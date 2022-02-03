Log in
Cousins Properties Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

02/03/2022 | 05:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATLANTA, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) has released its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results. Please visit the Investor Relations section of Cousins' website at www.cousins.com to access the Earnings Release, Supplemental Information and Form 10-K.

Cousins will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, February 4, 2022 to discuss its results. The phone number for the conference call is (877) 247-1056. A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529, passcode 3316226.

A webcast of the conference call can be accessed on Cousins' website through the "Cousins Properties Fourth Quarter Conference Call" link in the Investor Relations section.

About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments. For more information, please visit www.cousins.com.

CONTACT:
Roni Imbeaux
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
Cousins Properties
404-407-1104
rimbeaux@cousins.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cousins-properties-releases-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-results-301475333.html

SOURCE Cousins Properties


© PRNewswire 2022
