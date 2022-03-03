Covalon Technologies : Q1 FY22 Financial Statements & Notes

MANAGEMENT'S COMMENTS ON UNAUDITED INTERIM

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS") and reflect management's best estimates and judgment based on information currently available. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.