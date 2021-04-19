Covalon Technologies : Notice of the meeting and record date - English
TSX TRUST COMPANY
VIA ELECTRONIC TRANSMISSION
April 19, 2021
TO ALL APPLICABLE EXCHANGES AND COMMISSIONS:
RE:
COVALON TECHNOLOGIES LTD
Confirmation of Notice of Record and Meeting Dates
We are pleased to confirm that Notice of Record and Meeting Dates was sent to The Canadian Depository for Securities.
We advise the following with respect to the upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Security Holders for the subject issuer:
1
ISIN:
CA22282D3022
CUSIP:
22282D302
2
Date Fixed for the Meeting:
June 30, 2021
3
Record Date for Notice:
May 14, 2021
4
Record Date for Voting:
May 14, 2021
5
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date:
May 14, 2021
6
Classes or Series of Securities that entitle
COMMON
the holder to receive Notice of the Meeting:
7
Classes or Series of Securities that entitle
COMMON
the holder to vote at the meeting:
8
Business to be conducted at the meeting:
Annual and Special
9
Notice-and-Access:
Registered Shareholders:
NO
Beneficial Holders:
NO
Stratification Level:
Not Applicable
10
Reporting issuer is sending proxy-related materials
directly to Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners:
YES
11
Issuer paying for delivery to Objecting Beneficial Owners:
NO
Yours truly,
TSX Trust Company
"
Oliver Keung "
Relationship Manager
oliver.keung@tmx.com
