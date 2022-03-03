Log in
    COV   CA22282D3022

COVALON TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(COV)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Bourse de Toronto -  03/22 10:13:15 am
2.25 CAD   +2.27%
COVALON TECHNOLOGIES : Q1 fy22 md&a
PU
COVALON TECHNOLOGIES : Q1 FY22 Financial Statements & Notes
PU
Covalon Technologies Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
AQ
Covalon Technologies : Q1 FY22 Financial Statements & Notes
03/03/2022 | 02:11pm EST

03/03/2022 | 02:11pm EST
Covalon Technologies Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) For the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Contents

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

3

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive

4

Income (Loss)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

5

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

6

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

7-15

Covalon Technologies Ltd.-FS Q1 F-2022

Page 1 of 15

MANAGEMENT'S COMMENTS ON UNAUDITED INTERIM

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS") and reflect management's best estimates and judgment based on information currently available. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Covalon Technologies Ltd.-FS Q1 F-2022

Page 2 of 15

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$22,371,357

$22,946,923

Cash in escrow

2,535,600

2,548,200

Accounts receivable

3,486,754

6,395,547

Inventories

4,129,162

4,702,201

Prepaid expenses

1,056,973

845,451

Total current assets

34,579,846

37,438,322

Non-current assets

Restricted cash

137,087

137,061

Property, plant and equipment

1,207,907

1,256,594

Intangible assets

853,134

897,865

Right-of-use assets

787,136

852,262

Total non-current assets

2,985,264

3,143,782

Total assets

$37,565,110

$40,582,104

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$3,059,417

$4,039,607

Lease liabilities (Note 4)

549,878

541,378

Deferred revenue

455,457

414,649

Total current liabilities

4,064,752

4,995,634

Non-current liabilities

Deferred revenue

133,119

162,448

Lease liabilities (Note 4)

1,902,503

2,049,495

Total non-current liabilities

2,035,622

2,211,943

Total liabilities

6,100,374

7,207,577

Shareholders' equity

Share capital (Note 5)

44,855,816

44,676,999

Contributed surplus

11,748,127

11,833,354

Foreign exchange translation reserve

619,662

1,106,246

Accumulated deficit

(25,758,869)

(24,242,072)

Total shareholders' equity

31,464,736

33,374,527

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$37,565,110

$40,582,104

On behalf of the Board:

(signed) "Abe Schwartz"

Director

(signed) "Brian Pedlar"

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Covalon Technologies Ltd.-FS Q1 F-2022

Page 3 of 15

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

Three months ended

December 31,

2021

2020

Revenue

Product

$4,497,698

$1,997,359

Development and consulting services

388,367

541,750

Licensing and royalty fees

50,280

60,590

Total revenue

4,936,345

2,599,699

Cost of sales

2,643,968

1,264,472

Gross profit before operating expenses

2,292,377

1,335,227

Operating expenses

Operations

478,260

258,483

Research and development activities

259,667

142,770

Sales and marketing

1,170,177

560,932

General and administrative

1,479,552

1,309,031

3,387,656

2,271,216

Finance expenses

12,223

97,925

Net (loss) from continuing operations

(1,107,502)

(1,033,914)

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations (Note 3)

(409,295)

661,571

Net (loss)

$(1,516,797)

$(372,343)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Amount that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Foreign currency translation adjustment continuing operations

(486,584)

(576,865)

Foreign currency translation adjustment discontinued operations

-

(273,272)

Total comprehensive loss

$(2,003,381)

$(1,222,480)

Loss per common share of continuing operations

Basic (loss) per share (Note 11)

$(0.04)

$(0.04)

Diluted (loss) per share (Note 11)

$(0.04)

$(0.04)

Income (loss) per common share of discontinued operations

Basic earnings (loss) per share (Note 11)

$(0.02)

$0.03

Diluted earnings (loss) per share (Note 11)

$(0.02)

$0.03

Loss per common share

Basic (loss) per share (Note 11)

$(0.06)

$(0.01)

Diluted (loss) per share (Note 11)

$(0.06)

$(0.01)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Covalon Technologies Ltd.-FS Q1 F-2022

Page 4 of 15

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

Balance at October 1, 2020 Share-based payment expense Net loss for the period Foreign currency translation adjustment

Balance at December 31, 2020

Balance at October 1, 2021 Share-based payment expense Issuance of shares

Net loss for the period Foreign currency translation adjustment

Balance at December 31, 2021

Foreign

exchange

Number of

Contributed

Accumulated

translation

shares

Share capital

surplus

deficit

reserve

Total

25,818,677

$44,607,119

$11,652,765

$(47,718,978)

$565,772

$9,106,678

-

-

124,078

-

-

124,078

-

-

-

(372,343)

-

(372,343)

-

-

-

-

(850,137)

(850,137)

25,818,677

$44,607,119

$11,776,843

$(48,091,321)

$(284,365)

$8,008,276

25,868,677

$44,676,999

$11,833,354

$(24,242,072)

$1,106,246

$33,374,527

-

-

27,590

-

-

27,590

30,000

178,817

(112,817)

-

-

66,000

-

-

-

(1,516,797)

-

(1,516,797)

-

-

-

-

(486,584)

(486,584)

25,898,677

$44,855,816

$11,748,127

$(25,758,869)

$619,662

$31,464,736

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Covalon Technologies Ltd.-FS Q1 F-2022

Page 5 of 15

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Covalon Technologies Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 19:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
