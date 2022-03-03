Covalon Technologies : Q1 FY22 Financial Statements & Notes

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) For the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
Contents
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
3
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
4
Income (Loss)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
5
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
6
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
7-15
MANAGEMENT'S COMMENTS ON UNAUDITED INTERIM
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS") and reflect management's best estimates and judgment based on information currently available. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Covalon Technologies Ltd.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)
Expressed in Canadian Dollars
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$22,371,357
$22,946,923
Cash in escrow
2,535,600
2,548,200
Accounts receivable
3,486,754
6,395,547
Inventories
4,129,162
4,702,201
Prepaid expenses
1,056,973
845,451
Total current assets
34,579,846
37,438,322
Non-current assets
Restricted cash
137,087
137,061
Property, plant and equipment
1,207,907
1,256,594
Intangible assets
853,134
897,865
Right-of-use assets
787,136
852,262
Total non-current assets
2,985,264
3,143,782
Total assets
$37,565,110
$40,582,104
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$3,059,417
$4,039,607
Lease liabilities (Note 4)
549,878
541,378
Deferred revenue
455,457
414,649
Total current liabilities
4,064,752
4,995,634
Non-current liabilities
Deferred revenue
133,119
162,448
Lease liabilities (Note 4)
1,902,503
2,049,495
Total non-current liabilities
2,035,622
2,211,943
Total liabilities
6,100,374
7,207,577
Shareholders' equity
Share capital (Note 5)
44,855,816
44,676,999
Contributed surplus
11,748,127
11,833,354
Foreign exchange translation reserve
619,662
1,106,246
Accumulated deficit
(25,758,869)
(24,242,072)
Total shareholders' equity
31,464,736
33,374,527
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$37,565,110
$40,582,104
On behalf of the Board:
(signed) "Abe Schwartz"
Director
(signed) "Brian Pedlar"
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
Covalon Technologies Ltd.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)
Expressed in Canadian Dollars
Three months ended
December 31,
2021
2020
Revenue
Product
$4,497,698
$1,997,359
Development and consulting services
388,367
541,750
Licensing and royalty fees
50,280
60,590
Total revenue
4,936,345
2,599,699
Cost of sales
2,643,968
1,264,472
Gross profit before operating expenses
2,292,377
1,335,227
Operating expenses
Operations
478,260
258,483
Research and development activities
259,667
142,770
Sales and marketing
1,170,177
560,932
General and administrative
1,479,552
1,309,031
3,387,656
2,271,216
Finance expenses
12,223
97,925
Net (loss) from continuing operations
(1,107,502)
(1,033,914)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations (Note 3)
