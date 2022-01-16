Coventry : 17/01/2022 - Update to Appendix 3Y

A corrected Appendix 3Y is attached to this notice.

The Appendix 3Y lodged on 19 October 2021 inadvertently included an incorrect number of ordinary shares held by Mr Neil Cathie.

Change in Directors Interest Notice, is a replacement to correct a previously lodged Appendix 3Y for Mr Neil Cathie, originally lodged with the ASX on 19 October 2021.

Name of entity: Coventry Group Limited

ABN: 37 008 670 102

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Neil George Cathie Date of last notice 19 October 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Nature of indirect interest Mr Cathie has a relevant interest in securities (including registered holder) held by Romney Lodge Pty Ltd and Romney Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant Corporate Advisory Pty Ltd interest. Date of change 15 October 2021 No. of securities held prior to change 478,523 fully paid ordinary shares held by Romney Lodge Pty Ltd 121,787 fully paid ordinary shares held by Romney Corporate Advisory Pty Ltd 201,084 fully paid ordinary shares held by Neil George Cathie Class Ordinary Number acquired 9,144 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares allotted to Romney Lodge Pty Ltd 2,327 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares allotted to Romney Corporate Advisory Pty Ltd 3,842 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares allotted to Neil George Cathie