Coventry Group Limited is an Australia-based company, which delivers industrial solutions to the mining, construction and manufacturing sectors. It supplies a range of fastening systems, cabinet hardware systems, hydraulics, lubrications, fire suppression, refueling systems and other products. It principally distributes industrial products and services throughout Australia and New Zealand. The Company has two segments. The Trade Distribution segment includes the importation, distribution and marketing of industrial fasteners, industrial hardware supplies and associated products, temporary fencing and cabinet making hardware. The Fluid Systems segment includes the designing, manufacturing, distribution, installation and maintenance of lubrication and hydraulic fluid systems and hoses. The Company's brands include Cooper Fluid Systems, Torque Industries, H.I.S. Hose, Fluid Power Services, Nubco, Konnect Fastening Systems, Artia Cabinet Hardware Systems and Goudie Holdings Limited (GHL).