Coventry : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CYG

ASX +security code and description

CYGAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

22/10/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 163,617 Robert Bulluss Robert Bulluss

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02423871-3A576290?access_token=83 ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Grant of performance rights under the Company's Executive and Director Incentive Plan following shareholder approval at the 2021 AGM held on 22 October 2021. An Appendix 3Y was lodged with the ASX on 27 October 2021 regarding the same.