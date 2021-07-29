Cousins Properties Incorporated : Q2 2021 Earnings Release & Quarterly Information Package

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Calculations and Reconciliations
31
Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Discussion
38
Cousins Properties
Q2 2021 Supplemental Information
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain matters contained in this report are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to uncertainties and risks, as itemized in Item 1A included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of the business and our financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, and objectives. They also include, among other things, statements regarding subjects that are forward-looking by their nature, such as: guidance and underlying assumptions; business and financial strategy; future debt financings; future acquisitions and dispositions of operating assets or joint venture interests; future acquisitions and dispositions of land, including ground leases; future development and redevelopment opportunities, including fee development opportunities; future issuances and repurchases of common stock, limited partnership units, or preferred stock; future distributions; projected capital expenditures; market and industry trends; entry into new markets or changes in existing market concentrations; future changes in interest rates; and all statements that address operating performance, events, or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future
- including statements relating to creating value for stockholders.
Any forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future performance, taking into account information that is currently available. These beliefs, assumptions, and expectations may change as a result of possible events or factors, not all of which are known. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements due to, but not limited to, the following: the availability and terms of capital; the ability to refinance or repay indebtedness as it matures; the failure of purchase, sale, or other contracts to ultimately close; the failure to achieve anticipated benefits from acquisitions, investments, or dispositions; the potential dilutive effect of common stock or operating partnership unit issuances; the availability of buyers and pricing with respect to the disposition of assets; changes in national and local economic conditions, the real estate industry, and the commercial real estate markets in which we operate (including supply and demand changes), particularly in Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Phoenix, Tampa, Dallas, and Nashville where we have high concentrations of our lease revenues, including the impact of high unemployment, volatility in the public equity and debt markets, and international economic and other conditions; the impact of a public health crisis, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and the governmental and third-party response to such a crisis, which may affect our key personnel, our tenants, and the costs of operating our assets; the impact of social distancing, shelter-in-place, border closings, travel restrictions, remote work requirements, and similar governmental and private measures taken to combat the spread of a public health crisis on our operations and our tenants; sociopolitical unrest such as political instability, civil unrest, armed hostilities, or political activism which may result in a disruption of day-to-day building operations; changes to our strategy in regard to our real estate assets may require impairment to be recognized; leasing risks, including the ability to obtain new tenants or renew expiring tenants, the ability to lease newly developed and/or recently acquired space, the failure of a tenant to commence or complete tenant improvements on schedule or to occupy leased space, and the risk of declining leasing rates; changes in the needs of our tenants brought about by the desire for co-working arrangements, trends toward utilizing less office space per employee, and the effect of employees working remotely; any adverse change in the financial condition of one or more of our tenants; volatility in interest rates and insurance rates; competition from other developers or investors; the risks associated with real estate developments (such as zoning approval, receipt of required permits, construction delays, cost overruns, and leasing risk); cyber security breaches; changes in senior management, changes in the Board of Directors, and the loss of key personnel; the potential liability for uninsured losses, condemnation, or environmental issues; the potential liability for a failure to meet regulatory requirements; the financial condition and liquidity of, or disputes with, joint venture partners; any failure to comply with debt covenants under credit agreements; any failure to continue to qualify for taxation as a real estate investment trust and meet regulatory requirements; potential changes to state, local, or federal regulations applicable to our business; material changes in the rates, or the ability to pay, dividends on common shares or other securities; potential changes to the tax laws impacting REITs and real estate in general; and those additional risks and factors discussed in reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") by the Company.
The words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "plans," "may," "intend," "will," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions, or expectations will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise, except as required under U.S. federal securities laws.
Cousins Properties
3
Q2 2021 Supplemental Information
EARNINGS RELEASE
COUSINS PROPERTIES REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Raises 2021 FFO Guidance
Highlights
Net income was $0.19 per share for the quarter.
Funds from operations was $0.69 per share for the quarter.
Same property net operating income on a cash-basis increased 7.1% for the quarter.
Second generation net rent per square foot on a cash-basis increased 12.9% for the quarter.
Executed 484,000 square feet of office leases during the quarter, including 361,000 square feet of new and expansion leases which represents 74% of total leasing activity.
Closed a $350 million unsecured term loan that matures in third quarter 2024, replacing a $250 million unsecured term loan that was scheduled to mature in fourth quarter 2021. The applicable LIBOR spread was reduced by 15 basis points.
Sold Burnett Plaza, a one million square foot office property in Fort Worth, TX, for a gross sales price of $137.5 million.
Commenced development of Domain 9, a 338,000 square foot office property in Austin, TX. Total development costs are expected to be $147.0 million.
Joint venture partner exercised option to purchase our 50% interest in Dimensional Place, a 281,000 square foot office property in Charlotte, NC. The sale is expected to close at the end of the third quarter.
Dionne Nelson elected to the Board of Directors effective May 21, 2021.
Subsequent to quarter end:
Sold One South at the Plaza, a 891,000 square foot office property in Charlotte, NC, for a gross sales price of $271.5 million.
Acquired 725 Ponce, a 372,000 square foot office property in Atlanta, GA, for a purchase price of $300.2 million.
Entered into 50/50 joint venture to develop Neuhoff, a mixed-use project in Nashville, TN, which will include 448,000 square feet of office and retail space as well as 542 multi-family units for an estimated investment of $275 million.
Entered into a 50/50 joint venture, with an initial contribution of $4.0 million, which owns a land parcel adjacent to 725 Ponce upon which a 150,000-200,000 square foot property can be developed.
Sold a 0.7 acre land parcel adjacent to our 100 Mill development in Phoenix, AZ to a hotel developer for a gross sales price of $6.4 million.
ATLANTA (July 29, 2021) - Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
"It was a terrific quarter, driven by solidly improving office fundamentals in all of our Sun Belt markets." said Colin Connolly, president and chief executive officer of Cousins Properties. "In particular, leasing volume increased to a level generally consistent with pre-Covid activity, with a very encouraging 74% of leases signed during the quarter representing new and expansion space. As companies plan their return to the office, they are focused on being in an environment where employees are excited to come to work and collaborate with one another. We are well positioned to meet this demand."
Cousins Properties
4
Q2 2021 Supplemental Information
EARNINGS RELEASE
Financial Results
Net income available to common stockholders was $28.2 million, or $0.19 per share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared with net income available to common stockholders of $23.1 million, or $0.16 per share, for the second quarter of 2020. Net income available to common stockholders was $57.3 million, or $0.39 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with net income available to common stockholders of $198.0 million, or $1.34 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Variances in net income were impacted by gains on sales of assets in 2020.
Funds From Operations ("FFO") was $102.1 million, or $0.69 per share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $98.0 million, or $0.66 per share, for the second quarter of 2020. Funds From Operations ("FFO") was $204.0 million, or $1.37 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $210.7 million, or $1.42 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Updated 2021 Guidance
The Company has updated its 2021 net income guidance to $0.73 to $0.81 per share from $0.74 to $0.84 per share. The Company has raised its 2021 FFO guidance to $2.70 to $2.78 per share up from $2.68 to $2.78 per share, increasing the midpoint to $2.74 from $2.73 per share. This guidance incorporates all of the transactions included in this earnings release. There are no other dispositions, acquisitions, or development starts included in this guidance.
The above guidance reflects management's current plans and assumptions as of the date of this report, including those related to the pace and strength of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is subject to the risks and uncertainties more fully described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Actual results could differ materially from this guidance.
Investor Conference Call and Webcast
The Company will conduct a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, July 30, 2021 to discuss the results of the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (877) 247-1056. The live webcast of this call can be accessed on the Company's website, www.cousins.com, through the "Cousins Properties Second Quarter Conference Call" link on the Investor Relations page. A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering the passcode 10158383. The playback can also be accessed on the Company's website.
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets, and opportunistic investments. For more information, please visit www.cousins.com.
Cousins Properties
5
Q2 2021 Supplemental Information
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets:
(unaudited)
Real estate assets:
Operating properties, net of accumulated depreciation of $791,431 and $803,073 in 2021
$
5,917,710
$
6,232,546
and 2020, respectively
Projects under development
113,841
57,389
Land
153,938
162,406
6,185,489
6,452,341
Real estate assets and other assets held for sale, net
260,247
125,746
Cash and cash equivalents
9,792
4,290
Restricted cash
1,256
1,848
Accounts receivable
22,626
20,248
Deferred rents receivable
146,712
138,341
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures
112,718
125,481
Intangible assets, net
155,918
189,164
Other assets
51,212
49,939
Total assets
$
6,945,970
$
7,107,398
Liabilities:
$
2,050,173
$
2,162,719
Notes payable
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
172,172
186,267
Deferred income
78,331
62,319
Intangible liabilities, net
55,313
69,846
Other liabilities
111,695
118,103
Liabilities of real estate assets held for sale, net
10,882
12,606
Total liabilities
2,478,566
2,611,860
Commitments and contingencies
Equity:
Stockholders' investment:
Common stock, $1 par value per share, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 151,272,969 and
151,273
151,149
151,149,289 shares issued and outstanding in 2021 and 2020, respectively
Additional paid-in capital
5,546,336
5,542,762
Treasury stock at cost, 2,584,933 shares in 2021 and 2020
(148,473)
(148,473)
Distributions in excess of cumulative net income
(1,113,273)
(1,078,304)
Total stockholders' investment
4,435,863
4,467,134
Nonredeemable noncontrolling interests
31,541
28,404
Total equity
4,467,404
4,495,538
Total liabilities and equity
$
6,945,970
$
7,107,398
Cousins Properties
6
Q2 2021 Supplemental Information
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues:
Rental property revenues
$
181,766
$
175,099
$
366,573
$
364,228
Fee income
4,803
4,690
9,332
9,422
Other
68
126
282
163
186,637
179,915
376,187
373,813
Expenses:
Rental property operating expenses
63,716
61,621
130,111
126,159
Reimbursed expenses
398
322
766
843
General and administrative expenses
7,313
8,543
14,046
14,195
Interest expense
16,656
13,993
33,864
29,897
Depreciation and amortization
71,456
72,868
142,326
144,482
Transaction costs
-
63
-
428
Other
824
552
1,414
1,118
160,363
157,962
322,527
317,122
Income from unconsolidated joint ventures
1,795
1,715
3,698
5,140
Gain (loss) on sales of investments in unconsolidated joint ventures
-
(231)
39
45,999
Gain (loss) on investment property transactions
(9)
(201)
(26)
90,715
Net income
28,060
23,236
57,371
198,545
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
93
(135)
(108)
(501)
Net income available to common stockholders
$
28,153
$
23,101
$
57,263
$
198,044
Net income per common share - basic and diluted
$
0.19
$
0.16
$
0.39
$
1.34
Weighted average shares - basic
148,665
148,548
148,644
147,986
Weighted average shares - diluted
148,740
148,580
148,716
148,570
Cousins Properties
7
Q2 2021 Supplemental Information
KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS
Property Statistics
Consolidated Operating Properties
Consolidated Rentable Square Feet (in thousands) Unconsolidated Operating Properties Unconsolidated Rentable Square Feet (in thousands) Total Operating Properties
Total Rentable Square Feet (in thousands)
Office Leasing Activity (1)
Net Leased during the Period (square feet, in thousands) Net Effective Rent Calculation (per square foot)
Net Rent
Net Free Rent Leasing Commissions Tenant Improvements
Leasing Costs Net Effective Rent
Change in Second Generation Net Rent
Change in Cash-Basis Second Generation Net Rent
Same Property Information (2)
Percent Leased (period end) Weighted Average Occupancy
Change in Net Operating Income (over prior year period)
Change in Cash-Basis Net Operating Income (over prior year period)
Development Pipeline (3)
Estimated Project Costs (in thousands)
Estimated Project Costs/ Total Undepreciated Assets
Market Capitalization (4)
Common Stock Price (period end)
Common Stock/Units Outstanding (period end, in thousands) Equity Market Capitalization (in thousands)
Debt (in thousands)
Total Market Capitalization (in thousands)
2019
2020 1st
2020 2nd
2020 3rd
2020 4th
2020
2021 1st
2021 2nd
YTD 2021
34
32
32
32
33
33
33
32
32
19,599
18,249
18,249
18,245
18,897
18,897
19,145
18,122
18,122
4
3
3
3
3
3
3
4
4
2,168
1,107
1,107
1,107
1,107
1,107
1,107
1,460
1,460
38
35
35
35
36
36
36
36
36
21,767
19,356
19,356
19,352
20,004
20,004
20,252
19,582
19,582
3,074
476
303
255
387
1,421
271
484
755
$30.43
$34.88
$33.54
$26.63
$31.54
$32.20
$31.12
$32.38
$31.93
(0.63)
(1.92)
(0.92)
(1.23)
(1.16)
(1.38)
(1.70)
(1.33)
(1.46)
(2.29)
(2.68)
(3.02)
(2.37)
(2.20)
(2.57)
(2.26)
(2.70)
(2.54)
(3.69)
(5.27)
(4.17)
(1.57)
(2.99)
(3.75)
(3.63)
(4.58)
(4.24)
(6.61)
(9.87)
(8.11)
(5.17)
(6.35)
(7.70)
(7.59)
(8.61)
(8.24)
$23.82
$25.01
$25.43
$21.46
$25.19
$24.50
$23.53
$23.77
$23.69
21.3 %
26.9 %
31.8 %
24.7 %
24.7 %
27.2 %
21.5
%
21.7 %
21.6 %
7.7 %
14.3 %
20.6 %
8.9 %
8.9 %
13.1 %
10.5
%
12.9 %
12.0 %
94.6 %
94.8 %
94.4 %
93.6 %
92.7 %
92.7 %
89.9
%
90.7 %
90.7 %
91.8 %
91.4 %
91.5 %
91.9 %
92.4 %
91.8 %
89.3
%
90.7 %
90.9 %
2.6 %
3.2 %
(2.4)%
(0.4)%
(2.3)%
(0.5)%
(4.1) %
1.4 %
(0.1)%
4.8 %
11.4 %
(1.6)%
(3.0)%
(3.3)%
0.7 %
(2.7) %
7.1 %
3.5 %
$565,600
$565,600
$565,600
$566,400
$449,400
$449,400
$363,000
$492,200
$492,200
6.9 %
7.1 %
7.0 %
7.0 %
5.4 %
5.4 %
4.3
%
6.1 %
6.1 %
$41.20
$29.27
$29.83
$28.59
$33.50
$33.50
$35.35
$36.78
$36.78
148,506
148,565
148,593
148,589
148,589
148,589
148,679
148,713
148,713
$6,118,447
$4,348,498
$4,432,529
$4,248,160
$4,977,732
$4,977,732
$5,255,803
$5,469,664
$5,469,664
2,305,494
2,036,955
2,038,271
2,042,161
2,277,759
2,277,759
2,358,860
2,195,653
2,195,653
$8,423,941
$6,385,453
$6,470,800
$6,290,321
$7,255,491
$7,255,491
$7,614,663
$7,665,317
$7,665,317
Continued on next page
Cousins Properties
8
Q2 2021 Supplemental Information
KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS
2019
2020 1st
2020 2nd
2020 3rd
2020 4th
2020
2021 1st
2021 2nd
YTD 2021
Credit Ratios (4)
Net Debt/Total Market Capitalization
27.1 %
29.8 %
30.9 %
31.7 %
31.2 %
31.2 %
30.7
%
28.4 %
28.4 %
Net Debt/Total Undepreciated Assets
27.8 %
24.0 %
24.9 %
24.6 %
27.0 %
27.0 %
27.6
%
26.9 %
26.9 %
Net Debt/Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre
4.55
3.66
4.44
4.24
4.84
4.84
4.87
4.55
4.55
Fixed Charges Coverage (Adjusted EBITDAre)
5.95
6.28
6.04
5.95
5.74
6.00
5.42
5.43
5.43
Dividend Information (4)
Common Dividend per Share
$1.16
$0.30
$0.30
$0.30
$0.30
$1.20
$0.31
$0.31
$0.62
Funds From Operations (FFO) Payout Ratio
48.1 %
39.5 %
45.5 %
43.7 %
44.3 %
43.1 %
45.2
%
45.1 %
45.2 %
Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) Payout Ratio
66.8 %
59.0 %
75.1 %
64.8 %
76.0 %
67.9 %
57.8
%
64.6 %
61.0 %
Operations Ratio (4)
Annualized General and Administrative Expenses/Total Undepreciated Assets
0.45 %
0.28 %
0.43 %
0.28 %
0.34 %
0.32 %
0.32
%
0.36 %
0.35 %
Additional Information (in thousands, except per square foot amounts)
In-Place Gross Rent (per square foot) (5)
$37.44
$39.29
$39.48
$39.72
$40.26
$40.26
$40.71
$42.00
$42.00
Straight Line Rental Revenue (4)
$29,391
$9,859
$11,137
$12,935
$8,284
$42,215
$7,739
$5,625
$13,364
Above and Below Market Rents Amortization, Net (4)
$9,472
$2,590
$2,519
$2,449
$2,503
$10,061
$2,388
$2,069
$4,457
Second Generation Capital Expenditures (4)
$90,704
$23,817
$25,724
$17,718
$30,524
$97,783
$12,093
$23,118
$35,211
See Office Leasing Activity on page 19 for additional detail and explanations.
Same Property Information is derived from the pool of office properties, as existed in the period originally reported. See Same Property Performance on page 18 and Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Calculations and Reconciliations on page 31 for additional information.
Cousins' share of estimated project costs. See Development Pipeline on page 25 for additional detail.
See Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Calculations and Reconciliations beginning on page 31.
In-placegross rent equals the annualized cash-basis base rent including tenant's share of estimated operating expenses, if applicable, as of the end of the period divided by occupied square feet.
Cousins Properties
9
Q2 2021 Supplemental Information
KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS
Total Rentable Square Feet
Equity Market Capitalization
30,000
8,000
25,000
21,767
6,000
6,118
20,004
5,470
20,000
19,582
4,978
thousands)(in
millions)(in$
15,000
4,000
10,000
2,000
5,000
0
0
12/31/19
12/31/20
06/30/21
12/31/19
12/31/20
06/30/21
Same Property Net Operating Income Change
Second Generation Net Rent Change
Cash-Basis (1)
Cash-Basis (1)
6.0%
4.8%
18%
Change
4.0%
3.5%
12%
13.1%
12.0%
-Year
7.7%
-over
Year
2.0%
6%
0.7%
0.0%
0%
2019
2020
YTD 2021
2019
2020
YTD 2021
(1) Office properties only.
Note: See additional information included herein for calculations, definitions, and reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.
6.00
5.00
4.00
3.00
2.00
1.00
0.00
0.80%
0.60%
0.40%
0.20%
0.00%
Net Debt / Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre
4.55
4.84
4.55
4Q194Q202Q21
Annualized General & Administrative Expenses / Total Undepreciated Assets
0.45%
0.32% 0.35%
2019
2020
YTD 2021
Cousins Properties
10
Q2 2021 Supplemental Information
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS - SUMMARY (1)
Net Operating Income
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Undepreciated Investment Properties Fee Income
Other Income Reimbursed Expenses
General and Administrative Expenses Interest Expense
Other Expenses
Depreciation and Amortization of Non-Real Estate Assets FFO (1)
Weighted Average Shares - Diluted FFO per Share (1)
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
2019
2020 1st
2020 2nd
2020 3rd
2020 4th
2020
2021 1st
2021 2nd
YTD 2021
$ 431,790
$
127,782
$ 117,132
$ 120,016
$
121,104
$
486,034
$
123,124
$ 122,705
$ 245,829
18,182
1,335
-
-
(723)
612
-
-
-
28,518
4,732
4,689
4,351
4,454
18,226
4,530
4,803
9,333
7,861
2,994
726
406
199
4,325
298
897
1,195
(4,004)
(521)
(322)
(373)
(364)
(1,580)
(368)
(398)
(766)
(37,007)
(5,652)
(8,543)
(5,658)
(7,181)
(27,034)
(6,733)
(7,313)
(14,046)
(59,701)
(16,554)
(14,543)
(15,497)
(16,082)
(62,676)
(17,723)
(17,519)
(35,242)
(55,047)
(1,188)
(1,007)
(1,113)
(664)
(3,972)
(1,010)
(967)
(1,977)
(1,799)
(207)
(173)
(154)
(154)
(688)
(158)
(157)
(315)
$
328,793
$
112,721
$
97,959
$
101,978
$
100,589
$
413,247
$
101,960
$
102,051
$
204,011
129,831
148,561
148,580
148,606
148,669
148,636
148,725
148,740
148,716
$
2.53
$
0.76
$
0.66
$
0.69
$
0.68
$
2.78
$
0.69
$
0.69
$
1.37
(1) See pages 31 and 34 for reconciliations of Funds From Operations to net income available to common shareholders.
Cousins Properties
11
Q2 2021 Supplemental Information
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS - DETAIL (1)
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
2019
2020 1st
2020 2nd
2020 3rd
2020 4th
2020
2021 1st
2021 2nd
YTD 2021
Net Operating Income
Consolidated Properties
The Domain (2)
$
19,945
$
9,068
$
9,899
$
11,053
$
11,701
$
41,721
$
12,127
$
13,194
$
25,321
Spring & 8th (2)
29,369
7,351
7,255
7,340
7,286
29,232
7,367
7,320
14,687
Corporate Center (2)
26,484
6,157
5,928
6,113
7,199
25,397
7,371
7,157
14,528
Terminus (2) (3)
7,330
6,949
6,899
7,227
6,620
27,695
7,192
6,461
13,653
Northpark (2)
25,272
6,916
6,983
7,087
6,682
27,668
6,760
6,588
13,348
Hayden Ferry (2)
23,938
6,321
5,676
6,069
6,280
24,346
6,221
6,079
12,300
Fifth Third Center
17,993
4,573
4,791
4,643
4,347
18,354
4,782
4,963
9,745
One Eleven Congress
17,379
4,396
4,496
4,565
4,573
18,030
4,564
4,466
9,030
BriarLake Plaza (2)
10,217
4,681
4,367
4,359
4,697
18,104
4,483
4,530
9,013
The Terrace (2)
8,311
3,988
3,998
4,003
4,152
16,141
4,341
4,213
8,554
Promenade
18,359
4,506
3,950
4,256
4,101
16,813
4,060
4,116
8,176
Avalon (2)
7,408
1,821
2,587
3,065
3,526
10,999
3,714
3,993
7,707
San Jacinto Center
14,593
3,617
4,290
3,745
3,314
14,966
3,750
3,912
7,662
3344 Peachtree
13,303
5,267
2,966
3,352
3,498
15,083
3,549
3,690
7,239
The RailYard
-
-
-
-
929
929
3,175
3,112
6,287
Colorado Tower
13,991
3,350
3,303
3,055
2,640
12,348
2,382
3,253
5,635
Buckhead Plaza (2)
15,079
3,617
2,783
2,984
2,894
12,278
2,509
2,980
5,489
One South at the Plaza (4)
10,605
5,323
4,651
4,656
4,063
18,693
2,477
2,879
5,356
NASCAR Plaza
10,300
2,750
2,655
2,845
2,470
10,720
2,687
2,626
5,313
816 Congress
11,847
2,636
2,754
2,645
2,587
10,622
2,456
2,348
4,804
Legacy Union One
5,157
2,400
2,396
2,390
2,399
9,585
2,363
2,371
4,734
1200 Peachtree
7,691
2,332
2,318
2,371
2,319
9,340
2,286
2,278
4,564
3350 Peachtree
8,957
2,450
2,849
2,162
2,190
9,651
2,280
2,255
4,535
Tempe Gateway
7,750
2,084
1,835
1,827
1,770
7,516
1,417
1,452
2,869
111 West Rio
5,559
1,388
1,411
1,309
1,389
5,497
1,387
1,397
2,784
3348 Peachtree
6,167
1,502
1,309
1,308
1,341
5,460
1,262
1,258
2,520
Domain Point (2)
3,058
1,187
1,435
1,482
1,640
5,744
1,265
1,243
2,508
5950 Sherry Lane
2,316
1,239
1,184
1,298
1,280
5,001
1,188
1,200
2,388
The Pointe
5,089
1,192
1,230
1,254
1,076
4,752
1,199
1,043
2,242
Meridian Mark Plaza
4,370
1,067
846
1,129
1,117
4,159
1,018
1,040
2,058
Research Park V
4,087
1,029
1,029
1,055
1,012
4,125
1,038
985
2,023
Harborview Plaza
2,013
795
840
863
793
3,291
831
720
1,551
Other (5)
35,440
9,795
4,026
4,298
4,819
22,938
4,869
2,146
7,015
Subtotal - Consolidated
399,377
121,747
112,939
115,808
116,704
467,198
118,370
117,268
235,638
Continued on next page
Cousins Properties
12
Q2 2021 Supplemental Information
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS - DETAIL (1)
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
2019
2020 1st
2020 2nd
2020 3rd
2020 4th
2020
2021 1st
2021 2nd
YTD 2021
Unconsolidated Properties (6)
Dimensional Place
5,761
1,900
1,955
1,964
1,840
7,659
1,878
1,919
3,797
Carolina Square (2)
4,367
1,255
1,210
1,163
1,312
4,940
1,315
1,517
2,832
Emory University Hospital Midtown
4,239
1,078
962
1,080
1,090
4,210
1,048
1,094
2,142
120 West Trinity (2)
(48)
(60)
(13)
28
(4)
(49)
151
204
355
Terminus (2) (3)
10,548
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other (5)
7,546
1,862
79
(27)
162
2,076
362
703
1,065
Subtotal - Unconsolidated
32,413
6,035
4,193
4,208
4,400
18,836
4,754
5,437
10,191
Total Net Operating Income (1)
431,790
127,782
117,132
120,016
121,104
486,034
123,124
122,705
245,829
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Undepreciated Investment Properties
Consolidated
18,182
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Unconsolidated (6)
-
1,335
-
-
(723)
612
-
-
-
Total Gain (Loss) on Sales of Undepreciated Investment Properties
18,182
1,335
-
-
(723)
612
-
-
-
Fee Income
Development Fees
22,058
3,835
3,846
3,804
3,849
15,334
3,900
4,173
8,073
Management Fees (7)
5,717
762
843
546
605
2,756
579
616
1,195
Leasing & Other Fees
743
135
-
1
-
136
51
14
65
Total Fee Income
28,518
4,732
4,689
4,351
4,454
18,226
4,530
4,803
9,333
Other Income
Termination Fees
7,227
2,844
539
372
79
3,834
42
782
824
Termination Fees - Unconsolidated (6)
16
1
2
5
1
9
-
7
7
Interest and Other Income
246
37
126
6
62
231
213
68
281
Interest and Other Income - Unconsolidated (6)
372
112
59
23
57
251
43
40
83
Total Other Income
7,861
2,994
726
406
199
4,325
298
897
1,195
Total Fee and Other Income
36,379
7,726
5,415
4,757
4,653
22,551
4,828
5,700
10,528
Reimbursed Expenses (7)
(4,004)
(521)
(322)
(373)
(364)
(1,580)
(368)
(398)
(766)
General and Administrative Expenses
(37,007)
(5,652)
(8,543)
(5,658)
(7,181)
(27,034)
(6,733)
(7,313)
(14,046)
Interest Expense
Consolidated Debt
2019 Senior Notes, Unsecured ($275M)
(5,853)
(2,744)
(2,744)
(2,743)
(2,744)
(10,975)
(2,744)
(2,744)
(5,488)
2017 Senior Notes, Unsecured ($250M)
(9,958)
(2,489)
(2,490)
(2,490)
(2,489)
(9,958)
(2,490)
(2,489)
(4,979)
2019 Senior Notes, Unsecured ($250M)
(5,207)
(2,441)
(2,441)
(2,441)
(2,441)
(9,764)
(2,441)
(2,441)
(4,882)
Credit Facility, Unsecured
(7,325)
(3,081)
(773)
(827)
(1,087)
(5,768)
(1,710)
(1,299)
(3,009)
Terminus (2) (3)
(1,540)
(1,526)
(1,511)
(1,497)
(1,482)
(6,016)
(1,468)
(1,452)
(2,920)
2019 Senior Notes, Unsecured ($125M)
(2,554)
(1,197)
(1,197)
(1,198)
(1,197)
(4,789)
(1,197)
(1,198)
(2,395)
Fifth Third Center
(4,846)
(1,194)
(1,188)
(1,181)
(1,174)
(4,737)
(1,168)
(1,159)
(2,327)
2017 Senior Notes, Unsecured ($100M)
(4,145)
(1,036)
(1,037)
(1,036)
(1,036)
(4,145)
(1,036)
(1,037)
(2,073)
Colorado Tower
(4,173)
(1,030)
(1,026)
(1,020)
(1,015)
(4,091)
(1,009)
(1,005)
(2,014)
Promenade
(4,224)
(1,034)
(1,025)
(1,016)
(1,006)
(4,081)
(997)
(988)
(1,985)
Term Loan, Unsecured
(9,194)
(1,891)
(1,190)
(994)
(981)
(5,056)
(948)
(950)
(1,898)
Continued on next page
Cousins Properties
13
Q2 2021 Supplemental Information
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS - DETAIL (1)
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
2019
2020 1st
2020 2nd
2020 3rd
2020 4th
2020
2021 1st
2021 2nd
YTD 2021
816 Congress (9)
(3,111)
(768)
(763)
(760)
(755)
(3,046)
(751)
(731)
(1,482)
Legacy Union One
(1,169)
(528)
(527)
(536)
(536)
(2,127)
(520)
(528)
(1,048)
Domain 10 (9)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(17)
(17)
Other (10)
(1,883)
(254)
(40)
(41)
(41)
(376)
(41)
(37)
(78)
Capitalized (8)
11,219
5,309
3,959
2,722
2,334
14,324
1,312
1,419
2,731
Subtotal - Consolidated Interest Expense
(53,963)
(15,904)
(13,993)
(15,058)
(15,650)
(60,605)
(17,208)
(16,656)
(33,864)
Unconsolidated Debt (6)
Emory University Hospital Midtown
(1,229)
(303)
(301)
(301)
(297)
(1,202)
(296)
(293)
(589)
Carolina Square (2)
(1,605)
(347)
(249)
(138)
(135)
(869)
(134)
(416)
(550)
300 Colorado
-
-
-
-
-
-
(85)
(154)
(239)
Terminus (2) (3)
(2,904)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Subtotal - Unconsolidated Interest Expense
(5,738)
(650)
(550)
(439)
(432)
(2,071)
(515)
(863)
(1,378)
Total Interest Expense
(59,701)
(16,554)
(14,543)
(15,497)
(16,082)
(62,676)
(17,723)
(17,519)
(35,242)
Other Expenses
Property Taxes and Other Holding Costs
(1,075)
(356)
(380)
(353)
(74)
(1,163)
(345)
(164)
(509)
Partners' Share of FFO in Consolidated Joint Ventures
(833)
(213)
(342)
(343)
(365)
(1,263)
(407)
(129)
(536)
Severance
(154)
(51)
(17)
-
(1)
(69)
(308)
(19)
(327)
Predevelopment & Other Costs
(402)
(153)
(255)
(417)
(224)
(1,049)
50
(655)
(605)
Income Tax Expense
298
(50)
50
-
-
-
-
-
-
Transaction Costs
(52,881)
(365)
(63)
-
-
(428)
-
-
-
Total Other Expenses
(55,047)
(1,188)
(1,007)
(1,113)
(664)
(3,972)
(1,010)
(967)
(1,977)
Depreciation and Amortization of Non-Real Estate Assets
(1,799)
(207)
(173)
(154)
(154)
(688)
(158)
(157)
(315)
FFO (1)
$
328,793
$
112,721
$
97,959
$
101,978
$
100,589
$
413,247
$
101,960
$
102,051
$
204,011
Weighted Average Shares - Diluted
129,831
148,561
148,580
148,606
148,669
148,636
148,725
148,740
148,716
FFO per Share (1)
$
2.53
$
0.76
$
0.66
$
0.69
$
0.68
$
2.78
$
0.69
$
0.69
$
1.37
Note: Amounts may differ slightly from other schedules contained herein due to rounding.
See Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Calculations and Reconciliations beginning on page 31.
Contains multiple buildings that are grouped together for reporting purposes.
On October 1, 2019, the Company purchased its partner's 50% interest in Terminus Office Holdings LLC.
Prior period amounts adjusted to exclude College Street Garage, which was not included in the July 2021 sale of One South at the Plaza. See note 5.
Primarily represents properties sold prior to June 30, 2021, see page 24. Also, includes College Street Garage and preliminary operational activity at Domain 10 and 300 Colorado, which are in the final stages of development and not yet stabilized.
Unconsolidated amounts include amounts recorded in unconsolidated joint ventures for the respective category multiplied by the Company's ownership interest. The Company does not control the operations of the unconsolidated joint ventures but believes including these amounts in the categories indicated is meaningful to investors and analysts.
Reimbursed Expenses include costs incurred by the Company for management services provided to our unconsolidated joint ventures. The reimbursement of these costs by the unconsolidated joint ventures is included Management Fees.
Amounts of consolidated interest expense related to consolidated debt that are capitalized to consolidated development projects and equity in unconsolidated development projects.
In June 2021, we executed a collateral swap for the mortgage previously secured by the Company's 816 Congress property. The mortgage is now secured by the Company's Domain 10 property. Terms of the mortgage remain unchanged.
Primarily represents interest on loans repaid prior to June 30, 2021.
Cousins Properties
14
Q2 2021 Supplemental Information
PORTFOLIO STATISTICS
Financial
Company's
End of Period Leased
Weighted Average Occupancy (1)
% of Total
Rentable
Statement
Ownership
Net Operating
Property Level
Office Properties
2Q21
1Q21
2Q21
1Q21
Square Feet
Presentation
Interest
Income (2)
Debt ($000) (3)
Spring & 8th (4)
765,000
Consolidated
100%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
6.1%
$
-
Northpark (4)
1,539,000
Consolidated
100%
86.5%
87.9%
86.7%
88.8%
5.5%
-
Terminus (4)
1,226,000
Consolidated
100%
87.9%
81.8%
79.6%
81.6%
5.4%
191,490
Promenade
777,000
Consolidated
100%
90.7%
89.1%
89.0%
89.3%
3.4%
90,770
Avalon (5)
480,000
Consolidated
90%
86.0%
86.0%
86.0%
86.0%
3.3%
-
3344 Peachtree
484,000
Consolidated
100%
95.3%
95.3%
95.3%
95.3%
3.1%
-
Buckhead Plaza (4)
666,000
Consolidated
100%
80.7%
77.0%
72.5%
70.1%
2.4%
-
1200 Peachtree
370,000
Consolidated
100%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
1.9%
-
3350 Peachtree
413,000
Consolidated
100%
45.5%
95.2%
94.8%
95.2%
1.9%
-
3348 Peachtree
258,000
Consolidated
100%
90.1%
90.1%
89.7%
89.0%
1.0%
-
Emory University Hospital Midtown
358,000
Unconsolidated
50%
97.3%
98.0%
97.6%
98.4%
0.9%
32,735
Meridian Mark Plaza
160,000
Consolidated
100%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
0.9%
-
120 West Trinity (6)
43,000
Unconsolidated
20%
90.4%
NA
77.3%
NA
0.1%
ATLANTA
7,539,000
87.7%
89.3%
88.2%
88.8%
35.9%
314,995
The Domain (5)
1,603,000
Consolidated
100%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
95.8%
11.0%
-
One Eleven Congress
519,000
Consolidated
100%
94.9%
94.9%
94.9%
94.9%
3.7%
-
The Terrace (4)
619,000
Consolidated
100%
92.4%
89.4%
88.1%
88.9%
3.5%
-
San Jacinto Center
399,000
Consolidated
100%
93.9%
93.9%
93.9%
92.9%
3.3%
-
Colorado Tower
373,000
Consolidated
100%
100.0%
99.1%
92.6%
81.6%
2.7%
112,917
816 Congress
435,000
Consolidated
100%
76.7%
76.0%
76.0%
80.6%
2.0%
-
Domain Point (4)
240,000
Consolidated
96.5%
83.3%
83.3%
74.9%
74.9%
1.0%
-
Research Park V
173,000
Consolidated
100%
97.1%
97.1%
97.1%
97.1%
0.8%
-
AUSTIN
4,361,000
94.4%
93.9%
92.7%
90.7%
28.0%
112,917
Fifth Third Center
692,000
Consolidated
100%
94.4%
98.0%
98.0%
99.5%
4.1%
135,030
The RailYard (6)
329,000
Consolidated
100%
96.8%
96.8%
96.8%
96.8%
2.6%
-
One South at the Plaza (6) (7)
891,000
Consolidated
100%
57.6%
57.6%
57.1%
57.3%
2.4%
-
NASCAR Plaza
394,000
Consolidated
100%
97.8%
98.0%
97.8%
97.8%
2.2%
-
Dimensional Place (6) (8)
281,000
Unconsolidated
50%
96.9%
95.6%
95.6%
95.6%
1.6%
-
CHARLOTTE
2,587,000
82.0%
83.0%
82.8%
83.3%
12.9%
135,030
Corporate Center (4)
1,227,000
Consolidated
100%
97.0%
97.0%
97.0%
97.0%
5.9%
-
The Pointe
253,000
Consolidated
100%
89.6%
90.5%
90.1%
89.6%
0.9%
-
Harborview Plaza
205,000
Consolidated
100%
77.5%
76.3%
76.7%
76.3%
0.6%
-
TAMPA
1,685,000
93.5%
93.5%
93.5%
93.4%
7.4%
-
Hayden Ferry (4)
792,000
Consolidated
100%
93.7%
97.5%
95.7%
98.1%
5.0%
-
Tempe Gateway
264,000
Consolidated
100%
78.1%
78.1%
78.1%
78.1%
1.2%
-
111 West Rio
225,000
Consolidated
100%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
1.2%
-
PHOENIX
1,281,000
91.6%
93.9%
92.9%
94.3%
7.4%
-
Continued on next page
Cousins Properties
15
Q2 2021 Supplemental Information
PORTFOLIO STATISTICS
Rentable
Financial
Company's
End of Period Leased
Weighted Average Occupancy (1)
% of Total
Office Properties
Statement
Ownership
2Q21
1Q21
2Q21
1Q21
Net Operating
Square Feet
Presentation
Interest
Income (2)
Legacy Union One
319,000
Consolidated
100%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
2.1%
5950 Sherry Lane
197,000
Consolidated
100%
84.9%
85.6%
85.1%
85.6%
0.9%
DALLAS
516,000
94.2%
94.5%
94.3%
94.5%
3.0%
BriarLake Plaza - Houston (4)
835,000
Consolidated
100%
84.9%
84.9%
84.9%
84.9%
3.8%
Carolina Square - Chapel Hill
158,000
Unconsolidated
50%
94.5%
94.5%
94.5%
94.5%
0.5%
OTHER OFFICE
993,000
85.7%
85.7%
85.7%
85.7%
4.3%
TOTAL OFFICE
18,962,000
89.4%
90.2%
89.4%
89.3%
98.9%
Other Properties
Carolina Square Apartment - Chapel Hill
266,000
Unconsolidated
50%
96.7%
100.0%
92.4%
99.9%
0.8%
(246 units) (6)
Carolina Square Retail - Chapel Hill (6)
44,000
Unconsolidated
50%
87.1%
87.1%
87.1%
82.2%
0.1%
College Street Garage - Charlotte (6)
NA
Consolidated
100%
NA
NA
NA
NA
0.1%
120 West Trinity Apartment - Atlanta
310,000
Unconsolidated
20%
97.9%
NA
85.9%
NA
0.1%
(330 units) (6)(9)
TOTAL OTHER
620,000
96.1%
98.2%
90.0%
97.4%
1.1%
TOTAL
19,582,000
89.5%
90.3%
89.4%
89.4%
100.0%
The weighted average economic occupancy of the property over the period for which the property was available for occupancy.
The Company's share of net operating income from stabilized properties for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
The Company's share of property-specific mortgage debt, including premiums and net of unamortized loan costs, as of June 30, 2021.
Contains two or more buildings that are grouped together for reporting purposes.
Contains two or more buildings that are grouped together for reporting purposes, some of which are not included in Same Property as of June 30, 2021.
Not included in Same Property as of June 30, 2021.
Held for sale as of June 30, 2021 and sold subsequent to quarter end.
The Company's partner in this unconsolidated joint venture has exercised their option to purchase the Company's 50% interest in accordance with the terms of the partnership agreement. The sale is expected to close at the end of the third quarter 2021.
Includes 9,000 square feet of retail space that was 25.1% leased as of June 30, 2021 and had a 25.1% weighted average occupancy during the second quarter of 2021.
Same Properties include those office properties that were stabilized and owned by the Company for the entirety of the comparable reporting periods. See Portfolio Statistics beginning on page 15 for footnotes indicating which properties are not included in Same Property. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Calculations and Reconciliations beginning on page 31.
Rental Property Revenues and Expenses include results for the Company and its share of unconsolidated joint ventures and exclude termination fee income. Net operating income for unconsolidated joint ventures is calculated as Rental Property Revenues less termination fee income and Rental Property Expenses at the joint ventures multiplied by the Company's ownership interest. The Company does not control the operations of the unconsolidated joint ventures, but believes that including these amounts with consolidated net operating income is meaningful to investors and analysts.
Cash-BasisRental Property Revenues include that of the Company and its share of unconsolidated joint ventures. It represents Rental Property Revenues, excluding termination fee income, straight-line rents and other deferred income amortization, amortization of lease inducements, and amortization of acquired above and below market rents.
Cash-BasisRental Property Operating Expenses include that of the Company and its share of unconsolidated joint ventures. It represents Rental Property Operating Expenses, excluding straight-line ground rent expense and amortization of above and below market ground rent expense.
Same Property Rental Property Operating Expenses and Cash-Basis Same Property Rental Property Operating Expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 have been adjusted to remove a $1.8 million one-time credit for construction-related legal expenses that were recovered through settlement during the three months ended March 31, 2020.
Cousins Properties
18
Q2 2021 Supplemental Information
OFFICE LEASING ACTIVITY
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
New
Renewal
Expansion
Total
New
Renewal
Expansion
Total
Gross leased square feet (1)
560,678
1,000,044
Less exclusions (2)
(76,342)
(244,582)
Net leased square feet
255,051
123,637
105,648
484,336
315,628
314,675
125,159
755,462
Number of transactions
19
14
6
39
29
31
9
69
Lease term in years (3)
7.3
5.6
6.5
6.7
7.0
4.8
6.5
6.0
Net effective rent calculation (per square foot per year) (3)
Net annualized rent (4)
$
33.71
$
31.40
$
30.33
$
32.38
$
33.70
$
30.79
$
30.32
$
31.93
Net free rent
(1.03)
(0.89)
(2.56)
(1.33)
(1.24)
(1.27)
(2.52)
(1.46)
Leasing commissions
(2.88)
(2.54)
(2.47)
(2.70)
(2.88)
(2.23)
(2.49)
(2.54)
Tenant improvements
(4.61)
(3.23)
(6.10)
(4.58)
(4.96)
(2.76)
(6.15)
(4.24)
Total leasing costs
(8.52)
(6.66)
(11.13)
(8.61)
(9.08)
(6.26)
(11.16)
(8.24)
Net effective rent
$
25.19
$
24.74
$
19.20
$23.77
$
24.62
$
24.53
$
19.16
$
23.69
Second generation leased square footage (5)
358,006
579,649
Increase in straight-line basis second generation net rent per square foot (6)
21.7
%
21.6
%
Increase in cash-basis second generation net rent per square foot (7)
12.9
%
12.0
%
Comprised of total square feet leased, unadjusted for ownership share, and excluding apartment leasing.
Adjusted for leases one year or less, leases for retail, amenity, storage, percentage rent, intercompany space, and rent deferrals/extension agreements related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Weighted average of net leased square feet.
Straight-linenet rent per square foot (operating expenses deducted from gross leases) over the lease term prior to any deductions for leasing costs.
Excludes leases executed for spaces that were vacant upon acquisition, new leases in development properties, and leases for spaces that have been vacant for one year or more.
Increase in second generation straight-line basis net annualized rent on a weighted average basis.
Increase in net cash rent at the end of the term paid by the prior tenant compared to net cash rent at the beginning of the term (after any free rent period) paid by the current tenant on a weighted average basis. For early renewals, the increase in net cash rent at the end of the term of the original lease is compared to net cash rent at the beginning of the extended term of the lease. Net cash rent is net of any recovery of operating expenses but prior to any deductions for leasing costs.
Cousins Properties
19
Q2 2021 Supplemental Information
OFFICE LEASE EXPIRATIONS
Lease Expirations by Year (1)
Square Feet
% of Leased
Annual
% of Annual
Annual
Year of Expiration
Contractual Rent
Contractual
Contractual
Expiring
Space
($000's) (2)
Rent
Rent/Sq. Ft.
2021
1,089,864
6.8 %
$
39,623
4.9 %
$
34.59
2022
1,163,844
7.1 %
52,073
6.5 %
43.65
2023
1,573,444
9.3 %
69,138
8.6 %
43.94
2024
1,172,527
7.1 %
50,994
6.3 %
42.74
2025
1,953,032
11.6 %
89,121
11.1 %
45.63
2026
1,521,899
9.0 %
73,423
9.1 %
48.15
2027
1,582,800
9.4 %
69,877
8.7 %
43.88
2028
1,279,778
7.8 %
62,245
7.7 %
47.48
2029
1,215,766
7.3 %
58,687
7.3 %
47.90
2030 & Thereafter
4,133,438
24.6 %
238,663
29.8 %
57.02
Total
16,686,392
100.0 %
$
803,844
100.0 %
$
47.57
Square Feet
6,000,000
4,000,000
4,133,438
2,000,000
1,573,444
1,953,032
1,521,899
1,582,800
1,163,844
1,172,527
1,279,778
1,215,766
1,089,864
0
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030 &
6.8%
7.1%
9.3%
7.1%
11.6%
9.0%
9.4%
7.8%
7.3%
Thereafter
24.6%
% of Leased Space
Company's share of leases expiring after June 30, 2021.
Annual Contractual Rent is the estimated rent in the year of expiration. It includes the minimum base rent and an estimate of tenant's share of operating expenses, if applicable, as defined in the respective leases.
Cousins Properties
20
Q2 2021 Supplemental Information
TOP 20 OFFICE TENANTS
Number
Number
Company's
Company's
Percentage of
Weighted
Company's
Average
of
of
Share of
Share of
Share of
Remaining
Tenant (1)
Properties
Markets
Square
Annualized
Annualized
Lease Term
Occupied
Occupied
Footage
Rent (2)
Rent
(Years)
1
NCR Corporation
1
1
762,090
$
35,789,947
5.3%
12
2
Amazon
4
3
564,033
27,098,541
4.0%
6
3
Expedia, Inc.
1
1
430,547
22,014,129
3.3%
7
4
Facebook, Inc.
1
1
323,328
16,900,122
2.5%
8
5
Bank of America
2
2
344,601
11,517,146
1.7%
4
6
Pioneer Natural Resources Company (fka Parsley Energy, L.P.)
2
1
160,730
9,956,499
1.6%
9
7
Norfolk Southern Corporation
2
1
394,621
9,920,450
1.5%
1
8
Apache Corporation
1
1
210,012
9,168,766
1.3%
3
9
Wells Fargo Bank, NA
4
3
198,376
8,748,345
1.3%
5
10
Ovintiv USA Inc (fka Encana Oil & Gas (USA) Inc.) (3)
1
1
318,582
7,949,937
1.2%
6
11
Allstate
2
2
214,380
7,749,926
1.1%
6
12
ADP, LLC
1
1
225,000
7,596,540
1.1%
7
13
SVB Financial Group
1
1
188,940
7,554,435
1.1%
5
14
Regus Equity Business Centers, LLC
6
4
158,740
7,350,039
1.1%
4
15
McGuirewoods LLP
3
3
197,282
7,036,205
1.0%
5
16
Westrock Shared Services, LLC
1
1
205,185
6,991,587
1.0%
9
17
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP
1
1
132,434
6,577,075
1.0%
13
18
Workrise Technologies, Inc. (fka RigUp, Inc.)
1
1
93,210
6,549,563
1.0%
7
19
Samsung Engineering America
1
1
133,860
6,193,830
0.9%
5
20
Amgen Inc.
1
1
163,169
5,977,974
0.8%
7
Total
5,419,120
$
228,641,056
33.8%
7
In some cases, the actual tenant may be an affiliate of the entity shown.
Annualized Rent represents the annualized rent including tenant's share of estimated operating expenses, if applicable, paid by the tenant as of June 30, 2021. If the tenant is in a free rent period as of June 30, 2021, Annualized Rent represents the annualized contractual rent the tenant will pay in the first month it is required to pay rent.
Ovintiv USA Inc. has multiple subleases for substantially all of its space. In the event of termination of the Ovintiv lease, such subleases would become direct leases with Cousins.
Note: This schedule includes leases that have commenced. Leases that have been signed but have not commenced are excluded.
Cousins Properties
21
Q2 2021 Supplemental Information
TENANT INDUSTRY DIVERSIFICATION
Percentage of Company's Share of Annualized Rent (1)
Technology 21.4%
Government 0.7%
Transportation 1.7%
Construction/Design 2.2%
Marketing/Media/Creative 2.5%
Other 3.7%
Insurance 4.1%
Real Estate 4.2%
Health Care 5.1%
Professional Services 15.6%
Financial 15.3%
Legal 11.0%
Consumer Goods & Services 7.1% Energy & Utilities 5.4%
Note: Management uses SIC codes when available, along with judgment, to determine tenant industry classification.
Annualized Rent represents the annualized rent including tenant's share of estimated operating expenses, if applicable, paid by the tenant as of the date of this report. If the tenant is in a free rent period as of the date of this report, Annualized Rent represents the annualized contractual rent the tenant will pay in the first month it is required to pay full rent.
Cousins Properties
22
Q2 2021 Supplemental Information
INVESTMENT ACTIVITY
Completed Property Acquisitions
Property
Type
Market
Company's Ownership
Timing
Square Feet
Gross Purchase Price
Interest
($ in thousands) (1)
2020
The RailYard
Office
Charlotte
100%
4Q
329,000
201,000
2019
1200 Peachtree
Office
Atlanta
100%
1Q
370,000
82,000
TIER REIT, Inc.
Office
Various
Various
2Q
5,799,000
(2)
Terminus (3)
Office
Atlanta
100%
4Q
1,226,000
246,000
2017
111 West Rio (4)
Office
Phoenix
100%
1Q
225,000
19,600
7,949,000
$
548,600
Completed Property Developments
Project
Type
Market
Company's Ownership
Timing
Square Feet
Total Project Cost
Interest
($ in thousands) (1)
2021
10000 Avalon
Office
Atlanta
90%
1Q
251,000
$
96,000
120 West Trinity
Mixed
Atlanta
20%
2Q
353,000
89,000
2020
Domain 12
Office
Austin
100%
4Q
320,000
117,000
2019
Dimensional Place
Office
Charlotte
50%
1Q
281,000
96,000
2018
Spring & 8th
Office
Atlanta
100%
1Q/4Q
765,000
332,500
2017
8000 Avalon
Office
Atlanta
90%
2Q
229,000
73,000
Carolina Square
Mixed
Chapel Hill
50%
3Q
468,000
123,000
2,667,000
$
926,500
Except as otherwise noted, amounts represent total purchase prices, total project cost paid by the company and, where applicable, its joint venture partner, including certain allocated costs required by GAAP that were not incurred by the joint venture.
Properties acquired in the merger with TIER REIT, Inc.
Purchased outside interest of 50% in Terminus Office Holdings, LLC for $246 million before reductions for existing mortgage debt.
Purchased outside interest of 25.4% in 111 West Rio.
Cousins Properties
23
Q2 2021 Supplemental Information
INVESTMENT ACTIVITY
Completed Operating Property Dispositions
Property
Type
Market
Company's Ownership
Timing
Square Feet
Gross Sales Price
Interest
($ in thousands) (1)
2021
Burnett Plaza
Office
Fort Worth
100%
2Q
1,023,000
$
137,500
2020
Hearst Tower
Office
Charlotte
100%
1Q
966,000
455,500
Gateway Village (2)
Office
Charlotte
50%
1Q
1,061,000
52,200
Woodcrest
Office
Cherry Hill
100%
1Q
386,000
25,300
2017
Emory Point I and II
Mixed
Atlanta
75%
2Q
786,000
199,000
American Cancer Society Center
Office
Atlanta
100%
2Q
996,000
166,000
Bank of America Center, One Orlando
Office
Orlando
100%
4Q
1,038,000
208,100
---Centre, and Citrus Center
Courvoisier Centre (3)
Office
Miami
20%
4Q
343,000
33,900
6,599,000
$
1,277,500
Except as otherwise noted, amounts represent total gross sales prices received by the Company and, where applicable, its joint venture partner.
The Company sold its interest in the joint venture to its partner for $52.2 million. The proceeds represent a 17% internal rate of return for the Company on its invested capital, as stipulated in the partnership agreement.
The Company sold its partnership interest for $12.6 million in a transaction that valued its interest in the property at $33.9 million, prior to deduction for existing mortgage debt.
Cousins Properties
24
Q2 2021 Supplemental Information
DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE (1)
Company's
Project Cost
Company's Share of
Company's
Estimated Project
Share of
Construction
Estimated
Incurred to
Project Cost
Percent
Initial Revenue
Estimated
Project
Type
Market
Ownership
Square Feet
($
Cost(1)(2)
Project Cost(2)
Date(2)
Incurred to Date(2)
Interest
Start Date
in thousands)
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
($
in thousands)
Leased
Recognition(3)
Stabilization(4)
Domain 10
Office
Austin
100 %
4Q18
300,000
$
111,000
$
111,000
$
98,452
$
98,452
100 %
3Q20
3Q21
300 Colorado (5)
Office
Austin
50 %
4Q18
369,000
193,000
96,500
165,567
82,783
88 %
1Q21
1Q22
100 Mill
Office
Phoenix
90 %
1Q20
287,000
153,000
137,700
88,410
79,569
48 %
1Q22
1Q23
Domain 9
Office
Austin
100 %
2Q21
338,000
147,000
147,000
20,389
20,389
- %
2Q23
2Q24
Total
$
604,000
$
492,200
$
372,818
$
281,193
This schedule shows projects currently under active development through the substantial completion of construction as well as properties in an initial lease up period prior to stabilization. Amounts included in the estimated project cost column are the estimated costs of the project through stabilization. Significant estimation is required to derive these costs, and the final costs may differ from these estimates.
Estimated and incurred project costs are construction costs plus financing costs on 300 Colorado, which has project-specific debt. They exclude any financing cost assumptions for projects without project-specific debt and any other incremental capitalized costs required by GAAP. They also exclude fair value adjustments for legacy TIER projects that were recorded as a result of the Merger.
Initial revenue recognition represents the quarter within which the Company estimates it will begin recognizing revenue under GAAP.
Estimated stabilization is the quarter within which the Company estimates it will achieve 90% economic occupancy. Beginning with initial economic occupancy, until the earlier of the achievement of 90% economic occupancy or one year, interest, taxes, and operating expenses are capitalized on the portion of the building that remains under development.
The 300 Colorado estimated project cost will be funded with a combination of $67 million of equity contributed by the joint venture partners, followed by a $126 million construction loan.
Cousins Properties
25
Q2 2021 Supplemental Information
LAND INVENTORY
Market
Company's Ownership
Financial Statement
Total Developable
Cost Basis of Land
Interest
Presentation
Land (Acres)
($
in thousands)
3354/3356 Peachtree
Atlanta
95%
Consolidated
3.2
901 West Peachtree (1)
Atlanta
100%
Consolidated
1.0
The Avenue Forsyth-Adjacent Land
Atlanta
100%
Consolidated
10.4
Domain Point 3
Austin
90%
Consolidated
1.7
Domain Central
Austin
100%
Consolidated
5.6
South End Station
Charlotte
100%
Consolidated
3.4
303 Tremont
Charlotte
100%
Consolidated
2.4
Legacy Union 2 & 3
Dallas
95%
Consolidated
4.0
Victory Center
Dallas
75%
Unconsolidated
3.0
100 Mill-Adjacent Land (2)
Phoenix
100%
Consolidated
0.7
Corporate Center 5 & 6 (3)
Tampa
100%
Consolidated
14.1
Total
49.5
$
163,718
Company's Share
48.2
$
158,511
Includes a ground lease with future obligation to purchase.
Sold subsequent to quarter end.
Corporate Center 5 is controlled through a long-term ground lease.
Cousins Properties
26
Q2 2021 Supplemental Information
DEBT SCHEDULE
Company's Share of Debt Maturities and Principal Payments
($ in thousands)
Company's
Rate at
Maturity
Total
Deferred
Above
Description (Interest Rate Base, if not fixed)
Ownership
End of
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Thereafter
Loan
Market
Total
Interest
Quarter
Date
Principal
Costs
Premium
Consolidated Debt - Floating Rate
Term Loan, Unsecured (LIBOR + 1.05% to 1.65%) (1)
100%
1.15%
8/30/24
-
-
-
350,000
-
-
350,000
(2,271)
-
347,729
Credit Facility, Unsecured (LIBOR + 1.05% to 1.45%) (2)
100%
1.15%
1/3/23
-
-
32,000
-
-
-
32,000
-
-
32,000
Total Floating Rate Debt
-
-
32,000
350,000
-
-
382,000
(2,271)
-
379,729
Consolidated Debt - Fixed Rate
2019 Senior Notes, Unsecured
100%
3.95%
7/6/29
-
-
-
-
-
275,000
275,000
(899)
-
274,101
2017 Senior Notes, Unsecured
100%
3.91%
7/6/25
-
-
-
-
250,000
-
250,000
(732)
-
249,268
2019 Senior Notes, Unsecured
100%
3.86%
7/6/28
-
-
-
-
-
250,000
250,000
(794)
-
249,206
Fifth Third Center
100%
3.37%
10/1/26
1,707
3,502
3,622
3,745
3,874
118,928
135,378
(348)
-
135,030
2019 Senior Notes, Unsecured
100%
3.78%
7/6/27
-
-
-
-
-
125,000
125,000
(382)
-
124,618
Terminus 100
100%
5.25%
1/1/23
1,681
3,498
108,181
-
-
-
113,360
-
3,676
117,036
Colorado Tower
100%
3.45%
9/1/26
1,266
2,598
2,689
2,783
2,880
101,199
113,415
(498)
-
112,917
2017 Senior Notes, Unsecured
100%
4.09%
7/6/27
-
-
-
-
-
100,000
100,000
(318)
-
99,682
Promenade
100%
4.27%
10/1/22
1,789
89,052
-
-
-
-
90,841
(71)
-
90,770
Domain 10 (3)
100%
3.75%
11/1/24
919
1,891
1,963
72,558
-
-
77,331
(1,047)
-
76,284
Terminus 200
100%
3.79%
1/1/23
905
1,860
70,701
-
-
-
73,466
-
988
74,454
Legacy Union One
100%
4.24%
1/1/23
-
-
66,000
-
-
-
66,000
-
1,078
67,078
Total Fixed Rate Debt
8,267
102,401
253,156
79,086
256,754
970,127
1,669,791
(5,089)
5,742
1,670,444
Total Consolidated Debt
8,267
102,401
285,156
429,086
256,754
970,127
2,051,791
(7,360)
5,742
2,050,173
Unconsolidated Debt - Floating Rate
Carolina Square (LIBOR + 1.80%)
50%
1.90%
3/18/26
510
1,020
1,020
1,020
1,020
63,015
67,605
(718)
-
66,887
300 Colorado (LIBOR + 2.25%) (4)
50%
2.35%
1/17/22
-
45,993
-
-
-
-
45,993
(135)
-
45,858
Total Floating Rate Debt
510
47,013
1,020
1,020
1,020
63,015
113,598
(853)
-
112,745
Unconsolidated Debt - Fixed Rate
.
Emory University Hospital Midtown
50%
3.50%
6/1/23
440
903
31,436
-
-
-
32,779
(44)
-
32,735
Total Fixed Rate Debt
440
903
31,436
-
-
-
32,779
(44)
-
32,735
Total Unconsolidated Debt
950
47,916
32,456
1,020
1,020
63,015
146,377
(897)
-
145,480
Total Debt
$
9,217
$150,317
$317,612
$430,106
$257,774
$1,033,142
$ 2,198,168
$
(8,257)
$ 5,742
$2,195,653
Total Maturities (5)
$
-
$131,234
$307,932
$420,865
$250,000
$1,027,919
$ 2,137,950
% of Maturities
- %
6 %
14 %
20 %
12 %
48 %
100 %
Cousins Properties
27
Q2 2021 Supplemental Information
DEBT SCHEDULE
Floating and Fixed Rate Debt Analysis
Total Principal
Total Debt (%)
Weighted Average
Weighted Average
($
in thousands)
Interest Rate
Maturity (Yrs.)
Floating Rate Debt
$
495,598
23 %
1.36 %
3.0
Fixed Rate Debt
1,702,570
77 %
3.94 %
5.0
Total Debt
$
2,198,168
100 %
3.36 %
4.5
On June 28, 2021, we entered into an Amended and Restated Term Loan Agreement under which we have a $350.0 million unsecured term loan. See footnote 7 of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The spread over LIBOR under the Term Loan at June 30, 2021 was 1.05%.
As of June 30, 2021, the company had $32.0 million drawn under the Credit Facility and had the ability to borrow the remaining $968.0 million. The spread over LIBOR under the Credit Facility at June 30, 2021 was 1.05%.
In June 2021, we executed a collateral swap for the mortgage previously secured by the Company's 816 Congress property in Austin. The mortgage is now secured by the Company's Domain 10 property in Austin. All other terms of the note were unchanged.
The Company's share of the total borrowing capacity of the construction loan is $63.0 million.
Maturities include lump sum principal payments due at the maturity date. Maturities do not include scheduled principal payments due prior to the maturity date.
Cousins Properties
28
Q2 2021 Supplemental Information
DEBT SCHEDULE
$ (in thousands)
Debt Maturity Schedule as of June 30, 2021
500,000
420,865
400,000
307,932
300,000
277,919
275,000
250,000
250,000
225,000
200,000
131,234
100,000
0
0
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
ConsolidatedUnconsolidated
Cousins Properties
29
Q2 2021 Supplemental Information
JOINT VENTURE INFORMATION (1)
Joint Venture
Property
Cash Flows to Cousins (2)
AMCO 120 WT Holdings LLC
120 West Trinity
20% of cash flows.
Austin 300 Colorado Project LP
300 Colorado
50% of cash flows.
Carolina Square Holdings LP
Carolina Square
50% of cash flows.
Crawford Long-CPI, LLC
Emory University
50% of cash flows.
Hospital Midtown
DC Charlotte Plaza LLLP
Dimensional Place
50% of cash flows.
HICO 100 Mill LLC
100 Mill
90% of cash flows until return of
contributed capital to both partners.
HICO Avalon LLC
8000 Avalon
90% of cash flows until return of
contributed capital to both Partners.
HICO Avalon II LLC
10000 Avalon
90% of cash flows until return of
contributed capital to both Partners.
TR Domain Point LLC
Domain Point
Preferred return on preferred equity
contribution, then 96.5% of
remaining cash flows.
Options
Cousins or Partner can trigger a buyout beginning Q4 2021, upon which Cousins would receive the office component and Partner would receive the multifamily component, with a net settlement at a then agreed upon value.
Partners can put their combined interest to Cousins, or Cousins can call Partners' combined interest, at a then agreed upon value during a 24-month period following final phase rent commencement.
Cousins or Partner can trigger sale process, subject to a right of first offer that can be exercised by the non- triggering party.
Cousins can put its interest to Partner, or Partner can call Cousins' interest, at a value determined by appraisal.
In the second quarter of 2021, our Partner exercised their option to purchase Cousins' interest at a value determined by appraisal and subject to a cap rate range of 6.5% to 8.0%. The sale is expected to close at the end of the third quarter of 2021.
Cousins can trigger sale process following construction completion, subject to a right of first offer that can be exercised by Partner.
Cousins or Partner can trigger sale process, subject to a right of first offer that can be exercised by the non- triggering party.
Cousins or Partner can trigger sale process beginning Q1 2022, subject to a right of first offer that can be exercised by the non-triggering party.
Partner has put option beginning Q1 2023 under various circumstances.
This schedule only contains information related to joint ventures that hold an ownership interest in operating assets or projects under active development.
Each respective joint venture agreement may contain additional terms that affect the distribution of operating cash flows and capital transaction proceeds that are not yet effective, including the distribution of promoted interest.
Cousins Properties
30
Q2 2021 Supplemental Information
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - CALCULATIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
2019
2020 1st
2020 2nd
2020 3rd
2020 4th
2020
2021 1st
2021 2nd
YTD 2021
FFO and EBITDAre
Net income available to common stockholders
$
150,418
$
174,943
$
23,101
$
28,115
$
11,119
$
237,278
$
29,110
$
28,153
$
57,263
Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets:
Consolidated properties
255,349
71,406
72,694
71,345
72,515
287,960
70,712
71,299
142,011
Share of unconsolidated joint ventures
14,158
2,347
2,106
2,125
2,162
8,740
2,365
2,810
5,175
Partners' share of real estate depreciation
(521)
(149)
(212)
(209)
(172)
(742)
(211)
(228)
(439)
(Gain) loss on sale of depreciated properties:
Consolidated properties
(92,578)
(90,916)
201
523
87
(90,105)
17
9
26
Share of unconsolidated joint ventures
15
(318)
(168)
15
21
(450)
-
3
3
Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures
-
(44,894)
232
59
25
(44,578)
(39)
-
(39)
Impairment
-
-
-
-
14,829
14,829
-
-
-
Non-controlling interest related to unitholders
1,952
302
5
5
3
315
6
5
11
FFO
328,793
112,721
97,959
101,978
100,589
413,247
101,960
102,051
204,011
Interest Expense
59,701
16,554
14,543
15,497
16,082
62,676
17,723
17,519
35,242
Income Tax Expenses
(298)
50
(50)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Non-Real Estate Depreciation and Amortization
1,799
207
173
154
154
688
158
157
315
EBITDAre (1)
389,995
129,532
112,625
117,629
116,825
476,611
119,841
119,727
239,568
Transaction Costs (2)
52,881
365
63
-
-
428
-
-
Adjusted EBITDAre (1)
442,876
129,897
112,688
117,629
116,825
477,039
119,841
119,727
239,568
Income from Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
Net Operating Income
Office Properties
29,355
5,219
3,404
3,457
3,545
15,625
3,785
4,338
8,123
Other Properties
3,058
816
789
751
855
3,211
969
1,099
2,068
Net Operating Income
32,413
6,035
4,193
4,208
4,400
18,836
4,754
5,437
10,191
Loss on Sale of Undepreciated Property
-
-
-
-
(598)
(598)
-
-
-
Interest Expense
(5,738)
(650)
(550)
(439)
(432)
(2,071)
(515)
(863)
(1,378)
Termination Fee Income
16
1
2
5
1
9
-
7
7
Other Income
148
68
8
(23)
8
61
29
27
56
Funds from Operations - Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
26,839
5,454
3,653
3,751
3,379
16,237
4,268
4,608
8,876
Gain (Loss) on Sale of Depreciated Investment Properties, net
(15)
318
168
(15)
(21)
450
-
(3)
(3)
Depreciation and Amortization of Real Estate
(14,158)
(2,347)
(2,106)
(2,125)
(2,162)
(8,740)
(2,365)
(2,810)
(5,175)
Income from Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
12,666
3,425
1,715
1,611
1,196
7,947
1,903
1,795
3,698
Market Capitalization
Common Stock Price at Period End
$
41.20
$
29.27
$
29.83
$
28.59
$
33.50
$
33.50
$
35.35
$
36.78
$
36.78
Number of Common Stock/Units Outstanding at Period End
148,506
148,565
148,593
148,589
148,589
148,589
148,679
148,713
148,713
Equity Market Capitalization
6,118,447
4,348,498
4,432,529
4,248,160
4,977,732
4,977,732
5,255,803
5,469,664
5,469,664
Consolidated Debt
2,222,975
1,944,034
1,939,517
1,934,905
2,162,719
2,162,719
2,214,692
2,050,173
2,050,173
Share of Unconsolidated Debt
82,519
92,921
98,754
107,256
115,040
115,040
144,168
145,480
145,480
Debt (1)
2,305,494
2,036,955
2,038,271
2,042,161
2,277,759
2,277,759
2,358,860
2,195,653
2,195,653
Total Market Capitalization
8,423,941
6,385,453
6,470,800
6,290,321
7,255,491
7,255,491
7,614,663
7,665,317
7,665,317
Continued on next page
Cousins Properties
31
Q2 2021 Supplemental Information
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - CALCULATIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
2019
2020 1st
2020 2nd
2020 3rd
2020 4th
2020
2021 1st
2021 2nd
YTD 2021
Credit Ratios
Debt (1)
2,305,494
2,036,955
2,038,271
2,042,161
2,277,759
2,277,759
2,358,860
2,195,653
2,195,653
Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents
(15,603)
(124,632)
(28,255)
(36,872)
(4,290)
(4,290)
(14,576)
(9,792)
(9,792)
Less: Share of Unconsolidated Cash and Cash Equivalents
(8,634)
(9,516)
(8,826)
(12,098)
(9,419)
(9,419)
(7,518)
(7,598)
(7,598)
Net Debt
2,281,257
1,902,807
2,001,190
1,993,191
2,264,050
2,264,050
2,336,766
2,178,263
2,178,263
Total Market Capitalization
8,423,941
6,385,453
6,470,800
6,290,321
7,255,491
7,255,491
7,614,663
7,665,317
7,665,317
Net Debt / Total Market Capitalization
27.1 %
29.8 %
30.9 %
31.7 %
31.2 %
31.2 %
30.7
%
28.4 %
28.4 %
Total Assets - Consolidated
7,151,447
6,901,934
6,908,448
6,886,596
7,107,398
7,107,398
7,106,182
6,945,970
6,945,970
Accumulated Depreciation - Consolidated
802,807
878,199
954,352
1,028,975
1,090,566
1,090,566
1,164,427
975,658
975,658
Undepreciated Assets - Unconsolidated (1)
391,457
290,134
294,987
304,976
304,539
304,539
303,472
302,630
302,630
Less: Investment in Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
(133,884)
(128,916)
(129,857)
(129,814)
(125,481)
(125,481)
(113,353)
(112,718)
(112,718)
Total Undepreciated Assets (1)
8,211,827
7,941,351
8,027,930
8,090,733
8,377,022
8,377,022
8,460,728
8,111,540
8,111,540
Net Debt
2,281,257
1,902,807
2,001,190
1,993,191
2,264,050
2,264,050
2,336,766
2,178,263
2,178,263
Net Debt / Total Undepreciated Assets (1)
27.8 %
24.0 %
24.9 %
24.6 %
27.0 %
27.0 %
27.6
%
26.9 %
26.9 %
Coverage Ratios (1)
Interest Expense
59,701
16,554
14,543
15,497
16,082
62,676
17,723
17,519
35,242
Scheduled Principal Payments
14,726
4,126
4,120
4,282
4,284
16,812
4,370
4,544
8,914
Fixed Charges
74,427
20,680
18,663
19,779
20,366
79,488
22,093
22,063
44,156
EBITDAre
389,995
129,532
112,625
117,629
116,825
476,611
119,841
119,727
239,568
Fixed Charges Coverage Ratio (EBITDAre) (1)
5.24
6.26
6.03
5.95
5.74
6.00
5.42
5.43
5.43
Adjusted EBITDAre
442,876
129,897
112,688
117,629
116,825
477,039
119,841
119,727
239,568
Fixed Charges Coverage Ratio (Adjusted EBITDAre) (1)
5.95
6.28
6.04
5.95
5.74
6.00
5.42
5.43
5.43
Net Debt
2,281,257
1,902,807
2,001,190
1,993,191
2,264,050
2,264,050
2,336,766
2,178,263
2,178,263
Annualized EBITDAre (3)
493,632
518,128
450,500
470,516
467,300
467,300
479,364
478,908
479,136
Net Debt / Annualized EBITDAre
4.62
3.67
4.44
4.24
4.84
4.84
4.87
4.55
4.55
Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre (3)
501,644
519,588
450,752
470,516
467,300
467,300
479,364
478,908
479,136
Net Debt / Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre
4.55
3.66
4.44
4.24
4.84
4.84
4.87
4.55
4.55
Dividend Information
Common Dividends
158,174
44,562
44,570
44,570
44,561
178,263
46,135
46,038
92,173
FFO
328,793
112,721
97,959
101,978
100,589
413,247
101,960
102,051
204,011
FFO Payout Ratio
48.1 %
39.5 %
45.5 %
43.7 %
44.3 %
43.1 %
45.2
%
45.1 %
45.2 %
Continued on next page
Cousins Properties
32
Q2 2021 Supplemental Information
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - CALCULATIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
2019
2020 1st
2020 2nd
2020 3rd
2020 4th
2020
2021 1st
2021 2nd
YTD 2021
FFO
328,793
112,721
97,959
101,978
100,589
413,247
101,960
102,051
204,011
Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs
2,630
700
686
691
700
2,777
698
698
1,396
Non-CashStock-Based Compensation
3,830
1,285
2,199
931
883
5,298
1,667
1,708
3,375
Non-Real Estate Depreciation and Amortization
1,799
207
173
154
154
688
158
157
315
Lease Inducements
886
233
251
253
281
1,018
1,035
1,032
2,067
Straight Line Rent Ground Leases
500
126
128
120
116
490
112
112
224
Above and Below Market Ground Rent
158
39
40
39
40
158
39
40
79
Transaction Costs (2)
52,881
365
63
-
-
428
-
-
-
Debt Premium Amortization
(1,130)
(916)
(916)
(916)
(916)
(3,664)
(916)
(916)
(1,832)
Deferred Income - Tenant Improvements
(5,808)
(1,606)
(1,816)
(1,328)
(2,658)
(7,408)
(2,683)
(2,769)
(5,452)
Above and Below Market Rents, Net
(9,472)
(2,590)
(2,519)
(2,449)
(2,503)
(10,061)
(2,388)
(2,069)
(4,457)
Second Generation Capital Expenditures (CAPEX)
(90,704)
(23,817)
(25,724)
(17,718)
(30,524)
(97,783)
(12,093)
(23,118)
(35,211)
Straight Line Rental Revenue
(29,391)
(9,859)
(11,137)
(12,935)
(8,284)
(42,215)
(7,739)
(5,625)
(13,364)
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Undepreciated Investment Properties
(18,182)
(1,335)
-
-
723
(612)
-
-
-
FAD (1)
236,790
75,553
59,387
68,820
58,601
262,361
79,850
71,301
151,151
Common Dividends
158,174
44,562
44,570
44,570
44,561
178,263
46,135
46,038
92,173
FAD Payout Ratio (1)
66.8 %
59.0 %
75.1 %
64.8 %
76.0 %
67.9 %
57.8
%
64.6 %
61.0 %
Operations Ratio
Total Undepreciated Assets (1)
8,211,827
7,941,351
8,027,930
8,090,733
8,377,022
8,377,022
8,460,728
8,111,540
8,111,540
General and Administrative Expenses
37,007
5,652
8,543
5,658
7,181
27,034
6,733
7,313
14,046
Annualized General and Administrative Expenses (3) / Total
0.45 %
0.28 %
0.43 %
0.28 %
0.34 %
0.32 %
0.32
%
0.36 %
0.35 %
Undepreciated Assets
2nd Generation CAPEX
Second Generation Leasing Related Costs
80,500
19,444
21,394
13,534
23,712
78,084
9,258
17,295
26,553
Second Generation Building Improvements
10,204
4,373
4,330
4,184
6,812
19,699
2,835
5,823
8,658
90,704
23,817
25,724
17,718
30,524
97,783
12,093
23,118
35,211
Includes Company share of unconsolidated joint ventures. These amounts are derived from the amounts in the categories indicated that are recorded at the joint venture multiplied by the Company's ownership interest. The Company does not control the operations of the unconsolidated joint ventures but believes that including these amounts in the categories indicated is meaningful to investors and analysts.
In 2019 and 2020, transaction costs relate primarily to the merger with TIER REIT, Inc.
Note: Amounts may differ slightly from other schedules contained herein due to rounding.
Cousins Properties
33
Q2 2021 Supplemental Information
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - CALCULATIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
Weighted
Per Share
Weighted
Per Share
Dollars
Average
Dollars
Average
Common Shares
Amount
Common Shares
Amount
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
28,153
148,665
$
0.19
$
23,101
148,548
$
0.16
Noncontrolling interest related to unitholders
5
25
-
5
25
-
Conversion of stock options
-
-
-
-
5
-
Conversion of unvested restricted stock units
-
50
-
-
2
-
Net Income - Diluted
28,158
148,740
0.19
23,106
148,580
0.16
Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets:
Consolidated properties
71,299
-
0.48
72,694
-
0.49
Share of unconsolidated joint ventures
2,810
-
0.02
2,106
-
0.01
Partners' share of real estate depreciation
(228)
-
-
(212)
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of depreciated properties:
Consolidated properties
9
-
-
201
-
-
Share of unconsolidated joint ventures
3
-
-
(168)
-
-
Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures
-
-
-
232
-
-
Funds From Operations
$
102,051
148,740
$
0.69
$
97,959
148,580
$
0.66
Cousins Properties
34
Q2 2021 Supplemental Information
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - CALCULATIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
Weighted
Per Share
Weighted
Per Share
Dollars
Average
Dollars
Average
Common Shares
Amount
Common Shares
Amount
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
57,263
148,644
$
0.39
$
198,044
147,986
$
1.34
Noncontrolling interest related to unitholders
11
25
-
307
572
-
Conversion of stock options
-
2
-
-
10
Conversion of unvested restricted stock units
-
45
-
-
2
-
Net Income - Diluted
57,274
148,716
0.39
198,351
148,570
1.34
Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets:
Consolidated properties
142,011
-
0.95
144,100
-
0.97
Share of unconsolidated joint ventures
5,175
-
0.03
4,453
-
0.03
Partners' share of real estate depreciation
(439)
-
-
(361)
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of depreciated properties:
Consolidated properties
26
-
-
(90,715)
-
(0.61)
Share of unconsolidated joint ventures
3
-
-
(486)
-
-
Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures
(39)
-
-
(44,662)
-
(0.31)
Funds From Operations
$
204,011
148,716
$
1.37
$
210,680
148,570
$
1.42
The tables above show Funds From Operations ("FFO") and the related reconciliation to Net Income Available to Common Stockholders for Cousins Properties Incorporated and Subsidiaries. The Company calculated FFO in accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts' ("NAREIT") definition, which is net income available to common stockholders (computed in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP")), excluding extraordinary items, cumulative effect of change in accounting principle and gains or losses from sales of depreciable property, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, impairment on depreciable investment property and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures to reflect FFO on the same basis.
FFO is used by industry analysts and investors as a supplemental measure of an equity REIT's operating performance. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts have considered presentation of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by themselves. Thus, NAREIT created FFO as a supplemental measure of REIT operating performance that excludes historical cost depreciation, among other items, from GAAP net income. Management believes that the use of FFO, combined with the required primary GAAP presentations, has been fundamentally beneficial, improving the understanding of operating results of REITs among the investing public and making comparisons of REIT operating results more meaningful. Company management evaluates operating performance in part based on FFO. Additionally, the Company uses FFO and FFO per share, along with other measures, as a performance measure for incentive compensation to its officers and other key employees.
Cousins Properties
35
Q2 2021 Supplemental Information
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - CALCULATIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Net Operating Income
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Net income
$
28,060
$
23,236
$
57,371
$
198,545
Net operating income from unconsolidated joint ventures
5,437
4,193
10,191
10,228
Fee income
(4,803)
(4,690)
(9,332)
(9,422)
Termination fee income
(782)
(539)
(824)
(3,383)
Other income
(68)
(126)
(282)
(163)
Reimbursed expenses
398
322
766
843
General and administrative expenses
7,313
8,543
14,046
14,195
Interest expense
16,656
13,993
33,864
29,897
Depreciation and amortization
71,456
72,868
142,326
144,482
Transaction costs
-
63
-
428
Other expenses
824
552
1,414
1,118
Income from unconsolidated joint ventures
(1,795)
(1,715)
(3,698)
(5,140)
Gain/loss on sale of investment in unconsolidated joint ventures
-
231
(39)
(45,999)
Gain/loss on investment property transactions
9
201
26
(90,715)
Net Operating Income
122,705
117,132
245,829
244,914
Less:
Partners' share of NOI from consolidated joint ventures
(455)
(311)
(870)
(535)
Cousins' Share of NOI
$
122,250
$
116,821
$
244,959
$
244,379
Net Operating Income
$
122,705
$
117,132
$
245,829
$
244,914
Non-cash income
(8,952)
(15,556)
(20,530)
(29,642)
Non-cash expense
151
167
303
332
Cash-Basis Net Operating Income
$
113,904
$
101,743
$
225,602
$
274,224
Net Operating Income
Same Property
$
103,880
$
102,494
$
206,914
$
207,212
Non-Same Property
18,825
14,638
38,915
35,885
3344 Peachtree Legal Expense Recovery
-
-
-
1,817
$
122,705
$
117,132
$
245,829
$
244,914
Cash-Basis Net Operating Income
Same Property
$
98,571
$
91,997
$
194,181
$
187,609
Non-Same Property
15,333
9,746
31,421
84,798
3344 Peachtree Legal Expense Recovery
-
-
-
1,817
$
113,904
$
101,743
$
225,602
$
274,224
Cousins Properties
36
Q2 2021 Supplemental Information
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - CALCULATIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS
RECONCILIATION OF 2021 PROJECTED NET INCOME AVAILABLE
TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS TO 2021 PROJECTED FFO
Full Year 2021 Guidance
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
Low
High
Dollars
Per Share
Dollars
Per Share
Amount (1)
Amount (1)
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
108,258
$
0.73
$
120,162
$
0.81
Add: Noncontrolling interest related to unitholders
24
-
24
-
Net Income
108,282
0.73
120,186
0.81
Add: Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets
293,478
1.97
293,478
1.97
Funds From Operations
$
401,760
$
2.70
$
413,664
$
2.78
(1) Calculated based on projected weighted average shares outstanding of 148.8 million.
Cousins Properties
37
Q2 2021 Supplemental Information
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - DISCUSSION
The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures in its filings and other public disclosures. The following is a list of non-GAAP financial measures that the Company commonly uses and a description for each measure of (1) the reasons that management believes the measure is useful to investors and (2) if material, any additional uses of the measure by management of the Company.
"Cash-BasisNet Operating Income" represents Net Operating Income excluding straight- line rents, amortization of lease inducements, amortization of acquired above and below market rents, and non-cash ground lease expense.
"EBITDAre" is a supplemental operating performance measure used in the real estate industry. The Company calculates EBITDAre in accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts' ("NAREIT") definition, which is net income (loss) available to common stockholders (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, losses (gains) on the disposition of depreciated property, and impairment. All additions include the Company's share of unconsolidated joint ventures. Management believes that EBITDAre provides analysts and investors with uniform and appropriate information to use in various ratios that evaluate the Company's level of debt.
"Adjusted EBITDAre" represents EBITDAre plus loss on debt extinguishment and transaction costs. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDAre provides analysts and investors with appropriate information to use in various ratios that evaluate the Company's level of debt.
"Funds Available for Distribution" ("FAD") represents FFO adjusted to exclude the effect of non-cash items, gains (losses) on undepreciated real estate sales, and transaction costs. Management believes that FAD provides analysts and investors with information that assists in the comparability of the Company's dividend policy with other real estate companies.
"Funds From Operations" ("FFO") is a supplemental operating performance measure used in the real estate industry. The Company calculates FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition, which is net income (loss) available to common stockholders (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding extraordinary items, cumulative effect of change in accounting principle and gains or losses from sales of depreciable real property, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, impairment on depreciable investment property and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures to reflect FFO on the same basis. FFO is used by industry analysts and investors as a supplemental measure of an equity REIT's operating performance. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts have considered presentation of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by themselves. Thus, NAREIT created FFO as a supplemental measure of REIT operating performance that excludes historical cost depreciation, among other items, from GAAP net income. Management believes that the use of FFO, combined with the required primary GAAP presentations, has been fundamentally beneficial, improving the understanding of operating results of REITs among the investing public and making comparisons of REIT operating results more meaningful. Company management evaluates operating performance in part based on FFO. Additionally, the Company uses FFO and FFO per share, along with other measures, as a performance measure for incentive
compensation to its officers and other key employees.
"Net Debt" represents the Company's consolidated debt plus the Company's share of unconsolidated debt less cash and cash equivalents. The Company believes excluding cash and cash equivalents from total debt, provides an estimate of the net contractual amount of borrowed capital to be repaid, which it believes is a beneficial disclosure to investors and analysts.
"Net Operating Income" ("NOI") is used by industry analysts, investors and Company management to measure operating performance of the Company's properties. NOI, which is rental property revenues (excluding termination fees) less rental property operating expenses, excludes certain components from net income in order to provide results that are more closely related to a property's results of operations. Certain items, such as interest expense, while included in FFO and net income, do not affect the operating performance of a real estate asset and are often incurred at the corporate level as opposed to the property level. As a result, management uses only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level to evaluate a property's performance. Depreciation, amortization, and impairment are also excluded from NOI for the reasons described under FFO above.
"Same Property Net Operating Income" represents Net Operating Income or Cash-Basis Net Operating Income for those office properties that have been fully operational in each of the comparable reporting periods. A fully operational property is one that achieved 90% economic occupancy or has been substantially complete and owned by the Company for each of the two periods presented. Properties held for sale at June 30, 2021 are excluded from Same Property. Same Property Net Operating Income or Cash-Basis Same Property Net Operating Income allows analysts, investors and management to analyze continuing operations and evaluate the growth trend of the Company's portfolio.
"Second Generation Tenant Improvements and Leasing Costs and Building Capital Expenditures" is used in the valuation and analysis of real estate. Because the Company develops and acquires properties, in addition to operating existing properties, its property acquisition and development expenditures included in the Statements of Cash Flows includes both initial costs associated with developing and acquiring investment assets and those expenditures necessary for operating and maintaining existing properties at historic performance levels. The latter costs are referred to as second generation costs and are useful in evaluating the economic performance of the asset and in valuing the asset. Accordingly, the Company discloses the portion of its property acquisition and development expenditures that pertain to second generation space in its operating properties. The Company excludes from second generation costs amounts incurred to lease vacant space in newly acquired buildings, building improvements on newly acquired buildings that management identifies as necessary to bring the building to the Company's operational standards, and leasing costs and building improvements associated with properties identified as under redevelopment or repositioning. In addition, the Company excludes building improvements intended to attract tenants to increase revenues and/or occupancy rates.
"FFO Before Transaction Costs" represents FFO before costs associated with the merger with TIER REIT, Inc. Management believes that FFO Before Transaction Costs provides analysts and investors with user information related to the Company's core operations and for comparability of the results of its operations with other real estate companies.
