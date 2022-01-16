Log in
    CYG   AU000000CYG6

COVENTRY GROUP LTD

(CYG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/13 06:02:12 pm
1.58 AUD   --.--%
Coventry : 17/01/2022 - Update to Appendix 3Y
PU
202127/10/2021 - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Robert Bulluss
PU
202122/10/2021 - Results of AGM Meeting 2021
PU
Coventry : 17/01/2022 - Update to Appendix 3Y

01/16/2022
ASX Release

14 January 2022

Appendix 3Y Correction

Coventry Group Limited ("Coventry"), (the "Company") (ASX:CYG), advises the attached Appendix 3Y

  • Change in Directors Interest Notice, is a replacement to correct a previously lodged Appendix 3Y for Mr Neil Cathie, originally lodged with the ASX on 19 October 2021.

The Appendix 3Y lodged on 19 October 2021 inadvertently included an incorrect number of ordinary shares held by Mr Neil Cathie.

A corrected Appendix 3Y is attached to this notice.

MARK LICCIARDO

Company Secretary

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: Coventry Group Limited

ABN: 37 008 670 102

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Neil George Cathie

Date of last notice

19 October 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Mr Cathie has a relevant interest in securities

(including registered holder)

held by Romney Lodge Pty Ltd and Romney

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Corporate Advisory Pty Ltd

interest.

Date of change

15 October 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

478,523 fully paid ordinary shares held by

Romney Lodge Pty Ltd

121,787 fully paid ordinary shares held by

Romney Corporate Advisory Pty Ltd

201,084 fully paid ordinary shares held by

Neil George Cathie

Class

Ordinary

Number acquired

9,144 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares allotted to

Romney Lodge Pty Ltd

2,327 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares allotted to

Romney Corporate Advisory Pty Ltd

3,842 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares allotted to

Neil George Cathie

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$1.5698

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

487,667 fully paid ordinary shares held by

Romney Lodge Pty Ltd

124,114 fully paid ordinary shares held by

Romney Corporate Advisory Pty Ltd

204,926 fully paid ordinary shares held by

Neil George Cathie

Nature of change

Participation in the Company's Dividend

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

Reinvestment Plan

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade N/A to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Coventry Group Limited published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2022 21:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
