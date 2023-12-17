Coventry Group Ltd. provided group earnings guidance for the second quarter and first half of fiscal year 2024. For the quarter, the company expected sales of AUD 90.9 million.
For the first half of fiscal year 2024, the company expected sales of around AUD 185.5 million, up approximately 5.5% on first half of fiscal year 2023.
Coventry Group Ltd Provides Group Earnings Guidance for the Second Quarter and First Half of Fiscal Year 2024
December 17, 2023 at 04:53 pm EST
