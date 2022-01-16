Coventry : 17/01/2022 - Update to Appendix 3Y
ASX Release
14 January 2022
Appendix 3Y Correction
Coventry Group Limited ("Coventry"), (the "Company") (ASX:CYG), advises the attached Appendix 3Y
Change in Directors Interest Notice, is a replacement to correct a previously lodged Appendix 3Y for Mr Neil Cathie, originally lodged with the ASX on 19 October 2021.
The Appendix 3Y lodged on 19 October 2021 inadvertently included an incorrect number of ordinary shares held by Mr Neil Cathie.
A corrected Appendix 3Y is attached to this notice.
MARK LICCIARDO
Company Secretary
Name of entity: Coventry Group Limited
ABN: 37 008 670 102
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Neil George Cathie
Date of last notice
19 October 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Mr Cathie has a relevant interest in securities
held by Romney Lodge Pty Ltd and Romney
Corporate Advisory Pty Ltd
Date of change
15 October 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
478,523 fully paid ordinary shares held by
Romney Lodge Pty Ltd
121,787 fully paid ordinary shares held by
Romney Corporate Advisory Pty Ltd
201,084 fully paid ordinary shares held by
Neil George Cathie
Class
Ordinary
Number acquired
9,144 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares allotted to
Romney Lodge Pty Ltd
2,327 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares allotted to
Romney Corporate Advisory Pty Ltd
3,842 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares allotted to
Neil George Cathie
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$1.5698
No. of securities held after change
487,667 fully paid ordinary shares held by
Romney Lodge Pty Ltd
124,114 fully paid ordinary shares held by
Romney Corporate Advisory Pty Ltd
204,926 fully paid ordinary shares held by
Neil George Cathie
Nature of change
Participation in the Company's Dividend
Reinvestment Plan
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
