Coventry : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CYG

Grant of performance rights under the Company's Executive and Director Incentive Plan following shareholder approval at the 2021 AGM held on 22 October 2021. An Appendix 3Y was lodged with the ASX on 27 October 2021 regarding the same.
Issue details
Number of +securities
163,617
Part 4 - +Securities on issue
Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:
4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
CYG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
91,430,353
4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
CYGAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
1,219,259
