Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV; OTCQX: CVALF), a leader in advanced medical technologies, proudly announces the opening of registration for a unique, patient-led webinar. The event, scheduled for Wednesday, September 27, 2023, from 1-2 PM EST, is designed to provide attendees with a profound look into the patient’s world – living with central vascular access devices.

Guided by the firsthand experiences of Jessika Buehne and Chalice Richert, who are both clinically trained and have navigated the complexities of central vascular access devices, the webinar aims to underscore the necessity of understanding the patient experience and the importance of compassion in device management and patient care.

“The approach Covalon is taking to listen and amplify the voice of patients speaks volumes,” said Jessika Buehne. “It shows we aren’t forgotten or aren’t just another ID number to a medical product. Knowing hospitals and device companies are listening gives me hope.” Chalice Richert added, “Finding the right device for your line and skin can make all the difference. It is encouraging that Covalon is considering how patient needs can differ, and I’m excited for the opportunity share my experience, in hopes that it helps others living with a central line.”

Key takeaways from the webinar titled: “Central Vascular Access Devices: Key Considerations from the Patient’s Perspective” include:

Recognizing the importance of patient-centered device selection

Special considerations for long-term IV access

Guidance for finding the right device for you, your loved one, or patient

Best practices for patient-care team engagement

Intimate stories, first-hand patient perspectives, and real-life experiences

A dynamic opportunity to share, learn, discuss, and interact

​​​​​Webinar Details:

Title: Central Vascular Access Devices: Key Considerations from the Patient’s Perspective

Speakers: Jessika Buehne and Chalice Richert

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 1 – 2 PM EST

Registration Link:Central Vascular Access Devices

Choosing the right medical dressing for a patient can make the difference between pain vs comfort, infection vs healing, skin injury vs skin integrity.

Covalon’s soft silicone dressings provide gentle, non-compromisingly effective care:

CovaClear ® IV – utilizes soft silicone adhesive technology to help protect patients from skin injuries, but does not incorporate antimicrobials, for use with patients who either do not require or cannot tolerate antimicrobials.

IV – utilizes soft silicone adhesive technology to help protect patients from skin injuries, but does not incorporate antimicrobials, for use with patients who either do not require or cannot tolerate antimicrobials. IV Clear ® - the world’s only dual-antimicrobial vascular access dressing that offers complete transparency at and around the insertion site for easy daily assessment. It also utilizes soft silicone adhesive technology to minimize skin injuries and preserve skin barrier functions, and incorporates safe amounts of antimicrobials, without sacrificing efficacy, to protect against chemical irritation.

- the world’s only dual-antimicrobial vascular access dressing that offers complete transparency at and around the insertion site for easy daily assessment. It also utilizes soft silicone adhesive technology to minimize skin injuries and preserve skin barrier functions, and incorporates safe amounts of antimicrobials, without sacrificing efficacy, to protect against chemical irritation. SurgiClear ® - the world's only dual-antimicrobial clear postoperative dressing that provides full surgical site visibility, allowing for visual site inspection and thus eliminating the need for early and multiple dressing removals.

For healthcare providers who are not able to attend the webinar but are interested in learning more about Covalon’s solutions, visit www.covalon.com or follow Covalon on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Covalon

Covalon Technologies Ltd. is a patient-driven medical device company, built on the relentless pursuit to help the most vulnerable patients have a better chance at healing. Through a strong portfolio of patented technologies and solutions for advanced wound care, infection prevention, and medical device coatings, we offer innovative, gentler, and more compassionate options for patients to heal with less infections, less pain, and better outcomes. Our solutions are designed for patients and made for care providers. Covalon leverages its patented medical technology platforms and expertise in two ways: (i) by developing products that are sold under Covalon’s name; and (ii) by developing and commercializing medical products for other medical companies under development and license contracts. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, having the symbol COV and trades on the OTCQX Market under the symbol CVALF. To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com.

