    CYG   AU000000CYG6

COVENTRY GROUP LTD

(CYG)
03/22 06:02:04 pm
1.52 AUD   +1.33%
05:49pCOVENTRY : 02/03/2022 - Initial Director's Interest Notice - A White
PU
02/28TRANSCRIPT : Coventry Group Ltd - Special Call
CI
02/23COVENTRY : FY22 Half Year Investor Presentation
PU
Coventry : 02/03/2022 - Initial Director's Interest Notice - A White

03/01/2022 | 05:49pm EST
Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity Coventry Group Limited

ABN 37 008 670 102

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Alexander James White

Date of appointment

1 March 2022

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

White Piranha Super Pty Ltd - 31,241 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 1

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of

Number & class of Securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise

interest

to the relevant interest.

Richmond Hill Capital Pty Ltd

14,591,931 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

(Indirect interest)

Rat Pack Adventures Pty Ltd

104,349 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

(Indirect interest)

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 2

Disclaimer

Coventry Group Limited published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 22:48:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
