Coveo Announces Sumit Pande is Stepping Down from its Board of Directors

MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo Solutions Inc. (“Coveo” or the “Company”) (TSX: CVO), a leader in AI platforms that transform digital experiences with intelligent search, recommendations, 1:1 personalization and merchandising, today announced that Sumit Pande is stepping down from its board of directors, effective March 31, 2023 after markets close. Mr. Pande also served as a member of the audit and compensation committees of the Company.



Mr. Pande served on Coveo’s board for approximately two years and was involved in the Company’s transition to a public company. He was previously Head of TMT at Qatar Investment Authority Advisory USA (“QIA”). QIA is one of Coveo’s largest institutional investors.

“On behalf of the board, the executive team and our shareholders, we thank Sumit for his involvement and the significant impact he has had on Coveo” said Louis Têtu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the board of Coveo. “During his tenure, Sumit made many contributions to the success and growth of Coveo, drawing on a wealth of experience gained over a long and very successful business career.”

“It has been a privilege to work with Coveo’s board and the executive team” said Mr. Pande. “I must step away from the board to focus on my responsibilities at a new private equity investment firm. However, I remain fully supportive of the Company and its growth strategy, spearheaded by a seasoned management team.”

About Coveo Solutions Inc.

We believe that relevance is critical for businesses to win in the new digital experience economy and to serve people the way they expect while ensuring optimal business performance, and that applied AI is an imperative to achieve these goals.

Coveo is a market-leading AI-powered relevance platform that injects search, 1:1 recommendations, personalization, and merchandising intelligence into digital experiences such as commerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Coveo's platform is cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless, and can easily integrate into almost any digital experience. Our solutions are designed to provide tangible value to our customers by helping to drive improvements in conversion, revenue, and margins, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.

Our AI platform powers digital experience relevance for many of the world’s most innovative brands, serving millions of people and billions of interactions, and is supported by a large network of global systems integrators and implementation partners. Coveo is a Salesforce ISV Partner, a Global SAP CX Partner, and an Adobe Accelerate Exchange Partner.

Forward-Looking Information

