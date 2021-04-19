Log in
Covalon Technologies : Notice of the meeting and record date - English

04/19/2021
TSX TRUST COMPANY

VIA ELECTRONIC TRANSMISSION

April 19, 2021

TO ALL APPLICABLE EXCHANGES AND COMMISSIONS:

RE:

COVALON TECHNOLOGIES LTD

Confirmation of Notice of Record and Meeting Dates

We are pleased to confirm that Notice of Record and Meeting Dates was sent to The Canadian Depository for Securities.

We advise the following with respect to the upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Security Holders for the subject issuer:

1

ISIN:

CA22282D3022

CUSIP:

22282D302

2

Date Fixed for the Meeting:

June 30, 2021

3

Record Date for Notice:

May 14, 2021

4

Record Date for Voting:

May 14, 2021

5

Beneficial Ownership Determination Date:

May 14, 2021

6

Classes or Series of Securities that entitle

COMMON

the holder to receive Notice of the Meeting:

7

Classes or Series of Securities that entitle

COMMON

the holder to vote at the meeting:

8

Business to be conducted at the meeting:

Annual and Special

9

Notice-and-Access:

Registered Shareholders:

NO

Beneficial Holders:

NO

Stratification Level:

Not Applicable

10

Reporting issuer is sending proxy-related materials

directly to Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners:

YES

11

Issuer paying for delivery to Objecting Beneficial Owners:

NO

Yours truly,

TSX Trust Company

"

Oliver Keung "

Relationship Manager

oliver.keung@tmx.com

VANCOUVER

CALGARY

650 West Georgia Street,

300-5th Avenue SW, 10th floor

Suite 2700

Calgary, AB T2P 3C4

Vancouver, BC V6B 4N9

TORONTO

MONTRÉAL

301 - 100 Adelaide Street West

1800 - 1190, avenue des

Toronto ON M5H 4H1

Canadiens-de-Montréal, C. P. 37

Montréal (Québec) H3B 0G7

Toll Free 1-866-600-5869

T 604 689-3334

T 403 218-2800

T 416 361-0930

T 514 395-5964

Disclaimer

Covalon Technologies Ltd. published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 19:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
