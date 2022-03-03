Covalon Technologies : Q1 FY22 MD&A 03/03/2022 | 02:21pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Covalon Technologies Ltd. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations December 31, 2021 Covalon Technologies Ltd. MD&A Q1 F-2022 Page 1 of 34 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS For the three months ended December 31, 2021 February 28, 2022 The following discussion of Covalon Technologies Ltd.'s ("Covalon" or the "Company") financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with our audited statements for the year ended September 30, 2021, and with our unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three month period ended December 31, 2021. Additional information on Covalon Technologies Ltd., can be obtained on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, as well as the Company's website at www.covalon.com. Unless otherwise indicated, all references to the terms "we", "us", "our", "Covalon" and "Company" refer to Covalon Technologies Ltd. and its subsidiaries. In this management discussion and analysis document ("MD&A"), financial information for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 is based on the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company, which were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS") and are presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified. In accordance with its terms of reference, the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors reviews the contents of the MD&A and recommends its approval to the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors approved this MD&A on February 28, 2022. Disclosure contained in this document is current to that date, unless otherwise noted. AquaGuard Sale The financial information related to the AquaGuard product line is reported in the current period as discontinued operations. Certain prior period financial information on the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss), and consolidated statement of cash flows have been updated to present the AquaGuard product line as discontinued operations and has therefore been excluded from continuing operations for all periods presented in this MD&A. This MD&A reflects only the results of continuing operations, unless otherwise noted. On July 29, 2021, the Company sold the AquaGuard product line to TIDI Products, LLC ("TIDI"), an arm's length party, for $37,837,852 including post-closing adjustments related to actual amounts of inventory and indebtedness ("AquaGuard Sale"). Under the terms of the purchase agreement, the Company sold all its interest in Covalon Technologies Holdings (USA), Ltd. and Covalon Technologies AG Ltd. ("Former Subsidiaries") to TIDI. The transaction included the sale of moisture barrier products sold under the AquaGuard brand, certain trademarks and intellectual property, related customer contracts, and the manufacturing assets to support the AquaGuard business. Immediately prior to closing, the Company spun- off all its assets in the Former Subsidiaries other than its AquaGuard product line business to an existing subsidiary, which is carrying on the Company's ongoing business in the United States and includes the United States sales team. The initial purchase price of $37,837,852 million includes $2,548,200 (December 31, 2021 - $2,535,600) placed in escrow for indemnity claims (which escrow amount will be released 50% on July 29, 2022 and the remaining 50% on September 30, 2022, assuming no claims). The Company used proceeds of $8,660,529 from the AquaGuard Sale to fully satisfy its indebtedness to its senior lender, HSBC Covalon Technologies Ltd. MD&A Q1 F-2022 Page 2 of 34 Bank Canada ("HSBC"), and the Company's acquisition line credit facility (the "Facility") with HSBC was terminated. The Company also extinguished US$7,552,300 ($9,490,221 based on the USD:CAD Bank of Canada exchange rate on July 29, 2021) of secured indebtedness owed to Cenorin, LLC ("Cenorin") under a promissory note dated as of October 1, 2018, as amended, (the "Acquisition Note") by making a cash payment of US$4,000,000 ($5,026,400 based on the USD:CAD Bank of Canada exchange rate on July 29, 2021) to Cenorin and issuing to Cenorin 200,000 warrants for the purchase of common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire a common share of the Company at a price of $4.00 for a period of five years from the date of issuance. The issuance of the Warrants was approved by the TSX Venture Exchange. Following the AquaGuard Sale, the Company continues to sell its other products into the United States through distributors and also directly to healthcare facilities. Impact of COVID-19 In March 2020, the World Health Organization characterized the outbreak of the novel strain of coronavirus, specifically identified as COVID-19, as a global pandemic. In response to the outbreak, governmental authorities in Canada and internationally have introduced various recommendations and measures to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non-essential business closures, quarantines, self-isolations,shelters-in-place, and social distancing. The governmental responses have caused material disruption to business globally, economic slowdowns, and shifts in economic markets. The significant uncertainty related to the virus, and the governmental responses, has negatively impacted the Company's suppliers, as well as customers and their demand for our products and services. Included in continuing, and discontinued, operations for the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company received funding of $nil (2020 - $280,195) under the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy Program ("CEWS"). The Company also received funds from other government subsidy programs of $nil (2020 - $22,259) for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Operationally, the Company has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the efforts to mitigate the pandemic, as have many of the Company's employees, customers, and vendors regardless of geographic location. The Company's direct sales staff were limited in their ability to call on customers in the United States and the United Kingdom. There have also been increased costs associated with shipping products, and a slow-down in receiving regulatory approvals. As a result of this uncertainty there is a higher level of estimation uncertainty as it relates to the assessment provisions for inventory and receivables, and general future cash flows. Our distribution relationships with several companies in North America and internationally have been impacted due to the material disruption to business globally, economic slowdowns, and shifts in economic markets caused by governmental responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand for some of the Company's products also temporarily decreased as facilities adjust to patient demand and procedure types. The Company has not experienced material payment delays or defaults from customers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on their respective businesses. The Company continues to evaluate the current and potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business, affairs, operations, financial condition, liquidity, availability of credit and results of operations. Covalon Technologies Ltd. MD&A Q1 F-2022 Page 3 of 34 Management's Responsibility for Financial Reporting The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and MD&A have been prepared by Management, who, when necessary, have made informed judgments and estimates of the outcome of events and transactions with due consideration given to materiality. Management acknowledges its responsibility for the fairness, integrity, and objectivity of all information provided in the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and in the MD&A. As a means of fulfilling its responsibility, Management relies on the Company's system of internal controls. This system has been established to ensure, within reasonable limits, that assets are safeguarded, transactions are properly recorded and are executed with Management's authorization, and that the accounting records provide a solid foundation from which to prepare the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the MD&A. The Board of Directors carries out its responsibility for the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements principally through its Audit Committee. This committee meets periodically, reviews the scope of the external audit, the adequacy of the systems of internal control and the appropriateness of financial reporting, and then makes its recommendations to the Board of Directors. Based on those recommendations, the Board of Directors approves the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the MD&A. Non-IFRS Financial Measures This MD&A refers to certain non-IFRS measures. These measures are not recognized or defined measures under IFRS, do not have standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional financial information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. The non-IFRS financial measures, adjustments, and reasons for adjustments should be carefully evaluated as these measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be used in substitution for an analysis of the Company's results under IFRS. We use non-IFRS measures including "Working Capital", "Adjusted Gross Margin" and "Adjusted EBITDA" to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We believe that investors, securities analysts, and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of management compensation. For definitions and reconciliations of these non-IFRS measures to the relevant reported measures, please see "Definitions and Reconciliations of Non-IFRS Financial Measures". Forward-Looking Statements This MD&A contains forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could", or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. More specifically, this MD&A contains forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to Covalon Technologies Ltd. MD&A Q1 F-2022 Page 4 of 34 statements regarding: the Company's corporate strategy and strategic objectives; the availability of external financing to fund the Company's ongoing liabilities and commitments; the direct and indirect impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and operations, including supply chain, manufacturing, research and development costs, contracted service providers and employees, and general business and economic events. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, the ability of the Company to maintain operations in the U.S., estimates related to future operating expenses, the volatility of the Company's stock price, the difficulty in predicting product approvals, acceptance of and demands for new products, the impact of the products and pricing strategies of competitors, delays in developing and launching new products, the regulatory environment, fluctuations in operating results, and other risks, any of which could cause results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward- looking statements. Many risks are inherent in the industry; others are more specific to the Company. Investors should consult the "Risks & Uncertainties" section of this MD&A as well as the Company's ongoing quarterly filings for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward- looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Management assumes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, further events, or otherwise. Nature of Our Business Covalon Technologies Ltd. is a researcher, developer, manufacturer, and marketer of patent-protected medical products that improve patient outcomes and save lives in the areas of infection management, advanced wound care, and surgical procedures. Our head office and laboratories are located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. The Company's common shares are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") under the ticker symbol "COV". Covalon leverages its patented medical technology platforms and expertise in two ways: (i) we develop products that we sell under Covalon's name; and, (ii) we develop and commercialize medical products for other medical companies under development and license contracts. The majority of Covalon-branded products are sold through independent distributors to various health care providers such as hospitals, wound care centers, burn centers, extended/alternate care facilities, acute care facilities, home health care agencies, and physicians' offices. Many of our products require regulatory clearances and are sold on a prescription basis in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Europe, Asia, Latin America and a number of other international countries. We also license our technologies and products to large medical device companies as well as work with niche start-ups to create novel technology to advance their product offerings in various medical device markets. Covalon has worked with many medical companies including leaders in vascular access devices, I.V. infusion, orthopedics, device and patient care distributors, wound care product companies, specialty medical device manufacturers and major contract manufacturers. Covalon currently has three proprietary platform technologies that have the potential to be developed into dozens of medical devices and products: (i) Collagen matrix; (ii) Antimicrobial silicone adhesive; and (iii) Medical coating technology. These platform technologies are protected by patents, patent applications and Covalon Technologies Ltd. MD&A Q1 F-2022 Page 5 of 34 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Covalon Technologies Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 19:20:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about COVALON TECHNOLOGIES LTD. 02:21p COVALON TECHNOLOGIES : Q1 fy22 md&a PU 02:11p COVALON TECHNOLOGIES : Q1 FY22 Financial Statements & Notes PU 03/02 Covalon Technologies Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results AQ 03/01 TRANSCRIPT : Covalon Technologies Ltd., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 01, 2022 CI 03/01 Covalon Technologies Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December.. CI 03/01 Covalon Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results AQ 02/16 Covalon Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Result.. AQ 02/07 COVALON TECHNOLOGIES : Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular PU 01/17 Covalon Announces Appointment of Interim CFO AQ 01/14 Covalon Technologies Appoints Jason Gorel Interim CFO MT