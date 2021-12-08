COVA Acquisition : Current Report (Form 8-K)

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 8, 2021 (December 7, 2021)

COVA ACQUISITION CORP.

Item 4.02. Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related Audit Report or Completed Interim Review.

On December 7, 2021, management and the audit committee of board of directors (the "Audit Committee") of COVA Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") concluded that the Company's previously issued (i) unaudited interim financial statements included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on June 1, 2021, (ii) unaudited interim financial statements included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 16, 2021, and (iii) unaudited interim financial statements included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on November 15, 2021 (collectively, the "Affected Periods"), should no longer be relied upon due to a reclassification of the Company's temporary and permanent equity and resulting restatement of the initial carrying value of the Company's Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption (and related changes). In addition, the audit report of WithumSmith+Brown, PC ("Withum"), the company's independent registered public accounting firm, included in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on February 16, 2021 should no longer be relied upon. The reclassification has resulted from a determination by the Company's management that the Class A ordinary shares issued in connection with its initial public offering can be redeemed or become redeemable subject to the occurrence of future events considered to be outside of the Company's control. Therefore, the Class A ordinary shares subject to possible redemption should be valued at $10.00 per share and should not take into account the fact that a redemption of Class A ordinary shares cannot result in net tangible assets being less than $5,000,001.

The Company does not expect any of the above changes will have any impact on its cash position and cash held in the trust account established in connection with the IPO (the "Trust Account").

The Company will file an amendment to its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021, which will include the restated financial statements for the Affected Periods (the "Q3 Form 10-Q/A"), as described therein.

The Company's management has concluded that in light of the classification error described above, a material weakness exists in the Company's internal control over financial reporting and that the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were not effective. The Company's remediation with respect to such material weakness will be described in more detail in the Q3 Form 10-Q/A.

The Company's management and the Audit Committee have discussed the matters disclosed in this Current Report on Form 8-K with Withum.

Date: December 8, 2021 COVA ACQUISITION CORP. By: /s/ Jun Hong Heng Name: Jun Hong Heng Title: Chief Executive Officer

