT, Inc. Purchased outside interest of 50% in Terminus Office Holdings, LLC for $246 million before reductions for existing mortgage debt. Purchased outside interest of 25.4% in 111 West Rio. Cousins Properties 23 Q2 2021 Supplemental Information INVESTMENT ACTIVITY Completed Operating Property Dispositions Property Type Market Company's Ownership Timing Square Feet Gross Sales Price Interest ($ in thousands) (1) 2021 Burnett Plaza Office Fort Worth 100% 2Q 1,023,000 $ 137,500 2020 Hearst Tower Office Charlotte 100% 1Q 966,000 455,500 Gateway Village (2) Office Charlotte 50% 1Q 1,061,000 52,200 Woodcrest Office Cherry Hill 100% 1Q 386,000 25,300 2017 Emory Point I and II Mixed Atlanta 75% 2Q 786,000 199,000 American Cancer Society Center Office Atlanta 100% 2Q 996,000 166,000 Bank of America Center, One Orlando Office Orlando 100% 4Q 1,038,000 208,100 ---Centre, and Citrus Center Courvoisier Centre (3) Office Miami 20% 4Q 343,000 33,900 6,599,000 $ 1,277,500 Except as otherwise noted, amounts represent total gross sales prices received by the Company and, where applicable, its joint venture partner. The Company sold its interest in the joint venture to its partner for $52.2 million. The proceeds represent a 17% internal rate of return for the Company on its invested capital, as stipulated in the partnership agreement. The Company sold its partnership interest for $12.6 million in a transaction that valued its interest in the property at $33.9 million, prior to deduction for existing mortgage debt. Cousins Properties 24 Q2 2021 Supplemental Information DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE (1) Company's Project Cost Company's Share of Company's Estimated Project Share of Construction Estimated Incurred to Project Cost Percent Initial Revenue Estimated Project Type Market Ownership Square Feet ($ Cost(1)(2) Project Cost(2) Date(2) Incurred to Date(2) Interest Start Date in thousands) ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Leased Recognition(3) Stabilization(4) Domain 10 Office Austin 100 % 4Q18 300,000 $ 111,000 $ 111,000 $ 98,452 $ 98,452 100 % 3Q20 3Q21 300 Colorado (5) Office Austin 50 % 4Q18 369,000 193,000 96,500 165,567 82,783 88 % 1Q21 1Q22 100 Mill Office Phoenix 90 % 1Q20 287,000 153,000 137,700 88,410 79,569 48 % 1Q22 1Q23 Domain 9 Office Austin 100 % 2Q21 338,000 147,000 147,000 20,389 20,389 - % 2Q23 2Q24 Total $ 604,000 $ 492,200 $ 372,818 $ 281,193 This schedule shows projects currently under active development through the substantial completion of construction as well as properties in an initial lease up period prior to stabilization. Amounts included in the estimated project cost column are the estimated costs of the project through stabilization. Significant estimation is required to derive these costs, and the final costs may differ from these estimates. Estimated and incurred project costs are construction costs plus financing costs on 300 Colorado, which has project-specific debt. They exclude any financing cost assumptions for projects without project-specific debt and any other incremental capitalized costs required by GAAP. They also exclude fair value adjustments for legacy TIER projects that were recorded as a result of the Merger. Initial revenue recognition represents the quarter within which the Company estimates it will begin recognizing revenue under GAAP. Estimated stabilization is the quarter within which the Company estimates it will achieve 90% economic occupancy. Beginning with initial economic occupancy, until the earlier of the achievement of 90% economic occupancy or one year, interest, taxes, and operating expenses are capitalized on the portion of the building that remains under development. The 300 Colorado estimated project cost will be funded with a combination of $67 million of equity contributed by the joint venture partners, followed by a $126 million construction loan. Cousins Properties 25 Q2 2021 Supplemental Information LAND INVENTORY Market Company's Ownership Financial Statement Total Developable Cost Basis of Land Interest Presentation Land (Acres) ($ in thousands) 3354/3356 Peachtree Atlanta 95% Consolidated 3.2 901 West Peachtree (1) Atlanta 100% Consolidated 1.0 The Avenue Forsyth-Adjacent Land Atlanta 100% Consolidated 10.4 Domain Point 3 Austin 90% Consolidated 1.7 Domain Central Austin 100% Consolidated 5.6 South End Station Charlotte 100% Consolidated 3.4 303 Tremont Charlotte 100% Consolidated 2.4 Legacy Union 2 & 3 Dallas 95% Consolidated 4.0 Victory Center Dallas 75% Unconsolidated 3.0 100 Mill-Adjacent Land (2) Phoenix 100% Consolidated 0.7 Corporate Center 5 & 6 (3) Tampa 100% Consolidated 14.1 Total 49.5 $ 163,718 Company's Share 48.2 $ 158,511 Includes a ground lease with future obligation to purchase. Sold subsequent to quarter end. Corporate Center 5 is controlled through a long-term ground lease. Cousins Properties 26 Q2 2021 Supplemental Information DEBT SCHEDULE Company's Share of Debt Maturities and Principal Payments ($ in thousands) Company's Rate at Maturity Total Deferred Above Description (Interest Rate Base, if not fixed) Ownership End of 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Thereafter Loan Market Total Interest Quarter Date Principal Costs Premium Consolidated Debt - Floating Rate Term Loan, Unsecured (LIBOR + 1.05% to 1.65%) (1) 100% 1.15% 8/30/24 - - - 350,000 - - 350,000 (2,271) - 347,729 Credit Facility, Unsecured (LIBOR + 1.05% to 1.45%) (2) 100% 1.15% 1/3/23 - - 32,000 - - - 32,000 - - 32,000 Total Floating Rate Debt - - 32,000 350,000 - - 382,000 (2,271) - 379,729 Consolidated Debt - Fixed Rate 2019 Senior Notes, Unsecured 100% 3.95% 7/6/29 - - - - - 275,000 275,000 (899) - 274,101 2017 Senior Notes, Unsecured 100% 3.91% 7/6/25 - - - - 250,000 - 250,000 (732) - 249,268 2019 Senior Notes, Unsecured 100% 3.86% 7/6/28 - - - - - 250,000 250,000 (794) - 249,206 Fifth Third Center 100% 3.37% 10/1/26 1,707 3,502 3,622 3,745 3,874 118,928 135,378 (348) - 135,030 2019 Senior Notes, Unsecured 100% 3.78% 7/6/27 - - - - - 125,000 125,000 (382) - 124,618 Terminus 100 100% 5.25% 1/1/23 1,681 3,498 108,181 - - - 113,360 - 3,676 117,036 Colorado Tower 100% 3.45% 9/1/26 1,266 2,598 2,689 2,783 2,880 101,199 113,415 (498) - 112,917 2017 Senior Notes, Unsecured 100% 4.09% 7/6/27 - - - - - 100,000 100,000 (318) - 99,682 Promenade 100% 4.27% 10/1/22 1,789 89,052 - - - - 90,841 (71) - 90,770 Domain 10 (3) 100% 3.75% 11/1/24 919 1,891 1,963 72,558 - - 77,331 (1,047) - 76,284 Terminus 200 100% 3.79% 1/1/23 905 1,860 70,701 - - - 73,466 - 988 74,454 Legacy Union One 100% 4.24% 1/1/23 - - 66,000 - - - 66,000 - 1,078 67,078 Total Fixed Rate Debt 8,267 102,401 253,156 79,086 256,754 970,127 1,669,791 (5,089) 5,742 1,670,444 Total Consolidated Debt 8,267 102,401 285,156 429,086 256,754 970,127 2,051,791 (7,360) 5,742 2,050,173 Unconsolidated Debt - Floating Rate Carolina Square (LIBOR + 1.80%) 50% 1.90% 3/18/26 510 1,020 1,020 1,020 1,020 63,015 67,605 (718) - 66,887 300 Colorado (LIBOR + 2.25%) (4) 50% 2.35% 1/17/22 - 45,993 - - - - 45,993 (135) - 45,858 Total Floating Rate Debt 510 47,013 1,020 1,020 1,020 63,015 113,598 (853) - 112,745 Unconsolidated Debt - Fixed Rate . Emory University Hospital Midtown 50% 3.50% 6/1/23 440 903 31,436 - - - 32,779 (44) - 32,735 Total Fixed Rate Debt 440 903 31,436 - - - 32,779 (44) - 32,735 Total Unconsolidated Debt 950 47,916 32,456 1,020 1,020 63,015 146,377 (897) - 145,480 Total Debt $ 9,217 $150,317 $317,612 $430,106 $257,774 $1,033,142 $ 2,198,168 $ (8,257) $ 5,742 $2,195,653 Total Maturities (5) $ - $131,234 $307,932 $420,865 $250,000 $1,027,919 $ 2,137,950 % of Maturities - % 6 % 14 % 20 % 12 % 48 % 100 % Cousins Properties 27 Q2 2021 Supplemental Information DEBT SCHEDULE Floating and Fixed Rate Debt Analysis Total Principal Total Debt (%) Weighted Average Weighted Average ($ in thousands) Interest Rate Maturity (Yrs.) Floating Rate Debt $ 495,598 23 % 1.36 % 3.0 Fixed Rate Debt 1,702,570 77 % 3.94 % 5.0 Total Debt $ 2,198,168 100 % 3.36 % 4.5 On June 28, 2021, we entered into an Amended and Restated Term Loan Agreement under which we have a $350.0 million unsecured term loan. See footnote 7 of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The spread over LIBOR under the Term Loan at June 30, 2021 was 1.05%. As of June 30, 2021, the company had $32.0 million drawn under the Credit Facility and had the ability to borrow the remaining $968.0 million. The spread over LIBOR under the Credit Facility at June 30, 2021 was 1.05%. In June 2021, we executed a collateral swap for the mortgage previously secured by the Company's 816 Congress property in Austin. The mortgage is now secured by the Company's Domain 10 property in Austin. All other terms of the note were unchanged. The Company's share of the total borrowing capacity of the construction loan is $63.0 million. Maturities include lump sum principal payments due at the maturity date. Maturities do not include scheduled principal payments due prior to the maturity date. Cousins Properties 28 Q2 2021 Supplemental Information DEBT SCHEDULE $ (in thousands) Debt Maturity Schedule as of June 30, 2021 500,000 420,865 400,000 307,932 300,000 277,919 275,000 250,000 250,000 225,000 200,000 131,234 100,000 0 0 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 ConsolidatedUnconsolidated Cousins Properties 29 Q2 2021 Supplemental Information JOINT VENTURE INFORMATION (1) Joint Venture Property Cash Flows to Cousins (2) AMCO 120 WT Holdings LLC 120 West Trinity 20% of cash flows. Austin 300 Colorado Project LP 300 Colorado 50% of cash flows. Carolina Square Holdings LP Carolina Square 50% of cash flows. Crawford Long-CPI, LLC Emory University 50% of cash flows. Hospital Midtown DC Charlotte Plaza LLLP Dimensional Place 50% of cash flows. HICO 100 Mill LLC 100 Mill 90% of cash flows until return of contributed capital to both partners. HICO Avalon LLC 8000 Avalon 90% of cash flows until return of contributed capital to both Partners. HICO Avalon II LLC 10000 Avalon 90% of cash flows until return of contributed capital to both Partners. TR Domain Point LLC Domain Point Preferred return on preferred equity contribution, then 96.5% of remaining cash flows. Options Cousins or Partner can trigger a buyout beginning Q4 2021, upon which Cousins would receive the office component and Partner would receive the multifamily component, with a net settlement at a then agreed upon value. Partners can put their combined interest to Cousins, or Cousins can call Partners' combined interest, at a then agreed upon value during a 24-month period following final phase rent commencement. Cousins or Partner can trigger sale process, subject to a right of first offer that can be exercised by the non- triggering party. Cousins can put its interest to Partner, or Partner can call Cousins' interest, at a value determined by appraisal. In the second quarter of 2021, our Partner exercised their option to purchase Cousins' interest at a value determined by appraisal and subject to a cap rate range of 6.5% to 8.0%. The sale is expected to close at the end of the third quarter of 2021. Cousins can trigger sale process following construction completion, subject to a right of first offer that can be exercised by Partner. Cousins or Partner can trigger sale process, subject to a right of first offer that can be exercised by the non- triggering party. Cousins or Partner can trigger sale process beginning Q1 2022, subject to a right of first offer that can be exercised by the non-triggering party. Partner has put option beginning Q1 2023 under various circumstances. This schedule only contains information related to joint ventures that hold an ownership interest in operating assets or projects under active development. Each respective joint venture agreement may contain additional terms that affect the distribution of operating cash flows and capital transaction proceeds that are not yet effective, including the distribution of promoted interest. Cousins Properties 30 Q2 2021 Supplemental Information NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - CALCULATIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2020 1st 2020 2nd 2020 3rd 2020 4th 2020 2021 1st 2021 2nd YTD 2021 FFO and EBITDAre Net income available to common stockholders $ 150,418 $ 174,943 $ 23,101 $ 28,115 $ 11,119 $ 237,278 $ 29,110 $ 28,153 $ 57,263 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets: Consolidated properties 255,349 71,406 72,694 71,345 72,515 287,960 70,712 71,299 142,011 Share of unconsolidated joint ventures 14,158 2,347 2,106 2,125 2,162 8,740 2,365 2,810 5,175 Partners' share of real estate depreciation (521) (149) (212) (209) (172) (742) (211) (228) (439) (Gain) loss on sale of depreciated properties: Consolidated properties (92,578) (90,916) 201 523 87 (90,105) 17 9 26 Share of unconsolidated joint ventures 15 (318) (168) 15 21 (450) - 3 3 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures - (44,894) 232 59 25 (44,578) (39) - (39) Impairment - - - - 14,829 14,829 - - - Non-controlling interest related to unitholders 1,952 302 5 5 3 315 6 5 11 FFO 328,793 112,721 97,959 101,978 100,589 413,247 101,960 102,051 204,011 Interest Expense 59,701 16,554 14,543 15,497 16,082 62,676 17,723 17,519 35,242 Income Tax Expenses (298) 50 (50) - - - - - - Non-Real Estate Depreciation and Amortization 1,799 207 173 154 154 688 158 157 315 EBITDAre (1) 389,995 129,532 112,625 117,629 116,825 476,611 119,841 119,727 239,568 Transaction Costs (2) 52,881 365 63 - - 428 - - Adjusted EBITDAre (1) 442,876 129,897 112,688 117,629 116,825 477,039 119,841 119,727 239,568 Income from Unconsolidated Joint Ventures Net Operating Income Office Properties 29,355 5,219 3,404 3,457 3,545 15,625 3,785 4,338 8,123 Other Properties 3,058 816 789 751 855 3,211 969 1,099 2,068 Net Operating Income 32,413 6,035 4,193 4,208 4,400 18,836 4,754 5,437 10,191 Loss on Sale of Undepreciated Property - - - - (598) (598) - - - Interest Expense (5,738) (650) (550) (439) (432) (2,071) (515) (863) (1,378) Termination Fee Income 16 1 2 5 1 9 - 7 7 Other Income 148 68 8 (23) 8 61 29 27 56 Funds from Operations - Unconsolidated Joint Ventures 26,839 5,454 3,653 3,751 3,379 16,237 4,268 4,608 8,876 Gain (Loss) on Sale of Depreciated Investment Properties, net (15) 318 168 (15) (21) 450 - (3) (3) Depreciation and Amortization of Real Estate (14,158) (2,347) (2,106) (2,125) (2,162) (8,740) (2,365) (2,810) (5,175) Income from Unconsolidated Joint Ventures 12,666 3,425 1,715 1,611 1,196 7,947 1,903 1,795 3,698 Market Capitalization Common Stock Price at Period End $ 41.20 $ 29.27 $ 29.83 $ 28.59 $ 33.50 $ 33.50 $ 35.35 $ 36.78 $ 36.78 Number of Common Stock/Units Outstanding at Period End 148,506 148,565 148,593 148,589 148,589 148,589 148,679 148,713 148,713 Equity Market Capitalization 6,118,447 4,348,498 4,432,529 4,248,160 4,977,732 4,977,732 5,255,803 5,469,664 5,469,664 Consolidated Debt 2,222,975 1,944,034 1,939,517 1,934,905 2,162,719 2,162,719 2,214,692 2,050,173 2,050,173 Share of Unconsolidated Debt 82,519 92,921 98,754 107,256 115,040 115,040 144,168 145,480 145,480 Debt (1) 2,305,494 2,036,955 2,038,271 2,042,161 2,277,759 2,277,759 2,358,860 2,195,653 2,195,653 Total Market Capitalization 8,423,941 6,385,453 6,470,800 6,290,321 7,255,491 7,255,491 7,614,663 7,665,317 7,665,317 Continued on next page Cousins Properties 31 Q2 2021 Supplemental Information NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - CALCULATIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2020 1st 2020 2nd 2020 3rd 2020 4th 2020 2021 1st 2021 2nd YTD 2021 Credit Ratios Debt (1) 2,305,494 2,036,955 2,038,271 2,042,161 2,277,759 2,277,759 2,358,860 2,195,653 2,195,653 Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents (15,603) (124,632) (28,255) (36,872) (4,290) (4,290) (14,576) (9,792) (9,792) Less: Share of Unconsolidated Cash and Cash Equivalents (8,634) (9,516) (8,826) (12,098) (9,419) (9,419) (7,518) (7,598) (7,598) Net Debt 2,281,257 1,902,807 2,001,190 1,993,191 2,264,050 2,264,050 2,336,766 2,178,263 2,178,263 Total Market Capitalization 8,423,941 6,385,453 6,470,800 6,290,321 7,255,491 7,255,491 7,614,663 7,665,317 7,665,317 Net Debt / Total Market Capitalization 27.1 % 29.8 % 30.9 % 31.7 % 31.2 % 31.2 % 30.7 % 28.4 % 28.4 % Total Assets - Consolidated 7,151,447 6,901,934 6,908,448 6,886,596 7,107,398 7,107,398 7,106,182 6,945,970 6,945,970 Accumulated Depreciation - Consolidated 802,807 878,199 954,352 1,028,975 1,090,566 1,090,566 1,164,427 975,658 975,658 Undepreciated Assets - Unconsolidated (1) 391,457 290,134 294,987 304,976 304,539 304,539 303,472 302,630 302,630 Less: Investment in Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (133,884) (128,916) (129,857) (129,814) (125,481) (125,481) (113,353) (112,718) (112,718) Total Undepreciated Assets (1) 8,211,827 7,941,351 8,027,930 8,090,733 8,377,022 8,377,022 8,460,728 8,111,540 8,111,540 Net Debt 2,281,257 1,902,807 2,001,190 1,993,191 2,264,050 2,264,050 2,336,766 2,178,263 2,178,263 Net Debt / Total Undepreciated Assets (1) 27.8 % 24.0 % 24.9 % 24.6 % 27.0 % 27.0 % 27.6 % 26.9 % 26.9 % Coverage Ratios (1) Interest Expense 59,701 16,554 14,543 15,497 16,082 62,676 17,723 17,519 35,242 Scheduled Principal Payments 14,726 4,126 4,120 4,282 4,284 16,812 4,370 4,544 8,914 Fixed Charges 74,427 20,680 18,663 19,779 20,366 79,488 22,093 22,063 44,156 EBITDAre 389,995 129,532 112,625 117,629 116,825 476,611 119,841 119,727 239,568 Fixed Charges Coverage Ratio (EBITDAre) (1) 5.24 6.26 6.03 5.95 5.74 6.00 5.42 5.43 5.43 Adjusted EBITDAre 442,876 129,897 112,688 117,629 116,825 477,039 119,841 119,727 239,568 Fixed Charges Coverage Ratio (Adjusted EBITDAre) (1) 5.95 6.28 6.04 5.95 5.74 6.00 5.42 5.43 5.43 Net Debt 2,281,257 1,902,807 2,001,190 1,993,191 2,264,050 2,264,050 2,336,766 2,178,263 2,178,263 Annualized EBITDAre (3) 493,632 518,128 450,500 470,516 467,300 467,300 479,364 478,908 479,136 Net Debt / Annualized EBITDAre 4.62 3.67 4.44 4.24 4.84 4.84 4.87 4.55 4.55 Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre (3) 501,644 519,588 450,752 470,516 467,300 467,300 479,364 478,908 479,136 Net Debt / Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre 4.55 3.66 4.44 4.24 4.84 4.84 4.87 4.55 4.55 Dividend Information Common Dividends 158,174 44,562 44,570 44,570 44,561 178,263 46,135 46,038 92,173 FFO 328,793 112,721 97,959 101,978 100,589 413,247 101,960 102,051 204,011 FFO Payout Ratio 48.1 % 39.5 % 45.5 % 43.7 % 44.3 % 43.1 % 45.2 % 45.1 % 45.2 % Continued on next page Cousins Properties 32 Q2 2021 Supplemental Information NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - CALCULATIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2020 1st 2020 2nd 2020 3rd 2020 4th 2020 2021 1st 2021 2nd YTD 2021 FFO 328,793 112,721 97,959 101,978 100,589 413,247 101,960 102,051 204,011 Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs 2,630 700 686 691 700 2,777 698 698 1,396 Non-CashStock-Based Compensation 3,830 1,285 2,199 931 883 5,298 1,667 1,708 3,375 Non-Real Estate Depreciation and Amortization 1,799 207 173 154 154 688 158 157 315 Lease Inducements 886 233 251 253 281 1,018 1,035 1,032 2,067 Straight Line Rent Ground Leases 500 126 128 120 116 490 112 112 224 Above and Below Market Ground Rent 158 39 40 39 40 158 39 40 79 Transaction Costs (2) 52,881 365 63 - - 428 - - - Debt Premium Amortization (1,130) (916) (916) (916) (916) (3,664) (916) (916) (1,832) Deferred Income - Tenant Improvements (5,808) (1,606) (1,816) (1,328) (2,658) (7,408) (2,683) (2,769) (5,452) Above and Below Market Rents, Net (9,472) (2,590) (2,519) (2,449) (2,503) (10,061) (2,388) (2,069) (4,457) Second Generation Capital Expenditures (CAPEX) (90,704) (23,817) (25,724) (17,718) (30,524) (97,783) (12,093) (23,118) (35,211) Straight Line Rental Revenue (29,391) (9,859) (11,137) (12,935) (8,284) (42,215) (7,739) (5,625) (13,364) Gain (Loss) on Sales of Undepreciated Investment Properties (18,182) (1,335) - - 723 (612) - - - FAD (1) 236,790 75,553 59,387 68,820 58,601 262,361 79,850 71,301 151,151 Common Dividends 158,174 44,562 44,570 44,570 44,561 178,263 46,135 46,038 92,173 FAD Payout Ratio (1) 66.8 % 59.0 % 75.1 % 64.8 % 76.0 % 67.9 % 57.8 % 64.6 % 61.0 % Operations Ratio Total Undepreciated Assets (1) 8,211,827 7,941,351 8,027,930 8,090,733 8,377,022 8,377,022 8,460,728 8,111,540 8,111,540 General and Administrative Expenses 37,007 5,652 8,543 5,658 7,181 27,034 6,733 7,313 14,046 Annualized General and Administrative Expenses (3) / Total 0.45 % 0.28 % 0.43 % 0.28 % 0.34 % 0.32 % 0.32 % 0.36 % 0.35 % Undepreciated Assets 2nd Generation CAPEX Second Generation Leasing Related Costs 80,500 19,444 21,394 13,534 23,712 78,084 9,258 17,295 26,553 Second Generation Building Improvements 10,204 4,373 4,330 4,184 6,812 19,699 2,835 5,823 8,658 90,704 23,817 25,724 17,718 30,524 97,783 12,093 23,118 35,211 Includes Company share of unconsolidated joint ventures. These amounts are derived from the amounts in the categories indicated that are recorded at the joint venture multiplied by the Company's ownership interest. The Company does not control the operations of the unconsolidated joint ventures but believes that including these amounts in the categories indicated is meaningful to investors and analysts. In 2019 and 2020, transaction costs relate primarily to the merger with TIER REIT, Inc. Quarter amount represents quarter annualized; year-to-date represents year-to-date annualized. Note: Amounts may differ slightly from other schedules contained herein due to rounding. Cousins Properties 33 Q2 2021 Supplemental Information NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - CALCULATIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Weighted Per Share Weighted Per Share Dollars Average Dollars Average Common Shares Amount Common Shares Amount Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 28,153 148,665 $ 0.19 $ 23,101 148,548 $ 0.16 Noncontrolling interest related to unitholders 5 25 - 5 25 - Conversion of stock options - - - - 5 - Conversion of unvested restricted stock units - 50 - - 2 - Net Income - Diluted 28,158 148,740 0.19 23,106 148,580 0.16 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets: Consolidated properties 71,299 - 0.48 72,694 - 0.49 Share of unconsolidated joint ventures 2,810 - 0.02 2,106 - 0.01 Partners' share of real estate depreciation (228) - - (212) - - Loss (gain) on sale of depreciated properties: Consolidated properties 9 - - 201 - - Share of unconsolidated joint ventures 3 - - (168) - - Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures - - - 232 - - Funds From Operations $ 102,051 148,740 $ 0.69 $ 97,959 148,580 $ 0.66 Cousins Properties 34 Q2 2021 Supplemental Information NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - CALCULATIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Weighted Per Share Weighted Per Share Dollars Average Dollars Average Common Shares Amount Common Shares Amount Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 57,263 148,644 $ 0.39 $ 198,044 147,986 $ 1.34 Noncontrolling interest related to unitholders 11 25 - 307 572 - Conversion of stock options - 2 - - 10 Conversion of unvested restricted stock units - 45 - - 2 - Net Income - Diluted 57,274 148,716 0.39 198,351 148,570 1.34 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets: Consolidated properties 142,011 - 0.95 144,100 - 0.97 Share of unconsolidated joint ventures 5,175 - 0.03 4,453 - 0.03 Partners' share of real estate depreciation (439) - - (361) - - Loss (gain) on sale of depreciated properties: Consolidated properties 26 - - (90,715) - (0.61) Share of unconsolidated joint ventures 3 - - (486) - - Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures (39) - - (44,662) - (0.31) Funds From Operations $ 204,011 148,716 $ 1.37 $ 210,680 148,570 $ 1.42 The tables above show Funds From Operations ("FFO") and the related reconciliation to Net Income Available to Common Stockholders for Cousins Properties Incorporated and Subsidiaries. The Company calculated FFO in accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts' ("NAREIT") definition, which is net income available to common stockholders (computed in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP")), excluding extraordinary items, cumulative effect of change in accounting principle and gains or losses from sales of depreciable property, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, impairment on depreciable investment property and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures to reflect FFO on the same basis. FFO is used by industry analysts and investors as a supplemental measure of an equity REIT's operating performance. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts have considered presentation of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by themselves. Thus, NAREIT created FFO as a supplemental measure of REIT operating performance that excludes historical cost depreciation, among other items, from GAAP net income. Management believes that the use of FFO, combined with the required primary GAAP presentations, has been fundamentally beneficial, improving the understanding of operating results of REITs among the investing public and making comparisons of REIT operating results more meaningful. Company management evaluates operating performance in part based on FFO. Additionally, the Company uses FFO and FFO per share, along with other measures, as a performance measure for incentive compensation to its officers and other key employees. Cousins Properties 35 Q2 2021 Supplemental Information NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - CALCULATIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Net Operating Income June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net income $ 28,060 $ 23,236 $ 57,371 $ 198,545 Net operating income from unconsolidated joint ventures 5,437 4,193 10,191 10,228 Fee income (4,803) (4,690) (9,332) (9,422) Termination fee income (782) (539) (824) (3,383) Other income (68) (126) (282) (163) Reimbursed expenses 398 322 766 843 General and administrative expenses 7,313 8,543 14,046 14,195 Interest expense 16,656 13,993 33,864 29,897 Depreciation and amortization 71,456 72,868 142,326 144,482 Transaction costs - 63 - 428 Other expenses 824 552 1,414 1,118 Income from unconsolidated joint ventures (1,795) (1,715) (3,698) (5,140) Gain/loss on sale of investment in unconsolidated joint ventures - 231 (39) (45,999) Gain/loss on investment property transactions 9 201 26 (90,715) Net Operating Income 122,705 117,132 245,829 244,914 Less: Partners' share of NOI from consolidated joint ventures (455) (311) (870) (535) Cousins' Share of NOI $ 122,250 $ 116,821 $ 244,959 $ 244,379 Net Operating Income $ 122,705 $ 117,132 $ 245,829 $ 244,914 Non-cash income (8,952) (15,556) (20,530) (29,642) Non-cash expense 151 167 303 332 Cash-Basis Net Operating Income $ 113,904 $ 101,743 $ 225,602 $ 274,224 Net Operating Income Same Property $ 103,880 $ 102,494 $ 206,914 $ 207,212 Non-Same Property 18,825 14,638 38,915 35,885 3344 Peachtree Legal Expense Recovery - - - 1,817 $ 122,705 $ 117,132 $ 245,829 $ 244,914 Cash-Basis Net Operating Income Same Property $ 98,571 $ 91,997 $ 194,181 $ 187,609 Non-Same Property 15,333 9,746 31,421 84,798 3344 Peachtree Legal Expense Recovery - - - 1,817 $ 113,904 $ 101,743 $ 225,602 $ 274,224 Cousins Properties 36 Q2 2021 Supplemental Information NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - CALCULATIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS RECONCILIATION OF 2021 PROJECTED NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS TO 2021 PROJECTED FFO Full Year 2021 Guidance ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Low High Dollars Per Share Dollars Per Share Amount (1) Amount (1) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 108,258 $ 0.73 $ 120,162 $ 0.81 Add: Noncontrolling interest related to unitholders 24 - 24 - Net Income 108,282 0.73 120,186 0.81 Add: Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 293,478 1.97 293,478 1.97 Funds From Operations $ 401,760 $ 2.70 $ 413,664 $ 2.78 (1) Calculated based on projected weighted average shares outstanding of 148.8 million. Cousins Properties 37 Q2 2021 Supplemental Information NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - DISCUSSION The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures in its filings and other public disclosures. The following is a list of non-GAAP financial measures that the Company commonly uses and a description for each measure of (1) the reasons that management believes the measure is useful to investors and (2) if material, any additional uses of the measure by management of the Company. "Cash-BasisNet Operating Income" represents Net Operating Income excluding straight- line rents, amortization of lease inducements, amortization of acquired above and below market rents, and non-cash ground lease expense. "EBITDAre" is a supplemental operating performance measure used in the real estate industry. The Company calculates EBITDAre in accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts' ("NAREIT") definition, which is net income (loss) available to common stockholders (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, losses (gains) on the disposition of depreciated property, and impairment. All additions include the Company's share of unconsolidated joint ventures. Management believes that EBITDAre provides analysts and investors with uniform and appropriate information to use in various ratios that evaluate the Company's level of debt. "Adjusted EBITDAre" represents EBITDAre plus loss on debt extinguishment and transaction costs. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDAre provides analysts and investors with appropriate information to use in various ratios that evaluate the Company's level of debt. "Funds Available for Distribution" ("FAD") represents FFO adjusted to exclude the effect of non-cash items, gains (losses) on undepreciated real estate sales, and transaction costs. Management believes that FAD provides analysts and investors with information that assists in the comparability of the Company's dividend policy with other real estate companies. "Funds From Operations" ("FFO") is a supplemental operating performance measure used in the real estate industry. The Company calculates FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition, which is net income (loss) available to common stockholders (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding extraordinary items, cumulative effect of change in accounting principle and gains or losses from sales of depreciable real property, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, impairment on depreciable investment property and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures to reflect FFO on the same basis. FFO is used by industry analysts and investors as a supplemental measure of an equity REIT's operating performance. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts have considered presentation of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by themselves. Thus, NAREIT created FFO as a supplemental measure of REIT operating performance that excludes historical cost depreciation, among other items, from GAAP net income. Management believes that the use of FFO, combined with the required primary GAAP presentations, has been fundamentally beneficial, improving the understanding of operating results of REITs among the investing public and making comparisons of REIT operating results more meaningful. Company management evaluates operating performance in part based on FFO. Additionally, the Company uses FFO and FFO per share, along with other measures, as a performance measure for incentive compensation to its officers and other key employees. "Net Debt" represents the Company's consolidated debt plus the Company's share of unconsolidated debt less cash and cash equivalents. The Company believes excluding cash and cash equivalents from total debt, provides an estimate of the net contractual amount of borrowed capital to be repaid, which it believes is a beneficial disclosure to investors and analysts. "Net Operating Income" ("NOI") is used by industry analysts, investors and Company management to measure operating performance of the Company's properties. NOI, which is rental property revenues (excluding termination fees) less rental property operating expenses, excludes certain components from net income in order to provide results that are more closely related to a property's results of operations. Certain items, such as interest expense, while included in FFO and net income, do not affect the operating performance of a real estate asset and are often incurred at the corporate level as opposed to the property level. As a result, management uses only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level to evaluate a property's performance. Depreciation, amortization, and impairment are also excluded from NOI for the reasons described under FFO above. "Same Property Net Operating Income" represents Net Operating Income or Cash-Basis Net Operating Income for those office properties that have been fully operational in each of the comparable reporting periods. A fully operational property is one that achieved 90% economic occupancy or has been substantially complete and owned by the Company for each of the two periods presented. Properties held for sale at June 30, 2021 are excluded from Same Property. Same Property Net Operating Income or Cash-Basis Same Property Net Operating Income allows analysts, investors and management to analyze continuing operations and evaluate the growth trend of the Company's portfolio. "Second Generation Tenant Improvements and Leasing Costs and Building Capital Expenditures" is used in the valuation and analysis of real estate. Because the Company develops and acquires properties, in addition to operating existing properties, its property acquisition and development expenditures included in the Statements of Cash Flows includes both initial costs associated with developing and acquiring investment assets and those expenditures necessary for operating and maintaining existing properties at historic performance levels. The latter costs are referred to as second generation costs and are useful in evaluating the economic performance of the asset and in valuing the asset. Accordingly, the Company discloses the portion of its property acquisition and development expenditures that pertain to second generation space in its operating properties. The Company excludes from second generation costs amounts incurred to lease vacant space in newly acquired buildings, building improvements on newly acquired buildings that management identifies as necessary to bring the building to the Company's operational standards, and leasing costs and building improvements associated with properties identified as under redevelopment or repositioning. In addition, the Company excludes building improvements intended to attract tenants to increase revenues and/or occupancy rates. "FFO Before Transaction Costs" represents FFO before costs associated with the merger with TIER REIT, Inc. Management believes that FFO Before Transaction Costs provides analysts and investors with user information related to the Company's core operations and for comparability of the results of its operations with other real estate companies. Cousins Properties 38 Q2 2021 Supplemental Information Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Cousins Properties Inc. published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 20:58:12 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about COUSINS PROPERTIES INCORPORATED 04:59p COUSINS PROPERTIES INCORPORATED : Q2 2021 Earnings Release & Quarterly Informati.. PU 04:35p COUSINS PROPERTIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi.. AQ 04:32p COUSINS PROPERTIES INCORPORATED : INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Fi.. AQ 04:32p COUSINS PROPERTIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia.. AQ 04:19p COUSINS PROPERTIES INCORPORATED : Q2 2021 Earnings Release & Supplemental Inform.. PU 04:19p COUSINS PROPERTIES INCORPORATED : Strategic Transactions Presentation PU 04:08p COUSINS PROPERTIES : Announces Three Strategic Transactions PR 04:07p COUSINS PROPERTIES : Releases Second Quarter 2021 Results PR 07/06 COUSINS PROPERTIES : Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release an.. PR 07/02 COUSINS PROPERTIES INCORPORATED : Ex-dividend day for FA