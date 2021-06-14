Log in
    CVA   US22282E1029

COVANTA HOLDING CORPORATION

(CVA)
Covanta : Camden Works with Camden County Office of Veterans Affairs to Retire Old U.S. Flags

06/14/2021 | 12:34pm EDT
Camden, N.J. - Covanta Camden assisted the Camden County Office of Veterans Affairs to collect and reverently dispose of old, worn American flags at a recent drop off event for residents.

Across the country, veterans' organizations have developed public collection programs for unserviceable U.S. flags but the sheer number of flags they receive can often be overwhelming. To help ease the burden of managing the volume of flags received, Covanta assists groups such as the County's Veterans Affairs Office with retiring the flags in the customary manner and in accordance with guidance from veterans' organizations.

'It's great to know that we in Camden County can depend on Covanta to assist us in providing a proper means of disposing thousands of American flags that are no longer serviceable,' said Lt. Col. USMC (Ret.) Al Bancroft, a military specialist at the Camden County Office of Veterans Affairs. 'It is important that we dispose of these unserviceable American flags in the proper manner, out of respect and patriotism.'

Covanta has provided assistance during the past several years to the County's program, which supports 45 veterans' organizations with U.S. flag drop off events twice a year.

'Covanta is honored to work with Camden County for this important service to our local veterans' groups,' said Todd Frace, facility manager at Covanta Camden. 'As a company, we are committed to supporting and employing military veterans. I'm a veteran myself and so I am very proud to offer this service to the community.'

Located in Camden, New Jersey, Covanta Camden serves the 32 municipalities in Camden County and the surrounding region with reliable and sustainable waste management. The waste-to-energy facility processes approximately 370,500 tons of waste annually, generating 21 megawatts of electricity, enough to power 14,000 homes for one year.

Covanta Camden counts veterans as 12 percent of its total workforce.

About Covanta

Covanta is a world leader in providing sustainable waste and energy solutions. Annually, Covanta's modern Waste-to-Energy ('WtE') facilities safely convert approximately 21 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses into clean, renewable electricity to power one million homes and recycle 600,000 tons of metal. Through a vast network of treatment and recycling facilities, Covanta also provides comprehensive industrial material management services to companies seeking solutions to some of today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit www.covanta.com.

Media Contact

James Regan, Covanta
1.862.345.5216
JRegan@covanta.com

Disclaimer

Covanta Holding Corporation published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 16:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
